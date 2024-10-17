DPSCS Employment Careers (2024)

Table of Contents
Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

WELCOME TO


DPSCS CAREERS PORTAL

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) protects the public,
Department employees, and the detainees and sentenced individuals under our supervision.

Latest News

We are committed to preparing returning citizens into society by providing them tools necessary to keep them from their former life of crime. This is evident with the vast array of job skill opportunities, educational programming, psychological and health sessions, and drug treatment while under our supervision. Re-entry calls for a comprehensive systems approach to managing incarcerated individuals returning to the community. Institutions, programs, and staff have to be informed, integrated, empowered, and committed to our approach.

We are an innovative leader in providing needed public safety services to individuals within our custody in safe and secure settings. Throughout Maryland, we work and engage in communities and neighborhoods to which many of the individuals under our supervision will one day return. We work with partner agencies, sharing important intelligence information in order to reduce crime and violence. Previous incarcerated individuals on parole and probation, living in our neighborhoods and working in our local businesses, require supervision and guidance to keep focused on the ultimate goal of overcoming the "revolving door" of the criminal justice system. The community supervision portion of DPSCS ensures these previously incarcerated individuals are meeting goals and objectives by upholding the individual requirements set forth by courts and the Maryland Parole Commission.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is an Equal Opportunity Employer

DPSCS Correctional Officer Hiring - Learn about our amazing careers! Find Out More About Our Great Benefits. DPSCS Employment for Veterans.

More Opportunities Upcoming Events Job Alerts

Hot Jobs

Consider changing your life today. Contact the Public Safety Human Resources Services Division at 410-585-3999 or visit the Maryland State Online Employment Center here.

Administrator III - Exp. August 12, 2024
Chief Human Resources Officer (Program Manager Senior III) - Exp. August 9, 2024
Correctional Case Management Specialist Trainee (Statewide) - Exp. August 14, 2024
Correctional Dietary Officer Trainee Cooking (multiple counties, Open/Continuous)
Correctional Maintenance Officer I Electrical (Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Somerset) - Open/Continuous
Correctional Maintenance Officer I Electronics (Washington County) - Open/Continuous
Correctional Maintenance Officer I Maintenance Mechanic (Anne Arundel, Carroll) - Open/Continuous
Correctional Maintenance Officer I Plumbing (Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Washington County) - Open/Continuous
Correctional Maintenance Officer I Refrigeration Mechanic (Somerset, Washington County) - Open/Continuous
Correctional Officer I (multiple counties, Open/Continuous)
DPSCS Regional Supervisor of Social Work (PSCS Social Work Reg Supv, Criminal Justice) - Washington County, Exp. August 23, 2024
Driving Training Unit Administrator (Administrator III) - Carroll County, Exp. August 20, 2024
IT Assistant Director II (Emerging Technology Unit) - Exp. August 6, 2024
IT Programmer Analyst, Lead/Advanced - Exp. August 12, 2024
PSCS A/D Certified Associate Counselor (PSCS A/D Associate Counselor) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS A/D Certified Associate Counselor (PSCS A/D Associate Counselor) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS A/D Certified Associate Counselor, Supervisor - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS A/D Certified Associate Counselor, Supervisor - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS A/D Licensed Clinical Counselor, Supervisor - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS A/D Licensed Clinical Counselor, Supervisor - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Alcohol and Drug Trainee (PSCS A/ D Supervised Counselor Provisional) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Mental Health Professional Counselor I (Howard) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Mental Health Professional Counselor I (Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Somerset, Washington County) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Social Worker I, Criminal Justice (Howard) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Social Worker I, Criminal Justice (Locations: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Carroll, Somerset, Washington County) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Social Worker I, Criminal Justice (multiple counties) - Exp. December 31, 2024
Psychologist, Correctional (Location: Howard County/Patuxent Institution) - Exp. December 31, 2024
Psychology Associate Doctorate, Correctional (Howard/Patuxent Institution) - Exp. December 31, 2024
Psychology Services Chief (Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Somerset) - Exp. December 31, 2024
Volunteer Activities Coordinator III (Baltimore City) - Exp. August 20, 2024

State Contractual Recruitments:

Administrative Aide (Correctional Training Unit Admin Support) - Part-Time (Carroll County) - Exp. August 14, 2024

For Current State Employees:

Parole and Probation Field Supervisor I - Exp. August 14, 2024

Contact Us

Human Resources Services Division
6776 Reisterstown Road - Suite 208 | Baltimore, MD 21215

410-585-3999 | 1-877-206-9941
DPSCS.Career@maryland.gov

FAQs

How long does it take to become a Correctional Officer in Maryland? ›

New correctional officers in Maryland must complete 175 hours of entry-level training prescribed by the Maryland Correctional Training Commission. Depending upon the job location, training will take place in the Central Region (Sykesville) or the Hagerstown Region (Hagerstown).

How long is the Maryland Correction Academy? ›

After you are hired as a Correctional Officer, you will attend a 6-week training academy, which will include classroom and physical fitness training. You will be assigned to academy training in the Baltimore metro area, Hagerstown, Cumberland or Wicomico County.

What is the mission statement of the Dpscs Maryland? ›

We will be known for our belief in the value of the human being, and the way we protect those individuals, whether they are members of the public, our own employees, those we are obligated to keep safe and in custody, or victims of crime.

What is the oldest age to be a Correctional Officer? ›

During the opening period of the 2024 Correctional Officer standing inventory announcement, Oct. 1, to Sept. 30, 2024, non-veteran preference eligible qualified applicants who haven't reached their 40th birthday will be eligible for certification and employment consideration.

What is the hardest part of being a Correctional Officer? ›

Work conflicts, fatigue, heavy workload and inadequate resources all contribute to stress among correctional officers. The stress you'll experience on a daily basis can affect your work as well as your personal relationships and family life.

How much does a correction get paid in Maryland? ›

How much does a Correctional Officer make in Maryland? As of Aug 17, 2024, the average annual pay for a Correctional Officer in Maryland is $50,821 a year. Just in case you need a simple salary calculator, that works out to be approximately $24.43 an hour. This is the equivalent of $977/week or $4,235/month.

What is the physical test for correctional officers in Maryland? ›

Physical Agility Test Requirements

Testing consists of 3 individual parts, ensuring all applicants are physically fit for employment consideration. Applicants must pass ALL segments of this testing to be considered for employment. The test consists of sit-ups, push-ups, and a 300 meter dash, in that order.

What is the highest rank in a Correctional Officer? ›

Promotions from the Correctional Officer classification typically follow this chain of command:
  • Correctional Officer.
  • Correctional Officer Sergeant.
  • Correctional Officer Lieutenant.
  • Correctional Officer Captain.
  • Correctional Officer Major.
  • Correctional Officer Colonel.
  • Assistant Warden.
  • Warden.

Who is the secretary of the Dpscs? ›

Carolyn J. Scruggs, Maryland Secretary of Public Safety & Correctional Services.

Who runs Maryland Prisons? ›

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is responsible for the custody of Pretrial Detainees, Incarcerated Individuals , and Supervised Offenders.

How many state prisons are in Maryland? ›

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services operates 24 correctional facilities, as well as the Patuxent Institution (providing specialized treatment), the Central Booking and Intake Center, and the Baltimore Pretrial Complex and Youth Detention Center.

How much does a correctional counselor get paid in Maryland? ›

As of Aug 7, 2024, the average annual pay for a Prison Counselor in Maryland is $65,823 a year.

How long is Correctional Officer training USA? ›

Correction Officer Trainees are required to participate in, and satisfactorily complete, requirements of a 12-month training program before advancing to Correction Officer. As part of the program, you will attend the Correctional Services Training Academy for a minimum 8-week formal training program.

