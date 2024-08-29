DPSCS Employment Careers (2024)

We are committed to preparing returning citizens into society by providing them tools necessary to keep them from their former life of crime. This is evident with the vast array of job skill opportunities, educational programming, psychological and health sessions, and drug treatment while under our supervision. Re-entry calls for a comprehensive systems approach to managing incarcerated individuals returning to the community. Institutions, programs, and staff have to be informed, integrated, empowered, and committed to our approach.

We are an innovative leader in providing needed public safety services to individuals within our custody in safe and secure settings. Throughout Maryland, we work and engage in communities and neighborhoods to which many of the individuals under our supervision will one day return. We work with partner agencies, sharing important intelligence information in order to reduce crime and violence. Previous incarcerated individuals on parole and probation, living in our neighborhoods and working in our local businesses, require supervision and guidance to keep focused on the ultimate goal of overcoming the "revolving door" of the criminal justice system. The community supervision portion of DPSCS ensures these previously incarcerated individuals are meeting goals and objectives by upholding the individual requirements set forth by courts and the Maryland Parole Commission.

