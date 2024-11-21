Divinity: Original Sin 2 Best Armor Pieces (2024)

Table of Contents
What are the Best Armor Pieces? Ruvola Vo Charlen Kallisteis Rutoma Rivelleis Dora Rav Nazad Hunola Knight of Vrogir Boots FAQs References

Whether you’re starting a new game of Divinity: Original Sin 2 or just looking to improve your character, picking the right armor is crucial.

There are a lot of great choices out there, but which ones are the best? Here are our picks for the best armor pieces in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

What are the Best Armor Pieces?

While the best armor can be found in Arx when your story is nearing its conclusion, the Nameless Isle, Reaper’s Coast, and Fort Joy island also have some treasures worth sharing.

Ruvola

Ruvola is one of the more difficult items to locate in Arx. You must first speak with the Thieves’ Guild’s leader about entering Kemm’s Vault, which is hidden inside. The guild has taken up residence in Arx’s sewers, which can be reached by climbing down a vine next to the schoolyard.

After convincing the guild leader, you can either purchase or steal the Unusual Painting, which must be placed between the two other paintings in Kemm’s mansion to open the secret door.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Best Armor Pieces (1)

The Ruvola, which can be found in the next room, grants you +5 Intelligence, +2 Constitution, +2 Wits, +2 Summoning, and +448 HP. It also provides +10% resistance to all four elements, which is incredible for a single piece of armor. The Ruvola also deals Earth damage to your opponents for 20% of their melee damage.

Vo Charlen

Go to Dorian Gall’s house, also known as the groom’s house, to get your hands on the best helmet in the game. The house is near the bridge that you cross to get to the Doctor.

Vo Charlen can be found inside his house, in a room filled with poison clouds. You gain +5 Finesse, +2 Constitution, +3 Wits, +20% Water Resistance, +1 Huntsman, +1 Sneaking, and +358 HP from the helmet. It also protects you from the Charmed and Terrified status effects.

Kallisteis

Stop by one of the Aravae traders before crossing the bridge to the cathedral area in Arx. She’ll be selling Kallisteis boots, which grant +3 Finesse, +2 Wits, +1 Scoundrel, +1 Sneaking, +1 Thievery, +6 Initiative, and +0.5 Movement.

The best part about these boots is that they completely protect you from being Knocked Down, Crippled, or Slowed, which are some of the game’s more common and annoying status effects. Given their accessibility, these boots are an absolute must-have for any adventurer.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Best Armor Pieces (2)

Rutoma Rivelleis

The Kemm Mansion can be found in the western parts of Arx. Go inside and look for Cat The Appraiser, a red-clad woman. Cat will give you a quest, but she can also be traded with. She also sells the Rutoma Rivelleis amulet.

You gain +5 Strength, +20% Earth Resistance, +1 Retribution, and +2 Polymorph from the amulet. It grants you the skill Equalize, which splits and distributes the vitality and armor ratings of characters in a single area evenly. It’s a fantastic item, but it’s most useful for any Polymorphs in your party.

Dora Rav

Cross over the bridge to the cathedral and enter Lucian’s temple, and you’ll also find the so-called Death Room located beneath it.

The Dora Rav chest armor piece will be extremely valuable loot from one of the skeletons. You gain +5 Strength, +2 Finesse, +2 Constitution, +2 Warfare, +1 Polymorph, +0.5 Movement, and +282 HP from this piece. The armor is ideal for a warrior who specializes in warfare and two-handed or one-handed combat, and it is relatively easy to obtain.

Nazad Hunola

When you arrive in Arx, go to Sanguinia Tell’s house on the city’s eastern outskirts. You’ll find an ornate chest with Nazad Hunola inside if you go down into her basement.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Best Armor Pieces (3)

This chest armor grants you +5 Finesse, +3 Intelligence, +10% Fire and Water Resistance, +1 Huntsman, +1 Scoundrel, +0.1 Movement, +282 HP, and it reflects 20% of melee attacks into water damage on your enemies. It’s the ultimate Wayfarer armor for any bow or crossbow user, so don’t pass it up while on Arx quests.

Knight of Vrogir Boots

A pair of pretty impressive boots can be found on the Nameless Isle, inside the orcish temple on one of the many orc bodies. The temple is easy to miss because it is close to the island’s entrance.

The Vrogir Boots grant +3 strength, +1 two-handedness, and +0.25 movement. It also grants you the skill Enraged. When this spell is cast on an allied character, they are guaranteed to land critical hits with their weapons but lose their ability to cast magic.

FAQs

What is the best armor set in Divinity Original Sin 2? ›

Ave Layal is one of the best armor pieces that Divinity 2 offers for any character who wields magic-based abilities. In addition to +5 intelligence, +2 Constitution and Wits, and boosts to Necromancer and Initiative, it also gives the user immunity to being silenced and the Silencing Stare skill.

Is the devourer set worth it Divinity 2? ›

This armor set is one of the best melee sets in all of Original Sin 2, granting its wielder an immense boost to their base stats, immunity to a few status effects, and one of the most powerful passive effects in the game: Devourer's Slumber.

What is the coolest class in Divinity Original Sin 2? ›

1 Conjurer

The Conjurer is far and away the best magic-focused class and perhaps the best class that Divinity: Original Sin 2 offers. The Conjurer is effectively two characters at once, both controllable by the player: the Conjurer themselves, and their summoned allies.

What is the most powerful weapon in Divinity Original Sin 2? ›

The most powerful weapon in Divinity Original Sin 2 is the Falone Scythe that can be stolen from the statue in the Arx Cathedral. It has impressive base damage that's further boosted by +3 Strength and +1 Two-Handed.

What is the strongest staff in Divinity Original Sin 2? ›

2 Lucian's Divine Staff

This staff is perhaps the best two-handed staff in the game for its ability to turn a damage-focused magic-user into a hybrid healer and damage dealer. It's best used on a Wizard, who can make full use of the Healing Ritual ability granted upon them.

Is armor of Contamination good? ›

Best Builds For The Contamination Armor

Since the set bonus of the Contamination Armor helps with spreading poison on the ground and automatically launches venomous projectiles, players wearing it have a great starting point.

Is it worth killing Alexander divinity 2? ›

I say kill him and get the xp. It's debatable whether or not he actually turned over a new leaf, as he's still an arogant "only *I* can be the next divine!" type of person, so killing him for being a tyrannical person a few mere weeks/months ago isn't too big of a moral issue.

What build does most damage divinity 2? ›

After the mages, archers take the next slot as they're the strongest weapon based build you can make and probably the single best true hybrid damage build if you stack weapon buffs. All melee come last in arguably different orders where the finesse build is generally a tiny bit better than the strength counterpart.

What is the easiest class in divine divinity? ›

The warrior class is probably the easiest to get started with (and in terms of unique weapons, the game is fairly biased towards swords). The survivor class tends to be the most challenging to play; they have skills for daggers, but the damage output isn't going to match that of a sword.

Do tags matter in Divinity 2? ›

Tags are character traits that affect others perception of the individual in Divinity: Original Sin II. Race, occupation and fame are some key tags that may affect interactions with others, opening as many doors as they can close.

What is the best class for an inquisitor in Divinity: Original Sin 2? ›

Inquisitors are a class that would best be qualified as a necromancer that uses warrior traits. This makes the build special as it is more of a battle mage type that focuses on dealing physical damage. Inquisitors start with one point in the warfare and necromancy skill respectfully.

What is the max level in Divinity 2 Original Sin? ›

Technically, the hard level cap is Lv50, however, from what I hear, the actual soft-cap you'll encounter in a play-through is around Lv20 or so before you run out of sources of significant EXP.

What is Fane's best class in Original Sin 2? ›

The best builds for Fane are Shadowblade, wizard or Enchant. Fane can be one of the best healer/support if built properly. An Enchanter Fane using Geo/Hydro is recommended. You can pick Rain and Contamination to create massive pools of poison that would heal you and deal damage at the same time.

What is the best armor set in da2? ›

The Mantle of the Champion is Hawke's signature equipment, and the best warrior set in Dragon Age II. This variant of the armor can only be obtained by playing a warrior; and like the mage and rogue versions, the locations of the armor remain unaffected whatever Hawke's class is. All pieces are obtained during Act 3.

What is the best armor in divine RPG? ›

Halite Armor is the Armor Set obtained as the mob drops from the bosses Densos & Reyvor and Dex & Zichile. It is arguably the best set of armor in the game, having a total damage reduction of 83% and infinite durability.

What is the best armor set for rogues in Divinity 2? ›

The Vulture Armor is great for any ranged character who uses finesse. It also works well for Divinity 2's rogues - but first players will first need to find a book titled Dwarven Customs and Traditions. It is located inside Judge Orivand's study in Fort Joy.

Which mode is best for Divinity Original Sin 2? ›

Story Mode is the easiest Divinity 2 mode to play, as it tips the game in the player's favor to focus on the story without the stress of difficult combat. Those who like to sit down with a good book, enjoy the politics of gaming, or prefer to destress at the end of the day with a good game will want to play this mode.

