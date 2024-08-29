Dragon Ball: What's Goku's Strongest Form? (2024)

The belovedDragon Ballfranchise is famous for laying the groundwork for modern shōnen, introducing several tropes that have become standard for the genre. One such trope is transformations, as all modern shōnen heroes have access to several forms, each with unique powers and weaknesses. Across the Dragon Ball story, Goku has had many forms, from the now-legendary Super Saiyan form to several more obscure ones that only appeared on-screen for a single episode.

What makes Goku's forms interesting is how much their power varies, as while some only upgrade Goku's strengths, others unlock powerful new abilities that allow him to take down his foes in the blink of an eye. But which of Goku's forms is the mightiest, and which needs to return to Roshi for more Turtle Hermit training?

23 Years Of Martial Arts Training Means Goku Is Always A Threat

Base Form

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Episode 1 The Secret of the Dragon Balls Manga Debut Dragon Ball Chapter 1 Bloomers and the Monkey King

Goku's basic non-transformed state has changed a lot during Dragon Ball. At the start of Dragon Ball, he is a small boy who knows little about the world, but as the story continues, he grows up, becoming a teen and finally a mature adult. While Goku's base form lacks the majesty of Super Saiyan and his other transformations, it shouldn't be overlooked.

Thanks to years of martial arts training, Goku can take down foes who are, on paper, mightier than him, thanks to his brute strength and mastery of multiple fighting styles. Alas, despite this, it is by far Goku's weakest form, even if Base Form Goku is mightier than most regular mortals.

22 Goku's First Big Upgrade Has Long Since Been Overshadowed

Great Ape

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Episode 12 A Wish to the Eternal Dragon Manga Debut Dragon Ball Chapter 21 Full Moon

Goku's first transformation turns the world of Dragon Ball upside down. If Goku has his tail and sees the full Moon, he transforms into a massive kaiju-sized ape. While in this form, Goku is much more powerful, tearing through buildings like paper. However, this form has one big downside. While in it, Goku loses control and goes berserk, causing him to destroy anything in his path, regardless of whether it's a threat or a friend.

This means that Goku is just as likely to hurt his friends as his foes when in this form, limiting its usefulness. Plus, this power is much weaker than the forms that came after it, meaning that, to a modern viewer, the Great Ape form feels a bit pointless.

21 A Form That Removes Everything That Makes Goku Strong

Super Saiyan Blue (Berserk)

Anime Debut Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 27 Rampaging Terror! The Return of Evil Aura! Manga Debut Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission!!! Chapter 4 Big Bang Mission

When Cumber's evil aura corrupts Super Saiyan Blue Goku, he enters this new form. This form looks like Super Saiyan Blue, with the addition of blank eyes and a dark black aura enveloping the form's usual blue one. While in this form, Goku goes berserk, attacking anyone in range.

However, while in this state, Goku uses a more brutal and uncontrolled fighting style, grabbing and clawing at his target rather than using the energy blasts and rush attacks he is known for. Because of this, the form is much weaker than Goku's other Super Saiyan forms, as while it has Blue's strength, the rage stops Goku from using his most powerful moves and techniques, making it one of Dragon Ball's most useless forms.

20 A Power Boost, But A Minor One

Base Form (Potential Unlocked)

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Episode 117 The Ultimate Sacrifice Manga Debut Dragon Ball Chapter 152 Piccolo's World

Goku gains this form after drinking the Ultra Divine Water. While identical to his base form in appearance, this form gives Goku the power of his Great Ape form all the time, something shown by the image of Great Ape Form appearing around Goku during fights. The fact that Goku retains his personality in this form means that it is mightier than the basic Great Ape because it means he can focus on his target during the battle rather than smashing indiscriminately.

However, like many of Goku's old forms, Potential Unlocked has been superseded by many later forms, including the Super Saiyan transformation line, meaning that today it's mostly a historical curiosity rather than a true form.

19 A Debatable Form That Boosts Goku's Power

Kaio-ken

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Z Episode 23 Lesson Number One Manga Debut Dragon Ball Chapter 226 The Mystery of the Kaio-ken

While many fans will debate if Kaio-ken technically counts as a form, several pieces of Dragon Ball media (including many of the video games) list it as one.

Learned from King Kai, this power multiples the user's ki for a heartbeat, massively boosting their power.

When using this power, the user is surrounded by a glowing crimson aura, which causes their clothes and hair to bristle slightly. Alas, Kaio-ken massively stresses the body, meaning that Goku quickly tires when using this power, capping its usefulness. This means that after Goku learns more stable, less draining powers he stops using it frequently.

18 Almost Super Saiyan, But Not Quite

Super Saiyan [Partial Manifestation]

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Z Episode 195 Warriors of the Dead Manga Debut N/A

Called Super Saiyan Power in several video games, this form is a fascinating edge case. Goku seems to go Super Saiyan before a battle, gaining the form's aura and signature spiky hair. However, his hair color doesn't change, meaning he looks like a strange hybrid of Base and Super Saiyan forms.

Alas, it isn't clear if this was a deliberate attempt at a new form or simply an animation error that later Dragon Ball media built on. However, based on the fight and the franchise's other partial transformations, it's safe to presume that this form is stronger than Base Form but weaker than full Super Saiyan.

False Super Saiyan

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug Manga Debut N/A

Often called Pseudo Super Saiyan, this form has a strange place in Dragon Ball history. Introduced in the film Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug, this form predates the now-legendary (and canon) Super Saiyan form by about a month. In this form, Goku's muscle mass increases, and his hair becomes spikey. This form massively boosts Goku's power and causes him to attack fast and hard, suggesting that this form has some Berserker-like elements.

However, as this form has only been used once, it's hard to judge its exact power level. But one thing is for sure, the fact that Lord Slug can take more than one punch from False Super Saiyan implies that this form is weaker than most of the later Super Saiyan transformations.

16 The Original, The Legendary, The Slightly Outdated

Super Saiyan

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Z Episode 95 Transformed At Last Manga Debut Dragon Ball Chapter 317 Life or Death

Likely the most iconic transformation in anime history, Super Saiyan form makes Goku ten to fifty times stronger (depending on which source you believe). When Goku activates this power, a golden aura surrounds him as his hair turns blonde and defies gravity, a visual that has become one of the most iconic looks in anime history.

Super Saiyan was the most powerful thing in the universe when it debuted. While it would later be built on and improved by Super Saiyan Second Grade, Super Saiyan Third Grade, and Super Saiyan Full Power, it would quickly become obsolete.Goku'slater transformations boosted his power so much that the form now sits near the back of the pack despite it being one of the most iconic parts ofDragon Ball'smythology.

15 Boosting Super Saiyan's Power

Spirit Bomb Super Saiyan

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13! Manga Debut Dragon Ball Super Volume 5 [Cover] The Decisive Battle! Farewell, Trunks!

As the name suggests, Goku enters this form by transforming into Super Saiyan and then absorbing the energy from a spirit bomb. This form has more power than the usual Super Saiyan, as proven by the fact that Super Android 13's hand nearly disintegrated when they tried to attack Goku when he was in this form.

However, the main downside of Spirit Bomb Super Saiyan is that it is a tricky form to enter because building up the Spirit Bomb takes a long time, meaning that this form usually isn't an option for Goku. Because of this, the form rarely gets used because Goku's later forms are more powerful and don't require such a long charge-up time.

14 Advancing Super Saiyan At A Massive Cost

Super Saiyan 3

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Z Episode 245 Super Saiyan 3?! Manga Debut Dragon Ball Chapter 474 Super Saiyan Level 3!!!

Super Saiyan 3 is one of the most interesting Super Saiyan forms. When Goku first transforms into Super Saiyan 3, the sheer force of the transformation shakes the Earth, triggering massive waves and hurricanes. However, this form has one critical downside. It quickly burns through Goku's energy and puts lots of strain on his body, meaning that he can easily fall out of the form and be left drained for days afterward.

While Goku does seem to have found a way to handle this drawback by the time of Dragon Ball Super, the fact he rarely uses the form suggests that it is still a draining experience. Because of this side effect, Super Saiyan 3, while better on paper, turns out to be weaker than Super Saiyan 2 in practice.

13 A Bigger, Better Ape

Golden Great Ape

Anime Debut Dragon Ball GT Episode 33 The Tail's Tale Manga Debut Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission A Rival Appears?!

This form is only available to Saiyans with both a tail and the ability to enter their Super Saiyan form. Resembling a fusion of Great Ape and Super Saiyan form, this form gives Goku immense strength, allowing him to cause massive destruction in the blink of an eye, especially because his power and rage grow the longer he remains in this form.

However, Goku goes berserk and loses control of himself in this form. This means he's just as likely to smash random buildings as he is to attack the enemy, massively limiting this form's usefulness in battle. Because of this, Golden Great Ape quickly gets sidelined in favor of Super Saiyan 4, which has all the benefits without this glaring downside.

12 A Power Form With Plenty Of Utility

Super Saiyan 2

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Z Episode 229 Vegeta's Pride Manga Debut Dragon Ball Chapter 458 Two Battles to the Death

Goku's Super Saiyan 2 form looks like his Super Saiyan form. When he takes on this form, Goku is surrounded by a glowing golden aura, and his hair spikes up, giving it a flame-like appearance. However, in Super Saiyan 2, Goku's hair is much spikier than Super Saiyan 1 Goku's hair, and the aura is more angular and flashes faster, conveying that this form is more powerful.

However, Super Saiyan 2 has the same problems as the original Super Saiyan form. While it was a big deal when it first debuted, it has since been overshadowed by Goku's other forms, all of which dwarf its power. Because of this, Super Saiyan 2 sits in the middle of the pack today, rarely getting used in modern Dragon Ball.

11 The Top Level Of Dragon Ball GT

Super Saiyan 4

Anime Debut Dragon Ball GT Episode 34 Back In The Game Manga Debut Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission The Mightiest Heroine, "Note"!!

Super Saiyan 4 is one of Goku's most forgotten transformations because it is exclusive to Dragon Ball GT and spin-off content. To enter Super Saiyan 4 form, Goku must first transform into Golden Great Ape. While in this form, he must suppress his rage and regain his humanity, allowing him to become Super Saiyan 4. This form massively changes Goku's appearance, giving him a bulkier body, longer back-length black hair, red body fur, and a more evil-looking face.

This form massively ups Goku's power, allowing him to smash through even the most durable foes. It also powers up many of Goku's moves, allowing him to absorb incoming energy attacks and unleash the devastating 10x Kamehameha. Even more interestingly, the form lets Goku adapt to attacks, rendering them useless the second time they're used against him, as shown during his fights against Eis Shenron and Syn Shenron. This, combined with the form's low Ki drain, makes it one of Goku's most effective forms, especially during long fights.

10 A Power That Pushes Goku To Godly Levels

Super Saiyan God

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods Manga Debut Dragon Ball Super Chapter 4 Battle of Gods

Super Saiyan God stands out against other forms because, initially, Goku can only access the form through a ritual. This ritual requires five righteous Saiyans to gather and channel their ki into a sixth Saiyan, allowing them to transform into this form. When in this form, Goku becomes thinner, his hair and eyes turn red, and he is surrounded by a red fire-like aura.

When in this form, Goku has immense power. He can hold his own against Beerus, the God of Destruction, and each of his strikes sends out massive waves of destructive energy. At first, this power quickly drains Goku, meaning that he can't maintain it for long periods. Later in Dragon Ball Super, he overcomes this issue, being able to hold the form for extended periods and enter it at will, making this form amazingly dangerous.

9 A New Take On The Base Form

Super Saiyan Beyond God

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ Manga Debut Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ Chapter 2

Like the previously mentioned Potential Unlocked, Super Saiyan Beyond God looks the same as Goku's base form, just with a white aura. Goku gets this state after becoming Super Saiyan God, as the process allows him to retain Super Saiyan God's Crimson Radiance even when he's not transformed, giving him a massive power boost.

This form combines with Super Saiyan form to create Super Saiyan Blue. This means that, while it is an important form, it quickly becomes overshadowed by the more powerful and versatile Super Saiyan Blue.

8 Powerful But Hindered By Rage

Super Saiyan (Berserk)

Anime Debut Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 2 Goku Goes Berserk! The Evil Saiyan's Rampage! Manga Debut Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission!! Chapter 2 Evil Saiyan

Goku gains this form after being corrupted by Cumber's evil aura. This form has different looks in the anime and manga. In the manga, this form looks like Super Saiyan form, just with a black electrical aura and black eyes. However, the anime version resembled Super Saiyan 2, with a dark orange aura, black electrical sparks, and glowing white eyes.

Goku's power increases massively in this form, and he can use the aura to attack nearby foes. While in Super Saiyan (Berserk) form, Goku was able to knock Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta back and go toe-to-toe with Future Trunks. However, like every berserk form in Dragon Ball, Super Saiyan (Berserk) is limited by its unfocused aggression as it prevents Goku from intelligently using his skills, leaving him open to attack.

7 The Modern Default Transformation

Super Saiyan Blue

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ Manga Debut Dragon Ball Super Chapter 5 Beerus and Champa

Also known as Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Goku learns Super Saiyan Blue after training with Whis. In this form, Goku has blue spiky hair and blue eyes and is surrounded by a blue aura that resembles electricity. Described as a combination of Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan God, this form massively boosts Goku's power, allowing him to easily dominate weaker foes. It also gives Goku a calm mind, allowing him to manage his ki more easily.

However, Super Saiyan Blue requires a lot of training to use correctly, as it quickly drains a fighter's stamina. Plus, the Dragon Ball Super manga notes that using the form several times in a row causes its power to fall, limiting its usefulness in tournament settings. Despite this, Blue has become Goku's default power-up form in Super, making it one of modern Dragon Ball's most iconic forms.

6 Adding More Power To Blue

Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Super Episode 39 A Developed "Time Skip" Counterstrike? Here Comes Goku's New Move! Manga Debut Dragon Ball Super Chapter 39 Sign of Son Goku's Awakening

Goku enters Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken form by activating Kaio-ken when in Super Saiyan Blue form. An interesting thing about this form is that its appearance in the anime and manga are very different. This form resembles Super Saiyan Blue, with a slightly spikier aura in the manga. This form has two auras in the anime, with Kaio-ken's red aura surrounding Super Saiyan Blue's blue aura. Plus, the bright glow of the Kaio-ken aura turns Goku's Gi red and makes his hair look lighter.

Like the original Kaio-ken, this form allows Goku to multiply his power. However, it has several downsides. In the manga, Whis notes that using this technique damages Goku's body, meaning that overusing it could weaken Goku. In the anime, Goku develops Delayed Onset Ki Disorder due to overusing this form, leaving him helpless for several days. While Goku seems to overcome this issue in later Dragon Ball Super chapters, his infrequent use of the form suggests that there is still a risk of harm.

5 Amazingly Powerful, But Limited By Its Requirements

Super Saiyan Blue (Universe Tree Power)

Anime Debut Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 40 The Last Full Power! Fierce Battle for the Future, Finally Settled! Manga Debut Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission!!! Chapter 15 End of Experiment

When Fu tries to attack Chronoa with a tendril from the Universe Tree, Goku gets in the way and rips the tendril off. This leads to Goku absorbing some of the Universe Tree's energy, allowing him to enter this form. In the anime, this form gives Goku's skin a yellowish tint, darkens most of his hair, makes the lighter hairs glow, and gives him a more substantial energy aura.

Goku's strength increases massively in this form, allowing him to go toe-to-toe against others who have absorbed energy from the all-mighty Universe Tree. Because of this, Super Saiyan Blue (Universe Tree Power) is one of Goku's best forms on paper. But, as it requires energy from the Universe Tree, Goku rarely has access to it, dramatically reducing its usefulness.

4 The Debut Of Autonomous Ultra Instinct

Ultra Instinct -Sign-

Anime Debut Dragon Ball Super Episode 110 Goku Enkindled! The Awakened One's New Ultra Instinct! Manga Debut Dragon Ball Super Chapter 39 Sign of Son Goku's Awakening

When Goku enters this form, his hair grows spikier, and silver streaks appear on some of the spikes. On top of this, his irises turn silver, and his body becomes surrounded by a silver and blue aura that moves like fire. This form allows Goku to tap into Autonomous Ultra Instinct, allowing him to react instantly to any threats and have his limbs operate independently.

This form also massively boosts Goku's power to almost godly levels, allowing him to take down almighty foes. Plus, unlike Perfected Ultra Instinct, Goku doesn't need to maintain a clear mind while in this form, making it easier to hold it for long periods, giving it an edge in Dragon Ball Super's early arcs.