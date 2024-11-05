Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

No problems detected
The latest reports from users having issues in Annandale come from postal codes 22003.
Dominion Energy is a North American power and energy company that supplies electricity in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina and supplies natural gas to parts of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Dominion also has generation facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.
Full Outage Map
3.41 out of 5 1,303 ratings
Problems in the last 24 hours in Annandale, Virginia
The chart below shows the number of Dominion Energy reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Annandale and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.
At the moment, we haven't detected any problems at Dominion Energy. Are you experiencing issues or an outage? Leave a message in the comments section!
Most Reported Problems
The following are the most recent problems reported by Dominion Energy users through our website.
-
Power Outage (99%)
-
Website (%)
-
Maintenance (%)
Live Outage Map Near Annandale, Fairfax County, Virginia
The most recent Dominion Energy outage reports came from the following cities:Washington, D.C., Woodbridge, Vienna, Fairfax, Arlington, Annandale, Alexandria, Herndon, Lorton, Silver Spring, Fort Washington, Springfield, Burke, McLean and Bethesda.
|City
|Problem Type
|Report Time
|Washington, D.C.
|Power Outage
|Woodbridge
|Power Outage
|Washington, D.C.
|Power Outage
|Washington, D.C.
|Power Outage
|Vienna
|Power Outage
|Washington, D.C.
|Power Outage
Community Discussion
Dominion Energy Issues Reports Near Annandale, Virginia
Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Annandale and nearby locations:
- Byron Peebles (@bpeebles) reported fromHybla Valley, Virginia
@justindotnet @DominionEnergy Still out for many and the status just was recently changed to "Reassessing Condition"... Any actual update of any new problem or what's going on?
- Carca (@itsamecarlio0) reported fromBethesda, Maryland
TURN MY POWER BACK ON @DominionEnergy
- Peggy Fox (@PeggyDomEnergy) reported fromTysons Corner, Virginia
Highwinds caused 6000 + customer outages in Northern Virginia.Our crews are working as quickly & safely as possible to restore power. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines.Please report outages on @DominionEnergy app or website, or call: 866-366-4357.866-DOM- HELP
- Em El (@ZedEm12) reported fromAlexandria, Virginia
@DominionEnergy how far with this power outage in Alexandria… we need wifi to wfh 😭
- i’m meeting Ari Lennox for my bday (@mellymellz_____) reported fromLake Barcroft, Virginia
@DominionEnergy ya’ll need to start workin faster cause why has my power been out for almost 5 hours
Dominion Energy Issues Reports
Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:
- Rebekah Allen (@SC_Becks) reported
@DominionEnergy our power outage is unexcusable. No power until 1pm at the earliest and it’s 18 degrees. This is negligence. Please explain yourself.
- Kim Anderson (@justkim71) reported
@DominionEnergy Ya'll got to chill on these bills. I've gone from 120/mo to 300/mo, and I can't continue paying these type of bills. I've unplugged, hang clothes, freeze, kept the heat down or off, and it keeps raising - sooo something isn't right?
- nomadgeek@dftba(dot)club (@nomad_geek) reported
@DominionEnergy props to your crew at Hix and Hull Street in Chesterfield. Working hard out here getting the power back on AND self rescued their stuck bucket truck.
- Ryan (@rjrob115) reported
@justindotnet @DominionEnergy This is ridiculous @justindotnet. Is anyone carrying for elderly? Also, second time in last 4 months. What is being done? What’s the hold up on fix? Any info?
- Brad Schriewer (@BradzBuzz) reported
@VEDPVirginia @DominionEnergy Funny how one nuclear power plant can do the work of 180 offshore wind turbines….keep on trying to reinvent that round thing called the wheel
- Crunchy Joints, PhD (@praxisvoid) reported
@DominionEnergy can u turn the mf lights back on?? whole blocks lost power for no reason. ppl gotta make breakfast and go to work.
- Jeffery Chiquita (@rey_an_03) reported
@TKavulla @EnergyChoicesUS @DominionEnergy Can an)yone provide the link to the MEV Bot artic?le that can help me get rich?;_:
- Damian Young (@beardedweirdo80) reported
@DominionEnergy The power came back on shortly after my tweet on Saturday. Maybe you guys should have people on staff to take phone calls on the weekend. That was very stressful on my family as we could not get in touch with anyone, and had no warning of our power being shutoff.
- Sho (@ShoStanback) reported
It took me an entire hour to schedule a service appointment with @DominionEnergy today. That's ridiculous.
- Damian Young (@beardedweirdo80) reported fromChesapeake Mobile Home Park, Virginia
@DominionEnergy shut my power off this morning. I forgot to pay the bill and get my power cut off out of nowhere. No warning. It’s freezing out and we have a 3 month old. Bill is paid but no one around to take my call to turn the power back on! What a joke