EA SPORTS FC™ 24 for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Official Site for Canada (2024)

Welcome to the Club

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is a new era for The World’s Game: 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created.

Feel closer to the game with two cutting-edge technologies delivering unparalleled realism in every match: PlayStyles optimised by Opta, and an enhanced Frostbite™ Engine powering EA SPORTS FC™ 24 on Nintendo Switch™ for the first time in EA SPORTS™ history.
PlayStyles dimensionalise athletes, interpreting data from Opta and other sources into signature abilities which heighten the realism and individuality of each player.
The enhanced Frostbite™ Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion to each match.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 also introduces a full Ultimate Team™ experience to Nintendo Switch: develop club legends and improve your players with the brand new Ultimate Team™ Evolutions, and welcome women’s footballers to the pitch alongside men as you craft your dream XI.
Test your skills in Rivals, offline in Squad Battles, or against the best in Champions, plus complete Objectives, and compete casually in Friendlies.
Or hit the pitch in Clubs and VOLTA FOOTBALL, personalise your own Pro, and play with friends throughout the year.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is the next chapter in a more innovative future of football.

Game requires a download of at least 31 GB via an Internet connection. You may also be required to create or link a Nintendo Account. MicroSD card (sold separately) may be required depending on your storage. Storage requirements may change, visit x.ea.com/ea/FC-Switch for details.

Supported play modes

TV

Tabletop

Handheld

Product information

Release date

September 29, 2023

No. of players

Local wireless (2)

Online (1-22)

Genre

Sports

Simulation

Publisher

Electronic Arts

ESRB rating

Everyone

Supported play modes

TV mode, Tabletop mode, Handheld mode

Game file size

31.1 GB

Supported languages

Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese

WARNING: If you have epilepsy or have had seizures or other unusual reactions to flashing lights or patterns, consult a doctor before playing video games. All users should read the Health and Safety Information available in the system settings before using this software.

**Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. This game does not support Save Data Cloud backup. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply.nintendo.com/switch-online

Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/legal for details.This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items, including a random selection of virtual in-game items.FC Points not available in Belgium.*Requires EA SPORTS FC 24 (sold separately) and all game updates, EA Account and internet connection.Acceptance of EA User Agreement (terms.ea.com) & Privacy and Cookie Policy (privacy.ea.com) required to play. EA & applicable platform accounts may be required for online features (internet required). Age restrictions apply, see o.ea.com/ea/child-access & applicable platform account for details. EA may provide certain free incremental content &/or updates. Mandatory updates may be downloaded automatically, incur broadband fees & require additional storage or purchase to access. Product collects data for in-game advertising. EA may retire online features after 30 days notice at ea.com/service-updates.© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, EA, EA SPORTS, the EA SPORTS logo, EA SPORTS FC, the EA SPORTS FC logo, Frostbite, the Frostbite logo, Ultimate Team, and VOLTA FOOTBALL are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.

