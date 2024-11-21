Divinity: Original Sin 2 Best Armor Pieces (2024)

Whether you’re starting a new game of Divinity: Original Sin 2 or just looking to improve your character, picking the right armor is crucial.
There are a lot of great choices out there, but which ones are the best? Here are our picks for the best armor pieces in Divinity: Original Sin 2.
What are the Best Armor Pieces?
While the best armor can be found in Arx when your story is nearing its conclusion, the Nameless Isle, Reaper’s Coast, and Fort Joy island also have some treasures worth sharing.
Ruvola
Ruvola is one of the more difficult items to locate in Arx. You must first speak with the Thieves’ Guild’s leader about entering Kemm’s Vault, which is hidden inside. The guild has taken up residence in Arx’s sewers, which can be reached by climbing down a vine next to the schoolyard.
After convincing the guild leader, you can either purchase or steal the Unusual Painting, which must be placed between the two other paintings in Kemm’s mansion to open the secret door.
The Ruvola, which can be found in the next room, grants you +5 Intelligence, +2 Constitution, +2 Wits, +2 Summoning, and +448 HP. It also provides +10% resistance to all four elements, which is incredible for a single piece of armor. The Ruvola also deals Earth damage to your opponents for 20% of their melee damage.
Vo Charlen
Go to Dorian Gall’s house, also known as the groom’s house, to get your hands on the best helmet in the game. The house is near the bridge that you cross to get to the Doctor.
Vo Charlen can be found inside his house, in a room filled with poison clouds. You gain +5 Finesse, +2 Constitution, +3 Wits, +20% Water Resistance, +1 Huntsman, +1 Sneaking, and +358 HP from the helmet. It also protects you from the Charmed and Terrified status effects.
Kallisteis
Stop by one of the Aravae traders before crossing the bridge to the cathedral area in Arx. She’ll be selling Kallisteis boots, which grant +3 Finesse, +2 Wits, +1 Scoundrel, +1 Sneaking, +1 Thievery, +6 Initiative, and +0.5 Movement.
The best part about these boots is that they completely protect you from being Knocked Down, Crippled, or Slowed, which are some of the game’s more common and annoying status effects. Given their accessibility, these boots are an absolute must-have for any adventurer.
Rutoma Rivelleis
The Kemm Mansion can be found in the western parts of Arx. Go inside and look for Cat The Appraiser, a red-clad woman. Cat will give you a quest, but she can also be traded with. She also sells the Rutoma Rivelleis amulet.
You gain +5 Strength, +20% Earth Resistance, +1 Retribution, and +2 Polymorph from the amulet. It grants you the skill Equalize, which splits and distributes the vitality and armor ratings of characters in a single area evenly. It’s a fantastic item, but it’s most useful for any Polymorphs in your party.
Dora Rav
Cross over the bridge to the cathedral and enter Lucian’s temple, and you’ll also find the so-called Death Room located beneath it.
The Dora Rav chest armor piece will be extremely valuable loot from one of the skeletons. You gain +5 Strength, +2 Finesse, +2 Constitution, +2 Warfare, +1 Polymorph, +0.5 Movement, and +282 HP from this piece. The armor is ideal for a warrior who specializes in warfare and two-handed or one-handed combat, and it is relatively easy to obtain.
Nazad Hunola
When you arrive in Arx, go to Sanguinia Tell’s house on the city’s eastern outskirts. You’ll find an ornate chest with Nazad Hunola inside if you go down into her basement.
This chest armor grants you +5 Finesse, +3 Intelligence, +10% Fire and Water Resistance, +1 Huntsman, +1 Scoundrel, +0.1 Movement, +282 HP, and it reflects 20% of melee attacks into water damage on your enemies. It’s the ultimate Wayfarer armor for any bow or crossbow user, so don’t pass it up while on Arx quests.
Knight of Vrogir Boots
A pair of pretty impressive boots can be found on the Nameless Isle, inside the orcish temple on one of the many orc bodies. The temple is easy to miss because it is close to the island’s entrance.
The Vrogir Boots grant +3 strength, +1 two-handedness, and +0.25 movement. It also grants you the skill Enraged. When this spell is cast on an allied character, they are guaranteed to land critical hits with their weapons but lose their ability to cast magic.