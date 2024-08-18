Dragonscale Expedition Reputation Overview in Dragonflight (10.0.2) (2024)

The Dragonflight expansion features the return of a new and improvedRenown system of gaining reputation, and is used for the mainfactions of the Dragon Isles. Here, you will learn about one of theseknown as the Dragonscale Expedition and discover its rewards at every Renownlevel, important profession recipes tied to your reputation, and what uniqueweekly activities are available for you involving it.

1. Dragonscale Expedition Background

The Dragonscale Expedition is a new faction in Azeroth's history, onlyrecently forming as a new united front by the Alliance's Explorer's League andthe Horde's Reliquary in their mission to learn everything they can about themysterious Dragon Isles. If you have been missing the Archeology professionor have been wanting to see a rework to it, this reputation is for you. By joiningin their research, not only will you be able to make use of unique explorationtools around the isles, but also uncover secrets and knowledge that could rewriteour understanding of history itself!

1.1. Meeting the Expedition

You will first gain access to this Renown-based reputationvery early on in Dragonflight. In fact, it is the Expedition that is responsiblefor arranging your initial transportation to the isles after the events ofthe Dragonflight Pre-Patch! With that in mind, your progression with thisfaction properly begins with the quest Explorers in Peril at WingrestEmbassy. However, it is only later in your time exploring The Waking Shoresthat you will find the official base camp of the expedition. At this point, youmay pick up the Orientation: Dragonscale Basecamp quest to help introduceyourself to many of the important NPCs involved with its rewards. Note, however,that you may still earn reputation with the Expedition even before being able toclaim any rewards for reaching higher Renown levels.

If you would like to learn more about how earning reputation andRenown works within the four major factions ofDragonflight, please see our overview below.

Dragonflight Renown System Explained

2. Why Gain Renown with the Dragonscale Expedition

Although all Renown-based reputations in Dragonflightmostly contain "optional" rewards such as mounts, cosmetic armorand weapon appearances, toys, battle pets, titles, and uniqueDragonriding customizations, they also provide access to a variety ofadditional activities within the zones of the Dragon Isles that alsoreward extra gear and may prove valuable while initially gearing a characterat Level 70. In addition, note that many of the rewards and features of thisreputation are account-based unlocks that also feature catch-up mechanismsfor alts. This is especially helpful if you wish to acquire some of the uniqueProfession recipes that are locked behind specific renown levels.

If you are behind on your Renown, you may wish to take advantageof the Dreamsurges present throughout the zones of the Dragon Islesas of Patch 10.1.7. In addition to providing easy access to catchup gearfor your character as you do world quests in a zone with an active Dreamsurge,you may also occasionally receive the Dreamsurge Learnings buff for 30minutes at a time. This buff increases your experience and reputation earningsby 50% while active!

For the Dragonscale Expedition in particular, here is a summary of all rewards availablefrom maximizing its 25 Renown levels:

Unlock many exploration-themed activities and world quests, such as rockclimbing, field photography, and blasting open caves with explosives;

Access additional world quests and treasure nodes throughout the Dragon Isles ;

; Gain the use of Ancient Waygates for faster transportation around the isles;

Item level 376 and 389 gear;

27 Profession recipes;

recipes; 9 Dragonriding customizations;

customizations; 6 toys;

toys; 2 battle pets;

battle pets; 2 mounts, with more obtainable from other reward activities;

mounts, with more obtainable from other reward activities; 11+ cosmetic weapon and armor appearances.

3. Dragonscale Expedition Renown Rewards Below you can find tables breaking down the rewards for all 25 Renown levelscurrently available to progress through with the Dragonscale Expedition, along with someadditional notes elaborating them further. 1-56-1011-1516-2021-25 3.1. Renown 1-5 Level Reward Relevant NPC Additional Info 1 The Dragonscale Expedition - Default renown level upon completing the quest Explorers in Peril 2 Expedition Scout Packs Pathfinder Jeb Expedition Scout pack treasures can be found all across the Dragon Isles , containing Dragon Isles Supplies Primal Chaos Dragon Isles Artifact 3 Simple Expedition Tools Rae'ana 4 cosmetic weapons ( Excavator's Mallet Excavator's Punch Excavator's Chisel Excavator's Trowel 4 Dragonscale Expedition Cloaks Pathfinder Jeb 4 cosmetic cloak transmogs (all unique models, including Renowned Expeditioner's Cape Renowned Expeditioner's Cloak Renowned Expeditioner's Armored Shawl Renowned Expeditioner's Drape 5 Buried Treasures Pathfinder Jeb Requires Sturdy Expedition Shovel 3.2. Renown 6-10 Level Reward Relevant NPC Additional Info 6 Expedition Climbers Doc Nanners Unlocks Rock Climbing minigames and world quests 6 Expedition Supply Kit Pathfinder Jeb The Expedition Supply kit is a small number of quality of lifeupgrades that can be unlocked for rock climbing and field photographyactivities 7 Advanced Expedition Tools Rae'ana 3 cosmetic weapon appearances ( Expedition Excavator Trusty Sweeper Researcher's Magnifier 7 Ancient Waygates I Thaelin Darkanvil Ancient Waygates allow teleportation between a variety of ruinlocations; this first waygate links to the Cobalt Assembly in The Azure Span 8 Cataloging the Expedition Doc Nanners Unlocks Field Photography minigames and world quests 8 Ancient Waygates II Thaelin Darkanvil Unlock a third Ancient Waygate 9 Wayfinder's Compass Pathfinder Jeb Wayfinder's Compass 9 Drakewatcher Manuscripts I Rae'ana Renewed Proto-Drake: Spined Brow Renewed Proto-Drake: Maned Crest Renewed Proto-Drake: Spiked Jaw Dragonriding customizations 10 Bonus Supplies I - 25% chance of additional Dragon Isles Supplies Dragon Isles 10 Word of a Worthy Ally I - Gain +100% Dragonscale Expedition rep for all characters on your accountbelow Renown 10 with them 10 Ancient Waygates III Thaelin Darkanvil Unlock a fourth Ancient Waygate 3.3. Renown 11-15 Level Reward Relevant NPC Additional Info 11 Animal Specialist Granpap Whiskers Gray Marmoni Black Skitterbug 12 Expedition Equipment I Pathfinder Jeb Item level 376 gloves ( Relic Handler's Gloves Relic Handler's Gloves Relic Handler's Grips Relic Handler's Gauntlets 13 Questline: A Mystery, Sealed Naleidea Rivergleam Continue the story of the Dragonscale Expedition, beginning withThe Sealed Door 13 Expedition Cooking Boss Magor Recipe: Salad on the Side 14 Dragonscale Expedition Ensembles Pathfinder Jeb Cosmetic armor set ( Ensemble: Renowned Expeditioner's Cloth Armor Ensemble: Renowned Expeditioner's Leather Armor Ensemble: Renowned Expeditioner's Mail Armor Ensemble: Renowned Expeditioner's Plate Armor 14 Crafter's Knowledge I Boss Magor Gain free profession knowledge for use with your chosen Dragonflight Profession 15 Drakewatcher Manuscripts II Rae'ana Renewed Proto-Drake: Spiked Club Tail Renewed Proto-Drake: Swept Horns Renewed Proto-Drake: Harrier Pattern Dragonriding customizations 15 Ancient Waygates IV Thaelin Darkanvil Unlock a fifth Ancient Waygate 3.4. Renown 16-20 Level Reward Relevant NPC Additional Info 16 Magical Treasure Chests Rae'ana Function similarly to the Expedition Scout packs across the Dragon Isles , containing artifacts that may be turned infor additional reputation, among other resources 17 Researching in Comfort Rae'ana Soft Purple Pillow Skinny Reliquary Pillow Small Triangular Pillow 17 Ancient Waygates V Thaelin Darkanvil Unlock a sixth Ancient Waygate 18 Bonus Supplies II - 50% chance of additional Dragon Isles Supplies Dragon Isles 18 Expedition Equipment II Pathfinder Jeb Item level 389 leg armor ( Dragonscale Expedition Leggings Dragonscale Expedition Breeches Dragonscale Expedition Greaves Dragonscale Expedition Legguards 19 Dragonscale Expedition Tabard Cataloger Jakes Dragonscale Expedition Tabard 19 Banners of the United Factions Cataloger Jakes Reliquary Banner Explorer's League Banner 20 Explosive Archaeology Pathfinder Jeb Expedition Explosives Dragon Isles with hidden caves inside. 20 Word of a Worthy Ally II - Gain +100% Dragonscale Expedition rep for all characters on your accountbelow Renown 20 with them, and +200% when below Renown 10 20 Ancient Waygates VI Thaelin Darkanvil Unlock a seventh Ancient Waygate 3.5. Renown 21-25 Level Reward Relevant NPC Additional Info 21 Quack-E Quack Modulator Pathfinder Jeb Quack-E Quack Modulator Quack-E Engineering 21 Jeweled Whelpling Treasure Maps Boss Magor Use maps such as Onyx Gem Cluster Map Jewelcrafting pets 22 Drakewatcher Manuscripts III Rae'ana Cliffside Wylderdrake: Red Scales Highland Drake: Red Scales Windborne Velocidrake: Red Scales Dragonriding customizations 23 Ancient Waygates VII Thaelin Darkanvil Unlock an eighth Ancient Waygate 23 Crafter's Knowledge II Boss Magor Gain free profession knowledge for use with your chosen Dragonflight Profession 24 Questline: In the Halls of Titans Cataloger Jakes Continue the Dragonscale Expedition story, beginning withBreak on Through 25 Skitterflying Granpap Whiskers Tamed Skitterfly Azure Skitterfly 25 A Heroic Reward Unatos Obtain one free Primal Infusion Professions . Canbe used in Crafting Orders 25 Intrepid Explorer - "Intrepid Explorer" title

4. Dragonscale Expedition Quartermaster and NPCs

Although there are many NPCs among the Expedition, there are a handfulthat are more important due to being frequent vendors of its many Renownrewards. However, with that being said, all purchasable Renownrewards can also be acquired from Cataloger Jakes in Dragonscale Basecamp!She acts as the faction's quartermaster and can be found at coordinates47.10, 82.58 in The Waking Shores; look forher in the basecamp's tent, near the Dragonscale Basecamp flight point.Otherwise, due to the compact nature of Dragonscale Basecamp, you should be ableto find any relevant NPCs without too much trouble.

5. Dragonscale Expedition Profession Recipes

In addition to the cosmetic rewards offered at various Renownlevels, there are a number of Profession recipes available forpurchase as well. Some of these may prove especially important for you if youare looking to make some extra Gold or acquire additional profession knowledge!The recipes, their required renown level, and relevant profession are listedbelow.

Note that all of these recipes can be acquired from Cataloger Jakesin the Dragonscale Basecamp of Waking Shores.

Renown Level Recipe Profession 5 Plans: Sturdy Expedition Shovel Blacksmithing 9 Schematic: Gravitational Displacer Engineering 9 Schematic: Primal Deconstruction Charge Engineering 9 Design: Radiant Malygite Jewelcrafting 9 Design: Energized Malygite Jewelcrafting 9 Design: Sensei's Neltharite Jewelcrafting 9 Design: Keen Neltharite Jewelcrafting 9 Formula: Enchant Cloak - Graceful Avoidance Enchanting 9 Formula: Enchant Boots - Rider's Reassurance Enchanting 13 Recipe: Salad on the Side Cooking 13 Design: Idol of the Lifebinder Jewelcrafting 13 Design: Idol of the Lifebinder Jewelcrafting 13 Design: Idol of the Earth Warder Jewelcrafting 15 Schematic: Spring-Loaded Khaz'gorite Fabric Cutters Engineering 15 Schematic: Bottomless Mireslush Ore Satchel Engineering 15 Design: Magnificent Margin Magnifier Jewelcrafting 15 Pattern: Master's Wildercloth Fishing Cap Tailoring 15 Pattern: Master's Wildercloth Chef's Hat Tailoring 15 Pattern: Explorer's Banner of Geology Tailoring 15 Pattern: Explorer's Banner of Herbology Tailoring 15 Technique: Renewed Proto-Drake: Spined Crest Inscription 17 Pattern: Cold Cushion Tailoring 17 Pattern: Dragonscale Expedition's Expedition Tent Tailoring 19 Azureweave Expedition Pack Tailoring 19 Technique: Contract: Dragonscale Expedition Inscription 21 Schematic: Quack-E Engineering 21 Pattern: Duck-Stuffed Duck Lovie Tailoring 21 Technique: Illusion Parchment: Magma Missile Enchanting

6. Dragonscale Expedition Activities

The Dragonscale Expedition is somewhat unique among the other Renownfactions of Dragonflight, in that none of its activities are reallyrestricted to the player. This is because many of the minigames that can be donewith the help of your explorer's equipment will either be randomly found whileroaming around the Dragon Isles or active as world quests. With that beingsaid, some activities remain more engaging than others, such as rock climbing andfield photography, compared to finding Expedition Scout's Packs. To that end,there is the Expedition Supply Kit, initially unlocked at Renown 6, whichwill provide many quality-of-life improvements to these activities.

7. Further Reading

The Dragonscale Expedition is just one of the main Renown-based reputationspresent in Dragonflight. If you would like to learn more about theothers, please see our overviews of them below!

Maruuk CentaurIskaara TuskarrValdrakken AccordLoamm Niffen

8. Changelog