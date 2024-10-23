Drift Hunters - Play It Now! | Drifted.com (2024)

- Tips
Welcome to Drift Hunters!
Drift Hunters is a free to play drifting game. Drift a selection of high-performance cars on a selection of exciting tracks, including both roads and circuits.
This drift car game uses the UNITY engine which delivers a detailed 3D world with realistic drifting physics and a solid frame rate, even on less powerful devices.
Your first car is the iconic Toyota Corolla (AE86) and as you hit the track and improve your drifting skills, you will unlock a whole garage of cars including the Nissan Silvia (S13, S14, S15), Toyota Supra (MK4), RX-7 (FD3S), Ford Mustang, an RWB Porsche 911 and many more.
You can customize your car to your heart’s content, modifying each car’s wheels, suspension, paint and performance tuning. The performance tuning runs deep, with options to upgrade brakes, weight saving, gearbox, turbo and the engine.
Ten different race circuits are at your disposal, including Nishuri, Stadium, Tyshen, Docks, Dust, Port, Emashi, Touge, Forest and the City.
What are you waiting for? Turn the key – let’s drift!
You can play more games in the Drift Hunters series here:
- Drift Hunters MAX
- Drift Hunters 2
Drift Hunters tips
- Be gentle with the cursor keys; smooth is fast, fast is smooth. Balance the car with the throttle while mid-drift
- Flick the car from left to right when on long, sweeping roads to trigger the drift combo multiplier
- Tune your car, but be careful not to make it overpowered – this can make the car harder to control
- Pick tracks with long, sweeping curves to grind your points. We recommend using the City for this
Drift Hunters cars list
Here is a complete list of the cars available to play in the game:
- Toyota Trueno GT-APEX (AE86)
- Datsun 240z
- Nissan 240sx (S13)
- BMW M3 (E29)
- Mitsubishi Evolution (VIII)
- Subaru Impreza WRX
- BMW M3 (E36)
- Nissan 240sx (S14)
- Nissan Silvia Spec R (S15)
- Honda S2000 (AP1)
- Mazda RX-7 Type R (FD3S)
- BMW M3 (E46)
- Toyota GT86
- Toyota Supra (JZA80)
- BMW 1M Coupé (E82)
- Infiniti G35 Coupe
- Mercedes Benz AMG CLA Saloon (C45)
- Ford Fiesta ST (Mark VI)
- Nissan 370z Coupe
- Nissan Skyline GTR (R34)
- Lexus IS350
- Dodge Challenger Hellcat
- Ford Mustang Fastback (S550)
- BMW 335i (F30)
- Nissan GTR (R35)
- Porsche 911 GT (993)
If you would like to see more detail on each car, you can read our comprehensive Drift Hunters car list.
Drift Hunters tracks list
Drift Hunters offers ten varied and challenging tracks to drift on. The docks offers sharp turns and punishing barriers, while Tyshen offers long corners and high speed drift entries.
- Nishuri
- Stadium
- Tyshen
- Docks
- Dust
- Port
- Emashi
- Touge
- Forest
- City
Best tracks for drifting
Some tracks in Drift Hunters offer an easier path for long and continuous drifting, with Tyshen and Forest standing out as our top picks for this. If you are looking to grind credits to unlock the top tier cars, then City is definitely the place to go to get your grind on.
Touge is a one of our favorites; a real mix of low and high speed corners with a great background environment. Channel your own Keiichi Tsuchiya at the Hot Version Gunsai cirucit and get drifting!
Drift Hunters features
Here is the official feature list from the developer:
- Over 25 awesome drift cars – drive your dreams
- Detailed car tuning
- Car customization. Paint your car in any color with 4 types of paint. Change your car’s rims, paint them and stance it!
- Upgrade the performance of your car – make more skids
- 10 nice tracks for drifting, racing or just doing burnouts
- Realistic drift physics
- Collect drift points and earn money
- If you enjoy drift culture and JDM at all, be sure – Drift Hunters is for you!
Drift Hunters guides, tutorials and walkthroughs
We have created this section to collate all of our Drift Hunters guides, tutorials and walkthroughs for the game in one place:
- Gameplay video
- Complete beginners tutorial
- Earn money fast guide
- High score walkthrough video
- Drift Hunters tuning guide
- Drifting guide (real-world)
Gameplay video
Complete beginners tutorial
New to Drift Hunters? Then our beginners tutorial is just for you! We walk through choosing and setting up your car, track selection and basic drifting techniques.
Want to ace Drift Hunters and rank with the best players out there? Then you need to check out our advanced Drift Hunters guide.
Earn money fast guide
Are you looking for the best hacks to earn unlimited money in Drift Hunters? We’ve got you covered with our Drift Hunters money guide.
High score walkthrough video
Looking for some tips on how to master Drift Hunters? Try this easy high-score Drift Hunters guide:
Please note, that this video is taken from the mobile game, but the technique still works great for this game.
Drift Hunters tuning guide
Drift Hunters offers a wide variety of tuning options from adding aftermarket parts, body kits, wheels, paint, suspension tuning and more to your car. Are you looking for the best tune in Drift Hunters?
We’ve got you covered with our Drift Hunters tuning guide. You can tune your wheel offsets, turbo lag, brake balance, front camber, ride height and more.
How to play Drift Hunters
To control your drift car’s controls while battling on the track you are going to use your keyboard’s cursor keys, spacebar controls the handbrake. You can change the camera angle by pressing the C key.
To upshift or downshift with a manual transmission use the left shift and CTRL key, respectively. Using the hand brake is useful to help you scrub off speed and control your car during drifts.
Game controls
You can use either the cursor keys or WASD to control your car’s gas, brakes and steering. Hit spacebar to grab the e-brake (handbrake).
- UP: Gas
- DOWN: Brake
- LEFT: Steer left
- RIGHT: Steer right
- SPACEBAR: Handbrake
- C: Change camera
- LEFT SHIFT: Shift up gear
- LEFT CTRL: Shift down gear
How to play Drift Hunters unblocked
Are you having trouble playing Drift Hunters at drifted.com? Sometimes colleges and workplaces will block gaming websites from their networks, this sucks as you can’t access our games. The answer is to use one of our mirrors.
We recommend heading to 180SX.club, where you can enjoy Drift Hunters unblocked and Drift Hunters 2 unblocked.
Become the ultimate Drift Hunter!
Since the launch of Drift Hunters, there have been two upgrades to the game – Drift Hunters 2 and Drift Hunters MAX.
The latest game in the series, Drift Hunters MAX, has completely overhauled the game. With Drift Hunters MAX now featuring more cars, tracks, and even a brand-new Drift Attack mode with clipping points and drift zones, there’s even the opportunity to compete against other Drift Hunters fans in the art of drifting on the live leaderboards for the first time.
Drift Hunters MAX is quickly becoming the most popular choice among the Drift Hunters franchise, and once you’ve given it a try, we’re sure you’ll agree that it’s undoubtedly the best game yet!
FAQ
In this section, we’ll be answering some of the frequently asked questions regarding Drift Hunters.
What is the most expensive car on Drift Hunters?
The most expensive car to buy in Drift Hunters is the Porsche 911 GT (993).
What is the fastest car on Drift Hunters?
The Nissan GT-R (R35) is the fastest car on Drift Hunters.
Do I need to change gear in Drift Hunters?
You can use either a manual or automatic gearbox in Drift Hunters.
Is Drift Hunters free to play?
Drift Hunters is fully free to play on desktop, Android and iOS. You can play it for free on Drifted.
Who created this game?
Ilya Kaminetsky developed this game.
Can I play Drift Hunters?
You can play Drift Hunters in your web browser for free at drifted.com.
Is there a Drift Hunters 2?
The sequel to Drift Hunters is called Drift Hunters MAX. It is available to play for free exclusively at drifted.com.
