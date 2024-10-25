Discovery Village At Twin Creeks (2024)

Let’s Explore Our Senior Living Floor Plans & Pricing Telluride (Apartment) 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Durango (Apartment) 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Westminster (Apartment) 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Vail (Apartment) 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Centennial (Apartment) 2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom Fort Collins (Apartment) 2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom Denver (Apartment) 2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom Breckenridge (Cottage Home) 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Monte Vista (Cottage Home) 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Estes (Cottage Home) 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Falcon (Cottage Home) 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Buena Vista (Cottage Home) 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Loveland (Cottage Home) 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Aurora (Cottage Home) 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Evergreen (Cottage Home) 2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom Snowmass (Cottage Home) 2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom – INDEPENDENCE AND CHARM A Place to Call Home – A LIFE YOU’LL LOVE Affordable, Luxury Living – COMFORTS & CONVENIENCES Exclusive Lifestyle Programs – ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES & AMENITIES Better Living Begins Here Take a Virtual Tour Explore Your New Home – NEWS & ARTICLES Senior Living Blog Why A Busy Retirement Lifestyle Is The Best Option For Seniors Walking With Confidence As You Age: 7 Steps You Should Follow Safety Considerations When Exercising Outdoor As You Age 6 Ways To Keep Your Nights Fun While Staying In Independent Living Apartments Reach Out to Discovery Village At Twin Creeks References

Let’s Explore Our Senior Living Floor Plans & Pricing

Telluride (Apartment)

1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Durango (Apartment)

1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Westminster (Apartment)

2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Vail (Apartment)

2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Centennial (Apartment)

2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom

Fort Collins (Apartment)

2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom

Breckenridge (Cottage Home)

1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Monte Vista (Cottage Home)

1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Estes (Cottage Home)

1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Falcon (Cottage Home)

1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Buena Vista (Cottage Home)

1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Loveland (Cottage Home)

2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Aurora (Cottage Home)

2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

Evergreen (Cottage Home)

2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom

Snowmass (Cottage Home)

2 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom

– INDEPENDENCE AND CHARM

A Place to Call Home

Discovery Village At Twin Creeks is a quiet and lush community tucked into the city of Allen, Texas. The area is known for its historic downtown; visiting Chestnut Square and Downtown McKinney is like taking a trip back in time to a bygone era. Downtown McKinney hosts annual parades and festivals for the holidays, many of which our residents attend. Our close proximity to local farmers markets, the Allen Senior Center & Natatorium, Watters Creek Village, and the Credit Union of Texas Event Center (where the Allen Americans Hockey team plays) means there’s always something exciting to do.

– A LIFE YOU’LL LOVE

Affordable, Luxury Living

Community and quality living reign supreme at Discovery Village At Twin Creeks. Our exceptional stylish setting provides residents with luxury living at an exceptional price. We offer a variety of one and two-bedroom apartment homes and cottages, a calendar full of planned activities and fun, and transportation arrangements to take you to and from appointments and on trips.

– COMFORTS & CONVENIENCES

Exclusive Lifestyle Programs

Senior Independent Living is made easier with the exclusive lifestyle programs offered at Discovery Village. See the difference living with us makes.

Choose from a packed calendar of fun and enjoyable activities like movie nights, educational classes, and games.

Take advantage of our Connections transportation service for offsite shopping excursions and appointments.

– ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES & AMENITIES

Better Living Begins Here

Resort-style amenities in a luxurious setting fill every day at Discovery Village with unique options for active living, peaceful relaxation, social engagement, and so much more.

Spiritual Activities go beyond religion to restore inner peace, keep seniors calm, and reinstate a sense of engagement with life

Card and table games are both fun and mentally stimulating to keep you sharp.

Happy Hours, exercise classes, and presentations from motivational & informative speakers provide social interaction and valuable education.

Weekly excursion trips take residents outside our community to experience the greater Allen, Texas area.

Take a Virtual Tour

Explore Your New Home

– NEWS & ARTICLES Senior Living Blog

Aug252024

Why A Busy Retirement Lifestyle Is The Best Option For Seniors

August 25, 2024

Retirement is often viewed as a time to slow down, but many seniors find that staying busy and engaged brings a sense of fulfillment and joy. A busy retirement lifestyle…

Walking With Confidence As You Age: 7 Steps You Should Follow

August 20, 2024

Aging brings natural changes to our bodies, but staying active can help maintain…

Safety Considerations When Exercising Outdoor As You Age

August 15, 2024

Staying active is one of the best ways to maintain your health as…

6 Ways To Keep Your Nights Fun While Staying In Independent Living Apartments

August 10, 2024

Living in independent living apartments offers a wonderful opportunity for seniors to enjoy…

Reach Out to Discovery Village At Twin Creeks

Enjoy the recently updated and rejuvenated community of Discovery Village At Twin Creeks. Our common area now has new furniture, freshly painted walls, and new carpeting. All that’s missing is you! Schedule a tour and visit us today.

