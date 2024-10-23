EA SPORTS FC™ 24 | Xbox (2024)

The most true-to-football experience ever with HyperMotionV**, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine.

JOIN THE CLUB.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 welcomes you to The World’s Game—the most true-to-football experience ever with HyperMotionV**, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine reinventing how 19,000+ authentic players move, play and look in every match.

Unrivalled authenticity

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is the most authentic football experience ever with 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues across The World’s Game.

HyperMotionV

HyperMotionV captures the game as it’s truly played, using volumetric data from more than 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches to ensure player movements in-game accurately reflect real-world action on the pitch.*

Women's football

Welcome women’s football to Ultimate Team™ and build your dream squad from leagues and competitions across The World’s Game, now including the WSL, NWSL, D1F, UWCL, Frauen Bundesliga, and Liga F.

PlayStyles

PlayStyles dimensionalize athletes, making them more authentic by interpreting real-world player data from Opta and other sources into signature abilities which heighten the realism and individuality of each player.

Frostbite™ Engine

A revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion to each match in the most visually authentic football experience ever.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is a new era for The World’s Game—19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created.

Feel closer to the game with three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism in every match—HyperMotionV*, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine. HyperMotionV captures the game as it’s truly played, using volumetric data from 180+ pro men’s and women’s matches to ensure movement in-game accurately reflects real-world action on the pitch. PlayStyles dimensionalize athletes, interpreting data from Opta and other sources into signature abilities which heighten the realism and individuality of each player. The revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion to each match.

Develop club legends and improve your players with the brand new Ultimate Team™ Evolutions, and welcome women’s footballers to the pitch alongside men as you craft your dream XI. Write your own story in Manager and Player Career, and join friends on the pitch with cross-play** in Clubs and VOLTA FOOTBALL™.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is the next chapter in a more innovative future of football.

Rating Pending

  • May contain content inappropriate for children. Visit ESRB.org for rating information.

Publisher

Electronic Arts Inc.

Developer

EA Vancouver & EA Romania

Genre

Sports
Simulation

Platforms

Xbox Series X|S
Xbox One

Release date

September 29, 2023

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition

