Dr. Michelle Marie Maresca, MD - Hackensack, NJ - Pediatric Endocrinology (2024)

Table of Contents
Reviews 4.9 of 5 stars FAQs References

Reviews

4.9 of 5 stars

228 Ratings, 27 Reviews22827

The Patient Satisfaction Rating is an average of all responses to the care provider related questions shown below from our survey. Patients that are treated in outpatient or hospital environments may receive different surveys, and the volume of responses will vary by question.

Explanations Easy to Understand

Average provider Explanations Easy to Understand rating 5 out of 5 stars5

Listened Carefully to You

Average provider Listened Carefully to You rating 5 out of 5 stars5

Knew Your Medical History

Average provider Knew Your Medical History rating 4.9 out of 5 stars4.9

Showed Respect for You

Average provider Showed Respect for You rating 5 out of 5 stars5

Spent Enough Time With You

Average provider Spent Enough Time With You rating 5 out of 5 stars5

Gave Easy to Understand Instructions

Average provider Gave Easy to Understand Instructions rating 5 out of 5 stars5

Search reviews

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 7/12/2024

    This provider is a outstanding doctor. She listen to her patient. She listens to the concerns of parents pad she come up with a solution she referral she go away young her job to make her patient feel comfortable. She's caring. She show her patient that she loved what she do in a compassionate way.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 6/24/2024

    Hi, yes, Michelle Maresca is one of the best doctors I have ever met. She's friendly and kind with my son and me. I appreciate her service. Thank you.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 6/7/2024

    Very encouraging and educational. Supportive and rewarding

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 6/6/2024

    We love Dr Maresca she's always there whenever we need her

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 5/30/2024

    Dr. Maresca is incredible. She always addresses my medical concerns comprehensively and takes enough time to answer my questions and provide supportive feedback. I can talk to her like a friend. I recommend her whenever I get the opportunity.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 5/21/2024

    Dr. Maresca is very attentive to the patient and very explained... she explained everything.

    4 out of 5 stars4 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 4/29/2024

    I waited 3 hours to be seen and had to cancel other engagements as a result.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 4/25/2024

    Dr. Maresca is one of the best doctors I've ever met. She's very attentive and she's very sweet with my daughter. And she always gets back to me right away. We love seeing her and I would 100% recommend her to all family and friends.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 4/23/2024

    Dr. Maresca is incredible.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 4/19/2024

    All of the staff is friendly and responsive. Dr. Maresca is one of the best doctors, caring, concerned, and thorough. I have five children and she is the best doctor and specialist that I have encountered so far.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 4/19/2024

    For my part it is excellent.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 4/16/2024

    The whole staff from the the front desk to the doctor was very helpful, patient and professional... I appreciate them all especially the doctor.. I will always support them and boost about them

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 3/11/2024

    Excellent service, excellent staff, and the provider is very professional. Thank you so much.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 2/26/2024

    Dr. Maresca is a great physician. Our daughter feels comfortable with her and speaks about what is going on with her.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 2/21/2024

    My son and I both had a winderful experience We love Dr Maresca shes a great doctor and very kind always with a smile!!:)

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 2/2/2024

    She was good and professional.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 2/1/2024

    We have really loved the care received from Dr Maresca. Our experience has been positive from day 1. She spends quality time and shows she truly cares about her patients. Would definitely recommend her. Thank you!

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 1/19/2024

    She is an excellent doctor

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 1/18/2024

    Dr Maresca is so attentive and extremely helpful. She makes our daughter feel comfortable and listens to all of her questions and concerns and provides easy to understand information and answers. Dr. Maresca is a top notch professional with an excellent human touch to her treatment

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 1/5/2024

    I really appreciated her and explained everything thoroughly.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 11/21/2023

    Thank you

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 10/10/2023

    The care is very good.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 10/3/2023

    The provider was very through anf thoughtful. Highly recommended.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 9/18/2023

    Dr. Maresca, was an incredible he made my daughter feel I ease, and she made her feel comfortable. And, she gave us all the necessary information that we needed. I would highly recommend her to anyone that needed, and then pediatric endocrinologist. And, I am very much happy that my daughter is going to be in the in her care.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 9/12/2023

    The doctor was fantastic. She was calm, patient, and knowledgeable.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 8/21/2023

    Dr Maresca is very compassionate about my daughters health. She cares about her and respects her thoughts.

    5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars

    Reviewed on 8/10/2023

    Dr. Maresca has been my endocrinologist for more than 4 years. Over this time, she has taken the time to get to know me personally, to know my strengths, weaknesses, struggles and achievements. At every appointment, it is apparent that she has anticipated my needs based on past appointments and conversations. She truly cares about me as a patient and a person and she has gone above and beyond to help me. I value my experiences with Dr. Maresca and I am very grateful that she is my physician.

Dr. Michelle Marie Maresca, MD - Hackensack, NJ - Pediatric Endocrinology (2024)

FAQs

Who is the chief of pediatric endocrinology at Yale? ›

After more than 37 years of leading the section of pediatric endocrinology & diabetes for the Department of Pediatrics and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, William (Bill) Tamborlane, MD, is stepping down as section chief. Stuart Weinzimer, MD, has been named interim section chief effective July 1, 2022.

See Details
Who is the pediatric endocrinologist in Douglas Wyoming? ›

Dr. Kathryn A. Skuza is a pediatric endocrinologist in Douglas, Wyoming and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital of Converse County. She received her medical degree from Medical University of Warsaw and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

Explore More
How many pediatric endocrinologists are in the US? ›

Basic Numbers and Demographics

Geographic and fellowship data are limited to the United States. Of these 1494 currently certified pediatric endocrinologists (2023), 73.6% identified as female, 26.3% as male, and 0.1% as gender nonbinary (the ABP has only offered options of decline to answer and nonbinary since 2021).

Discover More Details
Who is the chief of endocrinology at Stanford? ›

Dr Joy Wu is Chief of the Division of Endocrinology and Vice Chair of Basic Science in the Department of Medicine at Stanford.

Continue Reading
When should a child see an endocrinologist? ›

Growth Problems

A child's growth comes in spurts, happening all of a sudden after a period of no growth at all. This is normal! However, when your child begins to grow too much too fast or instead does not grow at all for an extended period of time, it may be time to visit your pediatric endocrinologist.

Learn More Now
Why would a child be sent to an endocrinologist? ›

You might bring your child to a pediatric endocrinologist if your child's pediatrician or primary care doctor has identified a specific condition such as diabetes or if they suspect a problem with your child's puberty or growth. Pediatric endocrinologists deal directly with those conditions.

Keep Reading
Who is the top endocrinologist in the United States? ›

Description
  • Dr. Robert A. Vigersky - Dr. ...
  • Dr. Anne L. Peters - Dr. ...
  • Dr. David M. Nathan - Dr. ...
  • Dr. George Grunberger - Dr. Grunberger is a renowned endocrinologist specializing in diabetes and thyroid disorders. ...
  • Dr. Robert H. Eckel - Dr. ...
  • Dr. Elizabeth N. Pearce - Dr. ...
  • Dr. William F. Young Jr. ...
  • Dr. Kenneth Burman - Dr.

See More

References

Top Articles
Über uns - Das Unternehmen im Überblick | IONOS
Webhosting Pakete ab günstigen 1 € pro Monat
Married At First Sight Chapter 90
Latest Posts
Inches to Millimeter Conversion (in to mm)
Domain kaufen & günstig registrieren ᐅ IONOS
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dan Stracke

Last Updated:

Views: 6362

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dan Stracke

Birthday: 1992-08-25

Address: 2253 Brown Springs, East Alla, OH 38634-0309

Phone: +398735162064

Job: Investor Government Associate

Hobby: Shopping, LARPing, Scrapbooking, Surfing, Slacklining, Dance, Glassblowing

Introduction: My name is Dan Stracke, I am a homely, gleaming, glamorous, inquisitive, homely, gorgeous, light person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.