EA Sports FC 24 Downloadable Content and Size - News (2024)

EA Sports FC 24 Downloadable Content

EA Sports FC 24, the latest FIFA game, is available for download on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. To get a head start in playing the new game, it's recommended to pre-download it. If you have a PS5 without a disc drive, downloading is necessary.

Article continues below advertisement

The game can be downloaded on various platforms including PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The Ultimate Edition is only available as a download, but it offers enticing pre-order bonuses. PC players can also engage in crossplay with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements before downloading. For PlayStation users, both PS4 and PS5 versions are available, with the option to upgrade from the former to the latter. Xbox players can download EA FC 24 for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and also have the option to upgrade from Old-Gen to Next-Gen for free.

Looking for inspiration in the world of games? Look no further than Fresherslive's games article. Get inspired, informed, and entertained with our stories about gaming.

Article continues below advertisement

EA Sports FC 24 Download Size

Platform Version Download Size Xbox One/Series X Ultimate Edition ca. 45 GB (One & Series X|S) Standard Edition PlayStation 4/5 Ultimate Edition ca. 45 GB - 48 GB (PS4 & PS5) Standard Edition PC Ultimate Edition ca. 45 GB Standard Edition Nintendo Switch Standard Edition Not known yet

EA FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 is an upcoming soccer video game developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and published by EA Sports. It's the first game in the EA Sports FC series and the 31st overall installment. It will be released worldwide on September 29, 2023, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game's cover features Manchester City striker Erling Haaland on the Standard Edition. The Ultimate Edition showcases 31 iconic players, including Vinícius Júnior, Sam Kerr, Marta, Ronaldinho, Marquinhos, Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-min, and others, representing football's past and present.

EA FC 24 Game Features

In EA Sports FC 24 for Nintendo Switch, they're using a new game engine called Frostbite, making the gameplay similar to PlayStation and Xbox versions. Unlike previous Switch versions criticized for minimal updates, this one brings the full Ultimate Team and VOLTA Football experience, although it doesn't support playing across different consoles.

The game introduces "HyperMotion V" tech, using data from real matches to create more animations than before. The "AcceleRATE 2.0" system categorizes player movement into seven styles, offering more variety. "PlayStyles" reflect players' abilities, with an enhanced version called PlayStyles+ for elite players. Ultimate Team now allows improvements to player skills and ratings through Evolutions.

Additionally, male and female players can be on the same team. Eight new ICONs have been added, including five female icons for the first time. In the combined Clubs and VOLTA Football mode, cross-platform play is possible between users on similar consoles, expanding multiplayer options.

Overall, these changes make EA Sports FC 24 a more dynamic and inclusive gaming experience.

Article continues below advertisement

EA FC 24 Overview

Developer EA Vancouver, EA Romania Publisher EA Sports Series EA Sports FC Engine Frostbite 3 Platform Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5 Windows Xbox One Xbox Series X/S Release Date September 29, 2023 (official) September 22, 2023 (early 7-day for ultimate) Genre Sports Mode Single-player, multiplayer

TRENDING

Brain Teaser: Find the Odd One in 10 Seconds How to Hide Your Location on Snapchat? How to Turn Off Your Snapchat Location? Optical Illusion: Can You Try to Find the Hidden Number in 10 Seconds?

Next Article ››

Crow Country All Secrets, How to Solve All Secret Puzzles in Crow Country? 154 days ago How to Get Star Dust in Hades 2? How to Get Moon Dust? 155 days ago How to Get Darth Maul Car Decal in Fortnite? How to Get Darth Maul Skin in Fortn... 155 days ago Where to Find Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76? What is Canned Dog Food in Fallout ... 160 days ago MotoGP 24 Review, Release Date, Platforms and Trailer 160 days ago See Also EA FC 24: Events Kalender - Alle Promos in 2023 / 2024

Disclaimer: The above information is for general informational purposes only. All information on the Site is provided in good faith, however we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of any information on the Site.