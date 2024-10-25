Discovery Village At Twin Creeks (2024)

Let’s Explore Our Senior Living Floor Plans & Pricing
– INDEPENDENCE AND CHARM
A Place to Call Home
Discovery Village At Twin Creeks is a quiet and lush community tucked into the city of Allen, Texas. The area is known for its historic downtown; visiting Chestnut Square and Downtown McKinney is like taking a trip back in time to a bygone era. Downtown McKinney hosts annual parades and festivals for the holidays, many of which our residents attend. Our close proximity to local farmers markets, the Allen Senior Center & Natatorium, Watters Creek Village, and the Credit Union of Texas Event Center (where the Allen Americans Hockey team plays) means there’s always something exciting to do.
– A LIFE YOU’LL LOVE
Affordable, Luxury Living
Community and quality living reign supreme at Discovery Village At Twin Creeks. Our exceptional stylish setting provides residents with luxury living at an exceptional price. We offer a variety of one and two-bedroom apartment homes and cottages, a calendar full of planned activities and fun, and transportation arrangements to take you to and from appointments and on trips.
– COMFORTS & CONVENIENCES
Exclusive Lifestyle Programs
Senior Independent Living is made easier with the exclusive lifestyle programs offered at Discovery Village. See the difference living with us makes.
Choose from a packed calendar of fun and enjoyable activities like movie nights, educational classes, and games.
Take advantage of our Connections transportation service for offsite shopping excursions and appointments.
– ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES & AMENITIES
Better Living Begins Here
Resort-style amenities in a luxurious setting fill every day at Discovery Village with unique options for active living, peaceful relaxation, social engagement, and so much more.
Spiritual Activities go beyond religion to restore inner peace, keep seniors calm, and reinstate a sense of engagement with life
Card and table games are both fun and mentally stimulating to keep you sharp.
Happy Hours, exercise classes, and presentations from motivational & informative speakers provide social interaction and valuable education.
Weekly excursion trips take residents outside our community to experience the greater Allen, Texas area.
Take a Virtual Tour
Explore Your New Home
