Discovery Village At Twin Creeks (2024)

– INDEPENDENCE AND CHARM

A Place to Call Home

Discovery Village At Twin Creeks is a quiet and lush community tucked into the city of Allen, Texas. The area is known for its historic downtown; visiting Chestnut Square and Downtown McKinney is like taking a trip back in time to a bygone era. Downtown McKinney hosts annual parades and festivals for the holidays, many of which our residents attend. Our close proximity to local farmers markets, the Allen Senior Center & Natatorium, Watters Creek Village, and the Credit Union of Texas Event Center (where the Allen Americans Hockey team plays) means there’s always something exciting to do.