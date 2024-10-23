EA SPORTS FC™ 24 | Xbox (2024)

'); var rgb = $('.high-contrast-test').css('color').match(/\d+/g); if (rgb[0] > 153) {$('html').addClass('high-contrast-mode white-on-black');} if (rgb[0] < 153) {$('html').addClass('high-contrast-mode black-on-white');} //Mac font fix var userOS = navigator.appVersion; if (userOS.indexOf("Mac") != -1) { $("body").append('
The most true-to-football experience ever with HyperMotionV**, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine.
EA SPORTS FC™ 24 welcomes you to The World’s Game—the most true-to-football experience ever with HyperMotionV**, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine reinventing how 19,000+ authentic players move, play and look in every match.
Game features
Unrivalled authenticity
EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is the most authentic football experience ever with 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues across The World’s Game.
HyperMotionV
HyperMotionV captures the game as it’s truly played, using volumetric data from more than 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches to ensure player movements in-game accurately reflect real-world action on the pitch.*
Women's football
Welcome women’s football to Ultimate Team™ and build your dream squad from leagues and competitions across The World’s Game, now including the WSL, NWSL, D1F, UWCL, Frauen Bundesliga, and Liga F.
PlayStyles
PlayStyles dimensionalize athletes, making them more authentic by interpreting real-world player data from Opta and other sources into signature abilities which heighten the realism and individuality of each player.
Frostbite™ Engine
A revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion to each match in the most visually authentic football experience ever.
Game details
EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is a new era for The World’s Game—19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created.
Feel closer to the game with three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism in every match—HyperMotionV*, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and a revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine. HyperMotionV captures the game as it’s truly played, using volumetric data from 180+ pro men’s and women’s matches to ensure movement in-game accurately reflects real-world action on the pitch. PlayStyles dimensionalize athletes, interpreting data from Opta and other sources into signature abilities which heighten the realism and individuality of each player. The revolutionized Frostbite™ Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion to each match.
Develop club legends and improve your players with the brand new Ultimate Team™ Evolutions, and welcome women’s footballers to the pitch alongside men as you craft your dream XI. Write your own story in Manager and Player Career, and join friends on the pitch with cross-play** in Clubs and VOLTA FOOTBALL™.
EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is the next chapter in a more innovative future of football.
Additional information
- May contain content inappropriate for children. Visit ESRB.org for rating information.
Publisher
Electronic Arts Inc.
Developer
EA Vancouver & EA Romania
Genre
Sports
Simulation
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S
Xbox One
Release date
September 29, 2023
Get the game
Standard Edition
Included with Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play
Play EA SPORTS FC™ 24 and hundreds of high-quality games for one low monthly price with PC Game Pass or Ultimate, including all of the benefits of EA Play at no additional cost.
Includes Xbox One X and Xbox Series X|S EA SPORTS FC™ 24 games.
Buy EA SPORTS FC™ 24
Deluxe Edition
Buy EA SPORTS FC™ 24 Ultimate Edition and receive:
- Dual Entitlement includes Xbox One X and Xbox Series X|S EA SPORTS FC™ 24 games
- 4600 FC Points
Add-ons
POWER
YOUR
DREAMS
*Conditions and restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-24/game-offer-and-disclaimers for details.
**HyperMotionV technology only available on Xbox Series X|S.
***Cross-play enabled in certain modes on same-generation platforms. Cross-play not available on Switch version.
✝︎Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Codes will be delivered via Xbox system message after full payment is received. Redeem at microsoft.com/redeem by January 1st, 2024. Valid for new Xbox Game Pass members only. Valid payment method required. Unless you cancel, you will be charged the then-current regular membership rate when the promotional period ends. Limit: 1 per person/account. Subject to the Microsoft Services Agreement, Game Pass terms and system requirements at: xbox.com/subscriptionterms. Available in all Game Pass Ultimate regions except Russia see xbox.com/regions.
Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/legal for details.
✝︎✝︎Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/en/PC/ for details.
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, EA, EA SPORTS, the EA SPORTS logo, EA SPORTS FC, the EA SPORTS FC logo, Frostbite, the Frostbite logo, Ultimate Team, and VOLTA FOOTBALL are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.
Online console multiplayer requires Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, or Core (membership sold separately).
