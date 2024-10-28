Driver Licensing Information - Renewing Your Maryland Driver's License Pages (2024)

Organ Donation Information​ Information on Electronic AdvanceDirectivesMedical Status To Renew Online or by MVA's Self Service Kiosk To Renew by Mail To Renew in Person How do I renew my license if it has been expired for one (1) year or more? Active Military Personnel and U.S. Foreign Service Members and their dependents Veteran Designation: Fees: License Renewal Refusal Due to Maryland Tax Deficiency and Unpaid Unemployment Insurance Contributions To Resolve an Outstanding Tax Obligation: To Resolve an Outstanding Unemployment Insurance Obligation: The Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Contact Information:

The Maryl​and Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) will notify you by mail and email prior to ​your license expiration. The MVA notice will include instructions on how to renew your driver’s license.

Due to federal requirements, customers will be notified upon renewal if they need to provide MVA with documents. If you have already been notified,click hereto create your checklist and schedule an appointment.

Individuals with a limited term driver’s license will continue to be issued a license with a period of validity that equals the duration of one’s lawful status in the United States. They can only renew by visiting an MVA Branch Office.

Note: The MVA cannot mail or forward a renewed license to an alternate address. If you need to change your address, pleaseclick here.

If you have changed your name since your last license was issued you will need to complete your renewal in person. You must change your name with the Social Security Administration prior to coming to the MVA. Clickhere​for the list of appropriate documentation and to schedule an appointment.

Non-Commercial Drivers who are turning 21 years of age, can renew their driver's licenses 7 days before they turn 21.

If your Maryland driver's license has been expired for one (1) year or more, clickhere.

Additional information:

Maryland Driver's License - PagesRenewing Your Vehicle Registration PagesMaryland Vehicle Title and Registration Information Pages

  • Medical Status
  • Active Military Personnel and U.S. Foreign Service Members and their dependents
  • Renewal Fees
  • Commercial Driver's License (CDL)
  • Real ID Renewals
  • License Renewal Refusal Due to Maryland Tax Deficiency and Unpaid Unemployment Insurance Contributions

The MVA has one of the most secure driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, and identification (ID) cards in the nation. All cards aredelivered through the mail within 4-7 business days. The cards incorporate cutting-edge security features to help protect against identity theft and fraud andalso meet all state and federal REAL ID standards.

Your driver’s license will be mailed to the address on record at the MVA. When you receive your new license, you must destroy your old license. Maryland law allows only one driver's license per driver. Please call the MVA at 1-410-768-7000 if you do not receive your new license after 30 days. You may call 1-800-492-4575 if you are hearing impaired.

Apply to Register to VoteYou may apply to register to vote when you renew your driver's license. Clickherefor more information.

Organ Donation Information​


Information on Electronic AdvanceDirectives
Medical Status

For the safety of all drivers, the MVA must consider your medical status as part of your license request. Medical conditions, which could affect your driving, must be reported to the MVA. Please submit with your application, a certificate from your doctor indicating the onset of the disability, diagnosis, and medications, if any. All medical data is kept confidential and will only be used by the MVA to determine your qualifications to drive.

To Renew Online or by MVA's Self Service Kiosk

If your renewal notice indicates that you are eligible, please renewonline. All Maryland drivers who are eligible to renew online are also eligible to renew at an MVA Self-Serve Kiosk.

Drivers aged 40 and over must have their vision results submitted electronically by anAuthorized Online Vision Certification Provider. The vision certification must be within 24 months of renewing.

To Renew by Mail

Renew your driver's license by mail if you have received a "renew by mail" notice. In order to ensure delivery of your license prior to expiration, please submit your “mail in renewal” application at least 15 days before your license expires. If you find any errors in your information, you must visit an MVA office to renew in person.

  • Complete your renewal application (Your new license will be mailed to the address printed on your Maryland Mail-In Driver's License Renewal Application)
  • If you are over 40, you must have your doctor complete and sign the "vision certification" portion of your renewal form. Please note, the vision certification portion of the renewal form is the only form that can be "read" by the MVA technology that processes your license by mail. If you use a separate form, you must renew in person.
  • Mail in your renewal with the proper fee.
  • Your new license will be mailed to the address printed on your Maryland Mail-In Driver's License Renewal Application. The MVA cannot mail or forward a renewed license to an alternate address. If you need to change your address, pleaseclick hereand then you can renew by mail.

To Renew in Person

If you have been notified by the MVA that it is time to renew, you should start the processhere.

To improve customer service and reduce wait times, customers under the age of 40, who are eligible, must renew their driver’s license online, or by mail orMVA Kiosk. Renewals will no longer be completed at an MVA branch office counter for these customers. You can renew your non-commercial driver's licenseonline.

If you have changed your name since your last license was issued, you must change your name with the Social Security Administration prior to coming to the MVA. Click here​for the list of appropriate documentation and to schedule an appointment.

How do I renew my license if it has been expired for one (1) year or more?

To have your license reissued, you will need to pass the applicable vision screening,knowledge and drivingskills road test; You may be required to present your age, identity and residency documents. Please start your applicationonline.

Notes:

  • You may be able to take the knowledge and skills tests on the same day. (Subject to MVA branch availability)
  • Click here for how to prepare for your driving skills test.

Please click her​e​ to prepare your document list and schedule an appointment.

Active Military Personnel and U.S. Foreign Service Members and their dependents

For information on requirements for military personnel and U.S. Foreign Service members (how to apply, renewal, etc.) please refer to the Service Members and Veterans page.

Veteran Designation:

You may be able to add a designation on your driver's license, indicating that you are veteran of the United States. There is no fee for the designation, pleasecl​ick herefor more information.

Fees:

The Maryland ​MVA renews non-commercial/commercial driver’s licenses for 8 years. The renewal fee can be viewed from the link driver license renewal fee​.

If the customer's license has been expired for one (1) year or more, the new resident driver’s license fee is charged.

License Renewal Refusal Due to Maryland Tax Deficiency and Unpaid Unemployment Insurance Contributions

If the applicant has not paid all undisputed taxes and/or unemployment insurance contributions to the Maryland Comptroller or the Secretary of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation, or provided for payment in a manner that is satisfactory to the unit responsible for collections Maryland Law prohibits the MVA from:

  • Renewing a non-commercial or commercial driver's license,
  • Registration Renewal
  • Replacement Tag Renewal
    • Substitute Tag
    • Substitute Sticker
    • Tag Transfer
    • Tag Transfer with Renewal plates

To Resolve an Outstanding Tax Obligation:

The MVA does not accept payment for taxes.

  • Please make payments, online at the Maryland Comptroller's websitewww.marylandtaxes.com. Click "Online Services" to see all the options available to pay outstanding individual or business taxes.
  • If you cannot pay the debt in full, you may contact the comptroller via:
    • e-mail atmvahold@comp.state.md.us; OR
  • By phone to discuss payment options.
    • Individual income tax liabilities toll free 1-855-213-6669
    • Business tax liabilities call 410-649-0633.

To Resolve an Outstanding Unemployment Insurance Obligation:

The MVA does not accept payment for unemployment contributions.

Businesses with unpaid unemployment insurance obligations should contact the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation to satisfy their debts or make acceptable payment arrangements. You may contact them:

  • By phone at 410-767-2699; or
  • Via e-mail atlicnrelease@dllr.state.md.us.

Once the liabilities have been resolved, the MVA will be notified that the hold on the driver's license or vehicle registration renewal/transfer has been lifted. Please allow up to 2 business days after the receipt of payment or approved payment plan for the hold to be released.

*Please do not wait until the deadline to renew to address your unpaid tax or unemployment insurance contribution debts.

Note: Vehicle transactions that may not be processed include:

  • Registration Renewal
  • Replacement Tag Renewal
  • Substitute Tag
  • Substitute Sticker
  • Tag Transfer

The Commercial Driver's License (CDL)

For information on CDL requirements (how to apply for a CDL, renewal of a CDL, etc.) please refer to theCDL Information​page.

Contact Information:

MVA
Driver Services Division
6601 Ritchie Highway, NE
Glen Burnie, MD 21062

Driver Licensing Information - Renewing Your Maryland Driver's License Pages (2024)

FAQs

How many answers can you get wrong on the Maryland permit test? ›

In Maryland, the permit test consists of 25 questions, and you must correctly answer at least 22 questions to pass, which is an 88% passing score.

How many questions are on the Maryland driver's license test? ›

Each test includes 25 questions – just like the real knowledge test. You can take the untimed version of the test as many times as you need. Link directly to the Maryland Driver's Manual to study each topic. Take the timed version to ​see if you can pass it within the 20 minutes allowed.

Can a Maryland driver's license be renewed online? ›

To improve customer service and reduce wait times, customers under the age of 40, who are eligible, must renew their driver's license online, or by mail or MVA Kiosk. Renewals will no longer be completed at an MVA branch office counter for these customers. You can renew your non-commercial driver's license online.

Is the Maryland permit test easy? ›

MVA Practice Permit Tests

So, you'll know exactly what information to remember. All you have to do is to enroll to get access to over a hundred questions! You may think that acing the MVA written test is easy, but it is not! Around 70% of driver's license applicants fail their exam on their first try.

How many times can you fail the driving test in Maryland? ›

If you fail the skills test, you may retake the test: First failure - one (1) day later, (depending on test appointment availability); or. Second or subsequent failure - One (1) week (7 days minimum) later, (depending on test appointment availability)

Is the Maryland driving test hard? ›

There are only two states where it is harder to get a driver's license than in Maryland, according to the study. Drivers over the age of 18 must have a learner's permit for a minimum of 18 months, license fees are only $9 and applicants can take three passes at the test, which requires 85 percent proficiency.

How many mistakes are allowed on a driving test near Maryland? ›

There are only 25 questions on the Maryland driver's test, but you need 22 correct to pass — so miss just 4 and you'll have to come back to the MVA another day. Be prepared for even the toughest questions by taking our MVA diagnostic made up of the 15 questions most people from the Old Line State get wrong.

How long does the Maryland driving test take? ›

​You are allowed a maximum of 20 minutes to complete the driver's knowledge test and a score of 88% or better is required to pass. ​ When you're ready hit the start button on the timer. Good luck!

Do I need an eye exam to renew my license in Maryland? ›

Non-commercial drivers aged 40 & over are required to have a vision exam at each renewal period and those under the age of 40 are minimally required to have a vision exam every other renewal period.

Do I need my birth certificate to renew my license in Maryland? ›

What You'll Need to Renew your Maryland Driver License. Proof of age and Identity: U.S. Birth Certificate - original or certified copy, U.S. Passport - valid or expired less than 5 years, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (U.S. DHS) Form N-565.

What are two proofs of residency for DMV Maryland? ›

A Social Security Card, W-2 form (not more than 18 months old), or SSA-1099 form (not more than 18 months old) Two proofs of Maryland physical address, such as vehicle registration, insurance card, bank statement, credit card or utility bill or mail from a federal, state or local government agency.

What is the best day to renew a driver's license? ›

Most licenses expire by the end of the month, which means many people will be pouring into the DMV during the early and late parts of the month. Mid-month should be the ideal time to schedule your visit. You can also expect your visit to be less stressful on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays.

What happens if you forget to renew your license in Maryland? ›

If your license is expired for one year or more, you are required to pass a knowledge and driver's skills test. Proof of age, identity and residency, are required. Please use the our online document guide to determine what you will need to bring with you to the MVA branch office. Please pay the required fees.

How much does it cost to renew your Maryland driver's license? ›

Driver Licensing Fees
Commercial CDL
Driver's License Renewal ($6.00 per year)$48.00 - 8 years*
Driver's License Duplicate$20.00
Driver's License Corrected$20.00
Driver's License New (under 21)$9.00* per year
22 more rows

What is the passing score for the permit test in Maryland? ›

To obtain a passing score, you'll need to provide a correct answer to at least 88% of the questions. This means that you must accurately respond to at least 22 of the 25 questions. If you do not pass the test on your first try, you will be allowed to retake the exam during the next business day.

Can I take my learner's permit test online in MD? ›

The learner's permit process includes the online test with 25 random questions, which include roadway signage and rules of the road, the dangers and penalties related to the impaired operation and specific topics about sharing the road with bicyclists and hands-free driving laws, the MVA said.

How many questions can you get wrong on the permit test in DC? ›

What to expect on the actual exam
How many questions30
How many correct answers to pass24
Passing score80%
Minimum age to apply for Class D Learner Permit16

How much is a permit in Maryland? ›

Driver Licensing Fees
Commercial CDL
Driver's License New (21 & over)$72.00*/$9.00* per year
Learner's Permit – Non CDL Type I (GLS) No previous license - includes conversion to full license)$50.00
Learner's Permit – Non CDL Type II (Currently/previously licensed)$30.00
Learner's Permit Corrected$20.00
22 more rows

