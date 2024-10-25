Drift Hunters 🕹️ Play It Now! (2024)

If you’re looking for a quick way to get your drifting fix, Drift Hunters is exactly what you’ve been looking for!

Drift Hunters has proven itself to be the most popular free-to-play 3D drift game online, and once you begin shredding your tires with the incredible track and tuneable car selection, it’s easy to see why.

Starting with the Initial D weapon of choice in your garage, the humble Hachi Roku, you can earn in-game drift points, which are exchanged for credits by showing off your skills.

With a wide variety of over 26 fully customizable vehicles at your disposal awaiting a power upgrade, you will soon start unlocking your dream rides, from the JDM Honda S2000 to the Nissan GT-R and even the high-performance Porsche 911 GT – providing the ultimate drift experience.

Drift Hunters summary

Drift Hunters utilizes the Unity engine to provide incredible 3D graphics, impressive frame rates, and some of the most realistic physics in any drifting game we’ve played – free or premium!

It’s the perfect free online game to enjoy at school, work, or chilling at home without wanting to switch on the console or gaming PC. If you’ve got a few spare minutes, head to 180SX.club, and you’ll pull off burnouts in no time.

There are absolutely no charges to play Drift Hunters. It’s an entirely free-to-play browser drifting game, so you won’t have to pay a single cent whether you spend a few minutes or hours!

From the start, you’ll be gifted the legendary Toyota Corolla AE86 (Hachi Roku), also known as Keiichi Tsuchiya’s weapon of choice.

You’re also gifted 25,000 credits in your wallet, which you can use to purchase new cars for your garage or upgrades. However, we recommend sticking with the AE86 and splashing the cash on Parts in the catalog – you’ll earn more credits far more quickly.

Once you begin earning, there are over 26 cars you can tune, upgrade performance of your car for maximum drift, and carry out detailed car visual tuning.

From the Nissan 240SX to the Toyota Supra and even a widebody RWB Porsche 911! But that’s not all – we highly recommend scrolling through the garage to see the options.

If you’re new to drifting, we highly recommend checking out our drifting page to understand what this exciting modern-day motorsport discipline offers.

If you are looking for the next level of the Drift Hunters franchise, then your next stop should be Drift Hunters 2 or Drift Hunters MAX.

Drift Hunters features

Over 25 awesome drift cars based on the best that the drifting world has to offer

A vast catalog of aftermarket parts upgrades, in-depth tuning, and visual car customization

Choose from 4 types of paint and an endless selection of colors for your car

Change rims and paint rims to create a unique selection of cars in your garage

Build the ultimate high-performance drifter with upgradable aftermarket tuning parts

Drift your way across 10 different race circuits from across the globe, from the racetrack to high-elevation touge streets

Enjoy the best physics that free online drifting games have to offer

Earn in-game credits for cars and upgrades by showing off your skills behind the wheel

Drift Hunters beginners tutorial

We highly recommend this beginners tutorial if you’re new to Drift Hunters.

In this guide, you will be shown how to find the best car for your needs before learning how to set it up, exploring the game’s track selection, and even picking up some basic drifting techniques.

If you feel that you’ve already mastered the basics, there’s still more to learn, which is where the advanced Drift Hunters guide will cover the more advanced features and techniques that the game offers.

Once you’ve mastered everything that Drift Hunters offers and unlocked all the cars and upgrades, it might be worth checking out other free online games.

We highly recommend Madalin Stunt Cars 3 for an insanely fun open-world stunt car driving experience, complete with an online multiplayer mode.

Drift Hunters tips

Here are a few tips for earning more credits quickly in Drift Hunters:

Install the best upgrades you can afford, and don’t panic about emptying your wallet – you’re about to make MUCH more

Pick tracks with big straights and the longest corners – on technical tracks with sharp turns; you’re much more likely you’re going to lose your combo if you make a mistake

Use the ‘Manji’ technique on straight sections of the track by maintaining your drift, using the entire circuit to maximize your earning potential

Learn to master the art of throttle control and braking – simply holding the throttle will leave you going too fast into the corners, so learn to make precise ‘taps’ of the correct keys

If you’re trying to grind credits, try to keep things simple – it can quickly go wrong if you try to push the limits of your car

Drift Hunters high score guide

If you’re determined to beat your highest score in the game, check out this high-score Drift Hunters guide for the ultimate uninterrupted drift combo.

Please note, this video is taken from the mobile game, but the technique still works great for this game.

Drift Hunters car list

Here is a complete list of the cars available to play in Drift Hunters:

If you’re interested to know more about each of the cars in the garage, make sure you check out this Drift Hunters car list.

Drift Hunters tuning

You can choose from a comprehensive list of aftermarket upgrades for your vehicle for the ultimate Drift Hunters gaming experience.

When it comes to maximizing your car’s speed, several engine, weight reduction, gearbox, and turbo upgrades are available.

Once you’re up to speed, you’ll need to slow down for the corners, where the brake and suspension tuning are essential to execute perfect skids.

Once installed, you can even fine-tune your setup by adjusting various options, such as brake balance, front camber, and rear offset adjustments for the ultimate stance.

If you want more tips on the best tuning setup to begin stacking up your credits, check out this Drift Hunters tuning guide.

How to play Drift Hunters

When mastering the drifting techniques that Drift Hunters offers, we recommend using the layout below on your keyboard’s cursor keys.

They’ll seem simple enough, but remember that refined control of your car goes a long way – it’s not just about holding down the throttle!

Drift Hunters controls layout

Up arrow: Gas

Down arrow: Brake

Left arrow: Steer left

Right arrow: Steer right

Space bar: Hand brake

C: Camera position

Left shift: Upshift gears (manual transmission)

Left ctrl: Downshift gears (manual transmission)

Drift Hunters system requirements

In the ‘Options’ menu of the game, you can choose between Low, Medium, and High graphics settings.

Of course, you’ll need to meet the minimum requirements for the game to run smoothly on Low.

If you want the ultimate, smooth experience on the High setting, ensure your computer exceeds the requirements under ‘Recommended’.

Minimum Drift Hunters system requirements

CPU Speed: 1.6 GHz

1.6 GHz RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: 64-bit (x64) Windows 8, or Windows 10

64-bit (x64) Windows 8, or Windows 10 Video Card: Graphics card with DX10 (Shader Model 4.0) capabilities and a minimum of 2 GB of graphics memory

Recommended Drift Hunters system requirements

CPU Speed: 2.0 GHz

2.0 GHz RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: 64-bit (x64) Windows 10, or Windows 11

64-bit (x64) Windows 10, or Windows 11 Video Card: Graphics card with DX10 (Shader Model 4.0) capabilities and a minimum of 3 GB of graphics memory

Drift Hunters FAQ Who made Drift Hunters? Drift Hunters, Drift Hunters 2, and Drift Hunters MAX are all created by the legendary game designer Ilya Kaminetsky. How to play Drift Hunters unblocked? You can enjoy what Drift Hunters unblocked offers here at www.180sx.club – completely free! What tracks are in Drift Hunters? The following 10 tracks are available in Drift Hunters, and they’re all unlocked and ready for drifting! Nishuri

Stadium

Tyshen

Docks

Dust

Port

Emashi

Touge

Forest

City What are the best tracks in Drift Hunters? The best tracks for earning money in Drift Hunters are Tyshen and Emashi. Featuring long corners and plenty of space to allow for slight mistakes, these tracks are perfect for racking up your point multiplier. Forest track is another popular option, but be careful of the slippery grass! What is the fastest car in Drift Hunters? The fastest car in Drift Hunters is the Porsche 911 GT. It also looks stunning with its RWB wide bodykit.

