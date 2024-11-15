EA SPORTS FC™ 24 for Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Official Site for Canada (2024)

Nintendo Switch
EA SPORTS FC™ 24
Welcome to the Club
EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is a new era for The World’s Game: 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created.
Feel closer to the game with two cutting-edge technologies delivering unparalleled realism in every match: PlayStyles optimised by Opta, and an enhanced Frostbite™ Engine powering EA SPORTS FC™ 24 on Nintendo Switch™ for the first time in EA SPORTS™ history.
PlayStyles dimensionalise athletes, interpreting data from Opta and other sources into signature abilities which heighten the realism and individuality of each player.
The enhanced Frostbite™ Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion to each match.
EA SPORTS FC™ 24 also introduces a full Ultimate Team™ experience to Nintendo Switch: develop club legends and improve your players with the brand new Ultimate Team™ Evolutions, and welcome women’s footballers to the pitch alongside men as you craft your dream XI.
Test your skills in Rivals, offline in Squad Battles, or against the best in Champions, plus complete Objectives, and compete casually in Friendlies.
Or hit the pitch in Clubs and VOLTA FOOTBALL, personalise your own Pro, and play with friends throughout the year.
EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is the next chapter in a more innovative future of football.
Game requires a download of at least 31 GB via an Internet connection. You may also be required to create or link a Nintendo Account. MicroSD card (sold separately) may be required depending on your storage. Storage requirements may change, visit x.ea.com/ea/FC-Switch for details.
Product information
Release date
September 29, 2023
No. of players
Single System (1-4)
Local wireless (2)
Online (1-22)
Genre
Sports
Simulation
Publisher
Electronic Arts
ESRB rating
Everyone
Game file size
31.1 GB
Supported languages
Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese
