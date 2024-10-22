Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (1)

No problems detected

If you are having issues, please submit a report below.

The latest reports from users having issues in Ashland come from postal codes 23005.

Dominion Energy is a North American power and energy company that supplies electricity in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina and supplies natural gas to parts of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Dominion also has generation facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Full Outage Map

What isn't working?

Please let us know what issue you are experiencing with Dominion Energy:

Thank you for the report! If you have any tips or frustrations you wish to share, please leave a message in the comments section!


In the last three months, how would you rate Dominion Energy?

3.41 out of 5 1,303 ratings

Thank you!

Problems in the last 24 hours in Ashland, Virginia

The chart below shows the number of Dominion Energy reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Ashland and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (6)

At the moment, we haven't detected any problems at Dominion Energy. Are you experiencing issues or an outage? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Dominion Energy users through our website.

  1. Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (7)

    Power Outage (99%)

  2. Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (8)

    Website (%)

  3. Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (9)

    Maintenance (%)

Live Outage Map Near Ashland, Hanover County, Virginia

The most recent Dominion Energy outage reports came from the following cities:Richmond, Ashland and Glen Allen.

Loading map, please wait...

CityProblem TypeReport Time
Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (10)RichmondPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (11)RichmondPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (12)RichmondPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (13)RichmondPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (14)RichmondPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (15)RichmondPower Outage

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Dominion Energy Issues Reports Near Ashland, Virginia

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Ashland and nearby locations:

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (16)Max HB (@RVAbikedad) reported fromStonewall Manor, Virginia

    @AnnCan2020 @DominionEnergy If the houses have their power and all the streetlights are out, it’s more likely a @RichmondDPU issue. This is a common occurrence in Ginter Park and so far DPU has not responded to any of my requests to fix the problem. Maybe you will have better luck.

Dominion Energy Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (17)Winston Legthigh (@moridin666) reported

    @DominionEnergy you guys planning on fixing the power along Walnut Dr in Fredericksburg any time soon? We're tired of outages due to nothing but rain. Especially when you started a project to bury the lines, dug up all our yards, and then abandoned it unfinished.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (18)Jonathan Cherem (@jcherem) reported

    @DominionEnergy I´m having trouble with my 2 online accounts (payments) with no way to communicate with CS. More than 2 hours waiting list on your phone system for the last 3 weeks. Please help.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (19)Geoff #FromDC Crawley (@VoiceOfThePhan) reported

    @CourtneyDulany Man I don’t even know. You know they never tell us what’s actually happening. Maybe @DominionEnergy knows why 20171 lost power for a few hours?

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (20)JBB (@Yankee_Doodle76) reported

    @DominionEnergy Outage in Alexandria, VA, but status on your feed. Any updates? Power has been out almost 90 mins.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (21)Phil Kazmierczak (@PhilKazVAB) reported

    @DominionEnergy why are we on hold for over 3 hours only to get hung up on by your system? Multiple days and we can’t get ahold of anyone to get power on.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (22)Ultra November Foxtrot Gulf (@Ru5Bot) reported

    @SBMcCallister @Mexi_Dutch @DominionEnergy I just support what I post. Don't add words to my post, please. Damn, lady, you a firecracker 🧨 🔥

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (23)ms. sandy renee (@DsANDYrENEE) reported

    @DominionEnergy you guys are the worst. Still no call back, still can’t get anyone not assist me when I call. This is the worst. Bad customer service. Where are your supervisors

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (24)Kwame Awuah (@kayawuah) reported fromLeesburg, Virginia

    the whole apartment complex has no power…Paying an arm and a leg for electricity too @DominionEnergy 🙃

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (25)Stacy Lu (@StacyLu88) reported

    @PeggyDomEnergy @FallsChurchGov @DominionEnergy 8:11 a.m. No power yet. Explanation? Eta?

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (26)Change is coming (@Saffyblues) reported

    @DominionEnergy I would like to pay a bill for the business I work for - HOWEVER the accounts aren't linking up the phone line for assistance said 1 hour 45 minutes wait time. DO YOU actually think this is acceptable? 1 HOUR AND 45 MINUTES!!! I want to pay the bills!

Dominion Energy Outage in Ashland, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

FAQs

How do I check if there's a power outage in my area? ›

The outage map also includes detailed information about specific outages, such as the cause and estimated time of restoration. Alternatively, you can also call their customer service number at 1-800-DIAL DWP (800-342-5397) to find out if there is an existing power outage in your area.

How long do most power outages last? ›

Average Duration of Power Outages

On average, most technical or minor outages in the USA last about 1-2 hours. However, those caused by major natural disasters can extend for days or even weeks.

How do I talk to someone at Dominion Energy Virginia? ›

Please call us at 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357) and speak with one of our Customer Care Associates. If you're not satisfied with the response to your concern, ask to have it reviewed by a supervisor.

Is Dominion Energy the same as Dominion Virginia Power? ›

Dominion re-branded all of its operations in 2000 to Dominion from Virginia and North Carolina Power as well as Consolidated Gas in order to create a more unified energy company.

How long can a fridge go without power? ›

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened. A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

How do I find out if there is a power cut in my area? ›

Is there a power cut in my local area?
  1. Call 105 free from your mobile or landline to get straight through to your local network operator's emergency number.
  2. Go to your local network operator's website to report or track the power cut.

Can I shower during a power outage? ›

It's perfectly safe to shower during an outage or storm. The main risk is that showering in the dark increases your risk of slipping and falling, which is why you should have a battery-powered light in your bathroom. It's a safer alternative to candles and gas lamps that represent a fire hazard.

Should I unplug my refrigerator during a power outage? ›

Televisions, computer equipment, game consoles, fans, lights and all other smaller appliances should be unplugged, especially if they were in use when the power went out. Larger appliances, such as refrigerators, should not be unplugged.

How can I sleep without electricity? ›

How Can I Sleep in the Summer Without Electricity?
  1. Avoid taking a hot shower before bed. ...
  2. Drink lots of water or sports drinks throughout the day to stay hydrated.
  3. Dress in loose, light clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton. ...
  4. If possible, move to a cooler room in your house or apartment.

Is Dominion Energy 24 hour customer service? ›

How much is the security deposit for Dominion Energy in Virginia? ›

If a deposit is required, the amount will be the greater of the highest bill over the past 12 months at the residence, or $125. Security deposits can be paid in three monthly payments. The first payment must be made before service is established or before the deposit's past-due date.

Where is the headquarters of Dominion Energy? ›

What are the allegations against Dominion Energy? ›

A lawsuit alleges Dominion Energy hadn't taken the necessary steps to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale and other marine life during construction. The legal battle between Dominion Energy and three organizations opposed to its offshore wind project is heating up.

What is the new name for Dominion Energy? ›

Name and logo: We will be doing business as Enbridge Gas Utah, Enbridge Gas Wyoming, and Enbridge Gas Idaho. You will see the Enbridge name and logo more often as we transition. By 2025, all references to Dominion Energy will be replaced by Enbridge Gas on items like bills, vehicles, and uniforms.

Is Dominion Virginia Power overcharging customers? ›

A testimony filed at the SCC this month alleges Dominion Energy overcharged Virginian customers $1.2 billion in the last six years.

How do you check if the power is off? ›

Use a receptacle voltage tester by plugging the device into the outlet. The lights on the device will come on to indicate the presence of a live electrical current. Test an electrical outlet with a non-contact voltage tester by holding the tester about an inch away from the short slot on the outlet.

How do I check my power supply in area? ›

To effectively check your power supply, you will need a few essential tools. The primary tool is a multimeter, which measures voltage, current, and resistance. A digital multimeter is preferred for its accuracy and ease of use.

How do I check the status of my power outage in Texas? ›

You can report a power outage or check the status of a previously reported power outage via our online reporting tool. You can also call us at 888.313. 4747. If you have signed up for My Oncor Alerts, text OUT to 66267 (ONCOR).

How do I check my PG&E outage by address? ›

Step 1: Go to PG&E Outage Center to search for an address. Step 2: If an outage is affecting the address, you will see the option to "Get outage updates." Click this link. Step 3: Enter the phone or email where you would like to get alerts.

