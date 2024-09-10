Discussion - The curious case of SAMA IM-01 and its many, many clones/licensees (2024)

Alright, so since I still have too much time on my hands (i.e. unemployed) I took a little time today to look at the curious case of the SAMA IM-01 and how they've licensed it out all over the world.

I don't know if it was designed in Vietnam or in China, but that doesn't really matter, does it?

What's really interesting is how many partner companies have signed on to distribute this unassuming metal box, all over the world.

So far I've found:

Only FSP, Lian Li & Sapphire even changed the front panel (FSP adding a vented front & USB-C).

And most vendors also don't even bother to put any fans into the case.

Also, a little misconception I found while browsing - the Montech Sky One Mini is NOT a SAMA clone - totally different tooling & size!