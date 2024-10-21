Duke women's soccer coach Robbie Church secures 300th career win at home against SMU (2024)

It was a Mia to Mia connection for the goal. After scoring her own goal early on in the Blue Devils' match against SMU, sophomore Mia Oliaro sent the ball into the box for her name-twin Mia Minestrella at the end of the first half. Minestrella kept control of the ball amidst a sea of red jerseys, shaking off defenders and charging toward the goal to solidify the lead.

Clad in black and pink jerseys in honor of Kick Cancer night, No. 3 Duke logged its first ACC home win, besting SMU in a well-earned 3-0 victory Friday afternoon. The win marked head coach Robbie Church’s 300th career coaching win in his final season with the team.

“It was a little bit different of a game than we've had up to this point,” Church said after the game. “The girls showed a lot of character.”

The Blue Devils’ character shined immediately, as they scored their first goal a mere 90 seconds into the match. Graduate student Hannah Bebar slid to the ground to pick the pocket of a defender, sending the ball back into Blue Devil hands — or rather, to the feet of junior Devin Lynch.

As the Mustang defenders converged on Lynch, she quickly sent the ball down the left side of the pitch where a waiting Ella Hase used her speed to get ahead. Hase, who is tied for the most assists on the team, crossed the ball across the box towards a wide open Oliaro, who finished the job that her teammates started and put Duke on the board early.

“You score a goal in the first minute and a half to put you on that front foot. That was so important for us,” Church said.

The early goal gave Duke the control it needed for the rest of the match. From that point, the Blue Devils did what they do best: disrupt any semblance of offense from their opponents. As has become the norm, Duke outshot the Mustangs 12-1 in the first half and kept the ball firmly on SMU’s half of the pitch. Its defensive trio, backed up by goalkeeper Leah Freeman, refused to give the Mustangs the chance to set up an offense or put points on the board.

As Hurricane Helene rolled through the Raleigh-Durham area, the effects of playing on a soaked field in windy conditions were obvious. A wet ball meant first touches weren’t always solid, and the wind often blew the long ball a bit off target.

But, despite the challenges posed by Mother Nature, Duke managed to stay on top. Minestrella’s goal with about a minute and a half left in the first half sent the Blue Devils into the locker room with a solid 2-0 lead. Still, it was the Mustangs who trotted out of the locker room with all the momentum. As light rain rolled into Koskinen Stadium, so did SMU’s offensive energy. Feeling the pressure of being in a two-goal hole, the Mustangs were aggressive, refusing to let Duke’s stifling high press keep them quiet. After being left with little to do in the first half, the Mustang’s renewed offensive drive forced Freeman to work hard to log the 26th shutout of her college career. The Berkeley, Calif., native made four saves in a three minute period as SMU, led by sophomore standout Nyah Rose, pounded shot after shot towards the goal. “Leah [Freeman] has become one of the best goalkeepers in the country,” Church said. “Anytime we’ve had breakdowns, we have Leah back there.”

With their goal well defended, the Blue Devils went back on the offensive for the rest of the second half. Though they were already up, Hase decided that one assist on the night was not enough. Once again using her speed to leave the Mustangs in the dust, the Orland Park, Ill., native powered down the left side of the field. Waiting in the box this time around was freshman Mary Long. She took control of the low-ball and sent it towards the goal, solidifying Duke’s victory to 3-0.

“I think I’m old,” Church joked when asked about the 300-win milestone. “I've been a very blessed person, to be at a school that I love and just having a great time [in my] last year.”

Duke will start the month of October still at home, continuing conference play against Virginia Oct. 3 Thursday evening.

