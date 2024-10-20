Divinity: Original Sin 2 – 24 Best Unique Armor Pieces, Ranked (2024)

Key Takeaways Gear customization in Divinity: Original Sin 2 offers unique abilities that can enhance gameplay beyond just stats and defense upgrades.

Seeking out special armor pieces is crucial for success in the game, as gear plays a major role in combat effectiveness.

Players must carefully choose and utilize armor pieces with unique abilities to counter status effects and maximize their characters' strengths.

The breadth of gear customization in Divinity: Original Sin 2 is almost unmatched by any modern RPG. In this game, gear not only gives stat and defense upgrades, but it can also grant unique abilities to classes normally unable to use them. For instance, a Knight would not usually be able to teleport, but with the Teleportation Gloves, they can do so with grace. Armor in Divinity: Original Sin 2 is something that players will constantly seek out for both direct abilities and special upgrades.

Related Divinity: Original Sin 2 is a fantastic game with diverse romance options, so be sure you know which choices are the best and how to make them happen.

Generally, armor found in the natural progression of the story gets the party geared well enough to beat the game's content. Not all armor is created equally, though. There are lots of special armor pieces that every player should hunt down, which is important in a game where gear is imperative to a player's success. Without adequate physical and magical armor protection, party members will be bombarded by a wealth of status effects and rendered completely ineffective in no time at all.

Updated on April 18, 2024, by Ritwik Mitra: Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the greatest CRPGs players can check out. The writing was on the wall of Baldur's Gate 3 from the moment this game launched, showing players just how massive of an improvement this game was over its predecessor. The changes to the game's combat made battles more tactical (and gear-driven, almost to a fault) than ever before, with players being further impressed by the impressive wealth of content in this game and how the title's many massive worlds dwarfed anything the first game brought to the table. Players who want to take out enemies must make it a point to deck themselves out in the best armor possible so that they can avoid direct health damage and status effects that can make or break battles.

24 Soft Touch

Gloves

Item Level 20 Armor Physical: 200

200 Magic: 147

At a glance, most people would assume that Soft Touch isn't the greatest equipment to wear in Original Sin 2, especially in the late-game where enemies are ferocious and can down the player in a few hits. So, to wear a piece of equipment that causes players to be atrophied at all times can't be the best use of an equipment slot, or so it would seem.

Sure, a character wearing this piece of equipment may suffer from a status effect that doesn't let them use physical weapon attacks or skills, but this is countered by the Healing Tears skill that heals allies in said party member's vicinity. This means that players can easily use these gloves on magic users who don't need physical attacks anyway, turning them into a walking, talking AoE healing source who can help characters in a jiffy.

23 Band Of Braccus

Ring

Item Level 6 Armor Magic: 8

The Band of Braccus is a strange ring with a particularly useful function. It provides Intelligence, Constitution, and a small amount of magic armor. It will also make the character who equips the ring Cursed.

The Cursed effect reduces many stats and renders the wearer unable to use movement-based abilities. However, the band allows the wearer to travel with no problems through the Gargoyle's Maze, as it apparently signals that the wearer is Braccus Rex himself.

22 The Gloves Of Teleportation

Gloves

Item Level 2 Armor Physical: 1

1 Magic: 4

The Gloves of Teleportation is a must-find for players starting a fresh run through Divinity: Original Sin 2. They don't have great armor stats, and they're not worth a lot of money. Their value instead comes from the namesake Teleportation enchantment, which gives the wearer access to one of the most useful spells in the game for any character and class.

Related Divinity: Original Sin 2 – 8 Best Character Mods These fantastic mods for Divinity: Original Sin 2 are perfect for players who want to enhance the game characters a little more.

It can be found as part of The Teleporter side quest in Fort Joy, which can be picked up from Gawin in the Fort Joy ghetto. He instructs the player to defeat a group of crocodiles who seem to be able to teleport all around the battlefield, one of which will drop the Gloves of Teleportation upon death.

21 Luronta Temva

Leggings

Item Level 18 Armor Physical: 314

314 Magic: 44

Late-game equipment is always a roll of the dice. On one hand, players gain access to some extremely strong weapons and armor that can help them power through enemies, but on the other hand, players must only go for the best equipment that is tailored to tackle the endgame enemies, leading to a lot of equipment becoming useless when players read the fine print.

Original Sin 2 is a game that prioritizes a rigid class design, and Battlemages simply aren't viable since these characters won't be unleashing a lot of damage if they try to be a jack-of-all-trades. So, while Luronta Temva may seem powerful and worth wearing for most players, the stat boosts are the only notable thing about it. Trying to use Superconductor is a fool's errand, since this attack will barely do any damage on physical combat characters and requires way too much AP to be viable.

20 Ave Layal

Gloves

Item Level 19 Armor Physical: 151

151 Magic: 107

Ave Layal is one of the best armor pieces that Divinity 2 offers for any character who wields magic-based abilities. In addition to +5 intelligence, +2 Constitution and Wits, and boosts to Necromancer and Initiative, it also gives the user immunity to being silenced and the Silencing Stare skill.

These gloves turn a witch, summoner, sorcerer, or other mage class into a near-unstoppable arcane machine that resists other mages' attempts to silence them while silencing them right back. It's found in the Owlmistress' Office in Kemm Gardens, a later-game area in Arx. The chest containing them is locked, though, so players will have to figure out a way to break in without causing alarm.

19 The Silent Path

Helmet

Item Level 19 Armor Physical: 151

151 Magic: 116

The Silent Path gives a pretty decent amount of armor, both physical and magical, and also provides the Battering Ram skill. Additionally, it grants its wearer two effects while worn: Silenced and Clear-Minded, making it one of the more complex Divinity Original Sin 2 unique armor pieces.

Related Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Here's The Best Class Choices For Every Main Character Companion Finding the right companion in Divinity: Original Sin 2 can really make things easier on you. Here's how you can get the most out of them.

It might seem counter-intuitive to set the Silenced effect on oneself, especially when there are so many powerful spells at the player's disposal. However, this helmet is powerful on ranged and multi-attack classes, which don't typically rely on spells. Players can buy the Silent Path from a trader in Kemm's Mansion in Arx.

18 Cowl Of True Sight

Helmet

Item Level 16 Armor Physical: 20

20 Magic: 140

Cowl of True Sight is a quest-relevant item that players must use if they wish to face off against the Sallow Man. It gives the skill Dispel Illusions, allowing players to reveal the entrance to the assassin's hideout and take him out once and for all.

For what it's worth, the Cowl of True Sight also gives a decent bit of magic armor along with an intelligence boost. It's a great piece of equipment that players can use until they reach Arx.

17 Falone Girt

Amulet

Item Level 18 Armor Magic: 227

A Level 18 piece of equipment is bound to be useful for obvious reasons, and such is the case with the Falone Girt amulet. It provides a whopping 347 magic armor, which is pretty impressive as is.

Along with this, it also grants +5 to Intelligence and a +1 bonus to both Pyromantic and Geomancer. The +10% increase to both Fire and Earth Resistance also helps, and that's not even mentioning the Geomancer skill, Living Wall, that players can use, too.

16 Ancient Belt

Belt

Item Level 16 Armor Physical: 142

The accessories that players wear in Divinity: Original Sin 2 are arguably just as important as the main gear. The armor bonuses they give are pretty decent as is, but the real draw comes from the many additional benefits that players can enjoy with this equipment. One such piece of equipment that players can find in Arx is the Ancient Belt, which provides a decent 142 boost to a person's physical armor.

Related Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Every Class, Ranked From Worst To Best Each class has unique pros and cons in Divinity: Original Sin 2, but some stand out as better than the rest and are much more worth a player's time.

Along with this, it provides a 10% boost to fire, water, earth, air, and poison resistance, which is always welcome. Along with all of this, the Ancient Belt also lets players restore their vitality if they're in a bind, with the effectiveness of this move scaling with a character's Hydrosophist skill.

15 Last One Standing

Belt

Item Level 19 Armor Physical: 202

It's rare enough for equipment to boast an additional skill, but Last One Standing takes it one step further. It lets players use Skin Graft, a powerful Source skill that resets all stat cooldowns and heals certain statuses too.

Couple this with this piece of equipment being Level 19, and it's easy to see why this belt is so useful for warriors in the game. It's a highly effective piece of equipment that will let characters tank through more hits with ease.

14 Shadow Prince's Signet

Ring

Item Level 16 Armor Magic: 84

The Shadow Prince's Signet boosts Finesse, Wits, and Thievery. It also provides another skill that just about every class can make use of — the Chameleon Cloak. This ability renders the user invisible for three turns. During this time, the caster cannot attack or cast any ability or else they will break their invisibility.

This skill lets close-up and sneaky party members use their full potential as stealth burst damage dealers without players having to invest any points into the Polymorph skill. Divinity Original Sin 2 armor pieces that give characters abilities not normally available to them tend to be must-haves for the dynamic player.

13 Sallow Chainmail

Chest Armor

Item Level 17 Armor Physical: 214

214 Magic: 125

After defeating the Sallow Man, players can get his chainmail and use it to great effect. It's a powerful piece of equipment that rogue characters will have a great time with, especially with one of its passives reflecting 20% of melee damage as poison damage.

Related Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Best Gameplay Mods If players need a break from Baldur's Gate 3 and want to return to Divinity: Original Sin 2 instead, the following gameplay mods are essential.

The great bonuses and the Poisonous Skin skill are great bonuses for a piece of armor that players should keep on their roguish character as long as possible. Arx's difficulty curve means that players may have a hard time carrying this equipment to the very end, but that doesn't negate the usefulness of this armor in the slightest.

12 Lord Ruaney's Armor

Armor Set

Item Level 18 Skills Erratic Wisp

Immunity to Slipping

During a certain quest in the game, players will be given the choice of selecting between Kvyn's and Ruaney's armor. While the latter is certainly viable in its own way, the benefit afforded by Kvyn's set is too immense to be ignored. However, to say that Ruaney's set isn't great for this reason alone doesn't make it worthless.

In fact, players who didn't know better found this armor set to be pretty usable. That being said, Erratic Wisp can make battles pretty random and hard to deal with if a melee tank is teleported in the middle of nowhere, leading to them wasting precious AP trying to get back to the action as their mage buddies are hammered into the ground with no reprieve.

11 Nazad Hunola

Chest Armor

Item Level 20 Armor Physical: 459

459 Magic: 292

Nazad Hunola provides a lot of upgrades to its wearer. It gives bonuses to Finesse, Intelligence, fire and water resistance, the Huntsman and Scoundrel skills, movement, and HP. It even reflects melee damage back to enemies.

It's an extremely powerful chest piece for ranged classes thanks to its stat boosts, as well as melee tanks for its resistance, reflect, and HP bonuses. Players can find this piece in an ornate chest in Arx.

10 Armour Of The Eternals

Chest Armor

Item Level 16 Armor Physical: 384

384 Magic: 59

By the time people get around to learning how to craft high-level armor in the game, there might not be too much of an incentive to do the same because of the quality of drops players get. However, there are instances when the stars align and let players enjoy a great piece of crafted armor, with Armor of the Eternals being a pretty safe pick in this department.

Related Divinity Original Sin 2: Best Starting Characters, Ranked As every starting character has their own unique set of abilities & plot beats, choosing who to play as in Divinity Original Sin 2 can be a challenge.

Despite lacking the intricate look seen in the concept art, Armour of the Eternals is still a solid piece of equipment that is pretty useful during the last stretch of the game, when high-level equipment is the difference between defeat and victory. It's hard to believe that the rarity of this armor is Common, given how useful it is.

9 The Faithful Set

Full Armor Set

Item Level 18-20 Bonus Permanent Blessed status with the entire set equipped

Hunting down all the pieces of the Faithful Set can be quite a chore, but it is well worth the time investment. After all, doing so ensures that players can let one of their characters enjoy the Blessed status permanently, which is pretty useful given that a Source point is usually required to inflict the same onto a player.

Hunting down the pieces of this set all over Arx is pretty satisfying, with each piece of equipment offering an amazing bonus to the player. It may only be useful for a few hours, but taking this course of action is well worth it just for players to enjoy one of the best Divinity 2 armor sets that mages or other such high-intelligence characters can use to great effect.

8 Knight Of Duna's Helm

Helmet

Item Level 16 Armor Physical: 146

146 Magic: 20

The Knight of Duna's Helm is one of the best helmets a player can find in the mid-late game. Though it doesn't grant its wielder any specific abilities, it does give a massive amount of Physical Armor for a helmet. It also boosts Strength, Constitution, Warfare, and earth resistance considerably.

It's a must-get for melee party members, thanks to its impressive armor totals and its impressive stat boosts related to close combat. This helmet can be found in the quest The Water's Mercy in the Temple of Duna on Nameless Isle.

7 Vo Charlen

Helmet

Item Level 18 Armor Physical: 200

200 Magic: 111

Vo Charlen, like the Nazad Hunola, grants its user a number of boosts and effects. These include immunity to both Charmed and Terrified effects from enemies. It also boosts Finesse, Constitution, Wits, Huntsman, and Sneaking and offers an additional 20% resistance to Water and +234 HP.

Related Divinity 2: 10 Best Skills In The Scoundrel Tree The Scoundrel Tree offers players a wide variety of skills. These are the ones that allow you to get the most out of it.

It's easily the best helmet piece for a close-combat Rogue or Shadowblade at level 18 since it improves traditional thief skills and enhances defenses and health totals. Players can find it in a basement chest in Alchemist Dorian Gall's house in Arx.

6 Emrach

Chest Armor

Item Level 15 Armor Physical: 223

223 Magic: 31

Emrach is a unique piece of chest armor and a must-have for close-combat big boys in any party. It gives bonuses to Strength, Constitution, Two-Handed, and Retribution. It also boasts earth and water resistance and a little bit of a movement buff.

At level 13, it's the best chest piece a Knight or a Fighter could hope for, especially considering its 307 physical armor total. Players can buy it from Basatan in the Demon Camp on Bloodmoon Island.

5 Kvyn's Set

Armor Set

Item Level 18 Skills Tentacle Lash

Flight

Petrifying Visage

During the Prison of the Doctor quest, players will explore a basement that eventually leads to two armor sets that they have to choose from. These are the Kvyn and Lord Ruaney armor sets, both of which are extremely useful in their own right, which is why this choice can be agonizingly difficult for some players.

However, many people consider Kvyn's Set to be the superior one. Not only is the player treated to three pieces of armor instead of the two from Lord Ruaney's set, but it also sets Wings permanently on the character lucky enough to wear this armor. It helps that the Ruaney set features a permanent casting of Erratic Wisp, which may be more trouble than it's worth.