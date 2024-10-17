DPSCS Employment Careers (2024)

Consider changing your life today. Contact the Public Safety Human Resources Services Division at 410-585-3999 or visit the Maryland State Online Employment Center here.

We are an innovative leader in providing needed public safety services to individuals within our custody in safe and secure settings. Throughout Maryland, we work and engage in communities and neighborhoods to which many of the individuals under our supervision will one day return. We work with partner agencies, sharing important intelligence information in order to reduce crime and violence. Previous incarcerated individuals on parole and probation, living in our neighborhoods and working in our local businesses, require supervision and guidance to keep focused on the ultimate goal of overcoming the "revolving door" of the criminal justice system. The community supervision portion of DPSCS ensures these previously incarcerated individuals are meeting goals and objectives by upholding the individual requirements set forth by courts and the Maryland Parole Commission.

We are committed to preparing returning citizens into society by providing them tools necessary to keep them from their former life of crime. This is evident with the vast array of job skill opportunities, educational programming, psychological and health sessions, and drug treatment while under our supervision. Re-entry calls for a comprehensive systems approach to managing incarcerated individuals returning to the community. Institutions, programs, and staff have to be informed, integrated, empowered, and committed to our approach.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) protects the public, Department employees, and the detainees and sentenced individuals under our supervision.

New correctional officers in Maryland must complete 175 hours of entry-level training prescribed by the Maryland Correctional Training Commission. Depending upon the job location, training will take place in the Central Region (Sykesville) or the Hagerstown Region (Hagerstown).

After you are hired as a Correctional Officer, you will attend a 6-week training academy, which will include classroom and physical fitness training. You will be assigned to academy training in the Baltimore metro area, Hagerstown, Cumberland or Wicomico County.

We will be known for our belief in the value of the human being, and the way we protect those individuals, whether they are members of the public, our own employees, those we are obligated to keep safe and in custody, or victims of crime.

During the opening period of the 2024 Correctional Officer standing inventory announcement, Oct. 1, to Sept. 30, 2024, non-veteran preference eligible qualified applicants who haven't reached their 40th birthday will be eligible for certification and employment consideration.

Work conflicts, fatigue, heavy workload and inadequate resources all contribute to stress among correctional officers. The stress you'll experience on a daily basis can affect your work as well as your personal relationships and family life.

How much does a Correctional Officer make in Maryland? As of Aug 17, 2024, the average annual pay for a Correctional Officer in Maryland is $50,821 a year. Just in case you need a simple salary calculator, that works out to be approximately $24.43 an hour. This is the equivalent of $977/week or $4,235/month.

Physical Agility Test Requirements



Testing consists of 3 individual parts, ensuring all applicants are physically fit for employment consideration. Applicants must pass ALL segments of this testing to be considered for employment. The test consists of sit-ups, push-ups, and a 300 meter dash, in that order.

Promotions from the Correctional Officer classification typically follow this chain of command: Correctional Officer.

Correctional Officer Sergeant.

Correctional Officer Lieutenant.

Correctional Officer Captain.

Correctional Officer Major.

Correctional Officer Colonel.

Assistant Warden.

Warden. More items...

Carolyn J. Scruggs, Maryland Secretary of Public Safety & Correctional Services.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is responsible for the custody of Pretrial Detainees, Incarcerated Individuals , and Supervised Offenders.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services operates 24 correctional facilities, as well as the Patuxent Institution (providing specialized treatment), the Central Booking and Intake Center, and the Baltimore Pretrial Complex and Youth Detention Center.



As of Aug 7, 2024, the average annual pay for a Prison Counselor in Maryland is $65,823 a year.

Correction Officer Trainees are required to participate in, and satisfactorily complete, requirements of a 12-month training program before advancing to Correction Officer. As part of the program, you will attend the Correctional Services Training Academy for a minimum 8-week formal training program.