Download GeForce Experience | NVIDIA (2024)

3.28.0.417
Thu June 13, 2024
International
128 MB
Release Highlights
GeForce Experience 3.28 Release Highlights
What’s new in GeForce Experience 3.28
Optimal settings support added for 122 new games including:
- Added for 122 new games including:Abiotic Factor, Age Of Wonders 4, Alan Wake 2, Aliens: Dark Descent, Apocalypse Party, ARK: Survival Ascended, ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, Ash Echoes, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Atlas Fallen, Atomic Heart, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, BattleBit Remastered, Bellwright, Big Ambitions, Boundary, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Cities: Skylines 2, Company of Heroes 3, Content Warning, Counter-Strike 2, Crime Boss: Rockay City, Dead Space, Desynced, Diablo IV, Dragon's Dogma 2, Dragon's Dogma 2 Dual Universe, EA SPORTS FC 24, Enshrouded, Escape from Tarkov: Arena, Exoprimal, F1 23, F1 24, F1 Manager 2023, Football Manager 2024, For The King II, Forza Motorsport, Foxhole, Ghostrunner 2, Gord, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Gray Zone Warfare, HELLDIVERS 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Homeworld 3, Honkai: Star Rail, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, House Flipper 2, Immortals of Aveum, Infection Free Zone, Jagged Alliance 3, Kerbal Space Program 2, KovaaK's, Last Epoch, Let's School, Lies of P, Lightyear Frontier, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Lords of the Fallen 2023, Lost Judgment, Manor Lords, Mortal Kombat 1, Myth of Empires, NBA 2K24, Nightingale, No Rest for the Wicked, NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening, Outpost: Infinity, Pacific Drive, Party Animals, PAYDAY 3, PERISH, Pioneers of Pagonia, Portal Prelude with RTX, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Redfall, Remnant 2, Resident Evil 4, RoboCop: Rogue City, Sengoku Dynasty, Siege Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Six Days in Fallujah, Skull and Bones, Smalland: Survive the Wilds, Sons Of The Forest, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor, Starfield, Starship Troopers: Extermination, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Street Fighter 6, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Summoners War: Chronicles, Sunkenland, System Shock, Thaumaturge, The Crew Motorfest, THE FINALS, The Front, The Invincible, The Last of Us Part I, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, The Lord of The Rings: Return to Moria, The Outlast Trials, The Settlers: New Allies, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun, THRONE AND LIBERTY, Total War: PHARAOH, Undawn, Veiled Experts, Voidtrain, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Warhaven, Warlander, Wayfinder, We Were Here Expeditions, Witchfire, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, XDefiant
Squashed Bugs
- Fixed an issue where GeForce Experience prompts for a new driver update even after installing the latest version.
- Fixed an issue where desktop video recording stopped when HDR was enabled.
- Fixed an issue where video recording was overexposed when HDR was enabled.
- Fixed an issue where FPS and Latency intermittently showed “NA”.
- Fixed an issue where the camera indicator was incorrectly reporting that it was enabled.
- Fixed as an intermittent issue where screenshots were not captured for a windowed mode game.
GeForce Experience 3.27 Release Highlights
What’s new in GeForce Experience 3.27
Support for GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops
GeForce Experience adds support forGeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops- from ShadowPlay & Optimal Game Settings, toMax-Q technologieslike DLSS 3, Whisper Mode, and Battery Boost 2.0.
Optimal settings support added for 50 new games including:
A Plague Tale: Requiem, Against the Storm, Broken Pieces, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of the Wild: The Angler, Construction Simulator, Coral Island, Cross Fire HD RT DLC, Dakar Desert Rally, Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed, Diablo Immortal, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Evil West, F1 Manager 2022, Farthest Frontier, FIFA 23, Football Manager 2023, Gotham Knight, Inside the Backrooms, Isonzo, Lego Brawls, Marauders, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Metal: Hellsinger, MultiVersus, NBA 2K23, Need For Speed Unbound, Overwatch 2, PC Building Simulator 2, Rumbleverse, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Saints Row, Scathe, Shatterline, Sonic Frontiers, Steelrising, The Callisto Protocol, The Chant, Torchlight: Infinite, Tower of Fantasy, TRAHA Global, Two Point Campus, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Undecember, Victoria 3, Warhammer 40k: Darktide, Way of the Hunter, WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game
Squashed Bugs!
- Fixed an issue where recording was overexposed with HDR enabled.
GeForce Experience 3.26 Release Highlights
What’s new in GeForce Experience 3.26
Support for Portal with RTX
GeForce Experience is updated to offer full feature support for Portal with RTX, a free DLC for all Portal owners. This includes Shadowplay to record your best moments, graphics settings for optimal performance and image quality, and Game Ready Drivers for the best experience. Find out more here.
New 8K 60FPS HDR ShadowPlay Recording
ShadowPlay recording now supports 8K 60FPS HDR recording for GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards. Press Alt+F9 to start recording!
Optimal settings support added for 51 new games including:
Battle Teams 2, Captain of Industry, Century: Age of Ashes, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Dinkum, Dolmen, Dread Hunger, Dune: Spice Wars, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, ELDEN RING, ELEX II, Evil Dead: The Game, Expeditions: Rome, EZ2ON REBOOT : R, F1 22, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, GhostWire: Tokyo, God of War, Grid Legends, Hell Pie, Hydroneer, LEAP, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Martha is Dead, Monster Hunter Rise, Mortal Online 2, My Time At Sandrock, Nightmare Breaker, No Man's Sky, Paradise Killer, Poppy Playtime, Post Scriptum, PowerWash Simulator, Propnight, Shadow Warrior 3, Sifu, Sniper Elite 5, Starship Troopers - Terran Command, STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, Stray, The Anacrusis, The Cycle: Frontier, The Planet Crafter, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Total War: WARHAMMER III, V Rising, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, Warstride Challenges
Squashed Bugs!
- Fixed game minimization issue while enabling the in-game overlay for games such as Farming Simulator 22, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, and F1 2021.
- Fixed desktop notification for rewards.
- Fixed an issue where Alt+F12 hotkey was unusable in other apps
- Fixed an issue where performance overlay resets to Basic after system reboot or starting a new game
- Fixed an issue where Reflex Analyzer incorrectly shows Render Latency instead of PC Latency.
- Fixed an issue where the system restarts after self-update.
GeForce Experience 3.25 Release Highlights
What’s new in GeForce Experience 3.25
Battery Boost 2.0
GeForce Experience now supports Battery Boost 2.0, which extends battery life while gaming by finding the optimal balance of GPU and CPU power usage, battery discharge, image quality, and frame rates. Battery Boost 2.0 has been totally re-architected, using AI to control the whole platform, all in real time. The result is great playability on battery, with up to 70% more battery life. This feature is supported on new laptops with 4th generation Max-Q Technologies.
Reflex Analyzer Automatic Configuration
Reflex Analyzer now automatically configures itself - making latency measurement a 1-click experience and incredibly easy to use. All gamers have to do is plug their mouse into the Reflex USB port on their Reflex monitor and hit Alt + R. Gamers can switch weapons, use weapons without muzzle flashes, and measure latency while they play the game.
The Reflex Analyzer flash indicator is now controlled by GeForce Experience and shown when the performance overlay is enabled. Gamers with a Reflex Mouse can measure full end to end system latency measurements while gamers without a Reflex Mouse can still measure PC + Display Latency.
To use automatic configuration on your Reflex Analyzer display in a supported Reflex game like RIOT’s Valorant, install the latest game ready driver, and jump in!
Support for Video Capture for GPU upscaling
GeForce Experience now supports video capture for NVIDIA resolution scaling features like DSR, DLDSR, and NVIDIA Image Sharpening.
Support for Discord Social Login
Discord is now supported as a convenient new account creation and login option for GeForce Experience.
Optimal settings support added for 25 new games including:
Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042, Bright Memory: Infinite, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chorus, Crab Game, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Farming Simulator 22, Football Manager 2022, Forza Horizon 5, Gas Station Simulator, Grand Theft Auto 3: Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto Vice City: Definitive Edition, Halo Infinite, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Inscryption, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, SOLIDWORKS, The Elder Scrolls Online, Thunder Tier One, Wartales
Squashed bugs!
- Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
- Fixed an issue with slower video frame rates with desktop capture and camera enabled
- Fixed an issue where Instant Replay unexpectedly turns off in multi-monitor PC setup.
- Fixed an issue with Gamestream with pin pairing.
GeForce Experience 3.24 Release Highlights
What’s new in GeForce Experience 3.24
Boost your Game Performance
- NVIDIA DLSS is our award-winning AI-powered technology that delivers big performance boosts with maximum image quality in over 100 games. For games and GPUs that don’t support NVIDIA DLSS, we’ve updated our image sharpening feature, NVIDIA’s spatial upscaler and sharpener located in the Control Panel, with an enhanced algorithm and made it easily accessible through GeForce Experience.
By enabling the feature from the “Settings” tab, you can get a performance boost by rendering games at a lower resolution, then upscaling and sharpening to your monitor’s native resolution. You can dial up performance by adjusting the render resolution to 50% (upscaling up to 2X), or increase image quality to 85% (upscaling up to 1.3X). Games optimized by GeForce Experience are automatically configured to the selected render resolution. For games not optimized by GeForce Experience, you can simply select the desired render resolution from the game’s settings menu. During gameplay, you can also make real-time adjustments to the sharpness level for each game from the Game Filters menu by pressing [Alt+F3]. To enable this feature, simply download the latest Game Ready Driver.
Support for Screenshot Capture for GPU upscaling
- GeForce Experience now supports screenshot capture for NVIDIA resolution scaling features like Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) and Image Sharpening. Simply hit [Alt+F1] to capture the final upscaled or downscaled image. Support for video capture will come in a future release.
Freestyle and Ansel support added for 88 new games:
- We have added Freestyle and Ansel support for 24 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including:
22 Racing Series, Age of Empires IV, Alan Wake Remaster, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Automobilista 2, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Blood of Heroes, Bravely Default II, Call of Duty - Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Cris Tales, Crysis 2 Remastered, Crysis 3 Remastered, Deathloop, Death's Door, Diablo II: Resurrected, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, Draw & Guess, Dreadnought(2016), Dream Engines: Nomad Cities, Endzone - A World Apart, Escape from Naraka, EVERSPACE 2, F1 2021, Far Cry 6, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY III, Frozenheim, Ghost Hunters Corp, Going Medieval, Golf With Your Friends, GrandChase, Hell Let Loose, Hot Wheels Unleashed, HUMANKIND, ICARUS, Industria, iRacing, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, King's Bounty II, LEGO Builder's Journey, Madden NFL 22, Mini Motorways, Muck, Myst, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NASCAR NXT, NBA 2K22, New World, NieR Replicant, NINJA GAIDEN 3 Razor's Edge, NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA, NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA2, Orcs Must Die 3, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Persona 5 Strikers, PICO PARK, Psychonauts 2, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Redout Space Assault, Riders Republic, Roblox VR, Rocksmith+, Sable, Samurai Warriors 5, Slime Rancher, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Starbase, Super Animal Royale, Supraland, Sword and Fairy 7, Tales of Arise, The Ascent, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, The Last Spell, THE LEGEND OF HEROES: HAJIMARI NO KISEKI, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, The Persistence, Twelve Minutes, Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, Yakuza 4, Yakuza 5, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Ys IX Monstrum Nox, Zhu Xian 3
Optimal settings support added for 83 new games including:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Back 4 Blood, Biomutant, Blade & Soul Complete, Bless Unleashed, Blood of Heroes, Bravely Default II, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Chivalry 2, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Cris Tales, Cross Fire HD, Curse of the Dead Gods, Days Gone, DEATHLOOP, Death's Door, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, Draw & Guess, Dream Engines: Nomad Cities, Endzone - A World Apart, Escape from Naraka, Everspace 2, F1 2021, Faraday Protocol, FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY III, Frozenheim, Game Name, Ghost Hunters Corp, Going Medieval, Golf With Your Friends, GrandChase, Grit, Hell Let Loose, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Humankind, Icarus, Into the Radius VR, King's Bounty II, LEGO Builder's Journey, Madden NFL 22, Mini Motorways, Muck, Myst Remaster, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NBA 2K22, Necromunda: Hired Gun, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., Nigate Tale, NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge, NINJA GAIDEN Σ, NINJA GAIDEN Σ2, Orcs Must Die 3, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, Pico Park, Psychonauts 2, Quake Remaster, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Redout: Space Assault, SAMURAI WARRIORS 5, She Will Punish Them, Slime Rancher, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Starbase, Super Animal Royale, Supraland, The Ascent, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, The Last Spell, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IVGame Name, The Walking Dead: Onslaught, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Totally Accurate Battlegrounds, Twelve Minutes, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, Wildermyth, Wrench, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, Yakuza 6 The Song of Life, Ys IX Monstrum Nox
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue on Window 10 where users are unable to simultaneously record and broadcast video on desktop and notebook systems.
- Addressed issues with the FPS counter in the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where GameStream users received error code 800b1004.
- Fixed an issue where Broadcast Live was not available to Twitch.
- Fixed an issue where Instant Replay and Record was not working for notebook users.
GeForce Experience 3.23 Release Highlights
What’s new in GeForce Experience 3.23
Community feedback improvements on FPS Counter & One-Click Automatic GPU Tuning
- Based on your feedback, we made adjustments to the new FPS counter - it will no longer show “N/A” when FPS is not available in the in-game overlay. We have also improved the user experience of automatic tuning by adding messages to inform the users of automatic tuning’s status. You can access the performance panel and automatic GPU tuning by pressing [Alt+Z] and clicking on “Performance”.
One-Click HDR Screenshot Capture for All GeForce Experience Supported Games
- GeForce Experience has expanded game support for quick HDR screenshot capture from 300+ Ansel-supported games to now over 1000+ GeForce Experience Supported games. Press [Alt+F1] to save your HDR screenshot in JXR format while playing on your HDR monitor. Try the HDR+WCG Image Viewer from the Microsoft Store for accurate viewing of HDR screenshots.
Freestyle and Ansel support added for 25 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including:
- We have improved the responsiveness of Game Filters when they are applied to your favorite Ansel or Freestyle games. Check out the new Game Filters available in the latest Game Ready Driver. Additionally, we have added Freestyle and Ansel support added for 24 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including: Aron's Adventure, BALAN WONDERWORLD, Blizzard Arcade Collection, Days Gone, Dorfromantik, GRIT, Iron Conflict, It Takes Two, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue,Knockout City, LastCloudiaTc, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, Mr. Prepper, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Old School RuneScape, Ranch Simulator, Resident Evil: Village/Biohazard Village, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos, Teamfight Manager, The Fabled Woods, Total War: ROME REMASTERED, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer Support for more games, devices, and monitors
- Last September, we introduced a new technology called NVIDIA Reflex that reduces system latency. Now, 12 of the top 15 competitive shooters support Reflex. Along with this technology, we introduced the Reflex Latency Analyzer - a tool to measure end to end system latency. Today, over 14 G-SYNC displays and 20+ mice support the Reflex Latency Analyzer. To make measurement easier, the Latency Flash Indicator has been added to Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, and Rust. For owners of Reflex Latency Analyzer compatible monitors to get started, position the monitoring rectangle over the flash indicator, press [Alt+Z] -> Settings -> “HUD Layout” -> “Latency” to turn on the latency overlay and start measuring end to end system latency!
Optimal settings support added for 21 new games including:
- Aron's Adventure, BALAN WONDERWORLD, Blizzard Arcade Collection, Dorfromantik, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, Iron Conflict, It Takes Two, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC), Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, LastCloudia, Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, Mr. Prepper, Old School RuneScape, Ranch Simulator, Resident Evil Village, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos, Teamfight Manager, The Fabled Woods, Total War: Rome Remastered
Squashed bugs!
- Addressed compatibility issues with in-game overlay for Advanced Optimus notebooks.
- Fixed an issue where in-game-overlay is disabled after the resolution is changed.
GeForce Experience 3.22 Release Highlights
What’s new in GeForce Experience 3.22
Performance Panel & One-Click Automatic GPU Tuning
- Now out of beta, the new “Performance” panel allows you to monitor your GPU and show them on your screen. For RTX 30 and RTX 20 class desktop GPUs, there’s a new automatic tuner which finds the best overclock settings using an advanced scanning algorithm, and manages your GPU tuning profile for you. Access this panel by pressing [Alt+Z] and clicking on “Performance”.
NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer Enhancements
- Last September, we introduced a new technology called NVIDIA Reflex that reduces system latency in competitive games such as Overwatch, Valorant, Fortnite, and more. Along with this technology, we also introduced 360Hz G-SYNC esports displays featuring an innovative tool to measure latency called the Reflex Latency Analyzer. We’ve been listening to the community's feedback on the analyzer and have implemented a number of software features to make measuring latency easier and more precise. First, you can now log all your performance monitoring data to a CSV file - including latency stats from Reflex Latency Analyzer. Second, Reflex Latency Analyzer users can now choose how many samples they would like to average and reset those averages on demand. To get started, press [Alt+Z] -> Settings -> “Performance Monitoring Settings” to bind keys and change settings.
New One-Click HDR Screenshot Capture
- GeForce Experience adds support for quick HDR screenshot capture on over 300+ Ansel-supported games. Press [Alt+F1] to save your HDR screenshot in JXR format while playing on your HDR monitor. Try the HDR+WCG Image Viewer from the Microsoft Store for accurate viewing of HDR screenshots.
Freestyle and Ansel support added for 25 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including:
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, Aim Lab, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, Creeper World 4, Dyson Sphere Program, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, Firefighting Simulator - The Squad, Genshin Impact, Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8, Hitman III, Home Behind 2, KINGDOM HEARTS III, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game, Little Nightmares II, Nioh 2 The Complete Edition, osu!, Outriders, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Tale of Immortal, The Riftbreaker, Valheim, Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood, Yakuza 3 Remastered, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Optimal settings support added for 20 new games including:
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, Creeper World 4, Dyson Sphere Program, Firefighting Simulator - The Squad, Firework, Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8, HITMAN 3, Home Behind 2, Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game, Lineage Remastered, Little Nightmares II, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, OUTRIDERS , Person 5 Strikers, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Tale of Immortal (鬼谷八荒), The Medium, Valheim, and Yakuza 3 Remastered.
Squashed bugs!
- GeForce Experience now defaults to NVIDIA Broadcast camera if it is enabled.
- Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
- Fixed issues related to the performance tuning.
GeForce Experience 3.21 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.21
Support for WhisperMode 2.0
- WhisperMode 2.0 delivers a new level of acoustic control for RTX 30 series laptops. Pick your desired acoustic level, and WhisperMode 2.0’s AI-powered algorithms manage the CPU, GPU, system temperatures, and fan speeds to deliver great acoustics and the best possible performance.
Freestyle and Ansel support added for 38 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including:
- Amnesia Rebirth, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Crossfire HD, Cyberpunk 2077, DiRT 5, DRAGON QUEST XI S, Edge of Eternity, Empire of Sin, Enlisted, Eternal Return: Black Survival, Fault, FIFA 21, Football Manager 2021, Forza Horizon 4, Godfall, Immortals Fenyx Rising Demo, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Medieval Dynasty, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Path Of Wuxia, Phasmophobia, Port Royale 4, Pumpkin Jack, QQ Dance, Ready Or Not, RIDE 4, Second Extinction, Soda Dungeon 2, Spellbreak, Spelunky 2, Star Renegades, Surgeon Simulator 2, Teardown, The Medium, Watch Dogs: Legion, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, Yuan Shen (Genshin Impact).
Optimal settings support added for 58 new games including:
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Amnesia: Rebirth, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Baldur's Gate 3, Battlewake, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS, CRSED: F.O.A.D., Crusader Kings III, Cyberpunk 2077, Desperados III, Dragon Quest XI - Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition, Eastern Exorcist, eFootball PES 2021, Empire of Sin, Empyrion - Galactic Survival, Enlisted, Eternal Return: Black Survival, Fault, FIFA 21, Football Manager 2021, Genshin Impact, Ghostrunner, Godfall, Grounded, Gunfire Reborn, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Iron Harvest, Madden NFL 21, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Medieval Dynasty, Mortal Shell, NBA 2K21, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Path of Wuxia, Phasmophobia, POPULATION: ONE, Port Royale 4, Pumpkin Jack, Ready Or Not, Riftbreaker, Scavengers, Second Extinction, Serious Sam 4, Soda Dungeon 2, Spellbreak, Spelunky 2, Star Renegades, STAR WARS: Squadrons, Surgeon Simulator 2, Teardown, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Wind Road, Tony Hawk Remaster, Wasteland 3, Watch Dogs: Legion, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, Yakuza: Like a Dragon.
Squashed bugs!
- Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
- Fixed an issue where Shadowplay videos looked darker on Youtube.
- Fixed an issue where screenshots were not getting captured for some DirectX 12 games.
- Fixed an issue where Gamestream did not support HDR streaming for RTX 30 Series GPUs.
GeForce Experience 3.20.5 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.20.5
Enhanced In-Game Overlay
- GeForce Experience 3.20.5 Beta now adds new performance monitoring metrics in the in-game overlay. In addition to FPS, the performance monitoring metrics now show detailed performance stats, temperature, and latency metrics. Press [Alt+R] to toggle visibility of these metrics. To enable this beta feature, click "Settings" > "Enable experimental features."
New Performance Panel & One-Click Automatic GPU Tuning
- GeForce Experience 3.20.5 Beta now adds a new "Performance" panel, which allows you to monitor and tune your GPU with a single click. For RTX 30 and RTX 20 class desktop GPUs, there’s a new automatic tuner which finds the best overclock settings using an advanced scanning algorithm, and manages your GPU tuning profile for you. Access this panel by pressing [Alt+Z] and clicking on "Performance" tile. To enable this beta feature, click "Settings" > "Enable experimental features."
New 8K HDR Shadowplay Recording
- Shadowplay Recording now supports 8K HDR 30FPS recording for RTX 30 class graphics cards. Additionally up to 4K HDR recording is supported for GeForce GTX 950 and higher GPUs. Press Alt+F9 to start recording!
Optimal settings support added for 41 new games including:
- Among Us, Barn Finders, CARRION, Darksburg, DEATH STRANDING, Destroy All Humans!, Disintegration, F1 2020, Fall Guys, Fishing Planet, Griftlands, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Helltaker, House Flipper, Hyper Scape, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Marvel's Avengers, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Old World, ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4, Outer Wilds, Paper Dolls 2, Persona 4 Golden, Pistol Whip, Planet Coaster, Roblox, Rocket Arena, Rogue Company, Shadow Arena, Shakes and Fidget, Shop Titans, Skater XL, Space Haven, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated, STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris, Tetris Effect, Torchlight III, Total War Saga: TROY, Trackmania.
Squashed bugs!
- Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
- Fixed game minimization issues for multiple games with in-game overlay
GeForce Experience 3.20.4 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.20.4
Freestyle and Ansel support added for 39 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including:
- Black Mesa, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, Cloudpunk, Crucible, DAEMON X MACHINA, Deadside, Deiland, Disintegration, Don't Starve Together, Doom 64, EVE Online, F1 2020, Fishing Planet, Gears Tactics, Good Company, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Hyperscape, Industries of Titan, iRacing: Motorsport Simulator, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Maneater, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Monster Train, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, Population Zero, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Project Winter, Pummel Party, RISK: Global Domination, Rogue Company, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV, Scrap Mechanic, Shakes and Fidget, Shenmue 3, Shop Titans, Tabletop Simulator, Total Tank Simulator, TRIALS of MANA, and Valorant.
Optimal settings support added for 47 new games including:
- Age of Empires III: Complete Collection, Black Mesa, Blade & Soul Frontier World, Bleeding Edge, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Cloudpunk, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Crucible, DAEMON X MACHINA, Deadside, Deceit, Deiland , DOOM 64, DOOM Eternal, EVE Online, Forager, Gears Tactics, Good Company, Green Hell, Half-Life: Alyx, Industries of Titan, Journey to the Savage Planet, Last Oasis, Lords Mobile, Maneater, Monster Train, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, Panzer Corps 2, Population Zero, Project Winter, Pummel Party, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil Resistance, RISK: Global Domination, ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Scrap Mechanic, Shenmue III, SnowRunner, Streets of Rage 4, Tabletop Simulator, Total Tank Simulator, Trials of Mana, Trover Saves the Universe, Valorant, XCOM: Chimera Squad.
Squashed bugs!
- Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
- Fixed an issue where Corsair iCUE and Windows Alarms & Clock triggers the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where screenshot capture was failing on DirectX 12 games.
- Fixed an issue where the Twitch broadcast title does not appear correctly.
GeForce Experience 3.20.3 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.20.3
Desktop Capture on Optimus notebooks:
- With the upcoming Windows 10 update (and corresponding NVIDIA graphics driver), Desktop Capture will be available on Optimus notebooks if using an external display connected to the NVIDIA GPU.
Optimal settings support added for 26 new games including:
- AMID EVIL RTX, Azur Lane Crosswave, BeamNG.drive, Besiege, Bloons TD 6, Boneworks, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, For The King, Hades, Legends of Runeterra, MudRunner, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Plague Inc: Evolved, Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition, PUBG LITE, Raft, Russian Fishing 4, Sands of Salzaar, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, Stoneshard, Total War: Medieval II – Definitive Edition, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, Warcraft 3: Reforged, Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, WWE 2K20, Zombie Army: Dead War 4
Enhanced Gamestream quality of service:
- Improves Gamestream quality under poor network conditions.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue where GeForce Experience doesn't show the QR code when clicking on the nfan club link.
- Fixed an issue where the screenshot feature caused a game crash on certain DirectX 12 games and system configurations.
- Fixed an issue where a game is minimized when enabling the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where the Game Filters feature does not work on new games.
Known Issues:
- Support for simultaneous recording and broadcasting of gameplay is not supported on the upcoming Windows 10 20H1 update. This will be fixed in a future release.
GeForce Experience 3.20.2 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.20.2
Use Hundreds of ReShade Filters with Freestyle and Ansel
- GeForce Experience is the easiest way to customize the look of your gameplay with Freestyle Game Filters and to capture beautiful photographs with Ansel Photo Mode. With the latest Game Ready Driver and GeForce Experience update, gamers can tap into hundreds of ReShade filters and easily apply them in over 700 games using the Freestyle or Ansel in-game overlay.
The following 27 games now have support: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, Chernobylite, Cube World, Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna, Detroit: Become Human, Disco Elysium, Empire: Total War, Football Manager 2020, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, Medieval II: Total War, NBA 2K20, Need For Speed: Heat, Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, Path Of Exile, Planet Zoo, Planetside Arena, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rune 2, Secret Neighbor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands, The Cycle, The Legend of Bum-Bo, and Trine 4 : The Nightmare Prince.
Newly Optimized Games
- GeForce Experience takes the hassle out of PC gaming by configuring your game’s graphics settings for you. To optimize your game, go to the Games Tab, click on the game tile, and hit “Optimize”.
The following 28 games now have optimal settings support: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Asgard's Wrath, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, Blade and Sorcery, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Darksiders Genesis, Detroit: Become Human, Disco Elysium, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Football Manager 2020, GORN, GTFO, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition, NBA 2K20, Need for Speed Heat, Planet Zoo, Red Dead Redemption 2, Secret Neighbor, Serial Cleaner, STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands, The Cycle, The Legend of Bum-Bo, The Outer Worlds, Total War: EMPIRE – Definitive Edition, and Transport Fever 2. We also updated RTX optimizations for Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels, and Stay in the Light.
Squashed bugs!
- Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
- Fixed an issue with SSLEAY32.dll preventing some games to launch.
- Fixed a few issues with ReShade filter compatibility.
- Fixed an issue where screenshot capture was failing intermittently at 4k resolution.
- Fixed an issue where the game minimized or ended after opening the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where the screen blinked after capturing a HDR screenshot.
- Fixed an issue where multiple custom broadcast overlays are rendered incorrectly.
GeForce Experience 3.20.1 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.20.1
Use Hundreds of ReShade Filters with Freestyle and Ansel
- GeForce Experience is the easiest way to customize the look of your gameplay with Freestyle Game Filters and to capture beautiful photographs with Ansel Photo Mode. With the latest Game Ready Driver and GeForce Experience update, gamers can tap into hundreds of ReShade filters and easily apply them in their favorite games using Freestyle or Ansel in-game overlay. Read more about this update here.
Newly Optimized Games
- GeForce Experience takes the hassle out of PC gaming by configuring your game’s graphics settings for you. To optimize your game, go to the Games Tab, click on the game tile, and hit “Optimize”. The following games are now supported: Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Blair Witch, Borderlands 3, Chernobylite, Children of Morta, Code Vein, Control, Cube World, Deliver Us The Moon, eFootball PES 2020, FIFA 20, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Gears 5, Greedfall, GRID, Hunt Showdown, Madden NFL 20, Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, ONINAKI, Planetside Arena, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Remnant: From the Ashes, SCP: Secret Laboratory, Silver Chains, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, The Isle, The Surge 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, UBOAT, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was missing from recording.
- Fixed an issue where a game is minimized when enabling the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where screenshot was not working after closing HDCP content playback.
- Fixed an issue where FPS counter was flickering in the XBox game bar window.
- Fixed an issue with duplicate game detection if drive root "C:" was added to scan path.
GeForce Experience 3.20 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.20
Apply Freestyle Game Filter for 350 more games
- Press [Alt+F3] to apply post-processing filters to your games while you play. Freestyle is now supported in 350 more games, including Wolfenstein: Youngblood, No Man’s Sky, Gears 5, Resident Evil 2, and F1 2019. We also added a new improved sharpen filter so you can further enhance the details of your games.
Newly Optimized Games
- GeForce Experience takes the hassle out of PC gaming by configuring your game’s graphics settings for you. To optimize your game, go to the Games Tab, click on the game tile, and hit “Optimize.” The following games are now supported: Wolfenstein Youngblood, Dota Underlords, F1 2019, The Sinking City, BATTALION 1944, Gloomhaven, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Pathologic 2, Rune 2, Observation, Beyond Two Souls, Heavy Rain, DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation, Blood of Steel, and Attack on Titan 2.
Housekeeping
- Reduced number of background processes and memory footprint by consolidating processes. This also reduces the chances of encountering a “Something went wrong” error.
- Improved Facebook Live streaming security protocol. Now updated to Secure RTMP (RTMPS).
- Removed upload to Facebook due to deprecation of partner APIs.
- Broadcast to Twitch now requires 2 factor authentication.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue where the game is minimized when enabling the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where audio was cut off from the end of an Instant Replay recording.
- Fixed an issue where FPS counter appeared in the Start Menu after upgrading to Windows 10.
- Various performance and stability improvements.
- Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
GeForce Experience 3.19 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.19
Take Amazing Photos in more games using Ansel Photo Mode
- Press [Alt+F2] and start using Ansel Photo Mode in Tropico 6, Mortal Kombat 11, Soul Calibur VI, A Plague’s Tale, and Edge of Eternity. Participate in our monthly contest and share on Shot with GeForce.
Apply Freestyle Game Filter for 25 more games
- Press [Alt+F3] to apply post-processing filters to your games while you play. Freestyle is now supported in 25 more games, including Rage 2, Anthem, Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dirt Rally 2.0, and Devil May Cry 5. And you can now filter your game library to show Freestyle-enabled games in the Home tab.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue where the game is sometimes minimized when enabling the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where the user is sometimes logged out of sharing destinations from the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where Highlights videos were occasionally inaccessible after they have been saved to the gallery.
- Fixed an issue where videos or screenshots sometimes couldn’t be uploaded to a sharing destination.
- Patched with the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
- Various performance and stability improvements.
- Additional update for CVE-2019-5678
GeForce Experience 3.18 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.18
Freestyle Game Filter comes out of beta
- Supported in over 200 games, Freestyle Game Filter comes out of beta. Press [Alt+F3] to apply post-processing filters to your games while you play. Change the look and mood of your game with tweaks to color or saturation, or apply dramatic post-process filters like HDR right from our in-game overlay.
Ansel RTX comes out of beta
- Press [Alt+F2] and try out AI Up-Res, which enables GeForce RTX GPUs to use AI to increase the resolution and image quality of screenshots up to 8K resolution. NVIDIA is also expanding support for Ansel to hundreds of top games with Filter support, HDR capture, and AI Up-Res. Share your favorite Ansel photos on Shot with GeForce.
New filters for Ansel and Freestyle
- NVIDIA releases two new artistic filters - Painterly and Watercolor - which are included in the Game Ready Driver 418.91 or higher. Try them out on your favorite Ansel and Freestyle games.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue where BattlefieldTM V videos were recorded at a max resolution of 720P.
- Fixed an issue where videos had low-quality audio when multi-track audio was enabled.
- Fixed an issue where user was logged out of in-game overlay after a client update.
- Fixed an issue where in-game overlay notifications were not displayed.
- Fixed an issue where in-game overlay was not compatible with Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.
GeForce Experience 3.17 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.17
Capture your best moments in more games using NVIDIA Highlights!
Check out Highlights support in the latest game updates for Deuterium Wars, Dirty Bomb, Dying LIght: Bad Blood, Europa (Ring of Elysium), Extopia, GRIP, Hitman 2, Insurgency Sandstorm, Justice, Knives Out PC Plus, Lost Ark, Shadow of Tomb Raider, Switchblade, and X-Morph: Defense.
Take Amazing Photos in more games using Ansel Photo Mode
Press [Alt+F2] and start using Ansel Photo Mode for Deep Rock Galactic, GRIP, Hitman 2, Insurgency Sandstorm, Ride 3, and Shadow of Tomb Raider. Participate in our monthly contest and share on Shot with GeForce.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed several issues reported when user receives "Something went wrong" message, including the one received when PC goes offline.
- Fixed an issue where the in-game overlay minimizes Vulkan applications.
- Highlights will no longer attempt to capture videos if HDR is enabled via in-game settings as this mode is not supported.
- Fixed an issue where Shadowplay did not record on Samsung ultra-wide 3840x1080 gaming monitors.
- Fixed an issue where Shadowplay recorded at 1080P even when resolution was set to “in-game” and game displayed at a higher resolution.
- Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
GeForce Experience 3.16 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.16
Test drive the beta Ansel RTX features
With GeForce Experience 3.16, we're releasing a new beta feature called Ansel RTX. Ansel RTX expands key Ansel features to hundreds of games, allowing you to add stackable filters, save in HDR format, and even capture up to 8K resolution screenshots using AI on GeForce RTX GPUs. To enable this beta feature, go to "Settings," select "Enable Experimental Features", and press [Alt+F2] to start Ansel Photo mode.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue where DVR recording stopped when some games switched from windowed to fullscreen mode.
- Fixed an issue where DVR intermittently stopped recording.
- Fixed an issue where games are minimized when toggling the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue with hotkey conflict for [Alt+Z] in Overwatch and in-game overlay.
- Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.
GeForce Experience 3.15 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.15
We’ve added more Highlights and Ansel titles and support for GeForce RTX graphics cards.
Capture your best moments in more games using NVIDIA Highlights!
Highlights is now included in the latest game updates for Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale, Dirty Bomb Switchblade, and Prey Mooncrash.
Take Amazing Photos in more games using Ansel Photo Mode
Press [Alt+F2] and start using Ansel Photo Mode for Jurassic World Evolution, Tropico 6, Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, and Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Take photos from over 66 supported Ansel games, share them to our new game photography gallery, Shot with GeForce, and participate in our monthly contest.
Record and Broadcast your gameplay at the same time!
Press [Alt+Z] to turn on Instant Replay, Record, AND Broadcast Live - all at the same time! You can now archive high quality videos of your broadcasts to Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.
New Filters for Freestyle Game Filters and Ansel Photo Mode
We’re introducing three new depth-based filters for Ansel and Freestyle that’ll allow you to further customize your screenshots and capture gameplay. Use Green Screen Filter to remove and replace the background, Sticker Filter to add customizable PNGs into your game, and Letterbox Filter for cinematic video recordings. Check out an example on GeForce.com.
Added support for GeForce RTX graphics cards
We’ve added support for GeForce RTX graphic cards so you can optimize your gaming rig with Game Ready Drivers and Optimal Playable Settings as well as capture content using Ansel, Freestyle, and Highlights. Additionally, GeForce Experience also now supports RTX technologies such as Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS).
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue where Call of Duty: Black OPS 4 game freezes when invoking in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where videos are not captured at 60FPS.
- Fixed an issue when GeForce Experience launches with a blank home page.
- FIxed an issue when Game Ready Driver update exits abruptly after selecting clean install.
- Fixed an issue where In-Game Overlay stops working after minimizing the game.
- Fixed an issue where broadcast viewers count, comments and likes incorrectly persist between broadcasting sessions.
- Fixed an issue where users could not set a new video recording path if the previous one got corrupted.
- Fixed an issue where recording stops working after the user toggles the FPS counter.
- Fixed an issue where upload to Weibo stops working.
- Fixed an issue where the mouse is misaligned for selected games when Windows display settings are set greater than 100%.
- Fixed an issue where ARMA III, Overwatch & Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus minimize when the in-game overlay is invoked.
- Improved performance and stability for Shadowplay record, Driver installation, and Gamestream launch.
- Updated to the latest version of 7z.
GeForce Experience 3.14.1 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.14.1
We're adding more Ansel titles and video upload to Weibo!
Take Amazing Photos in more games using Ansel Photo Mode
Press [Alt+F2] and start using Ansel Photo Mode for Redout, Railway Empire, and Frostpunk. Take photos from over 50 supported Ansel games, share them to our new game photography gallery, Shot with GeForce, and participate in our monthly contest.
Share your videos to Weibo
Now you can share videos directly to Weibo through the In-game Overlay! Press [Alt+Z] to open the In-game Overlay, select a captured video from the Gallery, and share to Weibo.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue with upload of videos or screenshots.
- Fixed an issue where Highlights did not work.
GeForce Experience 3.14 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.14
Automatically capture your best moments using NVIDIA Highlights in games such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance and War Thunder. You can also now add text to your favorite GIFs and share them to Facebook, Weibo, or Google Photos. We've also made some updates to Game Filters and Photo Mode. Continue reading for more details!
Add Memes for your favorite GIFs
Create short GIFs from any video captured by GeForce Experience. Select your favorite video 5 to 15 second clip, add text above or below, and share as GIF to Facebook, Weibo, or Google Photos! Press [Alt+Z] and select the video from your gallery, change the format from "Video recording" to "Animated GIF" and press "Share".
Updates to Game Filters and Photo Mode
It's now easier to create your unique filter - simply select the filter to add from the Game Filter menu. We've also made it hassle-free by remembering your preferences so you don't have to re-apply the filter the next time you play. For Photo Mode, we're giving you the option to hide the menu by pressing [Insert] - so you can record your fly-throughs of your favorite Ansel game.
Share your NVIDIA Ansel screenshot to win
Visit our game photography gallery, Shot with GeForce, showcasing the community's best Ansel photographs, and participate in our monthly contest. To contribute, press [Alt+F2] to enter Photo Mode from one of over 30 supported Ansel games and take your favorite photo. Select the photo in your Gallery by pressing [Alt+Z], pick "Shot with GeForce," and press "Share".
And more!
- Added new features to manage your privacy and data. Learn more at privacy.nvidia.com
- Added notification when drivers are required for new features.
- For optimal settings users, configured Highlights in the in-game settings menu of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUND.
- Streamlined registration process and first time experience.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed "A supported game is required to use this feature" issue with Freestyle. This requires updating to Game Ready Driver 397.31 or above.
- Fixed an issue where keyboard and mouse would stop working in Highlights summary dialog with PUBG.
- Fixed an issue with Instant Replay when hard drive is low on disk space.
- Fixed an issue with Highlights not working with Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Fortnite.
- Updated translations for Ansel and Freestyle.
- Fixed game minimization issue for Cuphead, Kingdom: Classic, Battletech, Divinity Original Sin 2, Heroes of the Storm, GRIP, FrostPunk and Farming Simulator 17.
- Fixed an issue where In Game Overlay would disappear after minimizing games a few times.
- Fixed an issue with DOTA2 where the In Game Overlay would not open after ALT-tabbing from the game.
- Fixed an issue where the mouse would be out of sync in the In Game Overlay on 4K resolution at 150 DPI.
- Fixed an issue where notifications would persist on screen after switching to another window.
- Improved GameStream connectivity and reliability.
- Fixed an issue of no audio on games after a GameStream session.
- Added Gamestream login support for Tencent games using keyboard and mouse when connected to SHIELD.
- Various stability, security, and performance improvements.
GeForce Experience 3.13.1 Release Highlights
What's new in GeForce Experience 3.13.1
Automatically capture your best moments using ShadowPlay Highlights in even more titles, such as Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, Call of Duty: WWII, Tekken 7. You can then convert your Highlights to GIFs and share them to Facebook, Weibo, and Google Photos. Finally, use GeForce Experience to capture and upload your best Ansel in-game photographs to our new art gallery, Shot with GeForce.
Capture your best moments in more games using ShadowPlay Highlights!
Highlights is now included in the latest game updates for Call of Duty: WWII and Tekken 7, as well as recently-released games like Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition and Metal Gear Survive.
Share your favorite GIFs
Take your favorite Highlights video and share a 5 to 15 second GIF to Facebook, Weibo, or Google Photos! Now released out of beta, simply select "Format: Animated GIF" from the Highlights summary to share a GIF.
Upload and showcase your best game photos on our new Shot with GeForce website
Visit our game photography gallery, Shot with GeForce, showcasing the community's best Ansel photographs. To contribute, press [Alt+F2] to enter Photo Mode from one of over 30 supported Ansel games and take your favorite photo. Select the photo in your Gallery by pressing [Alt+Z], pick "Shot with GeForce," and press "Share". Coming in a game patch on March 21st, you'll also be able to capture and share Ansel photographs of your favorite character or spaceship in Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II!
And more!
- Now you can access in-game overlay settings while recording or broadcasting:
- Edit which Highlights you want to capture by pressing [Alt+Z] >"Settings > Highlights". Note: the game must be running with Highlights enabled to access these settings.
- [Alt+F2] and [Alt+F3] hotkeys now open and close Ansel Photo Mode and Freestyle Game Filter menus instead of just opening them.
- We've improved Gamestream connectivity under poor network conditions.
- We've improved upload robustness while uploading multiple files at the same time.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue where GeForce Experience had an empty screen.
- Fixed an issue in multi-monitor configurations where video would be recorded on the primary monitor in the resolution of second monitor.
- Fixed an issue where users lost their Freestyle settings after accessing Ansel Photo Mode.
- Fixed an issue that prevented user from selecting a bitrate >50Mbps for 4K resolution.
- Fixed an issue where Instant Replay temp files could accumulate and take up disk space.
- Fixed an issue where ShadowPlay would not record with microphone turned on.
- Fixed a red slash issue during recording with microphone turned on.
- Fixed an issue of incorrect Instant Replay duration if Highlights was started before Instant Replay.
- Fixed an issue with Sniper Elite 4 where the mouse got stuck if In Game Overlay was brought up and the game was running in windowed mode.
- Fixed an issue where In-Game Overlay slide-in notification would pop up for some desktop applications like Oculus Home.
- Fixed ELEX game crash on launch through GameStream.
- Fixed an issue with GameStream when PC is connected to a monitor using Display Port 1.2.
- Addressed various stability and performance issues.
GeForce Experience 3.13.0 Release Highlights
Updates to In-Game Overlay Settings
Now you can access in-game overlay settings while recording or broadcasting. Additionally, you can now edit which Highlights you want to capture by pressing [Alt+Z] >Settings > Highlights.
More Improvements
- We've improved Gamestream connectivity under poor network conditions.
- We've improved upload robustness while uploading multiple files at the same time.
- [Alt+F2] and [Alt+F3] hotkeys now toggle Ansel Photo Mode and Freestyle Game Filter menus open and closed instead of just opening them.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue where GeForce Experience had an empty screen.
- Fixed an issue in multi-monitor configurations where video would be recorded on the primary monitor in the resolution of second monitor.
- Fixed an issue where users lost their Freestyle settings after accessing Ansel Photo Mode.
- Fixed an issue that prevented user from selecting a bitrate >50Mbps for 4K resolution.
- Fixed an issue where Instant Replay temp files could accumulate and take up disk space.
- Fixed an issue where ShadowPlay would not record with microphone turned on.
- Fixed a red slash issue during recording with microphone turned on.
- Fixed an issue of incorrect Instant Replay duration if Highlights was started before Instant Replay.
- Fixed an issue with Sniper Elite 4 where mouse got stuck if In Game Overlay was brought up and game was running in window mode.
- Fixed ELEX game crash on launch through GameStream.
- Addressed various stability and performance issues.
GeForce Experience 3.12.0 Release Highlights
Customize your gameplay with Freestyle Game Filters (beta feature)
Now you can apply post-processing filters to your games while you play. Change the look and mood of your game with tweaks to color or saturation, or apply dramatic post-process filters like HDR right from our in-game overlay. To use Game Filters, check "Enable Experimental Features" in Settings, update to the latest driver (release 390 and above), and press [Alt+F3] from one of over 100 supported games.
Take beautiful game photos with our improved Ansel Photo Mode (beta feature)
We've added powerful photo-editing capabilities with 7 new filters, 18 different controls, and the ability to combine filters together for advanced effects. To use Photo Mode, check "Enable Experimental Features" in Settings, update to the latest driver (release 390 and above), and press [Alt+F2] from one of over 30 supported Ansel games.
Capture your best moments in Fortnite Battle Royale with ShadowPlay Highlights
We're happy to announce ShadowPlay Highlights support for Fortnite Battle Royale. GeForce Experience automatically captures your best moments and presents your best Highlights to share with your friends.
Record videos and take screenshots of Microsoft Windows Games
We've added UWP support to ShadowPlay, which means you can now record videos and capture screenshots from games purchased from the Microsoft Windows Store. Fire up games like Need for Speed Payback and start capturing your favorite moments.
Improvements to GameStream
- We've provided a workaround to enable HDR support for Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Forza Motorsport 7, and Call of Duty: WW II. Visit the GeForce Forums for further instructions.
- We've added a troubleshooting link in Settings > SHIELD if you have issues connecting to your SHIELD. We’ve also improved reliability and stability of our GameStream feature.
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed a bug with the trim feature in the ShadowPlay Highlights summary screen.
- Fixed an installation error caused by the SHIELD wireless controller installer.
- Fixed a GameStream audio issue with Stream for Call of Duty: WWII.
- Fixed an issue where DPI scaling would impact the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where FPS counter would appear in the application Wallpaper Engine.
- Fixed an issue where Shadowplay would record video with left/right images even though stereo option was disabled.
- Fixed an issue of image flickering on the in-game overlay.
- Fixed an issue where new users were not able to log in.
- Addressed various stability and performance issues.
GeForce Experience 3.11.0 Release Highlights
ShadowPlay Highlights improvements and fixes
- For users who want more disk space to store their favorite ShadowPlay Highlights moments, we've increased the maximum folder size to 100 GB.
- We've fixed a bug where Highlights videos did not display in PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUND if you quickly exited to the game lobby.
- We've fixed an issue where ShadowPlay Highlights game permission dialog was displayed in the wrong window.
Improved game detection
We've sped up game detection for games installed through Oculus Store and games located in your Windows Quick Launch bar.
Beta feature
Now you can create and share .GIF files from your gameplay videos directly to Facebook, Google, or Weibo. Simply access your videos through "Gallery" by pressing "Alt+Z," selecting "Animated GIF," and clicking on "Share."
Squashed bugs!
- Fixed an issue where In-Game Overlay and ShadowPlay did not work if Spotify or other services were running.
- Fixed an issue where recorded video is shorter than desired length.
- Fixed an issue where In-Game Overlay was more transparent in full screen mode.
- Fixed an issue with In-Game Overlay and Shadowplay Indicators on multi-GPU systems with SLI disabled.
- Fixed installation failure with error "0xe0e00029 - Could not find registry key/value".
- Fixed controller support for Destiny 2 in GameStream.
GeForce Experience 3.10.0 Release Highlights
GeForce Experience Overlay:
- Added ability to record microphone and system sound to two different audio tracks.
- Added ability to independently control volume of microphone and system sounds.
- Moved location for customizing the resolution, frame rate and bit rate into Settings.
- Improved ShadowPlay memory and CPU usage.
- Added support for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (requires Game Ready Driver 387.92 or above).
GeForce Experience Client
- Improved loading time of images in Game→Details.
- Improved speed in detecting games on your PC.
GameStream to SHIELD
- Improved audio and minimized corruption and glitches.
- Improved video quality on SHIELD tablets with limited bandwidth.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where ShadowPlay Highlights did not always record.
- Fixed issue where editing ShadowPlay Highlights video resulted in out-of-sync audio.
- Fixed issue where in-game overlay notification appears in Microsoft Visual Studio.
- Fixed issue where ShadowPlay did not work even though the PC met system requirements.
- Fixed issue for Quake Champions where ShadowPlay did not work if Instant Replay was previously enabled.
- Fixed issue for The Witcher 3 where launching in-game overlay froze the mouse pointer.
- Fixed issue for Discord where FPS overlay would appear (requires driver 385.69 or above).
- Fixed issue where GeForce Experience would prevent PC from going to sleep.
- Fixed issue where installation of Game Ready Driver would not be successful.
- Fixed issue where Optimal Playable Settings could be missing on GTX 1050Ti.
- Fixed issue where “Something went wrong” error could be seen after user logged in.
- Addressed various stability and performance issues.
GeForce Experience 3.9.0 Release Highlights
GeForce Experience Client:
- Added a feature to clean up previous driver downloads during new driver installation.
- Removed NVIDIA Tray Icon from Windows system tray in order to reduce the system footprint of NVIDIA software.
- Added feature to follow nFans WeChat club for China Region.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would re-enable the GeForce Experience overlay after exiting certain games.
- Fixed a bug that prevented saving ShadowPlay Highlights to another hard drive.
- Various performance and stability improvements.
- Fixed bug to install GeForce Experience with a non-admin Windows user account.
- Fixed a bug where ShadowPlay Highlights videos are overwritten without user consent.
- Fixed a bug where ShadowPlay Highlights saves 3 seconds of video.
GeForce Experience 3.8.0 Release Highlights
GeForce Experience Overlay:
- Added ability to see viewers comments while broadcasting to Facebook.
- Added ability to broadcast to Facebook groups.
- Added ability to share screenshots to Weibo.
- Added ability to reset keyboard shortcuts to their default settings.
- Added keyboard shortcut [Ctrl+Alt+M] to mute/unmute microphone.
- Added keyboard shortcut [Alt+Shift+F10] to turn Instant Replay on/off.
GeForce Experience Client:
- Added ability to download and install experimental feature updates.
- Whisper Mode support for GeForce GTX 10 series Laptops, GTX 1060 and above (requires driver 384.76 or above).
- Improved launch time performance of Settings->General page.
- Improved game scan time for first-time setup.
GameStream to SHIELD:
- Added support for streaming games at 4k resolution through Steam Big Picture.
- Reduced video stutter by matching monitor refresh rates of client and server.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where game assets do not show up if the PC is offline.
- Fixed issue when users get “No disk error” and are prompted to insert a disk.
- Fixed DNF game performance drop with in-game overlay enabled (requires driver 384.76 or above).
- Fixed case where in-game overlay would not be brought up if Instant Replay was on and game resolution was changed.
- Addressed various stability, performance, localization and security issues.
GeForce Experience 3.7.0 Release Highlights
GameStream to SHIELD:
- Added 7.1 Surround audio support.
- Added HDR launch support from Steam Big Picture.
- Improved audio quality for low-pitched sounds for 5.1 and 7.1 Surround sound.
- Improved video improvement around video stuttering during GameStream.
Client Updates:
- Added release notes popup after client update.
- Improved stereo video capture using ShadowPlay.
- Added Whisper Mode support for GeForce GTX 10 series Laptops (requires upcoming GeForce Driver to enable).
Bug Fixes
- Addressed various stability, performance and security issues.
- Fixed controller issue for GameStream for Hollow Knight.
- Fixed case where Sniper Elite 4 game would minimize on ALT+Z.
GeForce Experience 3.6.0 Release Highlights
GeForce Experience Overlay
- Added OpenGL and Vulkan Support
- Added ability to record video, broadcast, and screenshot capture in fullscreen and windowed mode for OpenGL and Vulkan games. Requires driver 381.65 or above.
- Streamlined controls for Broadcast and Gallery Upload
- Consolidated Gallery Upload and Broadcast into one window - removed requirement to select service provider prior to upload screen and added ability to directly log into service provider.
- Others:
- Added button to open Windows video folder from within the Gallery.
- Improved overlay performance at first launch.
- Improved stability and reliability of GeForce Experience overlay - also addresses bugs associated with Mass Effect: Andromeda and Microsoft Outlook.
- Fixed case where FPS counter did not work in Shadow Warrior 2 and HDR mode.
- Fixed case where games running in HDR mode would crash when a screenshot was taken.
- Fixed case where record would affect in-game FPS on Windows RS2 (requires minimum driver version 381.65).
GeForce Experience Client
- Installation & Login:
- Added login support for WeChat and QQ accounts.
- Release highlights summary displays upon completion of client self-update.
- Removed User Account Control prompt during self-update for admin users.
- Improved file cleanup of downloaded GeForce Experience installation files.
- Game Ready Drivers:
- Added ability to view Game Ready Driver videos in China.
- Added UI enhancements for Game Ready Driver notifications.
- Game Optimization:
- Improved OPS recommendations for games with both DX11 and DX12 support.
- Game Code Redemption:
- Added reminder message to complete reward redemption.
- Added a badge to identify unredeemed rewards.
- GameStream to SHIELD:
- Improved audio quality with increased bit rate for local streaming and optimized audio encoding for low latency performance.
- Reduced game banding and better quality on static scenes using Pascal GPUs.
- Fixed issue with enabling multi-controller support when games are launched through Steam Big Picture.
- Fixed issue with 2nd controller not functioning for Gang Beasts.
- Improved robustness around game launches.
- Others:
- Addressed various stability, performance and security improvements.
- Improved offline mode (no internet connection) experience.
- Fixed case where client's full-screen state was not persisting upon re-launch.
GeForce Experience 3.5.0 Release Highlights
Game Code Redemption
- Added ability for SLI customers to redeem multiple codes per promotion.
- Added desktop and in-client notifications for game code redemptions.
- Added ability to enable/disable desktop notifications.
- Updated "Where do I find my coupon code" section under Account→Redeem.
GeForce Experience Overlay
- Improved overlay responsiveness and performance.
Bugs fixed
- Fixed case where XSplit crashed when overlay was enabled.
- Added support for streaming games to SHIELD when PC monitor is in a sleep state.
- Fixed bug in multicontroller detection and controller support after resume from sleep for PES 2017.
- Fixed bug in multi-controller setting for games launched through Steam Big Picture.
- Fixed game launch issue for Sonic Studio and Giana Sisters - Twisted Dreams.
- Fixed custom box art loading issue for manually added games.
- Fixed case where client launch was taking too long on some systems.
- Fixed case where FPS counter was shown on lock screen.
- Fixed case where broadcast and recording features were not fully enabled after clean driver installation.
- Fixed the issue where upon Game Scan games could be detected in the Steam temp folder while downloading
GeForce Experience 3.4.0 Release Highlights
GeForce Experience overlay
- Broadcast games and upload videos to a Facebook page.
- Broadcast custom overlays are no longer set to default shortcuts.
GeForce Experience client
- Improved launch time for first launch after installation and reboot.
- Support user interface to fit minimum size of 900x600 pixels.
- Removed email requirements for submit feedback.
Bugs fixed
- Fixed case of long loading spinner on navigating to settings tab.
- Fixed case where clicking on check for update in tray icon did not navigate to updates page when GFE was already open.
- Fixed case where game FPS would drop when Share notification slider was displayed.
- Fixed case where start/stop capture briefly paused the game.
- Fixed case where blank screen or crash would occur upon launching Heroes of the Storm (requires driver > 378.49).
- Fixed case where ALT+Z would not bring up Share overlay after installing driver 378.49.
- Fixed case where Share was affecting keyboard input in Blizzard games (requires driver > 378.49).
- Fixed case where videos would be captured in stereo although display was in mono mode.
- Fixed case where UI showed a spinner infinitely if screenshots were not available for a game.
- Fixed GameStream connectivity issue for Optimus systems or PC in sleep state (Error 80330209).
Other
- Various stability and performance improvements.
GeForce Experience 3.3.0 Release Highlights
GeForce Experience client
- Added ability to redeem NVIDIA issued game codes within GeForce Experience from Account-->Redeem. Learn More.
GeForce Experience overlay
- Customize your broadcasts with up to three custom overlays (press Alt+Z → Settings → Broadcast to configure each overlay and Alt+Z → Settings → Keyboard shortcuts to assign corresponding shortcuts).
Bugs fixed
- Fixed the case on resize driver page, where driver highlight cards section animation is not smooth
- Fixed the issue on drivers page where the Download and install button gets enabled before checking for update toast message disappears
- Fixed the case, when all games are hidden, the link shown is “VIEW ALL GAMES”, clicking it does nothing, now updated to “VIEW ALL HIDDEN GAMES”
- Fixed the tab and focus issues while editing SHIELD games on the SHIELD settings tab
- Fixed the issue of empty visual optimal settings description boxes in some non-English locales
- Fixed the case on Drivers tab where the content goes off screen when GeForce Experience window is shrunk to minimum size
- Shows default avatar if the avatar is deprecated from the avatar catalog
- Autoclose the OOBE screen after initial game scan has completed.
- Fixed the error: Unable to determine the domain name
- Fixed the disk space constraint error while installing driver
- Fixed the case of empty white error page being shown when there is no internet connectivity while installing GeForce Experience
Other
- Various enhancements for stability and security.
GeForce Experience 3.2.2 Release Highlights
Share your favorite broadcasts, videos, and screenshots to Facebook
- Broadcast games to Facebook Live at 720P.
- Upload screenshots and Ansel 360 captures to Facebook.
- Upload video recordings to Facebook.
Stream games from your PC to your TV in 4K with HDR
- Added support to GameStream up to 4K HDR.
- Added rumble feedback for the newly announced SHIELD controller.
- Added left stick controller support for OSC and keyboard navigation.
- Added support for games purchased through Windows Games such as Gears of War 4 and Dead Rising 4.
- Added major improvements to pairing and connectivity.
Bugs fixed
- Fixed case where GeForce Experience installation would not resume after reboot.
- Fixed case where GameStream services were not getting started after installing GeForce Experience with admin account and re-logging with non-admin account.
- Fixed case where self-update installer would download the same version multiple times.
- Fixed case where custom driver installation would not show any customization options.
- Fixed Driver installation failure related to cases where intermediate reboot was required.
- Fixed case where screen goes black randomly in Overwatch when Share is enabled.
- Fixed controller and audio issues with GameStream and Watch Dogs 2.
Other
- Various stability and performance improvements.
GeForce Experience 3.2.0 Release Highlights
GeForce Experience client
- Reduced time required for initial game scan.
Broadcast
- Improved broadcast video quality.
- Ability to edit the broadcast title for Twitch and YouTube Live (press Alt+Z → Broadcast → Start).
- Ability to configure the privacy setting of YouTube Live broadcast (press Alt+Z → Broadcast → Start).
GameStream
- Support for 1080p DSR streaming.
Bugs fixed
- Drivers tab is now optimized for 900 x 600 resolution.
- Fixed "Something went wrong. Try restarting GeForce Experience." crash upon launching GFE.
- Fixed case where the game minimizes if Alt+Z is pressed while on the game screen after the system is unlocked.
- Fixed intermittent controller loss for Titanfall 2 with GameStream.
- GameStream now honors the user's custom settings when game optimization is disabled on SHIELD Hub.
Other
- Various stability and performance improvements.
GeForce Experience 3.1.2 Release Highlights
GeForce Experience Client
- Open share overlay settings from Preferences.
- Bug fixes and general improvement
GameStream
- Improved video stuttering
- Improved 4K HEVC quality on GTX 1080/1070
- Improved local connectivity and streaming
GeForce Experience 3.1.0 Release Highlights
- Added "1440 60FPS" option for broadcasting to YouTube Live
- Added "Check for Update" on "Drivers" Tab
- Improved GameStream local connectivity and stability
- Addressed user-reported bugs and improved client stability and performance.
GeForce Experience 3.0.7 Release Highlights
- Bug fixes and general improvements.
GeForce Experience 3.0.6 Release Highlights
- Bug fixes and general improvements.
GeForce Experience 3.0 Release Highlights
New Application Design
- Improved application performance and reduced memory/CPU footprint.
- New look and feel.
- New first run experience with user account login.
Home Tab
- Launch and optimize games from tile or list view.
- Customize views (sort, filter, set favorites, and hide games).
Share Overlay
- In-game overlay offers hardware-accelerated record, screenshot capture, broadcasting, and cooperative gameplay.
- Record games up to 4K, and edit and upload to YouTube with the click of a button.
- Capture screenshots up to 4K, and upload to Imgur and Google Photos with the click of a button.
- Broadcast games to Twitch and YouTube Live at 1080P 60 fps without impacting game performance.
- GameStream Co-op enables you to stream games to your friends over the Internet and play together cooperatively (experimental feature).
Drivers Tab
- Game Ready Driver release notes now include news and information on newly supported games and driver features.
GameStream
- Improves GameStream robustness and local connectivity.
- Supports 4K and 4K DSR (experimental feature).
Settings
- Shows user account information.
- Allows users to enable/disable Share and GameStream services.
- Allows users to enable/disable automatic game optimization.
- Moved "My Rig" information into Settings.
- Renamed "Beta Updates" to "Allow Experimental Features".
Other
- Bug fixes, stability and performance improvements.