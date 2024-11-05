Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

@DominionEnergy shut my power off this morning. I forgot to pay the bill and get my power cut off out of nowhere. No warning. It’s freezing out and we have a 3 month old. Bill is paid but no one around to take my call to turn the power back on! What a joke

It took me an entire hour to schedule a service appointment with @DominionEnergy today. That's ridiculous.

@DominionEnergy The power came back on shortly after my tweet on Saturday. Maybe you guys should have people on staff to take phone calls on the weekend. That was very stressful on my family as we could not get in touch with anyone, and had no warning of our power being shutoff.

@DominionEnergy can u turn the mf lights back on?? whole blocks lost power for no reason. ppl gotta make breakfast and go to work.

@VEDPVirginia @DominionEnergy Funny how one nuclear power plant can do the work of 180 offshore wind turbines….keep on trying to reinvent that round thing called the wheel

@justindotnet @DominionEnergy This is ridiculous @justindotnet. Is anyone carrying for elderly? Also, second time in last 4 months. What is being done? What’s the hold up on fix? Any info?

@DominionEnergy props to your crew at Hix and Hull Street in Chesterfield. Working hard out here getting the power back on AND self rescued their stuck bucket truck.

@DominionEnergy Ya'll got to chill on these bills. I've gone from 120/mo to 300/mo, and I can't continue paying these type of bills. I've unplugged, hang clothes, freeze, kept the heat down or off, and it keeps raising - sooo something isn't right?

@DominionEnergy our power outage is unexcusable. No power until 1pm at the earliest and it’s 18 degrees. This is negligence. Please explain yourself.

@DominionEnergy ya’ll need to start workin faster cause why has my power been out for almost 5 hours

@DominionEnergy how far with this power outage in Alexandria… we need wifi to wfh 😭

Highwinds caused 6000 + customer outages in Northern Virginia.Our crews are working as quickly & safely as possible to restore power. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines.Please report outages on @DominionEnergy app or website, or call: 866-366-4357.866-DOM- HELP

@justindotnet @DominionEnergy Still out for many and the status just was recently changed to "Reassessing Condition"... Any actual update of any new problem or what's going on?

The most recent Dominion Energy outage reports came from the following cities:Washington, D.C., Woodbridge, Vienna, Fairfax, Arlington, Annandale, Alexandria, Herndon, Lorton, Silver Spring, Fort Washington, Springfield, Burke, McLean and Bethesda.

The following are the most recent problems reported by Dominion Energy users through our website.

The chart below shows the number of Dominion Energy reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Annandale and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

Dominion Energy is a North American power and energy company that supplies electricity in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina and supplies natural gas to parts of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Dominion also has generation facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

The latest reports from users having issues in Annandale come from postal codes 22003.

FAQs

Contact Us 1-800-DIAL DWP (1-800-342-5397) Available 24/7 for emergency and outage calls. Hearing/Speech Impaired (TDD) (1-800-432-7397)

Average Duration of Power Outages



On average, most technical or minor outages in the USA last about 1-2 hours. However, those caused by major natural disasters can extend for days or even weeks.

Please call us at 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357) and speak with one of our Customer Care Associates. If you're not satisfied with the response to your concern, ask to have it reviewed by a supervisor.

Dominion Energy is a Virginia-based corporate holding company for electric and gas utility companies. Virginia Power is the company's largest subsidiary.

Is there a power cut in my local area? Call 105 free from your mobile or landline to get straight through to your local network operator's emergency number. Go to your local network operator's website to report or track the power cut.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened. A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

Televisions, computer equipment, game consoles, fans, lights and all other smaller appliances should be unplugged, especially if they were in use when the power went out. Larger appliances, such as refrigerators, should not be unplugged.

It's perfectly safe to shower during an outage or storm. The main risk is that showering in the dark increases your risk of slipping and falling, which is why you should have a battery-powered light in your bathroom. It's a safer alternative to candles and gas lamps that represent a fire hazard.

How Can I Sleep in the Summer Without Electricity? Avoid taking a hot shower before bed. ... Drink lots of water or sports drinks throughout the day to stay hydrated. Dress in loose, light clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton. ... If possible, move to a cooler room in your house or apartment. More items...

If a deposit is required, the amount will be the greater of the highest bill over the past 12 months at the residence, or $125. Security deposits can be paid in three monthly payments. The first payment must be made before service is established or before the deposit's past-due date.

Why Dominion Energy Virginia? We provide more than 2.7 million electric customers in Virginia with safe, reliable, affordable energy while keeping a keen focus on safety and the environment.

A lawsuit alleges Dominion Energy hadn't taken the necessary steps to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale and other marine life during construction. The legal battle between Dominion Energy and three organizations opposed to its offshore wind project is heating up.

Name and logo: We will be doing business as Enbridge Gas Utah, Enbridge Gas Wyoming, and Enbridge Gas Idaho. You will see the Enbridge name and logo more often as we transition. By 2025, all references to Dominion Energy will be replaced by Enbridge Gas on items like bills, vehicles, and uniforms.

In 1980, VEPCO began branding itself as "Virginia Power," while branding its North Carolina operations as "North Carolina Power." Three years later, VEPCO reorganized as a holding company, Dominion Resources.

Use a receptacle voltage tester by plugging the device into the outlet. The lights on the device will come on to indicate the presence of a live electrical current. Test an electrical outlet with a non-contact voltage tester by holding the tester about an inch away from the short slot on the outlet.

If you have an urgent issue, please call our Customer Operations Center at 877.373.4858. Realtime Outage Map Enter your ZIP code to get updates on your neighborhood.

To effectively check your power supply, you will need a few essential tools. The primary tool is a multimeter, which measures voltage, current, and resistance. A digital multimeter is preferred for its accuracy and ease of use.

We'll attempt to let you know when your power is out through a call or text. You can reply to outage text messages we send to you with "Status" to get the latest outage information for your address. (Available only in English.) You can text "Status" to 97503 at any time to get the outage status for your address.