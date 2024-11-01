Download Canva 1.39.0 for Windows (2024)

Download Latest Version for Windows
Multi-purpose design app
Canva is a graphic design programme that lets you design and publish digital and print media. Those with little design experience can use this app, as it offers thousands of customisable templates and a user-friendly drag-and-drop tool. This has allowed its current active user base from across 179 countries to publish hundreds of millions of templates. The Canva app is available in 100 languages and is accessible to any user with an Internet connection.
What can you do with Canva?
Canva lets you create documents and designs for different occasions and purposes. Its catalogue of 65,000 editable templates will help you upgrade your personal social media posts, business presentations, promotional materials, and so on. It also comes with built-in editing tools and elements to build layouts from scratch. You will have access to its media library filled with millions of stock images, illustrations, icons, and fonts that are available for free.
In addition to editing, your Canva account can store and organise your content. This is useful for small businesses and large companies that are particular about their branding. You’ll be able to stand out on digital platforms even without the need for extensive design experience. You can create collaterals on Canva solo or with a team. By working together on the platform, members of the group can be more flexible while maintaining consistency in all documents.
Canva only generates raster images. This means all its images are smaller in file size; it is better to view or use them on a screen. Photos will become pixelated once it’s been enlarged beyond its capacity. This will occur when you’re using a template and you’re stretching its images. You can remedy this by recreating the template from scratch.
Superb design tool for beginners
Canva lets you forge social media graphics, keynotes, and other visual content from its professionally designed templates. The smooth drag-and-drop feature and organised interface will help you complete projects that meet your needs and desired aesthetics. In addition, it offers an extensive selection of images, illustrations, and shapes that you can use to elevate your work.
Technical
- Title:
- Canva 1.39.0 for Windows
- Requirements:
- Windows 10,
- Windows 8,
- Windows 8.1,
- Windows 7,
- Windows 11
- Language:
- English
- Available languages:
- English,
- Chinese,
- German,
- Spanish,
- French,
- Italian,
- Japanese,
- Korean,
- Polish,
- Portuguese,
- Russian,
- Turkish
- License:
- Free
- Latest update:
- Tuesday, April 12th 2022
- Author:
- Canva
- SHA-1:
- c7c47717d54aeaf22dd996db079c5600a804e6d4
- Filename:
- Canva_Setup_1.39.0.exe
Also available in other platforms
- Canva for Mac
- Canva: Graphic Design Video Collage Logo Maker for Android
Changelog
We don't have any change log information yet for version 1.39.0 of Canva. Sometimes publishers take a little while to make this information available, so please check back in a few days to see if it has been updated.
Can you help?
If you have any changelog info you can share with us, we'd love to hear from you! Head over to ourContact pageand let us know.
