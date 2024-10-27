Download GeForce Experience | NVIDIA (2024)

GeForce Experience 3.25 Release Highlights

What’s new in GeForce Experience 3.25



Battery Boost 2.0

GeForce Experience now supports Battery Boost 2.0, which extends battery life while gaming by finding the optimal balance of GPU and CPU power usage, battery discharge, image quality, and frame rates. Battery Boost 2.0 has been totally re-architected, using AI to control the whole platform, all in real time. The result is great playability on battery, with up to 70% more battery life. This feature is supported on new laptops with 4th generation Max-Q Technologies.

Reflex Analyzer Automatic Configuration

Reflex Analyzer now automatically configures itself - making latency measurement a 1-click experience and incredibly easy to use. All gamers have to do is plug their mouse into the Reflex USB port on their Reflex monitor and hit Alt + R. Gamers can switch weapons, use weapons without muzzle flashes, and measure latency while they play the game.

The Reflex Analyzer flash indicator is now controlled by GeForce Experience and shown when the performance overlay is enabled. Gamers with a Reflex Mouse can measure full end to end system latency measurements while gamers without a Reflex Mouse can still measure PC + Display Latency.

To use automatic configuration on your Reflex Analyzer display in a supported Reflex game like RIOT’s Valorant, install the latest game ready driver, and jump in!

Support for Video Capture for GPU upscaling

GeForce Experience now supports video capture for NVIDIA resolution scaling features like DSR, DLDSR, and NVIDIA Image Sharpening.

Support for Discord Social Login

Discord is now supported as a convenient new account creation and login option for GeForce Experience.

Optimal settings support added for 25 new games including:

Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042, Bright Memory: Infinite, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chorus, Crab Game, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Farming Simulator 22, Football Manager 2022, Forza Horizon 5, Gas Station Simulator, Grand Theft Auto 3: Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto Vice City: Definitive Edition, Halo Infinite, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Inscryption, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, SOLIDWORKS, The Elder Scrolls Online, Thunder Tier One, Wartales

Squashed bugs!