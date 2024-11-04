Dolittle | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

15% Tomatometer 242 Reviews 76% Popcornmeter 10,000+ Verified Ratings

Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.

Dolittle may be enough to entertain very young viewers, but they deserve better than this rote adaptation's jumbled story and stale humor.

Dolittle | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Tara Brady Irish Times This nothingness doesn't even have the good grace to be a bad movie. The low-point of every single career involved. Rated: 1/5 Feb 13, 2020 Full Review Dolittle | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Clarisse Loughrey Independent (UK) Dolittle ought to have ... done less. Rated: 2/5 Feb 12, 2020 Full Review Dolittle | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Kevin Maher Times (UK) It's symptomatic of an awkward, unwieldy movie that has lots of material to show you and lots of surface distractions, but nothing at all to say. Rated: 2/5 Feb 10, 2020 Full Review Dolittle | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Mihir Fadnavis Firstpost Robert Downey Jr tries too hard, fully aware he's signed up for a tonally inconsistent train wreck. Rated: 1/5 May 15, 2024 Full Review Dolittle | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Manuel São Bento MSB Reviews All in all, Dolittle is a massive fail at all levels. It was meant to be one of the worst movies of the year, and it undoubtedly accomplished this goal. Rated: D- Jul 24, 2023 Full Review Dolittle | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Jane Freebury The Canberra Times (Australia) It's not hilarious but it is cheerful, good to look at, and has surely at least managed a pass. Rated: 3/5 Aug 23, 2022 Full Review Read all reviews

Hugo N Not bad. But the original is better. Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 09/28/24 Full Review Alicia bummer, I didn't enjoy this one. Rated 2/5 Stars • Rated 2 out of 5 stars 06/12/22 Full Review Cori I really hate to do this to RDJ, but actors do have some flops. And this was a flop. Rated 1/5 Stars • Rated 1 out of 5 stars 05/31/22 Full Review Nancy it was funny and entertaining. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 03/06/22 Full Review Gen It was a different take on the classic tale. Kids got bored after an hour tho. Good for older audience. Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 07/21/21 Full Review judy a I love Robert Downey Jr, but I had to walk out of the theater because it was so boring. Rated 1/5 Stars • Rated 1 out of 5 stars 01/29/21 Full Review Read all reviews

Cast & Crew

Stephen Gaghan Director Robert Downey Jr. Dr. John Dolittle Antonio Banderas King Rassouli Michael Sheen Dr. Blair Müdfly Jim Broadbent Lord Thomas Badgley Jessie Buckley Queen Victoria
Dolittle: Official Clip - Gorilla Chess
Dolittle: Official Clip - Death-Defying Giraffe Ride
Dolittle: Official Clip - Gorilla vs. Tiger
Dolittle: Official Clip - Tiger Therapy
Dolittle: Official Clip - Dragon Bellyache
Dolittle: Official Clip - Harnessing a Whale
Dolittle: Official Clip - Dragon Attack
Dolittle: Official Clip - Talking to an Octopus
Dolittle: Official Clip - God Save the Queen!
Dolittle: Official Clip - Squirrel Surgery

Dolittle: Trailer 1

Synopsis Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.

Director
Stephen Gaghan

Producer
Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Susan Downey

Screenwriter
Stephen Gaghan, Dan Gregor, Doug Mand

Distributor
Universal Pictures

Production Co
Universal Pictures, Perfect World Pictures, Team Downey

Rating
PG (Rude Humor|Brief Language|Some Action)

Genre
Kids & Family, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy

Original Language
English

Release Date (Theaters)
Jan 17, 2020, Wide

Release Date (Streaming)
Mar 24, 2020

Box Office (Gross USA)
$77.0M

Runtime
1h 40m

Aspect Ratio
Flat (1.85:1)
