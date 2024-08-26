Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (2024)

Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor

Video Players

Alight Creative, Inc.

    4.4.8.7742

Features of Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC

Stop worrying about overcharges when using Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on your cellphone, free yourself from the tiny screen and enjoy using the app on a much larger display. From now on, get a full-screen experience of your app with keyboard and mouse. MEmu offers you all the surprising features that you expected: quick install and easy setup, intuitive controls, no more limitations of battery, mobile data, and disturbing calls. The brand new MEmu 9 is the best choice of using Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on your computer. MEmu multi-instance manager makes opening 2 or more accounts at the same time possible. And the most important, our exclusive emulation engine can release the full potential of your PC, make everything smooth and enjoyable.

Screenshots & Video of Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor PC

Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu Android Emulator. Enjoy playing on big screen. Be part of the movement!

Game Info

Be part of the movement! Alight Motion is the first professional motion design app bringing you professional-quality animation, motion graphics, visual effects, video editing, video compositing, and more!
• Multiple layers of graphics, video, and audio
• Vector and bitmap support (edit vector graphics right on your phone!)
• 160+ basic effect building blocks that can be combined to create sophisticated visual effects
• Keyframe animation available for all settings
• Link parent and child layers and rig character joints
• Cameras that pan, zoom, and support focus blur and fog
• Grouping and Masking
• Color Adjustment
• Animation easing for more fluid motion: Pick from presets or build your own timing curves
• Bookmarks for ease of editing
• Velocity-based motion blur
• Export MP4 video, GIF animation, PNG sequences, and stills
• Share project packages with others
• Solid color and gradient fill effects
• Border, shadow, and stroke effects
• Custom font support
• Copy and paste entire layers or just their style
• Save your favorite elements for easy re-use in future projects
Alight Motion is free to use with basic features and a watermark on videos you create. There are several paid membership options in the app to remove the watermark and access a regularly updated library of premium effects and features. These subscription membership options are charged when you select to purchase them, and renew automatically unless canceled at least 24 hours prior to the beginning of the next subscription period. Subscriptions are processed by Google and can be cancelled via the Google Play Store app or Google Play Store website. You can find more information about subscriptions at https://alightcreative.com/support
Alight Motion requires at least 1.5GB of RAM to be installed and run effectively.
We are always working to add new features to Alight Motion while simultaneously making it faster, more efficient, and glitch-free. While we’ve done our best to make sure it works well on a wide range of phones and tablets, we are a small team and sometimes make mistakes. If you run into any problems, or have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to contact support@alightcreative.com and we will be happy to assist you.

Terms of Service: alightcreative.com/tos
Privacy Policy: alightcreative.com/privacy

How to Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (7)

    1. Download MEmu installer and finish the setup

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (8)

    2. Start MEmu then open Google Play on the desktop

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (9)

    3. Search Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor in Google Play

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (10) Install

    4. Download and Install Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (11)

    5. On install completion click the icon to start

  • Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (12)

    Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (13) Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (14)

    6. Enjoy playing Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu

Why Use MEmu for Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor

MEmu Play is the best Android emulator and 100 million people already enjoy its superb Android gaming experience. The MEmu virtualization technology empowers you to play thousands of Android games smoothly on your PC, even the most graphic-intensive ones.

  • Bigger screen with better graphics; Long duration, without limitation of battery or mobile data.

  • Full Keymapping support for precise control of keyboard and mouse or gamepad.

  • Multiple game accounts or tasks on single PC at one time with Multi-Instance manager.

Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor - FAQs

  • How to use Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC?

    Use Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC by following steps:

    • Download MEmu, then install and launch it
    • Login to Google Play Store, install the app
    • Enjoy using the app on PC with MEmu

  • What are the minimum system requirements to run Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC?

    • Intel or AMD Processor
    • Microsoft Windows 7 and above
    • 2GB of memory
    • 5GB of free disk space
    • Hardware Virtualization Technology
Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (2024)

