Download and run Alight Motion on PC & Mac (Emulator) (2024)

Download and play
Page Modified On: April 19, 2023
Alight Motion is a Video Players & Editors app developed by Alight Motion. BlueStacks app player is the best platform to play Android games on your PC or Mac for an immersive gaming experience.
Be a part of the revolution. To create animation, motion graphics, visual effects, edited and composited videos, and more, check out Alight Motion, the first professional smartphone motion design app.
Alight Motion’s superiority lies in its more comprehensive set of features. The video will also not have a watermark at the end, making it easier for users to share. In addition, when you use the original Alight Motion APK, you can personalize animations to your liking.
A large number of appropriate fonts for various uses are included in Alight Motion. Moreover, you can combine video and still images in exciting ways. Users can bring in their fonts from elsewhere if the ones the app provides aren’t quite right.
Alternatively, you can click the View All Fonts button to look at all the fonts that have been added to the collection. Want to add subtitles to a video? To do this, click the plus (+) button in the lower right of your screen. The next step is to select Text and start typing the script for the video.
Download Alight Motion APK with BlueStacks and create personalized animations.
Learn how to download and play APK Games on your PC or MAC.
How to Download Alight Motion on PC
Download and install BlueStacks on your PC
Complete Google sign-in to access the Play Store, or do it later
Look for Alight Motion in the search bar at the top right corner
Click to install Alight Motion from the search results
Complete Google sign-in (if you skipped step 2) to install Alight Motion
Click the Alight Motion icon on the home screen to start playing
Are you tired of constantly switching between your mobile device and computer to access your favorite productivity apps? Do you want to work more efficiently and conveniently on a larger screen without investing in a separate device? Say hello to BlueStacks!
BlueStacks is a powerful Android emulator software that lets you run Android applications on your computer or laptop, making it the perfect solution for productivity-focused users. With BlueStacks, you can access thousands of productivity apps and tools without the need for a mobile device.
One of the most significant advantages of BlueStacks is its compatibility with both Windows and Mac operating systems. So whether using a PC or a Mac, you can enjoy the convenience of your favorite productivity apps and tools on a larger screen with BlueStacks.
With BlueStacks’ Advanced Keymapping feature, you can customize your controls to suit your productivity needs. For example, you can assign keys to frequently used functions using a mouse, keyboard, or gamepad for increased speed and efficiency. No more awkward typing or fumbling through menus.
BlueStacks also offers the Macro functionality, which allows you to record input sequences and execute them with a single button click. This feature is perfect for automating repetitive tasks or complex workflows, making your work more streamlined and efficient.
The Multiple Instances features in BlueStacks is another game-changer. It lets you run multiple apps or tools simultaneously on a single machine, enabling you to multitask like a pro. So whether you’re responding to emails while working on a project or using different apps simultaneously, BlueStacks has covered you.
BlueStacks 5, the latest software version, is faster and lighter than ever, making it the perfect solution for productivity-focused users. Its sleek and modern interface is designed to provide a seamless mobile experience on a larger screen. In addition, the Advanced Keymapping and Instance Manager features are more intuitive and user-friendly than ever, enabling you to work more efficiently and conveniently.
BlueStacks 5 requires a PC or Mac with at least 4 GB of RAM. Now supports concurrent 32-bit and 64-bit applications.
Alight Motion - FAQs
How to Run Alight Motion on Windows PC & Mac?
Run Alight Motion on your PC or Mac by following these simple steps.
- Click on ‘Download Alight Motion on PC’ to download BlueStacks
- Install it and log-in to Google Play Store
- Launch and run the app.
Why is BlueStacks the fastest and safest platform to play games on PC?
BlueStacks respects your privacy and is always safe and secure to use. It does not carry any malware, spyware, or any sort of additional software that could harm your PC.
It is engineered to optimize speed and performance for a seamless gaming experience.
What are Alight Motion PC requirements?
Minimum requirement to run Alight Motion on your PC
- OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above:
- Processor: Intel or AMD Processor:
- RAM: Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM. (Note that having 2GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM):
- HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.
- You must be an Administrator on your PC.