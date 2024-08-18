Dragonscale Expedition Reputation Overview in Dragonflight (10.0.2) (2024)

Last updated on Sep 05, 2022 at 15:50by Sinzhu3 comments
The Dragonflight expansion features the return of a new and improvedRenown system of gaining reputation, and is used for the mainfactions of the Dragon Isles. Here, you will learn about one of theseknown as the Dragonscale Expedition and discover its rewards at every Renownlevel, important profession recipes tied to your reputation, and what uniqueweekly activities are available for you involving it.
1.
Dragonscale Expedition Background
The Dragonscale Expedition is a new faction in Azeroth's history, onlyrecently forming as a new united front by the Alliance's Explorer's League andthe Horde's Reliquary in their mission to learn everything they can about themysterious Dragon Isles. If you have been missing the Archeology professionor have been wanting to see a rework to it, this reputation is for you. By joiningin their research, not only will you be able to make use of unique explorationtools around the isles, but also uncover secrets and knowledge that could rewriteour understanding of history itself!
1.1.
Meeting the Expedition
You will first gain access to this Renown-based reputationvery early on in Dragonflight. In fact, it is the Expedition that is responsiblefor arranging your initial transportation to the isles after the events ofthe Dragonflight Pre-Patch! With that in mind, your progression with thisfaction properly begins with the quest Explorers in Peril at WingrestEmbassy. However, it is only later in your time exploring The Waking Shoresthat you will find the official base camp of the expedition. At this point, youmay pick up the Orientation: Dragonscale Basecamp quest to help introduceyourself to many of the important NPCs involved with its rewards. Note, however,that you may still earn reputation with the Expedition even before being able toclaim any rewards for reaching higher Renown levels.
If you would like to learn more about how earning reputation andRenown works within the four major factions ofDragonflight, please see our overview below.
Dragonflight Renown System Explained
2.
Why Gain Renown with the Dragonscale Expedition
Although all Renown-based reputations in Dragonflightmostly contain "optional" rewards such as mounts, cosmetic armorand weapon appearances, toys, battle pets, titles, and uniqueDragonriding customizations, they also provide access to a variety ofadditional activities within the zones of the Dragon Isles that alsoreward extra gear and may prove valuable while initially gearing a characterat Level 70. In addition, note that many of the rewards and features of thisreputation are account-based unlocks that also feature catch-up mechanismsfor alts. This is especially helpful if you wish to acquire some of the uniqueProfession recipes that are locked behind specific renown levels.
If you are behind on your Renown, you may wish to take advantageof the Dreamsurges present throughout the zones of the Dragon Islesas of Patch 10.1.7. In addition to providing easy access to catchup gearfor your character as you do world quests in a zone with an active Dreamsurge,you may also occasionally receive the Dreamsurge Learnings buff for 30minutes at a time. This buff increases your experience and reputation earningsby 50% while active!
For the Dragonscale Expedition in particular, here is a summary of all rewards availablefrom maximizing its 25 Renown levels:
- Unlock many exploration-themed activities and world quests, such as rockclimbing, field photography, and blasting open caves with explosives;
- Access additional world quests and treasure nodes throughout the Dragon Isles;
- Gain the use of Ancient Waygates for faster transportation around the isles;
- Item level 376 and 389 gear;
- 27 Profession recipes;
- 9 Dragonriding customizations;
- 6 toys;
- 2 battle pets;
- 2 mounts, with more obtainable from other reward activities;
- 11+ cosmetic weapon and armor appearances.
3.
Dragonscale Expedition Renown Rewards
Below you can find tables breaking down the rewards for all 25 Renown levelscurrently available to progress through with the Dragonscale Expedition, along with someadditional notes elaborating them further.
1-56-1011-1516-2021-25
3.1.
Renown 1-5
|Level
|Reward
|Relevant NPC
|Additional Info
|1
|The Dragonscale Expedition
|-
|Default renown level upon completing the quest Explorers in Peril
|2
|Expedition Scout Packs
|Pathfinder Jeb
|Expedition Scout pack treasures can be found all across theDragon Isles, containing Dragon Isles Supplies, Primal Chaos, and Dragon Isles Artifacts that canbe turned in for additional reputation
|3
|Simple Expedition Tools
|Rae'ana
|4 cosmetic weapons ( Excavator's Mallet, Excavator's Punch, Excavator's Chisel, Excavator's Trowel)
|4
|Dragonscale Expedition Cloaks
|Pathfinder Jeb
|4 cosmetic cloak transmogs (all unique models, including Renowned Expeditioner's Cape, Renowned Expeditioner's Cloak, Renowned Expeditioner's Armored Shawl, Renowned Expeditioner's Drape)
|5
|Buried Treasures
|Pathfinder Jeb
|Requires Sturdy Expedition Shovels. Mounds are clusteredtogether and can contain additional reputation tokens, among other rewards
3.2.
Renown 6-10
|Level
|Reward
|Relevant NPC
|Additional Info
|6
|Expedition Climbers
|Doc Nanners
|Unlocks Rock Climbing minigames and world quests
|6
|Expedition Supply Kit
|Pathfinder Jeb
|The Expedition Supply kit is a small number of quality of lifeupgrades that can be unlocked for rock climbing and field photographyactivities
|7
|Advanced Expedition Tools
|Rae'ana
|3 cosmetic weapon appearances ( Expedition Excavator, Trusty Sweeper, Researcher's Magnifier)
|7
|Ancient Waygates I
|Thaelin Darkanvil
|Ancient Waygates allow teleportation between a variety of ruinlocations; this first waygate links to the Cobalt Assembly inThe Azure Span
|8
|Cataloging the Expedition
|Doc Nanners
|Unlocks Field Photography minigames and world quests
|8
|Ancient Waygates II
|Thaelin Darkanvil
|Unlock a third Ancient Waygate
|9
|Wayfinder's Compass
|Pathfinder Jeb
|Wayfinder's Compass toy
|9
|Drakewatcher Manuscripts I
|Rae'ana
|Renewed Proto-Drake: Spined Brow, Renewed Proto-Drake: Maned Crest, and Renewed Proto-Drake: Spiked Jaw Dragonridingcustomizations
|10
|Bonus Supplies I
|-
|25% chance of additional Dragon Isles Supplies fromany treasure chest on the Dragon Isles
|10
|Word of a Worthy Ally I
|-
|Gain +100% Dragonscale Expedition rep for all characters on your accountbelow Renown 10 with them
|10
|Ancient Waygates III
|Thaelin Darkanvil
|Unlock a fourth Ancient Waygate
3.3.
Renown 11-15
|Level
|Reward
|Relevant NPC
|Additional Info
|11
|Animal Specialist
|Granpap Whiskers
|Gray Marmoni and Black Skitterbug battle pets
|12
|Expedition Equipment I
|Pathfinder Jeb
|Item level 376 gloves ( Relic Handler's Gloves, Relic Handler's Gloves, Relic Handler's Grips, Relic Handler's Gauntlets)
|13
|Questline: A Mystery, Sealed
|Naleidea Rivergleam
|Continue the story of the Dragonscale Expedition, beginning withThe Sealed Door
|13
|Expedition Cooking
|Boss Magor
|Recipe: Salad on the Side
|14
|Dragonscale Expedition Ensembles
|Pathfinder Jeb
|Cosmetic armor set ( Ensemble: Renowned Expeditioner's Cloth Armor, Ensemble: Renowned Expeditioner's Leather Armor, Ensemble: Renowned Expeditioner's Mail Armor, Ensemble: Renowned Expeditioner's Plate Armor)
|14
|Crafter's Knowledge I
|Boss Magor
|Gain free profession knowledge for use with your chosen DragonflightProfession
|15
|Drakewatcher Manuscripts II
|Rae'ana
|Renewed Proto-Drake: Spiked Club Tail, Renewed Proto-Drake: Swept Horns, and Renewed Proto-Drake: Harrier Pattern Dragonridingcustomizations
|15
|Ancient Waygates IV
|Thaelin Darkanvil
|Unlock a fifth Ancient Waygate
3.4.
Renown 16-20
|Level
|Reward
|Relevant NPC
|Additional Info
|16
|Magical Treasure Chests
|Rae'ana
|Function similarly to the Expedition Scout packs across theDragon Isles, containing artifacts that may be turned infor additional reputation, among other resources
|17
|Researching in Comfort
|Rae'ana
|Soft Purple Pillow, Skinny Reliquary Pillow, Small Triangular Pillow toys
|17
|Ancient Waygates V
|Thaelin Darkanvil
|Unlock a sixth Ancient Waygate
|18
|Bonus Supplies II
|-
|50% chance of additional Dragon Isles Supplies fromany treasure chest on the Dragon Isles
|18
|Expedition Equipment II
|Pathfinder Jeb
|Item level 389 leg armor ( Dragonscale Expedition Leggings, Dragonscale Expedition Breeches, Dragonscale Expedition Greaves, Dragonscale Expedition Legguards)
|19
|Dragonscale Expedition Tabard
|Cataloger Jakes
|Dragonscale Expedition Tabard
|19
|Banners of the United Factions
|Cataloger Jakes
|Reliquary Banner and Explorer's League Banner toys
|20
|Explosive Archaeology
|Pathfinder Jeb
|Expedition Explosives may be used to blast open rock wallsacross the Dragon Isles with hidden caves inside.
|20
|Word of a Worthy Ally II
|-
|Gain +100% Dragonscale Expedition rep for all characters on your accountbelow Renown 20 with them, and +200% when below Renown 10
|20
|Ancient Waygates VI
|Thaelin Darkanvil
|Unlock a seventh Ancient Waygate
3.5.
Renown 21-25
|Level
|Reward
|Relevant NPC
|Additional Info
|21
|Quack-E Quack Modulator
|Pathfinder Jeb
|Quack-E Quack Modulator, used to create Quack-Ewith Engineering
|21
|Jeweled Whelpling Treasure Maps
|Boss Magor
|Use maps such as Onyx Gem Cluster Map to potentially acquirerecipes and materials to craft five rare Jewelcrafting pets
|22
|Drakewatcher Manuscripts III
|Rae'ana
|Cliffside Wylderdrake: Red Scales, Highland Drake: Red Scales, and Windborne Velocidrake: Red Scales Dragonridingcustomizations
|23
|Ancient Waygates VII
|Thaelin Darkanvil
|Unlock an eighth Ancient Waygate
|23
|Crafter's Knowledge II
|Boss Magor
|Gain free profession knowledge for use with your chosen DragonflightProfession
|24
|Questline: In the Halls of Titans
|Cataloger Jakes
|Continue the Dragonscale Expedition story, beginning withBreak on Through
|25
|Skitterflying
|Granpap Whiskers
|Tamed Skitterfly and Azure Skitterfly mounts
|25
|A Heroic Reward
|Unatos
|Obtain one free Primal Infusion, used when craftingitem level 395 gear with Dragonflight Professions. Canbe used in Crafting Orders
|25
|Intrepid Explorer
|-
|"Intrepid Explorer" title
4.
Dragonscale Expedition Quartermaster and NPCs
Although there are many NPCs among the Expedition, there are a handfulthat are more important due to being frequent vendors of its many Renownrewards. However, with that being said, all purchasable Renownrewards can also be acquired from Cataloger Jakes in Dragonscale Basecamp!She acts as the faction's quartermaster and can be found at coordinates47.10, 82.58 in The Waking Shores; look forher in the basecamp's tent, near the Dragonscale Basecamp flight point.Otherwise, due to the compact nature of Dragonscale Basecamp, you should be ableto find any relevant NPCs without too much trouble.
5.
Dragonscale Expedition Profession Recipes
In addition to the cosmetic rewards offered at various Renownlevels, there are a number of Profession recipes available forpurchase as well. Some of these may prove especially important for you if youare looking to make some extra Gold or acquire additional profession knowledge!The recipes, their required renown level, and relevant profession are listedbelow.
Note that all of these recipes can be acquired from Cataloger Jakesin the Dragonscale Basecamp of Waking Shores.
|Renown Level
|Recipe
|Profession
|5
|Plans: Sturdy Expedition Shovel
|Blacksmithing
|9
|Schematic: Gravitational Displacer
|Engineering
|9
|Schematic: Primal Deconstruction Charge
|Engineering
|9
|Design: Radiant Malygite
|Jewelcrafting
|9
|Design: Energized Malygite
|Jewelcrafting
|9
|Design: Sensei's Neltharite
|Jewelcrafting
|9
|Design: Keen Neltharite
|Jewelcrafting
|9
|Formula: Enchant Cloak - Graceful Avoidance
|Enchanting
|9
|Formula: Enchant Boots - Rider's Reassurance
|Enchanting
|13
|Recipe: Salad on the Side
|Cooking
|13
|Design: Idol of the Lifebinder
|Jewelcrafting
|13
|Design: Idol of the Lifebinder
|Jewelcrafting
|13
|Design: Idol of the Earth Warder
|Jewelcrafting
|15
|Schematic: Spring-Loaded Khaz'gorite Fabric Cutters
|Engineering
|15
|Schematic: Bottomless Mireslush Ore Satchel
|Engineering
|15
|Design: Magnificent Margin Magnifier
|Jewelcrafting
|15
|Pattern: Master's Wildercloth Fishing Cap
|Tailoring
|15
|Pattern: Master's Wildercloth Chef's Hat
|Tailoring
|15
|Pattern: Explorer's Banner of Geology
|Tailoring
|15
|Pattern: Explorer's Banner of Herbology
|Tailoring
|15
|Technique: Renewed Proto-Drake: Spined Crest
|Inscription
|17
|Pattern: Cold Cushion
|Tailoring
|17
|Pattern: Dragonscale Expedition's Expedition Tent
|Tailoring
|19
|Azureweave Expedition Pack
|Tailoring
|19
|Technique: Contract: Dragonscale Expedition
|Inscription
|21
|Schematic: Quack-E
|Engineering
|21
|Pattern: Duck-Stuffed Duck Lovie
|Tailoring
|21
|Technique: Illusion Parchment: Magma Missile
|Enchanting
6.
Dragonscale Expedition Activities
The Dragonscale Expedition is somewhat unique among the other Renownfactions of Dragonflight, in that none of its activities are reallyrestricted to the player. This is because many of the minigames that can be donewith the help of your explorer's equipment will either be randomly found whileroaming around the Dragon Isles or active as world quests. With that beingsaid, some activities remain more engaging than others, such as rock climbing andfield photography, compared to finding Expedition Scout's Packs. To that end,there is the Expedition Supply Kit, initially unlocked at Renown 6, whichwill provide many quality-of-life improvements to these activities.
7.
Further Reading
The Dragonscale Expedition is just one of the main Renown-based reputationspresent in Dragonflight. If you would like to learn more about theothers, please see our overviews of them below!
8.
