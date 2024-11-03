Download Imagex (Wimlib) for Windows 11, 10, 7, 8/8.1 (64 bit/32 bit) (2024)

Imagex (Wimlib)

Imagex is a free, open-source command-line tool used for creating, managing and deploying Windows Imaging Format (WIM) files. It is a part of the Wimlib project, which is a set of open-source libraries and programs for creating, extracting, and modifying Windows Imaging Format (WIM) files. Imagex can be used to capture, modify, and deploy Windows operating systems.

Imagex (Wimlib) allows for the creation of bootable images of Windows operating systems.

Features:

Imagex has a wide range of features that make it an ideal tool for managing WIM files. The following is a list of the most important features:

1. Capturing Images: Imagex can be used to capture disk images of a Windows operating system or a single partition. It can be used to create a single file containing a copy of both the operating system and the data on the disk.

2. Modifying Images: Imagex can be used to modify the contents of a WIM file. It can be used to add, remove, or update files and folders within the WIM image. It can also be used to edit the registry and set system values such as user accounts and computer names.

3. Deploying Images: Imagex can be used to deploy WIM images to a local or remote computer. It can also be used to apply a single image to multiple computers, making it easier to manage a large number of computers.

4. Compressing Images: Imagex can be used to compress WIM images, reducing the size of the file and making it easier to deploy. It can also be used to split a large WIM file into smaller files, making the file easier to manage.

5. Creating Bootable USBs: Imagex can be used to create a bootable USB drive that can be used to install a Windows operating system. It can also be used to create a custom bootable USB drive that contains a pre-configured installation of an operating system.

Conclusion

Imagex is a powerful, open-source command-line tool used for creating, managing, and deploying Windows Imaging Format (WIM) files. It has a wide range of features, including capturing, modifying, deploying, and compressing WIM images, as well as creating bootable USBs. Imagex is a great tool for managing and deploying Windows operating systems, and it is free to use.

The only technical requirement for running Wimlib is that the system must have a C compiler. Wimlib is a library written in the C programming language and can be used with any C program, regardless of the operating system. It is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

See Also
wimlib - CompressionHow to Make a Windows 10 USB Using Your Mac - Build a Bootable ISO From Your Mac's Terminal

👨‍💻️ USER REVIEWS AND COMMENTS 💬

Leon Demoski

Imagex (Wimlib) is a great software for creating, managing, and deploying disk images. It offers a wide range of features and options that make it suitable for many different use cases. The user interface is straightforward and easy to use. It also offers a number of command line options for experienced users. It can be used to backup and restore entire systems, and it is compatible with a range of different operating systems. Performance is good, and image creation and extraction are both fast. In addition, the software is regularly updated with bug fixes and new features. Furthermore, it is free and open source. Overall, Imagex (Wimlib) is a powerful and reliable disk imaging tool.

Oliver W.

Imagex (Wimlib) is a great software for creating and managing Windows disk images. It is lightweight and easy to use, and allows for both full and incremental backups. The ability to create bootable images is especially useful. The compression rate is one of the best I have seen, and it supports a broad range of file formats.

Callan Varghese

This software is a free, open-source imaging tool that allows users to create, modify, and extract disk images in various formats. It supports both Windows Imaging Format (WIM) and Raw Image Format (RAW) and can compress and decompress images. Other features include the ability to capture and apply images, mount and unmount images, and create bootable media. The software is compatible with Windows and Linux operating systems and has a command-line interface for advanced users.

Aidan S.

Imagex (Wimlib) software is a powerful tool for creating, modifying, and deploying Windows Imaging Format (WIM) files.

Arran

Easy to use, reliable for disk imaging.

Callum

Efficient, reliable, versatile disk imaging.

=> LEAVE A COMMENT ABOUT THIS PRODUCT <=

Download Imagex (Wimlib) for Windows 11, 10, 7, 8/8.1 (64 bit/32 bit) (2024)

FAQs

How to install wimlib on Windows? ›

Download the source code from https://wimlib.net. Install the library by running configure && make && sudo make install . See the README for information about configuration options. To use wimlib in your program after installing it, include wimlib.

Read On
How to install wimlib on terminal? ›

Instructions
  1. To install wimlib, run the following command in macOS terminal (Applications->Utilities->Terminal) sudo port install wimlib Copy.
  2. To see what files were installed by wimlib, run: port contents wimlib Copy.
  3. To later upgrade wimlib, run: sudo port selfupdate && sudo port upgrade wimlib Copy.

Continue Reading
What is wimlib-imagex? ›

DESCRIPTION. wimlib-imagex deals with archives in the Windows Imaging Format (WIM). Its interface is similar to Microsoft's ImageX, but wimlib-imagex is cross-platform and has useful improvements and extensions.

Get More Info
What is Imagex on Windows 10? ›

ImageX. edit. ImageX is the command-line tool used to create, edit and deploy Windows disk images in the Windows Imaging Format. Along with the underlying Windows Imaging Interface library (WIMGAPI), it is distributed as part of the free Windows Automated Installation Kit (WAIK/OPK).

Discover More Details
How to install wim file Windows 11? ›

Download Windows 11 ISO and split the install.wim file

Mount the ISO in Windows by double-clicking on it, a new Explorer window should appear. Go to the folder Sources and copy the file install. wim to your hard drive, in this example I chose the folder C:\temp\Win11WIM.

Read The Full Story
Where do I find the install wim file? ›

xml). Windows images and catalog files contain configurable settings that you can modify after the component or package is added to an answer file. Install. wim is located in the Sources folder of your Windows Installation Media download.

Know More
How to create bootable USB from install WIM? ›

6 Answers
  1. Mount the ISO.
  2. Create a FAT32 filesystem on the USB stick with mkfs.vfat and mount it.
  3. Copy over all contents of the ISO to the USB stick except "sources/install.wim"
  4. Call wimsplit on install.wim like this: wimsplit /path/to/ISO/sources/install.wim /path/to/USB/sources/install.swm 3000.
Jan 9, 2019

Read The Full Story
How to install USB Imager? ›

Installation
  1. download one of the usbimager_*.zip archives from the repo for your desktop (less than 192 Kilobytes each)
  2. extract to: C:\Program Files (Windows), /Applications (MacOS) or /usr (Linux)
  3. Enjoy!

Learn More Now
How to install anything using terminal? ›

Method 1: Install The Software In Linux Using Terminal
  1. sudo apt-get update.
  2. sudo apt-get install synaptic.
  3. open software store.
  4. Search for the Particular Software.
  5. Click on Install.
  6. Open Synaptic Software.
  7. Search for Required Package.
  8. Mark for Installation and Install.
5 days ago

Explore More
What are wim images? ›

The Windows Imaging Format (WIM) is a file-based disk image format. It was developed by Microsoft to help deploy Windows Vista and subsequent versions of the Windows operating system family, as well as Windows Fundamentals for Legacy PCs. Windows Imaging Format. Filename extension.

Tell Me More

What is the alternative to Gimagex? ›

The best overall ImageX alternative is The Free Website Guys. Other similar apps like ImageX are webdew, SmartSites, WebFX, and SmartBug Media.

Keep Reading
Can I delete a wim file? ›

wimdelete, or equivalently wimlib-imagex delete, deletes the specified image from the Windows Imaging (WIM) archive WIMFILE. IMAGE specifies the WIM image in WIMFILE to delete. It may be the 1-based index of an image, the name of an image, or the keyword "all" to specify all images.

See Details
What file management utility comes with Windows 10? ›

Although Windows constantly changes with each new version, File Explorer (formerly called Windows Explorer) has remained pretty much the same.

Know More
What is Windows SFX? ›

A self-extracting archive (SFX or SEA) is a computer executable program which combines compressed data in an archive file with machine-executable code to extract the information. Running on a compatible operating system, it does not need a suitable extractor in the target computer to extract the data.

See More
How to capture a Windows 7 image? ›

  1. WINDOWS 7 IMAGE CAPTURE. ...
  2. Prepare the Reference System (Sysprep)
  3. Run WinPE.
  4. Commands that are mentioned in this article.
  5. c:\windows\system32\sysprep\sysprep.exe /oobe /generalize /shutdown - run. ...
  6. net use z: \\nx7300\shared-images - map a network drive to our shared folder.

Read More
Can I install Windows with a wim file? ›

Because WIM files can be bootable, it's easy to launch Windows Setup and start the installation process the first time a new PC is turned on.

View Details
How to install SteamOS on Windows? ›

Automated Installation
  1. Download the SteamOS installation.
  2. Unzip the SteamOS.zip file to a blank, FAT32-formatted USB stick. ...
  3. Put the USB stick in your target machine. ...
  4. Make sure you select the UEFI entry, it may look something like "UEFI: Patriot Memory PMAP". ...
  5. Selected "Automated install (WILL ERASE DISK!)" from the menu.

View More
How to install Arch Linux on a Windows computer? ›

Follow the steps outlined below to install Arch Linux.
  1. Step 1: Download the Arch Linux ISO. ...
  2. Step 2: Create a Live USB or DVD. ...
  3. Step 3: Boot up Arch Linux. ...
  4. Step 4: Set the Keyboard Layout. ...
  5. Step 5: Check Your Internet Connection. ...
  6. Step 6: Enable Network Time Protocols (NTP) ...
  7. Step 7: Partition the Disks. ...
  8. Step 8: Create Filesystem.
Jun 11, 2024

See Details

References

Top Articles
The Ultimate Guide to EMF Protection: What To Know
Illustrative Mathematics Algebra 1, Student Edition Volume 1
Obtaining the Elder Scroll | Elder Knowledge - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Game Guide
Latest Posts
The Science of EMF Protection: What You Need to Know | Quantum Upgrade
Algebra 1 Unit 1 Interactive Notebook Pages – The Foundations of Algebra
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5565

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Birthday: 1996-05-19

Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

Phone: +5983010455207

Job: Legacy Representative

Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.