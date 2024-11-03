Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (2024)

Table of Contents
Features of Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC Screenshots & Video of Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor PC Game Info How to Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC Why Use MEmu for Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor Ready to Play? Similar to Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor Hot Topics Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor - FAQs FAQs References

Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (1)

Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor

Video Players

Alight Creative, Inc.

  • Updated

  • Current Version

    4.4.8.7742

  • Offered By

    Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (2)

Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC DOWNLOAD

Share with:

Features of Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC

Stop worrying about overcharges when using Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on your cellphone, free yourself from the tiny screen and enjoy using the app on a much larger display. From now on, get a full-screen experience of your app with keyboard and mouse. MEmu offers you all the surprising features that you expected: quick install and easy setup, intuitive controls, no more limitations of battery, mobile data, and disturbing calls. The brand new MEmu 9 is the best choice of using Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on your computer. MEmu multi-instance manager makes opening 2 or more accounts at the same time possible. And the most important, our exclusive emulation engine can release the full potential of your PC, make everything smooth and enjoyable.

Show more

Screenshots & Video of Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor PC

Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu Android Emulator. Enjoy playing on big screen. Be part of the movement!

Game Info

Be part of the movement! Alight Motion is the first professional motion design app bringing you professional-quality animation, motion graphics, visual effects, video editing, video compositing, and more!
• Multiple layers of graphics, video, and audio
• Vector and bitmap support (edit vector graphics right on your phone!)
• 160+ basic effect building blocks that can be combined to create sophisticated visual effects
• Keyframe animation available for all settings
• Link parent and child layers and rig character joints
• Cameras that pan, zoom, and support focus blur and fog
• Grouping and Masking
• Color Adjustment
• Animation easing for more fluid motion: Pick from presets or build your own timing curves
• Bookmarks for ease of editing
• Velocity-based motion blur
• Export MP4 video, GIF animation, PNG sequences, and stills
• Share project packages with others
• Solid color and gradient fill effects
• Border, shadow, and stroke effects
• Custom font support
• Copy and paste entire layers or just their style
• Save your favorite elements for easy re-use in future projects
Alight Motion is free to use with basic features and a watermark on videos you create. There are several paid membership options in the app to remove the watermark and access a regularly updated library of premium effects and features. These subscription membership options are charged when you select to purchase them, and renew automatically unless canceled at least 24 hours prior to the beginning of the next subscription period. Subscriptions are processed by Google and can be cancelled via the Google Play Store app or Google Play Store website. You can find more information about subscriptions at https://alightcreative.com/support
Alight Motion requires at least 1.5GB of RAM to be installed and run effectively.
We are always working to add new features to Alight Motion while simultaneously making it faster, more efficient, and glitch-free. While we’ve done our best to make sure it works well on a wide range of phones and tablets, we are a small team and sometimes make mistakes. If you run into any problems, or have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to contact support@alightcreative.com and we will be happy to assist you.

Terms of Service: alightcreative.com/tos
Privacy Policy: alightcreative.com/privacy

Show more

How to Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (7)

    1. Download MEmu installer and finish the setup

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (8)

    2. Start MEmu then open Google Play on the desktop

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (9)

    3. Search Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor in Google Play

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (10) Install

    4. Download and Install Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (11)

    5. On install completion click the icon to start

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (12)

    Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (13) Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (14)

    6. Enjoy playing Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu

Why Use MEmu for Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor

MEmu Play is the best Android emulator and 100 million people already enjoy its superb Android gaming experience. The MEmu virtualization technology empowers you to play thousands of Android games smoothly on your PC, even the most graphic-intensive ones.

  • Bigger screen with better graphics; Long duration, without limitation of battery or mobile data.

  • Full Keymapping support for precise control of keyboard and mouse or gamepad.

  • Multiple game accounts or tasks on single PC at one time with Multi-Instance manager.

Ready to Play?

Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC DOWNLOAD

Similar to Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor

  • bilibili
  • MkvCinemas
  • HDHub4u
  • SkymoviesHD
  • VN (VlogNow) - Video Editor
  • YACINE TV
  • VegaMovies
  • Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor

Hot Topics

  • App Reviews March 26, 2020How to Download Instagram on PC
  • App Reviews December 14, 2017How to use Instagram on PC
  • App Reviews April 12, 2024How to Download WhatsApp Business on PC
  • App Reviews January 9, 2018How to Use Snapchat on PC

Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor - FAQs

  • How to use Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC?

    Use Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC by following steps:

    • Download MEmu, then install and launch it
    • Login to Google Play Store, install the app
    • Enjoy using the app on PC with MEmu

  • What are the minimum system requirements to run Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC?

    • Intel or AMD Processor
    • Microsoft Windows 7 and above
    • 2GB of memory
    • 5GB of free disk space
    • Hardware Virtualization Technology
Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (2024)

FAQs

Is it possible to download Alight Motion on PC? ›

Alight Motion is a powerful motion design application that allows you to create animations, motion graphics, video compositing, and visual effects. While it's primarily designed for Android devices, you can run it on your Windows 10 PC using an Android emulator.

Read The Full Story
What is the best emulator for Alight Motion PC? ›

The brand new MEmu 9 is the best choice of using Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on your computer.

View More
How to get Alight Motion on PC without Bluestacks? ›

Install Alight Motion on LDPlayer
  1. Download and install LDPlayer on your PC.
  2. Once the initial setup is complete, open the emulator.
  3. Download the latest version of Alight Motion MOD APK from the button above.
  4. After successfully downloading the APK file, drag and drop it into LDPlayer.

See Details
How much RAM does Alight Motion need? ›

Android: Android 6.0 or higher (7.0 or higher is recommended for best performance) Minimum 1.5 GB of RAM (more than 2 GB is recommended for best performance)

Learn More Now
Which app is better than Alight Motion? ›

The best overall Alight Motion APK alternative is Prezi. Other similar apps like Alight Motion APK are Adobe Premiere Pro, Animaker, Dropbox, and Simplified. Alight Motion APK alternatives can be found in Video Editing Software but may also be in Presentation Software or Animation Software.

Tell Me More
How to use Alight Motion for free? ›

Alight Motion can be downloaded and used for free. However, there's a catch: you can only use the free trial for three days. Once that period's over, you'll have to cough up on a monthly basis – subscription terms, lengths, and prices vary from country to country.

Read More
Which is better Alight Motion or CapCut? ›

Which is better for editing, Capcut or Alight Motion? But I'll choose Capcut for it's easy as well as fast and best for short video editing, has many transitions, video effects and many more…

View More
What is the most optimized emulator? ›

10 Best Android Emulators For PCs Shortlist
  • LambdaTest — Automated and live testing on over 3000+ real browsers and operating systems.
  • Remix OS Player — Best Android emulator for gamers.
  • ARChon — Free Android emulator for small, non-gaming projects.
  • BlueStacks — Popular Android emulator with low RAM usage.

Read On
Is BlueStacks safe for PC? ›

Is BlueStacks safe for PC? Yes, BlueStacks is generally considered safe to use on your PC. It's a popular Android emulator that allows you to run Android apps and games on your computer. However, as with any software, it's essential to download it from a reputable source to avoid potential malware or security risks.

Find Out More
How much RAM do you really need for video editing? ›

32GB. This is the optimal capacity of RAM a computer needs for video editing. 32GB will allow you to edit all kinds of files, and you will be able to work with longer videos.

Discover More Details

Can Alight Motion be downloaded on PC? ›

Alight motion is available on all platforms. The software is generally available for iOS and Android users, but with the help of emulators such as BlueStacks and NOX player, users can simply enjoy the game on PC as well.

Show Me More
How much RAM is enough for animation? ›

For animation, you should aim for at least 16 GB of RAM, and preferably 32 GB or more. For storage, you should have at least 1 TB of hard disk drive (HDD) or solid state drive (SSD), and preferably 2 TB or more. HDDs are cheaper and have more capacity, but SSDs are faster and more reliable.

Find Out More
What devices is Alight Motion on? ›

Alight Motion is the first professional motion design app for your smartphone for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, bringing you professional-quality animation, motion graphics, visual effects, video editing, video compositing, and more! Vector and bitmap support (edit vector graphics right on your phone!)

Discover More Details
Is there Alight Motion on PC reddit? ›

So, I know there isn't a version of Alight Motion for PC (except for using emulators like BlueStacks), but a growing problem within the app has been lag while editing and exporting problems.

Find Out More
Is CapCut available for PC? ›

Is CapCut available on PC? Yes, CapCut is available on both Windows and Mac, making it accessible for desktop users. Users can utilize the desktop version of CapCut to edit and enhance their videos directly on their PC, expanding the flexibility and capabilities of this popular video editing software.

Find Out More
How do I download Alight Motion app? ›

You're welcome to use the official version of Alight Motion which can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. To download the app, tap the link to the store according to your device.

Explore More

References

Top Articles
The Ultimate Guide to EMF Protection: What To Know
Illustrative Mathematics Algebra 1, Student Edition Volume 1
Obtaining the Elder Scroll | Elder Knowledge - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Game Guide
Latest Posts
The Science of EMF Protection: What You Need to Know | Quantum Upgrade
Algebra 1 Unit 1 Interactive Notebook Pages – The Foundations of Algebra
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Nathanael Baumbach

Last Updated:

Views: 5575

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanael Baumbach

Birthday: 1998-12-02

Address: Apt. 829 751 Glover View, West Orlando, IN 22436

Phone: +901025288581

Job: Internal IT Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Motor sports, Flying, Skiing, Hooping, Lego building, Ice skating

Introduction: My name is Nathanael Baumbach, I am a fantastic, nice, victorious, brave, healthy, cute, glorious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.