Drift Hunters - Play It Now! | Drifted.com (2024)

Welcome to Drift Hunters!

Drift Hunters is a free to play drifting game. Drift a selection of high-performance cars on a selection of exciting tracks, including both roads and circuits.

This drift car game uses the UNITY engine which delivers a detailed 3D world with realistic drifting physics and a solid frame rate, even on less powerful devices.

Your first car is the iconic Toyota Corolla (AE86) and as you hit the track and improve your drifting skills, you will unlock a whole garage of cars including the Nissan Silvia (S13, S14, S15), Toyota Supra (MK4), RX-7 (FD3S), Ford Mustang, an RWB Porsche 911 and many more.

You can customize your car to your heart’s content, modifying each car’s wheels, suspension, paint and performance tuning. The performance tuning runs deep, with options to upgrade brakes, weight saving, gearbox, turbo and the engine.

Ten different race circuits are at your disposal, including Nishuri, Stadium, Tyshen, Docks, Dust, Port, Emashi, Touge, Forest and the City.

What are you waiting for? Turn the key – let’s drift!

You can play more games in the Drift Hunters series here:

Drift Hunters MAX

Drift Hunters 2

Drift Hunters tips

Be gentle with the cursor keys; smooth is fast, fast is smooth. Balance the car with the throttle while mid-drift

Flick the car from left to right when on long, sweeping roads to trigger the drift combo multiplier

Tune your car, but be careful not to make it overpowered – this can make the car harder to control

Pick tracks with long, sweeping curves to grind your points. We recommend using the City for this

Drift Hunters cars list

Here is a complete list of the cars available to play in the game:

Toyota Trueno GT-APEX (AE86)

(AE86) Datsun 240z

Nissan 240sx (S13)

BMW M3 (E29)

Mitsubishi Evolution (VIII)

Subaru Impreza WRX

BMW M3 (E36)

Nissan 240sx (S14)

Nissan Silvia Spec R ( S15 )

) Honda S2000 (AP1)

(AP1) Mazda RX-7 Type R (FD3S)

BMW M3 (E46)

(E46) Toyota GT86

Toyota Supra (JZA80)

BMW 1M Coupé (E82)

Infiniti G35 Coupe

Mercedes Benz AMG CLA Saloon (C45)

Ford Fiesta ST (Mark VI)

Nissan 370z Coupe

Nissan Skyline GTR (R34)

Lexus IS350

Dodge Challenger Hellcat

Ford Mustang Fastback (S550)

BMW 335i (F30)

Nissan GTR (R35)

(R35) Porsche 911 GT (993)

If you would like to see more detail on each car, you can read our comprehensive Drift Hunters car list.

Drift Hunters tracks list

Drift Hunters offers ten varied and challenging tracks to drift on. The docks offers sharp turns and punishing barriers, while Tyshen offers long corners and high speed drift entries.

Nishuri

Stadium

Tyshen

Docks

Dust

Port

Emashi

Touge

Forest

City

Best tracks for drifting

Some tracks in Drift Hunters offer an easier path for long and continuous drifting, with Tyshen and Forest standing out as our top picks for this. If you are looking to grind credits to unlock the top tier cars, then City is definitely the place to go to get your grind on.

Touge is a one of our favorites; a real mix of low and high speed corners with a great background environment. Channel your own Keiichi Tsuchiya at the Hot Version Gunsai cirucit and get drifting!

Drift Hunters features

Here is the official feature list from the developer:

Over 25 awesome drift cars – drive your dreams

Detailed car tuning

Car customization. Paint your car in any color with 4 types of paint. Change your car’s rims, paint them and stance it!

Upgrade the performance of your car – make more skids

10 nice tracks for drifting, racing or just doing burnouts

Realistic drift physics

Collect drift points and earn money

If you enjoy drift culture and JDM at all, be sure – Drift Hunters is for you!

Drift Hunters guides, tutorials and walkthroughs

We have created this section to collate all of our Drift Hunters guides, tutorials and walkthroughs for the game in one place:

Gameplay video

Complete beginners tutorial

Earn money fast guide

High score walkthrough video

Drift Hunters tuning guide

Drifting guide (real-world)

Gameplay video

Complete beginners tutorial

New to Drift Hunters? Then our beginners tutorial is just for you! We walk through choosing and setting up your car, track selection and basic drifting techniques.

Want to ace Drift Hunters and rank with the best players out there? Then you need to check out our advanced Drift Hunters guide.

Earn money fast guide

Are you looking for the best hacks to earn unlimited money in Drift Hunters? We’ve got you covered with our Drift Hunters money guide.

High score walkthrough video

Looking for some tips on how to master Drift Hunters? Try this easy high-score Drift Hunters guide:

Please note, that this video is taken from the mobile game, but the technique still works great for this game.

Drift Hunters tuning guide

Drift Hunters offers a wide variety of tuning options from adding aftermarket parts, body kits, wheels, paint, suspension tuning and more to your car. Are you looking for the best tune in Drift Hunters?

We’ve got you covered with our Drift Hunters tuning guide. You can tune your wheel offsets, turbo lag, brake balance, front camber, ride height and more.

How to play Drift Hunters

To control your drift car’s controls while battling on the track you are going to use your keyboard’s cursor keys, spacebar controls the handbrake. You can change the camera angle by pressing the C key.

To upshift or downshift with a manual transmission use the left shift and CTRL key, respectively. Using the hand brake is useful to help you scrub off speed and control your car during drifts.

Game controls

You can use either the cursor keys or WASD to control your car’s gas, brakes and steering. Hit spacebar to grab the e-brake (handbrake).

UP: Gas

DOWN: Brake

LEFT: Steer left

RIGHT: Steer right

SPACEBAR: Handbrake

C: Change camera

LEFT SHIFT: Shift up gear

LEFT CTRL: Shift down gear

How to play Drift Hunters unblocked

Are you having trouble playing Drift Hunters at drifted.com? Sometimes colleges and workplaces will block gaming websites from their networks, this sucks as you can’t access our games. The answer is to use one of our mirrors.

We recommend heading to 180SX.club, where you can enjoy Drift Hunters unblocked and Drift Hunters 2 unblocked.

Become the ultimate Drift Hunter!

Since the launch of Drift Hunters, there have been two upgrades to the game – Drift Hunters 2 and Drift Hunters MAX.

The latest game in the series, Drift Hunters MAX, has completely overhauled the game. With Drift Hunters MAX now featuring more cars, tracks, and even a brand-new Drift Attack mode with clipping points and drift zones, there’s even the opportunity to compete against other Drift Hunters fans in the art of drifting on the live leaderboards for the first time.

Drift Hunters MAX is quickly becoming the most popular choice among the Drift Hunters franchise, and once you’ve given it a try, we’re sure you’ll agree that it’s undoubtedly the best game yet!

