DPSCS Employment Careers (2024)

Table of Contents
Main Navigation WELCOME TO DPSCS CAREERS PORTAL Latest News Competitive salary & great benefits! Great benefits & generous time off package! $64,828 - $78,288/yr with potential to earn up to $108,780/yr $57,095 - $68,753/yr with potential to earn up to $95,449/yr. Competitive salary & great benefits! Check Out Our Endless Career Opportunities! Hot Jobs State Contractual Recruitments: For Current State Employees: Contact Us References
Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

WELCOME TO


DPSCS CAREERS PORTAL

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) protects the public,
Department employees, and the detainees and sentenced individuals under our supervision.

See Also
State of Maryland Job OpeningsMaryland Commerce CareersUniversity of Maryland Medical System hiring Application System Analyst II - Ambulatory Product Development in Columbia, MD | LinkedInDebby strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, moves closer to Florida's Big Bend: Updates

Latest News

We are committed to preparing returning citizens into society by providing them tools necessary to keep them from their former life of crime. This is evident with the vast array of job skill opportunities, educational programming, psychological and health sessions, and drug treatment while under our supervision. Re-entry calls for a comprehensive systems approach to managing incarcerated individuals returning to the community. Institutions, programs, and staff have to be informed, integrated, empowered, and committed to our approach.

We are an innovative leader in providing needed public safety services to individuals within our custody in safe and secure settings. Throughout Maryland, we work and engage in communities and neighborhoods to which many of the individuals under our supervision will one day return. We work with partner agencies, sharing important intelligence information in order to reduce crime and violence. Previous incarcerated individuals on parole and probation, living in our neighborhoods and working in our local businesses, require supervision and guidance to keep focused on the ultimate goal of overcoming the "revolving door" of the criminal justice system. The community supervision portion of DPSCS ensures these previously incarcerated individuals are meeting goals and objectives by upholding the individual requirements set forth by courts and the Maryland Parole Commission.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is an Equal Opportunity Employer

DPSCS Correctional Officer Hiring - Learn about our amazing careers! Find Out More About Our Great Benefits. DPSCS Employment for Veterans. Visit our DPSCS State Jobs

More Opportunities Upcoming Events Job Alerts

Hot Jobs

Consider changing your life today. Contact the Public Safety Human Resources Services Division at 410-585-3999 or visit the Maryland State Online Employment Center here.

Administrator III - Exp. August 12, 2024
Chief Human Resources Officer (Program Manager Senior III) - Exp. August 9, 2024
Correctional Case Management Specialist Trainee (Statewide) - Exp. August 14, 2024
Correctional Dietary Officer Trainee Cooking (multiple counties, Open/Continuous)
Correctional Maintenance Officer I Electrical (Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Somerset) - Open/Continuous
Correctional Maintenance Officer I Electronics (Washington County) - Open/Continuous
Correctional Maintenance Officer I Maintenance Mechanic (Anne Arundel, Carroll) - Open/Continuous
Correctional Maintenance Officer I Plumbing (Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Washington County) - Open/Continuous
Correctional Maintenance Officer I Refrigeration Mechanic (Somerset, Washington County) - Open/Continuous
Correctional Officer I (multiple counties, Open/Continuous)
DPSCS Regional Supervisor of Social Work (PSCS Social Work Reg Supv, Criminal Justice) - Washington County, Exp. August 23, 2024
Driving Training Unit Administrator (Administrator III) - Carroll County, Exp. August 20, 2024
IT Assistant Director II (Emerging Technology Unit) - Exp. August 6, 2024
IT Programmer Analyst, Lead/Advanced - Exp. August 12, 2024
PSCS A/D Certified Associate Counselor (PSCS A/D Associate Counselor) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS A/D Certified Associate Counselor (PSCS A/D Associate Counselor) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS A/D Certified Associate Counselor, Supervisor - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS A/D Certified Associate Counselor, Supervisor - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS A/D Licensed Clinical Counselor, Supervisor - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS A/D Licensed Clinical Counselor, Supervisor - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Alcohol and Drug Trainee (PSCS A/ D Supervised Counselor Provisional) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Mental Health Professional Counselor I (Howard) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Mental Health Professional Counselor I (Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Somerset, Washington County) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Social Worker I, Criminal Justice (Howard) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Social Worker I, Criminal Justice (Locations: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Carroll, Somerset, Washington County) - Exp. December 31, 2024
PSCS Social Worker I, Criminal Justice (multiple counties) - Exp. December 31, 2024
Psychologist, Correctional (Location: Howard County/Patuxent Institution) - Exp. December 31, 2024
Psychology Associate Doctorate, Correctional (Howard/Patuxent Institution) - Exp. December 31, 2024
Psychology Services Chief (Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Somerset) - Exp. December 31, 2024
Volunteer Activities Coordinator III (Baltimore City) - Exp. August 20, 2024

State Contractual Recruitments:

Administrative Aide (Correctional Training Unit Admin Support) - Part-Time (Carroll County) - Exp. August 14, 2024

For Current State Employees:

Parole and Probation Field Supervisor I - Exp. August 14, 2024

Contact Us

Human Resources Services Division
6776 Reisterstown Road - Suite 208 | Baltimore, MD 21215

410-585-3999 | 1-877-206-9941
DPSCS.Career@maryland.gov

DPSCS Employment Careers (2024)

References

Top Articles
2024 Generations Advantage Member Resources - Martin's Point
OpenXR Guide - Deprecated - This time for real (▀̿Ĺ̯▀̿ ̿)
Kaiser Permanente Washington Search - lab hours
An Irish Girl in the Big Apple | Endicott College
Elon Musk fecha o X no Brasil: entenda queda de braço entre Elon Musk e Alexandre de Moraes - BBC News Brasil
All Obituaries | MacMillan-Drapeau Funeral Home | Benjamin River NB funeral home and cremation Black Point NB funeral home and cremation
Feid Artist Presale Code
از همه جای جهان | ایران اینترنشنال
Opvragen NAW van oplichter - Betaalvereniging Nederland
NAW gegevens: simpel, maar compleet onmisbaar
Aspen.sprout Forum
The 31 best hiking trails in Lakeland
Latest Posts
Basic Setup – OpenXR & Pimax HMDs...
DCS VR Settings & Optimization Guide (2024, Patch 2.8 Multi-threading) - Gamers By Night
Article information

Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5616

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Birthday: 1996-05-19

Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

Phone: +5983010455207

Job: Legacy Representative

Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.