Download Imagex (Wimlib) for Windows 11, 10, 7, 8/8.1 (64 bit/32 bit) (2024)

Imagex (Wimlib)

Imagex is a free, open-source command-line tool used for creating, managing and deploying Windows Imaging Format (WIM) files. It is a part of the Wimlib project, which is a set of open-source libraries and programs for creating, extracting, and modifying Windows Imaging Format (WIM) files. Imagex can be used to capture, modify, and deploy Windows operating systems.

Imagex (Wimlib) allows for the creation of bootable images of Windows operating systems.

Features:

Imagex has a wide range of features that make it an ideal tool for managing WIM files. The following is a list of the most important features:

1. Capturing Images: Imagex can be used to capture disk images of a Windows operating system or a single partition. It can be used to create a single file containing a copy of both the operating system and the data on the disk.

2. Modifying Images: Imagex can be used to modify the contents of a WIM file. It can be used to add, remove, or update files and folders within the WIM image. It can also be used to edit the registry and set system values such as user accounts and computer names.

3. Deploying Images: Imagex can be used to deploy WIM images to a local or remote computer. It can also be used to apply a single image to multiple computers, making it easier to manage a large number of computers.

4. Compressing Images: Imagex can be used to compress WIM images, reducing the size of the file and making it easier to deploy. It can also be used to split a large WIM file into smaller files, making the file easier to manage.

5. Creating Bootable USBs: Imagex can be used to create a bootable USB drive that can be used to install a Windows operating system. It can also be used to create a custom bootable USB drive that contains a pre-configured installation of an operating system.

Conclusion

Imagex is a powerful, open-source command-line tool used for creating, managing, and deploying Windows Imaging Format (WIM) files. It has a wide range of features, including capturing, modifying, deploying, and compressing WIM images, as well as creating bootable USBs. Imagex is a great tool for managing and deploying Windows operating systems, and it is free to use.