Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (2024)

If you too have been bitten by the Divinity: Original Sin II bug and can't seem to stop playing the game, you know how important armor is. Although old armor quickly becomes obsolete as you progress in your levels and the storyline itself, there are a few pretty interesting and strong unique pieces you can find throughout the game to aid you in your journey. While it's true that the best is found in Arx when your story is about to reach its closure, the Nameless Isle, Reaper's Coast and Fort Joy island have a few treasures worth sharing as well.

Here are 10 of the best unique armor pieces you'll find within the game.

Updated on the 14th of April, 2020 by Anastasia Maillot: Even years after its release, the hype for Divinity: Original Sin II isn't dying down, and in these times of self-isolation it's one of the best ways to spend time with friends while enjoying a truly great and immersive fantasy RPG with incredible lore and detail.

For those setting out on another Divinity journey, a good challenge idea could be finding some of the best pieces of unique armor in the game. Here's five more powerful pieces players can find around Rivellon during their adventures.

15 Ave Layal

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (1)

Arx is pretty much the hotspot of incredible loot, which is no wonder given it's the final act of the game. However, these sets of gloves often tend to be overlooked by players when discussing the best gear in the game. Ave Layal gloves can be found in a small house behind Lord Kemm's house, inside a chest.

Ave Layal gives +5 Intelligence, +2 Constitution, +2 Wits, +2 Necromancer, +6 Initiative and grants immunity to Silenced. It also lets the wearer cats Silencing Stare. These are very powerful gloves for a spellcaster in particular.

14 The Silent Path

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (2)

A very unique helmet that has its advantages and disadvantages, owners of the Definitive Edition of the game can buy it off a trader known as Lord Omyt, found inside Kemm's mansion in Arx.

The Silent Path gives +3 Strength, +3 Finesse, +5 Perseverance, +5 Initiative, +0.1 Movement and grants a Clear Minded status. The wearer will also be able to cast Battering Ram. However, beware, as the helmet also sets the Silenced status, which prevents casting any spells. That being said, the attribute boosts it provides to a tankier fighter in particular is extremely good and noteworthy.

13 Knight Of Duna's Helm

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (3)

There aren't many noteworthy items on the Nameless Isle, but this helmet in particular is definitely something that shouldn't be ignored. In order to get it, however, the player, when faced with the Cursed Knight of Duna, must kill him rather than persuade him.

The helmet provides +3 Strength, +3 Constitution, +20% Earth Resistance and +1 Warfare, which are all pretty decent attribute boosts at this point of the game and will fit the build of any tank character.

12 Emrach

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (4)

For a truly powerful chest armor, head over to Bloodmoon Island during the second act of the game. Most of the quests will naturally lead the player over here regardless. Among the Advocate's group, Basatan the Wishmaster will carry this piece of armor. He can be either killed or traded with.

Emrach gives +2 Strength, +3 Constitution, +10% Water and Earth Resistance, +1 Two-Handed, +1 Retribution and +0.25 Movement. It's ideal for any two-handed fighters who can afford to tank a lot of damage, and provides a ton of physical armor.

11 Talisman Of The Faithful

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (5)

One of the best armor sets in the game is the Faithful set, the parts of which can be found all around Arx. It's definitely worth gathering all the pieces, as a full set grants the player with a Blessed status effect. Keep in mind that those playing on the Classic version will not have this set in their game.

The Talisman of the set in particular is worthwhile. It provides 362 magic armor, +2 Intelligence, +2 Constitution, +20% Water and Air Resistance, +1 Aerotheurge, +1 Geomancer, +0.1 Movement and +351 HP. To find this talisman, head to the following coordinates, X: 268 and Y: 443. The talisman is inside a stone casket.

10 Band Of Braccus

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (6)

As you venture out of Fort Joy, you'll eventually come across a lonely beach somewhere in the Southeast side of the island. After battling the salamanders, go inside the mysterious cave to confront Trompdoy, the annoying specter.

Once you defeat him, you'll find the Band of Braccus, a ring that grants you +1 Intelligence, +1 Constitution, but has the disadvantage of being cursed. However, what makes it so good is that with it you can skip the gargoyle maze by Braccus' old estate on the island.

9 Antique Armor

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (7)

After reaching Reaper's Coast, head over to X: 632 and Y: 410. You should find yourself at a cliff. One of your perceptive party members will spot a mound, and underneath it you'll find buried treasure.

The Antique Armor will be inside and gives you +3 Constitution, +3 Memory, +3 Perseverance and -0.5 Movement. It will set the Grounded status effect and is overall a really nice boost at such an early stage of the game.

8 The Shadow Prince's Signet

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (8)

On the Nameless Isle, head over to its Southern parts where a river of lava flows through a ruined temple of sorts. There you'll find an encampment where a lizard called Shadow Prince is staying.

Fight him, and he'll drop his signet, which is a powerful ring that gives you +3 Finesse, +3 Wits, +1 Thievery. It also grants you the skill Chameleon Cloak, which allows you to become invisible during combat by blending in with the environment around.

7 Knight Of Vrogir Boots

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (9)

Still on the Nameless Isle, found inside the orcish temple on one of the many orc bodies, you'll find a set of pretty impressive boots. The temple is located close to your entry point to the island and is hard to miss.

Vrogir Boots give you +3 Strength, +1 Two-Handed and +0.25 Movement. It also grants you with the skill Enraged. Once cast on an allied character, they will be guaranteed to land critical hits with their weapons but have no ability to cast magic.

6 Nazad Hunola

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (10)

After you arrive in Arx, head on over to Sanguinia Tell's house in the Eastern side of the city. Once you head down into her basement, you'll find an ornate chest with Nazad Hunola inside of it.

This piece of chest armor gives you +5 Finesse, +3 Intelligence, +10% Fire and Water Resistance, +1 Huntsman, +1 Scoundrel, +0.1 Movement, +282 HP and it also reflects 20% of melee attacks into water damage on your enemies. It's definitely the ultimate Wayfarer armor for any bow or crossbow users, so don't miss it during your Arx quests.

5 Dora Rav

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (11)

Cross the bridge over to the cathedral and step inside Lucian's temple. Underneath it you'll find the so-called Death Room. One of the skeletons will have extremely valuable loot: the Dora Rav chest armor piece. The piece gives you +5 Strength, +2 Finesse, +2 Constitution, +2Warfare, +1 Polymorph, +0.5 Movement and +282 HP.

The armor is great for a warrior specialized in warfare and two-handed or one-handed combat and a relatively easy find.

4 Rutoma Rivelleis

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (12)

In Western parts of Arx you'll eventually find the Kemm Mansion. Go inside and you should find a woman in red known as Cat The Appraiser. Cat will give you a quest, but she can also be traded with and sells an amulet known as Rutoma Rivelleis. The amulet gives you +5 Strength, +20% Earth Resistance, +1 Retribution and +2 Polymorph.

It grants you the skill Equalize which will split the vitality and armor ratings of characters in a single area and distribute it evenly. It's a great item, but mostly useful for any Polymorphs you might have in your party.

3 Kallisteis

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (13)

Before you cross the bridge to the cathedral area in Arx, stop by one of the traders known as Aravae. She'll be selling a pair of boots named Kallisteis, which give you +3 Finesse, +2 Wits, +1 Scoundrel, +1 Sneaking, +1 Thievery, +6 Initiative and +0.5 Movement.

The best part about these boots is that they give you total immunity to being Knocked Down, Criplled or Slowed, which are some of the more common and annoying status effects in the game. Considering these boots are so easily available, they're definitely a must pick for any adventurer.

2 Vo Charlen

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (14)

In order to get your hands on the best helmet in the game, head over to Dorian Gall's house, also known as the groom's house. The house is close to the bridge that you take in order to get to the Doctor. There's a room inside his house filled with poison clouds, and it's there you'll find Vo Charlen.

The helmet gives you +5 Finesse, +2 Constitution, +3 Wits, +20% Water Resistance, +1 Huntsman,+1 Sneaking and +358 HP. It also grants you total immunity to Charmed and Terrified status effects.

1 Ruvola

Divinity: Original Sin II: The 15 Best Armor Pieces, Ranked (15)

Ruvola is among the harder items to find in Arx. Hidden inside Kemm's Vault, you'll need to speak with the Thieves' Guild's leader first about getting inside. The guild is holed up in Arx's sewers, which you can get to next to the schoolyard by climbing down a vine. After persuading the guild leader, you can either buy or steal the Unusual Painting, which needs to be placed between the two other paintings in the Kemm's mansion to unlock the secret door.

The Ruvola is found in the next room and gives you +5 Intelligence, +2 Constitution, +2 Wits, +2 Summoning and +448 HP. It also gives you +10% resistance against all four elements, which is just amazing for a single armor piece. The Ruvola also reflects 20% of melee damage as Earth damage to your opponents.

What is the strongest armor in Divinity Original Sin 2?

Many players consider Ruvola to be the most powerful piece of chest armor in the game. It provides Intelligence, Constitution, and Wits, as well as resistance to all four elements, and it offers a huge HP boost.

What is the most broken class in Divinity Original Sin 2?

1 Conjurer

The Conjurer is perhaps one of the most overpowered starting classes in Divinity: Original Sin II.

Where is Ave Layal Divinity 2?

Ave Layal gloves can be found in a small house behind Lord Kemm's house, inside a chest. Ave Layal gives +5 Intelligence, +2 Constitution, +2 Wits, +2 Necromancer, +6 Initiative and grants immunity to Silenced. It also lets the wearer cats Silencing Stare.

What are the different types of armor in Divinity Original Sin 2?

Physical and Magical armor both serve the purposes of reducing damage and stopping disabling attacks, however as the names suggest they only affect an attack of the same type, Physical attacks will only be stopped by Physical Armor and the same goes for Magical Armor.

What is the most powerful sword in Divinity Original Sin 2?

The most powerful weapon in Divinity Original Sin 2 is the Falone Scythe that can be stolen from the statue in the Arx Cathedral. It has impressive base damage that's further boosted by +3 Strength and +1 Two-Handed. Each attack also has a 25% chance of inflicting Decaying for two turns.

What build does most damage Divinity 2?

After the mages, archers take the next slot as they're the strongest weapon based build you can make and probably the single best true hybrid damage build if you stack weapon buffs. All melee come last in arguably different orders where the finesse build is generally a tiny bit better than the strength counterpart.

What is the most powerful class in Divinity: Original Sin 2?

1 Conjurer

The Conjurer is far and away the best magic-focused class and perhaps the best class that Divinity: Original Sin 2 offers. The Conjurer is effectively two characters at once, both controllable by the player: the Conjurer themselves, and their summoned allies.

What is the most powerful staff in Divinity 2?

While they might not last for a few levels, they still provide a powerful momentary advantage.
  1. 1 Falone Scythe.
  2. 2 Domoh Dumora. ...
  3. 3 Swornbreaker. ...
  4. 4 Lucian's Divine Staff. ...
  5. 5 Vord Emver. ...
  6. 6 Voor D'Aravel. ...
  7. 7 Deiseis Riveil. ...
  8. 8 Dumora Lam. ...
Feb 23, 2020

What is Fane's best class in Original Sin 2?

Scoundrel & Geomancer

Rogue is an interesting choice for Fane, considering the benefits both in and out of combat. Rogues gain a number of mobility and stealth options, which complement a poison build. Poison is strongly encouraged due to Fane's undead skills, which allows poison to heal him.

Where is headless Nick divinity?

Headless Nick is triggered in the Black Cove. After defeating the Source Abomination, walk through the stone building behind it, then follow the linear path of the wooden planks as it descends. At the bottom docks, you'll find two ghosts named Nick and Lillian. Speak to them to trigger the quest.

How to cure permanently blinded dos2?

The only two known ways to cure this blindness is to have the blinded character die and then be resurrected (an easy way to kill them is to have them walk into lava), or to equip and unequip the Blindfold acquired from The Driftwood Arena quest in Act II.

Where is Sallow Man?

Re: Where is the sallow man? If you teleport to the Lunar gate and walk back towards the jungle. Look to the right "beneath" the Lunar Gate ruins (southwards on the map), there's a troll guarding a cave entreance with a Black Ring banner right next to it.

Can you upgrade unique armor in Divinity 2?

All of the Sisters sell three different items needed to upgrade equipment, including Azure Flint, Diamond Dust, and Quicksilver. Flint is used to improve weapons, while Dust can enhance any piece of your armor in Divinity: Original Sin 2, even shields and belts.

Can you wear stolen armor Divinity 2?

It's fine to wear stolen gear, but if you're worried about being caught just stay away from the person you stole from for a few minutes. You'll tell they stopped looking when they go back to their regular spot and stop searching around.

What is divine armor?

Divine Armor is the Armor Set obtained from the crafting of Divine Stones. It can also be obtained from the slaying of the Ayeraco Horde. It is a very powerful set of armor, having a total damage reduction of 75% and infinite durability.

What is the strongest armor in divine RPG?

Halite Armor is the Armor Set obtained as the mob drops from the bosses Densos & Reyvor and Dex & Zichile. It is arguably the best set of armor in the game, having a total damage reduction of 83% and infinite durability.

What is the strongest proof of Jesus divinity? ›

Of all the marks of Jesus' divinity, none has greater support by the testimony of eyewitnesses than His literal, bodily Resurrection. Several women testified that they saw Him alive. Two disciples on the road to Emmaus dined with Him. Peter proclaimed himself an eyewitness to the Resurrection.

What is the best main class in Divinity Original Sin 2?

1 Conjurer

The Conjurer is far and away the best magic-focused class and perhaps the best class that Divinity: Original Sin 2 offers. The Conjurer is effectively two characters at once, both controllable by the player: the Conjurer themselves, and their summoned allies.

