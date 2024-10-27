Display the relationships between formulas and cells (2024)

Checking formulas for accuracy or finding the source of an error maybe difficult if formula uses precedent or dependent cells:

Precedent cells — cells that are referred to by a formula in another cell. For example, if cell D10 contains the formula =B5 , then cell B5 is a precedent to cell D10.

Dependent cells — these cells contain formulas that refer to other cells. For example, if cell D10 contains the formula =B5, cell D10 is a dependent of cell B5.

To assist you in checking your formulas, you can use the Trace Precedents and Trace Dependents commands to graphically display and trace the relationships between these cells and formulas with tracer arrows, as shown in this figure.





Follow these steps to display formula relationships among cells: