Dr. Michelle Marie Maresca, MD - Hackensack, NJ - Pediatric Endocrinology (2024)

4.9 of 5 stars
228 Ratings, 27 Reviews22827
The Patient Satisfaction Rating is an average of all responses to the care provider related questions shown below from our survey. Patients that are treated in outpatient or hospital environments may receive different surveys, and the volume of responses will vary by question.
Explanations Easy to Understand
Average provider Explanations Easy to Understand rating 5 out of 5 stars5
Listened Carefully to You
Average provider Listened Carefully to You rating 5 out of 5 stars5
Knew Your Medical History
Average provider Knew Your Medical History rating 4.9 out of 5 stars4.9
Showed Respect for You
Average provider Showed Respect for You rating 5 out of 5 stars5
Spent Enough Time With You
Average provider Spent Enough Time With You rating 5 out of 5 stars5
Gave Easy to Understand Instructions
Average provider Gave Easy to Understand Instructions rating 5 out of 5 stars5
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 7/12/2024
This provider is a outstanding doctor. She listen to her patient. She listens to the concerns of parents pad she come up with a solution she referral she go away young her job to make her patient feel comfortable. She's caring. She show her patient that she loved what she do in a compassionate way.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 6/24/2024
Hi, yes, Michelle Maresca is one of the best doctors I have ever met. She's friendly and kind with my son and me. I appreciate her service. Thank you.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 6/7/2024
Very encouraging and educational. Supportive and rewarding
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 6/6/2024
We love Dr Maresca she's always there whenever we need her
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 5/30/2024
Dr. Maresca is incredible. She always addresses my medical concerns comprehensively and takes enough time to answer my questions and provide supportive feedback. I can talk to her like a friend. I recommend her whenever I get the opportunity.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 5/21/2024
Dr. Maresca is very attentive to the patient and very explained... she explained everything.
4 out of 5 stars4 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 4/29/2024
I waited 3 hours to be seen and had to cancel other engagements as a result.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 4/25/2024
Dr. Maresca is one of the best doctors I've ever met. She's very attentive and she's very sweet with my daughter. And she always gets back to me right away. We love seeing her and I would 100% recommend her to all family and friends.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 4/23/2024
Dr. Maresca is incredible.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 4/19/2024
All of the staff is friendly and responsive. Dr. Maresca is one of the best doctors, caring, concerned, and thorough. I have five children and she is the best doctor and specialist that I have encountered so far.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 4/19/2024
For my part it is excellent.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 4/16/2024
The whole staff from the the front desk to the doctor was very helpful, patient and professional... I appreciate them all especially the doctor.. I will always support them and boost about them
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 3/11/2024
Excellent service, excellent staff, and the provider is very professional. Thank you so much.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 2/26/2024
Dr. Maresca is a great physician. Our daughter feels comfortable with her and speaks about what is going on with her.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 2/21/2024
My son and I both had a winderful experience We love Dr Maresca shes a great doctor and very kind always with a smile!!:)
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 2/2/2024
She was good and professional.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 2/1/2024
We have really loved the care received from Dr Maresca. Our experience has been positive from day 1. She spends quality time and shows she truly cares about her patients. Would definitely recommend her. Thank you!
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 1/19/2024
She is an excellent doctor
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 1/18/2024
Dr Maresca is so attentive and extremely helpful. She makes our daughter feel comfortable and listens to all of her questions and concerns and provides easy to understand information and answers. Dr. Maresca is a top notch professional with an excellent human touch to her treatment
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 1/5/2024
I really appreciated her and explained everything thoroughly.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 11/21/2023
Thank you
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 10/10/2023
The care is very good.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 10/3/2023
The provider was very through anf thoughtful. Highly recommended.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 9/18/2023
Dr. Maresca, was an incredible he made my daughter feel I ease, and she made her feel comfortable. And, she gave us all the necessary information that we needed. I would highly recommend her to anyone that needed, and then pediatric endocrinologist. And, I am very much happy that my daughter is going to be in the in her care.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 9/12/2023
The doctor was fantastic. She was calm, patient, and knowledgeable.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 8/21/2023
Dr Maresca is very compassionate about my daughters health. She cares about her and respects her thoughts.
5 out of 5 stars5 of 5 stars
Reviewed on 8/10/2023
Dr. Maresca has been my endocrinologist for more than 4 years. Over this time, she has taken the time to get to know me personally, to know my strengths, weaknesses, struggles and achievements. At every appointment, it is apparent that she has anticipated my needs based on past appointments and conversations. She truly cares about me as a patient and a person and she has gone above and beyond to help me. I value my experiences with Dr. Maresca and I am very grateful that she is my physician.