Driver Licensing Information - Renewing Your Maryland Driver's License Pages (2024)

The Maryl​and Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) will notify you by mail and email prior to ​your license expiration. The MVA notice will include instructions on how to renew your driver’s license.

Due to federal requirements, customers will be notified upon renewal if they need to provide MVA with documents. If you have already been notified,click hereto create your checklist and schedule an appointment.

Individuals with a limited term driver’s license will continue to be issued a license with a period of validity that equals the duration of one’s lawful status in the United States. They can only renew by visiting an MVA Branch Office.

Note: The MVA cannot mail or forward a renewed license to an alternate address. If you need to change your address, pleaseclick here.



If you have changed your name since your last license was issued you will need to complete your renewal in person. You must change your name with the Social Security Administration prior to coming to the MVA. Clickhere​for the list of appropriate documentation and to schedule an appointment.

Non-Commercial Drivers who are turning 21 years of age, can renew their driver's licenses 7 days before they turn 21.

If your Maryland driver's license has been expired for one (1) year or more, clickhere.

Additional information:

Medical Status



Active Military Personnel and U.S. Foreign Service Members and their dependents

Renewal Fees

Commercial Driver's License (CDL)

Real ID Renewals



License Renewal Refusal Due to Maryland Tax Deficiency and Unpaid Unemployment Insurance Contributions

The MVA has one of the most secure driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, and identification (ID) cards in the nation. All cards aredelivered through the mail within 4-7 business days. The cards incorporate cutting-edge security features to help protect against identity theft and fraud andalso meet all state and federal REAL ID standards.

Your driver’s license will be mailed to the address on record at the MVA. When you receive your new license, you must destroy your old license. Maryland law allows only one driver's license per driver. Please call the MVA at 1-410-768-7000 if you do not receive your new license after 30 days. You may call 1-800-492-4575 if you are hearing impaired.

Apply to Register to VoteYou may apply to register to vote when you renew your driver's license. Clickherefor more information.



Organ Donation Information​



Information on Electronic AdvanceDirectives

Medical Status



For the safety of all drivers, the MVA must consider your medical status as part of your license request. Medical conditions, which could affect your driving, must be reported to the MVA. Please submit with your application, a certificate from your doctor indicating the onset of the disability, diagnosis, and medications, if any. All medical data is kept confidential and will only be used by the MVA to determine your qualifications to drive.

To Renew Online or by MVA's Self Service Kiosk

If your renewal notice indicates that you are eligible, please renewonline. All Maryland drivers who are eligible to renew online are also eligible to renew at an MVA Self-Serve Kiosk.

Drivers aged 40 and over must have their vision results submitted electronically by anAuthorized Online Vision Certification Provider. The vision certification must be within 24 months of renewing.



To Renew by Mail

Renew your driver's license by mail if you have received a "renew by mail" notice. In order to ensure delivery of your license prior to expiration, please submit your “mail in renewal” application at least 15 days before your license expires. If you find any errors in your information, you must visit an MVA office to renew in person.

Complete your renewal application (Your new license will be mailed to the address printed on your Maryland Mail-In Driver's License Renewal Application)

If you are over 40, you must have your doctor complete and sign the "vision certification" portion of your renewal form. Please note, the vision certification portion of the renewal form is the only form that can be "read" by the MVA technology that processes your license by mail. If you use a separate form, you must renew in person.

Mail in your renewal with the proper fee.

Your new license will be mailed to the address printed on your Maryland Mail-In Driver's License Renewal Application. The MVA cannot mail or forward a renewed license to an alternate address. If you need to change your address, please click here and then you can renew by mail.

To Renew in Person

If you have been notified by the MVA that it is time to renew, you should start the processhere.

To improve customer service and reduce wait times, customers under the age of 40, who are eligible, must renew their driver’s license online, or by mail orMVA Kiosk. Renewals will no longer be completed at an MVA branch office counter for these customers. You can renew your non-commercial driver's licenseonline.

If you have changed your name since your last license was issued, you must change your name with the Social Security Administration prior to coming to the MVA. Click here​for the list of appropriate documentation and to schedule an appointment.

To have your license reissued, you will need to pass the applicable vision screening,knowledge and drivingskills road test; You may be required to present your age, identity and residency documents. Please start your applicationonline.

Notes:

You may be able to take the knowledge and skills tests on the same day. (Subject to MVA branch availability)

Click here for how to prepare for your driving skills test.

Please click her​e​ to prepare your document list and schedule an appointment.

For information on requirements for military personnel and U.S. Foreign Service members (how to apply, renewal, etc.) please refer to the Service Members and Veterans page.



Veteran Designation:

You may be able to add a designation on your driver's license, indicating that you are veteran of the United States. There is no fee for the designation, pleasecl​ick herefor more information.

The Maryland ​MVA renews non-commercial/commercial driver’s licenses for 8 years. The renewal fee can be viewed from the link driver license renewal fee​.

If the customer's license has been expired for one (1) year or more, the new resident driver’s license fee is charged.

If the applicant has not paid all undisputed taxes and/or unemployment insurance contributions to the Maryland Comptroller or the Secretary of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation, or provided for payment in a manner that is satisfactory to the unit responsible for collections Maryland Law prohibits the MVA from:

Renewing a non-commercial or commercial driver's license,

Registration Renewal

Replacement Tag Renewal Substitute Tag Substitute Sticker Tag Transfer Tag Transfer with Renewal plates



To Resolve an Outstanding Tax Obligation:

The MVA does not accept payment for taxes.

Please make payments, online at the Maryland Comptroller's websitewww.marylandtaxes.com. Click "Online Services" to see all the options available to pay outstanding individual or business taxes.

If you cannot pay the debt in full, you may contact the comptroller via: e-mail at mvahold@comp.state.md.us ; OR

By phone to discuss payment options. Individual income tax liabilities toll free 1-855-213-6669 Business tax liabilities call 410-649-0633.



To Resolve an Outstanding Unemployment Insurance Obligation:

The MVA does not accept payment for unemployment contributions.

Businesses with unpaid unemployment insurance obligations should contact the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation to satisfy their debts or make acceptable payment arrangements. You may contact them:

By phone at 410-767-2699; or

Via e-mail at licnrelease@dllr.state.md.us .

Once the liabilities have been resolved, the MVA will be notified that the hold on the driver's license or vehicle registration renewal/transfer has been lifted. Please allow up to 2 business days after the receipt of payment or approved payment plan for the hold to be released.

*Please do not wait until the deadline to renew to address your unpaid tax or unemployment insurance contribution debts.

Note: Vehicle transactions that may not be processed include:

Registration Renewal

Replacement Tag Renewal

Substitute Tag

Substitute Sticker

Tag Transfer

For information on CDL requirements (how to apply for a CDL, renewal of a CDL, etc.) please refer to theCDL Information​page.

Contact Information:

MVA

Driver Services Division

6601 Ritchie Highway, NE

Glen Burnie, MD 21062