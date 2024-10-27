Dr. Michelle Marie Maresca, MD - Hackensack, NJ - Pediatric Endocrinology (2024)

Dr. Maresca has been my endocrinologist for more than 4 years. Over this time, she has taken the time to get to know me personally, to know my strengths, weaknesses, struggles and achievements. At every appointment, it is apparent that she has anticipated my needs based on past appointments and conversations. She truly cares about me as a patient and a person and she has gone above and beyond to help me. I value my experiences with Dr. Maresca and I am very grateful that she is my physician.

Dr Maresca is very compassionate about my daughters health. She cares about her and respects her thoughts.

Dr. Maresca, was an incredible he made my daughter feel I ease, and she made her feel comfortable. And, she gave us all the necessary information that we needed. I would highly recommend her to anyone that needed, and then pediatric endocrinologist. And, I am very much happy that my daughter is going to be in the in her care.

Dr Maresca is so attentive and extremely helpful. She makes our daughter feel comfortable and listens to all of her questions and concerns and provides easy to understand information and answers. Dr. Maresca is a top notch professional with an excellent human touch to her treatment

We have really loved the care received from Dr Maresca. Our experience has been positive from day 1. She spends quality time and shows she truly cares about her patients. Would definitely recommend her. Thank you!

My son and I both had a winderful experience We love Dr Maresca shes a great doctor and very kind always with a smile!!:)

Dr. Maresca is a great physician. Our daughter feels comfortable with her and speaks about what is going on with her.

Excellent service, excellent staff, and the provider is very professional. Thank you so much.

The whole staff from the the front desk to the doctor was very helpful, patient and professional... I appreciate them all especially the doctor.. I will always support them and boost about them

All of the staff is friendly and responsive. Dr. Maresca is one of the best doctors, caring, concerned, and thorough. I have five children and she is the best doctor and specialist that I have encountered so far.

Dr. Maresca is one of the best doctors I've ever met. She's very attentive and she's very sweet with my daughter. And she always gets back to me right away. We love seeing her and I would 100% recommend her to all family and friends.

I waited 3 hours to be seen and had to cancel other engagements as a result.

Dr. Maresca is very attentive to the patient and very explained... she explained everything.

Dr. Maresca is incredible. She always addresses my medical concerns comprehensively and takes enough time to answer my questions and provide supportive feedback. I can talk to her like a friend. I recommend her whenever I get the opportunity.

We love Dr Maresca she's always there whenever we need her

Hi, yes, Michelle Maresca is one of the best doctors I have ever met. She's friendly and kind with my son and me. I appreciate her service. Thank you.

This provider is a outstanding doctor. She listen to her patient. She listens to the concerns of parents pad she come up with a solution she referral she go away young her job to make her patient feel comfortable. She's caring. She show her patient that she loved what she do in a compassionate way.

