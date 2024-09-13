Dr. Michelle Marie Maresca, MD - Hackensack, NJ - Pediatric Endocrinology (2024)









5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars Reviewed on 8/10/2023

Dr. Maresca has been my endocrinologist for more than 4 years. Over this time, she has taken the time to get to know me personally, to know my strengths, weaknesses, struggles and achievements. At every appointment, it is apparent that she has anticipated my needs based on past appointments and conversations. She truly cares about me as a patient and a person and she has gone above and beyond to help me. I value my experiences with Dr. Maresca and I am very grateful that she is my physician.