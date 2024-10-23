EA SPORTS FC™ 24 | Xbox (2024)

Game details

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is a new era for The World’s Game—19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created.

Feel closer to the game with three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism in every match—HyperMotionV*, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine. HyperMotionV captures the game as it’s truly played, using volumetric data from 180+ pro men’s and women’s matches to ensure movement in-game accurately reflects real-world action on the pitch. PlayStyles dimensionalize athletes, interpreting data from Opta and other sources into signature abilities which heighten the realism and individuality of each player. The revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion to each match.

Develop club legends and improve your players with the brand new Ultimate Team™ Evolutions, and welcome women’s footballers to the pitch alongside men as you craft your dream XI. Write your own story in Manager and Player Career, and join friends on the pitch with cross-play** in Clubs and VOLTA FOOTBALL™.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is the next chapter in a more innovative future of football.