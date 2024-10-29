Doctoral Student Honored for Excellence in Research and Teaching (2024)

Researcher. Mentor. Trailblazer. These are just a few of the monikers Abigail Clevenger has earned in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Texas A&M University.

Clevenger began her pursuit of a doctoral degree in 2020. Since then, she has established herself as an accomplished doctoral student, receiving the 2023 U.S. Senator Phil Gramm Doctoral Fellowship Award and an Association of Former Students Distinguished Graduate Student Award for Excellence in Teaching.

The U.S. Senator Phil Gramm Doctoral Fellowships are awarded to outstanding students whose research and teaching exemplify the meaning of scholarship and mentorship, while the Association of Former Students Distinguished Graduate Student Award recognizes outstanding graduate students for their exemplary accomplishments in either research or teaching.

“The Phil Gramm award truly valued her all-rounded development as a researcher, teacher and leader,” said Dr. Shreya Raghavan, assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Clevenger’s faculty advisor. “The Distinguished Graduate Student Award recognizes her tremendous roles as a teacher — taking on the instructor role for a big core undergrad class and doing so well teaching.”

Research Efforts

According to Raghavan, Clevenger’s role in creating a bioreactor that mimics peristalsis, or the motion of the gastrointestinal tract and uterus, and how it affects cancer was pivotal for the lab’s research.

“Abbie was the first Ph.D. student in the Raghavan lab,” Raghavan said. “She has truly pioneered the mechanobiology research we do, starting from establishing a new peristalsis device and using it to demonstrate how colon cancer uses mechanics to evade immune detection. She also took charge of many lab processes — streamlining research protocols, defining how we worked together as a lab, setting lab organizational schedules and more.”