Download Alight Motion — Video and Animation Editor on PC with MEmu (2024)

Be part of the movement! Alight Motion is the first professional motion design app bringing you professional-quality animation, motion graphics, visual effects, video editing, video compositing, and more!

• Multiple layers of graphics, video, and audio

• Vector and bitmap support (edit vector graphics right on your phone!)

• 160+ basic effect building blocks that can be combined to create sophisticated visual effects

• Keyframe animation available for all settings

• Link parent and child layers and rig character joints

• Cameras that pan, zoom, and support focus blur and fog

• Grouping and Masking

• Color Adjustment

• Animation easing for more fluid motion: Pick from presets or build your own timing curves

• Bookmarks for ease of editing

• Velocity-based motion blur

• Export MP4 video, GIF animation, PNG sequences, and stills

• Share project packages with others

• Solid color and gradient fill effects

• Border, shadow, and stroke effects

• Custom font support

• Copy and paste entire layers or just their style

• Save your favorite elements for easy re-use in future projects

Alight Motion is free to use with basic features and a watermark on videos you create. There are several paid membership options in the app to remove the watermark and access a regularly updated library of premium effects and features. These subscription membership options are charged when you select to purchase them, and renew automatically unless canceled at least 24 hours prior to the beginning of the next subscription period. Subscriptions are processed by Google and can be cancelled via the Google Play Store app or Google Play Store website. You can find more information about subscriptions at https://alightcreative.com/support

Alight Motion requires at least 1.5GB of RAM to be installed and run effectively.

We are always working to add new features to Alight Motion while simultaneously making it faster, more efficient, and glitch-free. While we’ve done our best to make sure it works well on a wide range of phones and tablets, we are a small team and sometimes make mistakes. If you run into any problems, or have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to contact support@alightcreative.com and we will be happy to assist you.

Terms of Service: alightcreative.com/tos

Privacy Policy: alightcreative.com/privacy