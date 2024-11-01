Dry Socket Paste – Uses, Types & Costs | Byte® (2024)

  1. What is Dry Socket Paste
  2. Types of Dry Socket Paste
  3. Effectiveness
  4. Side Effects
  5. How to Apply Dry Socket Paste
  6. Cost of Dry Socket Paste
  7. Alternative Treatments
  8. Resources

Dry socket paste is a medicated paste dressing used to treat alveolar osteitis (dry socket), a possible complication of tooth extraction. It is typically made with 4% guaiacol and 4% eugenol in a petroleum base, but it can also be formulated with butamben and iodoform.

When applied by a dentist, dry socket paste relieves the pain of dry socket and sanitizes the area to reduce the chance of infection.

It is not considered safe for home use, but dentists often charge little to nothing for this service. If you do not want to use dry socket paste to manage your condition, some alternative treatments include medicated gauze, zinc oxide eugenol, and low-level laser therapy.

What is Dry Socket Paste?

Dry socket paste is a type of wound dressing used to treat alveolar osteitis, also known as dry socket. This condition is a possible complication of tooth extraction and most commonly occurs after wisdom tooth extractions, although but it can happen after any extraction.

Dry socket occurs when the blood clot that forms over the extraction site detaches from the gum tissue, leaving the bone and nerve underneath it exposed. This creates an intense, throbbing pain that can't be fully relieved by over-the-counter pain medications.

Traditional dry socket paste is made of 4% guaiacol and 4% eugenol mixed with a petroleum base. This makes a sticky, spreadable substance that your dentist can use to fill your empty tooth socket and cover the exposed bone beneath it.

In addition to their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, these two ingredients act as a moderate-strength analgesic when combined. This means that they can soothe painful inflamed tissues while also dulling the sensation of the pain itself. After a few days, the paste will resorb itself into the body.

Dry socket usually lasts between seven and 10 days, and many patients only need a single application of dry socket paste to make it through that period. However, some patients will need additional treatment, especially if they are experiencing further complications such as bone fragments or infection.

Do not hesitate to return to your dentist if you do not think your dry socket is healing properly. If the site does become infected, that infection could spread to your jawbone and become much more difficult to treat.

Types of Dry Socket Paste

Dry socket paste has evolved over the years. While the traditional formulation is still in use, a new version made with eugenol, butamben and iodoform has become popular in modern dental offices. These formulations may be sold under different brand names, including:

All formulations are safe for professional dental use and provide effective relief from dry socket symptoms. There is no significant difference between the two, so you can expect your treatment to be the same regardless of which type your dentist uses.

If you are experiencing dry socket, in addition to having dry socket paste applied, your dentist may prescribe painkillers and send you home with instructions on using ice packs and rinsing gently with a salt water solution.

Effectiveness

Dry socket paste is considered an effective treatment for most cases of dry socket. More severe cases may require additional pain relief from oral prescription medications.

If you are still in significant pain after receiving treatment with dry socket paste, schedule a follow-up appointment with your dentist. Your medical professional will assess your case, check for any developing complications, and prescribe additional medications as needed.

Side Effects of Dry Socket Pastes

Dry socket pastes have minimal side effects and are considered safe even when accidentally swallowed. However, this procedure should not be used on people with guaiacol or eugenol sensitivity or on pregnant women.

Among the side effects you might experience after the procedure include headaches and stomach upsets, especially when ingested. These side effects are rare and mild. Cases of overusing or swallowing the medication have resulted in confusion, chest pain, dizziness and heart problems like abnormal heart rhythms.

How to Apply Dry Socket Paste

Because dry socket paste is not recommended for any other use, you cannot buy it from the drug store. Fortunately, the application procedure is quite simple, and dentists charge little to nothing for the procedure. Ideally, you'll spend less than $100 on the entire process.

The application process is straightforward and involves three steps:

  1. Cleaning the extraction site to prevent infection

  2. Applying the paste on the target site

  3. Taking as directed any prescription NSAIDs or other pain relief medicine

The paste should be applied only by a trained professional and with a dental expert's supervision.

Your dentist will also advise you on how to care for the spot for the next couple of weeks for the best results. Dry socket paste is highly effective in treating alveolar osteitis, and the pain should subside within a few hours of application.

How Much Does Dry Socket Paste Cost?

Dry socket paste is not recommended for unsupervised home use and can't be purchased outside of dental supply outlets. If you decide to purchase some through one of these outlets, it will cost you around $50 for 10 grams of product. However, the safer (and usually more affordable) way to get dry socket paste is to see your dentist for dry socket treatment.

Many dentists do not charge for dry socket treatment after you have had a tooth extracted at their office. Others will charge a nominal fee based on how severe your case is and whether you need additional X-rays to treat the problem. The fee for this service will usually include the cost of the dry socket paste.

Alternative Treatments

The primary goal of dry socket treatment is to manage symptoms, not to speed healing. Dry socket paste is just one of many ways you can reduce the pain associated with this condition. You can also use any of the following alternative treatments to achieve the same effect:

  • Medicated gauze dressing

  • Topical anesthetics like lidocaine (Orajel, Oraqix)

  • Zinc oxide eugenol

  • G.E.C.B. pastilles

  • Plasma rich in growth factors

  • Low level laser therapy

  • Oral hydrogel dressings (SockIt!)

Not all dentists offer these alternative treatments, but many use at least one of them in addition to dry socket paste. This allows them to accommodate patients who are not good candidates for dry socket paste, such as pregnant women.

Resources

FAQs

What is the use of Dry Socket Paste?

Dry socket paste is a type of wound dressing used to treat alveolar osteitis, also known as dry socket. This condition is a possible complication of tooth extraction and most commonly occurs after wisdom tooth extractions, although but it can happen after any extraction.

Can you buy Dry Socket Paste over the counter?

Managing a dry socket with over-the-counter medications won't give you the relief you need, so visit your dentist at the first sign of a dry socket for treatment. After flushing the socket to remove food and debris, your dentist will pack it with a medicated dressing in the form of a paste.

Can you eat normally with Dry Socket Paste?

What should I eat after developing a dry socket? Pudding, yogurt, Jell-O, and applesauce are excellent recovery foods because they don't require any chewing. Stick to these post-extraction staples for the first 24 hours after your surgery before moving on to soft foods you need to chew.

What is the best dressing for a dry socket?

Alvogyl is still the material of choice in terms of pain relief, wound healing, and low incidence of dry socket.

How long can you leave dry socket paste in?

Tamp down the Dry Socket Paste, ensuring coverage of all exposed bone. Do not cover the Dry Socket Paste. Dry Socket Paste will remain in the extraction socket 3 to 5 days and will gradually wash out as the socket heals – there is no need for a separate visit to remove the product.

Can I drink coffee with dry socket paste?

During the first 24 to 48 hours after a tooth extraction, it's generally advised to avoid coffee. Here's why: Temperature Sensitivity: Hot beverages like coffee can cause increased blood flow to the area, which might lead to more bleeding and delay clot formation.

Will Orajel help dry socket?

Place a medicated dressing in a socket – iodoform gauze with lidocaine and eugenol. Take pain medications – alternate 400mg of ibuprofen followed 6 hours later with two Tylenol extra strength and repeat 6 hours later in the same routine. Self-care – place drops of Orajel or oil of cloves directly into the socket.

Can you get rid of dry socket on your own?

While it is best to see a dentist to treat a dry socket, some home remedies may help manage them. These include clove oil, honey, and salt water. Dry socket happens when a blood clot either does not form properly or falls out after a tooth extraction.

Can I brush my teeth after dry socket paste?

When Can You Start Brushing with Toothpaste after Tooth Extraction. Since the extraction socket takes a while to heal, most dental experts recommend avoiding brushing with toothpaste for 3 – 4 days after tooth extraction. After that, you can start brushing again while avoiding the extraction socket.

How to speed up dry socket healing?

Lifestyle and home remedies
  1. Take pain medicines as prescribed.
  2. Do not smoke or use tobacco products.
  3. Drink plenty of clear liquids. ...
  4. Rinse your mouth gently with warm salt water several times a day.
  5. Brush your teeth gently around the dry socket area.
  6. Be careful with eating or drinking.
Jul 18, 2023

What happens if you let a dry socket go?

If the blood clot is dislodged or does not form well, the bone and nerve are left exposed. This causes extreme pain and can lead to infection. If you have dry socket, you will need to return to your dentist or oral surgeon.

Does packing a dry socket hurt?

Many dentists pack a dry socket with eugenol based medications that help decrease the pain temporarily. However, the packing process itself can irritate the dry socket and may slow healing. In addition, when the temporary effects wear off, the pain will likely return.

What paste do dentists use for dry socket?

The anesthetic agents numb the area, reducing pain and discomfort. Antiseptic agents help to prevent infection and promote healing. Benzocaine, Lidocaine, Tetracycline HCl, and Hydrocortisone are common ingredients in dry socket paste.

What is the best medication for dry socket?

What is the best medication for dry socket?
Best Medications for Dry Socket
Tylenol (acetaminophen)AnalgesicOral
SaliCept Oral Patch (hydrogel)Hydrogel dressingTopical
Sultan Dry Socket Paste (guaiacol & eugenol)Paste dressingTopical
Xylocaine Viscous (lidocaine viscous)Local anestheticTopical
4 more rows
Aug 7, 2020

What makes dry socket pain worse?

Intense pain happens when the underlying bone and nerves are exposed. Pain occurs in the socket and along the nerves to the side of the face. The socket becomes swollen and irritated. It may fill with bits of food, making the pain worse.

Does packing a dry socket help it heal?

Many dentists pack a dry socket with eugenol based medications that help decrease the pain temporarily. However, the packing process itself can irritate the dry socket and may slow healing. In addition, when the temporary effects wear off, the pain will likely return.

Does dry socket dressing need to be removed?

You may need to have the dressing changed every few days until the socket is healed and you should also follow any advice that is given to you by your dentist at this time. Generally though, whilst a dry socket can be painful and inconvenient, it should cause no long term problems.

What does dry socket gel do?

Orasoothe “Sockit” Gel is an oral hydrogel wound dressing – used to promote optimal healing and pain management after invasive dental procedures. Ideal for extraction sites (dry-socket prevention), bone grafting, implants, laser treatments, scaling, ulcers, orthodontic irritations, and all injuries of the oral mucosa.

