Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

@DominionEnergy I would like to pay a bill for the business I work for - HOWEVER the accounts aren't linking up the phone line for assistance said 1 hour 45 minutes wait time. DO YOU actually think this is acceptable? 1 HOUR AND 45 MINUTES!!! I want to pay the bills!

the whole apartment complex has no power…Paying an arm and a leg for electricity too @DominionEnergy 🙃

@DominionEnergy you guys are the worst. Still no call back, still can’t get anyone not assist me when I call. This is the worst. Bad customer service. Where are your supervisors

@SBMcCallister @Mexi_Dutch @DominionEnergy I just support what I post. Don't add words to my post, please. Damn, lady, you a firecracker 🧨 🔥

@DominionEnergy why are we on hold for over 3 hours only to get hung up on by your system? Multiple days and we can’t get ahold of anyone to get power on.

@DominionEnergy Outage in Alexandria, VA, but status on your feed. Any updates? Power has been out almost 90 mins.

@CourtneyDulany Man I don’t even know. You know they never tell us what’s actually happening. Maybe @DominionEnergy knows why 20171 lost power for a few hours?

@DominionEnergy I´m having trouble with my 2 online accounts (payments) with no way to communicate with CS. More than 2 hours waiting list on your phone system for the last 3 weeks. Please help.

@DominionEnergy you guys planning on fixing the power along Walnut Dr in Fredericksburg any time soon? We're tired of outages due to nothing but rain. Especially when you started a project to bury the lines, dug up all our yards, and then abandoned it unfinished.

@AnnCan2020 @DominionEnergy If the houses have their power and all the streetlights are out, it’s more likely a @RichmondDPU issue. This is a common occurrence in Ginter Park and so far DPU has not responded to any of my requests to fix the problem. Maybe you will have better luck.

The most recent Dominion Energy outage reports came from the following cities:Ashland and Glen Allen.

The following are the most recent problems reported by Dominion Energy users through our website.

The chart below shows the number of Dominion Energy reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Hanover and surrounding areas.

In the last three months, how would you rate Dominion Energy?

Dominion Energy is a North American power and energy company that supplies electricity in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina and supplies natural gas to parts of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Dominion also has generation facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Dominion re-branded all of its operations in 2000 to Dominion from Virginia and North Carolina Power as well as Consolidated Gas in order to create a more unified energy company.

Why Dominion Energy Virginia? We provide more than 2.7 million electric customers in Virginia with safe, reliable, affordable energy while keeping a keen focus on safety and the environment.

A lawsuit alleges Dominion Energy hadn't taken the necessary steps to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale and other marine life during construction. The legal battle between Dominion Energy and three organizations opposed to its offshore wind project is heating up.

Name and logo: We will be doing business as Enbridge Gas Utah, Enbridge Gas Wyoming, and Enbridge Gas Idaho. You will see the Enbridge name and logo more often as we transition. By 2025, all references to Dominion Energy will be replaced by Enbridge Gas on items like bills, vehicles, and uniforms.

Enbridge Gas, based in Canada, finalized its purchase of Dominion's Utah natural gas utility and gas supply company on Saturday. The new ownership includes a new name — Dominion will now do business as Enbridge Gas — but executives say it's one of the only changes customers will notice.

