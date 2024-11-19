Easiest Ever Sticky Sausage Tray Bake (2024)

Home › Collections › One Pot
By Sarah Rossi
on Feb 02, 2017, Updated Jun 10, 2024
4.94 from 145 votes
This post may contain affiliate links.
This Sticky Sausage Tray Bake combines sausages with veggies and shortcut sweet sauce, thrown together in minutes – you can’t go wrong. Such an easy midweek favourite!
This Easy Sticky Sausage Tray Bake is comfort food packaged in one healthy meal that is super easy and so delicious.
I know those midweek healthy dinners can be eyed up with suspicion sometimes, especially when the vegetables aren’t hidden.
But there’s one never-fail option that you should definitely take – SAUSAGES. This all-in-one sausage tray bake is almost like a roast dinner without the faff.
Then there’s the sticky sauce that lifts the whole thing.
Any doubters on marmalade out there, please give this a go before you write it off. I don’t like marmalade on toast but I love this.
It’s a fab shortcut to sweet sticky sauce and kids will give it the thumbs up!
Why you’ll love this Sausage Tray Bake recipe
⭐️ Preparation is short and sweet
⭐️ Warmed up leftovers can be plated up the day after
⭐️ It’s a one-pot winner with the whole family!
How we came up with this recipe
You know how much I love a one pot recipe, and this is as easy as they come!
Simply put all of the ingredients onto a baking tray and bake for 45 minutes… a total hit of a hands-off meal.
Sausages are a fantastic ingredient for making a hearty family dinner in lots of different ways.
They’re value for money, easy to work with and usually everyone loves them.
Sausage Tray Bake Ingredients Notes
- Onions – Red or white onions are fine
- Vegetables – I usually use leeks and baking potatoes, but feel free to add more
- Pork sausages – Use whichever sausages you like. The cooking times are for large, thick sausages. If you are using thinner chipolata-type sausages, they will take less time to cook, so roast your veggies for one hour (in total) but add your sausages during this time, according to pack instructions
- Olive oil – Regular, NOT extra virgin
- Flavouring – Dried thyme, salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Marmalade – The secret ingredient! Any kind. See notes below for more on this
How to make Sticky Sausage Tray Bake
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Put the vegetables and sausages onto a baking tray and toss together with oil, thyme and seasoning.
- Bake for 45 minutes or until the sausages are starting to turn golden.
- Flip the sausages over, spoon on the marmalade and cook for another 15 minutes.
Substitutions
- Sausages – If you prefer you could try chicken sausages if you don’t eat pork, or veggie sausages will be great too. Just check timings and adjust the instructions if you need to
- Vegetables – You can choose any equivalent of root veg, which always roasts the best. But always go for what you and your family enjoys the most, bearing in mind some ingredients may need less time in the oven
Leftovers
In the fridge These are great for leftovers as a lunch or dinner another day! You can keep this recipe in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat fully in the microwave or in the oven (covered with foil) before serving.
In the freezer This recipe doesn’t freeze particularly well as the ingredients might break apart when defrosting and reheating again. That said, you can freeze it, it just won’t be at its best.
Top tips
Marmalade!
This is the secret ingredient to getting that sticky, sweet sauce. But shhh… don’t tell the kids! They will love it to eat but, if I told them what it was? Probably not!
Any type of marmalade is fine to use. Even if you think you don’t like marmalade (I would never eat it on toast ordinarily), please give it a go in this. It’s just such an easy shortcut to heaps of taste.
Casserole mix
This is one of my favourite kitchen hacks. Sometimes supermarkets stock bags of pre-chopped vegetables (Aldi and Waitrose both do I know, but not all year sadly!)
If you can get hold of these, substitute the chopped vegetables in the recipe for 2 bags.The one I use includes potatoes. If yours doesn’t, you can also add these in separately.
FAQs
Do you have any other easy tray bakes?
Yes! My other one-pan tray bake wins to try out are Spanish Chicken and Chorizo, Italian Cod with Pancetta, Chicken Fajitas and Honey Mustard Chicken.
Can I use frozen sausages for this?
Yes but I would defrost them beforehand.
Can I make this vegetarian or vegan?
Yes, just replace the sausages with a vegetarian alternative and adjust the cooking time if needed.

Sticky Sausage Tray Bake {Easy & Delicious}
By Sarah Rossi
This simple Sticky Sausage Tray Bake is comfort food packaged in one healthy meal that is super easy and so delicious. A winner for the whole family!
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour hour
Total Time: 1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes
Servings: 4 People
Ingredients
- 2 Onions, Peeled and cut into chunks
- 3 Carrots, Peeled and cut into chunks
- 2 Large leeks, Washed well and cut into large chunks
- 4 Large baking potatoes, Cut into large chunks
- 500 g Pork sausages
- 1 tbsp Olive oil
- 1 tbsp Dried thyme
- Salt and pepper
- 100 g Marmalade
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 200C.
Put the vegetables and sausages onto a baking tray and toss with the olive oil, thyme and salt and pepper.
Bake for 45 minutes or until just starting to turn golden.
Flip the sausages, spoon over the marmalade and cook for a final 15 minutes.
Notes
Sausages: Use whichever sausages you like. The cooking times are for large, thick sausages. If you are using thinner, chipolata type sausages, they will take less time to cook, so roast your veggies for one hour (in total) but add your sausages during this time, according to pack instructions
Casserole mix: If you can get hold of the vegetables pre-prepared in a bag, which some supermarkets do, this is a brilliant shortcut. Substitute the veggies in the recipe for x2 bags of these. You may or may not need to add your own potatoes
Onions: Red or white onions are fine
Different sausages: If you prefer you could try chicken sausages if you don’t eat pork, or veggie sausages will be great too. Just check timings and adjust the instructions if you need to
Vegetables: If you want to use different veggies or more, choose root veg, which always roasts the best. But always go for what you and your family enjoys the most, bearing in mind some ingredients may need less time in the oven
Marmalade: Any type of marmalade is fine to use. Even if you think you don’t like marmalade (I would never eat it on toast ordinarily), please give it a go in this. It’s just such an easy shortcut to heaps of taste
Frozen sausages: These are fine to use in this but I would defrost them beforehand
Nutrition
Calories: 551kcalCarbohydrates: 34gProtein: 21gFat: 37gSaturated Fat: 12gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 90mgSodium: 846mgPotassium: 644mgFiber: 4gSugar: 18gVitamin A: 8518IUVitamin C: 16mgCalcium: 89mgIron: 4mg
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Additional Info
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Family Food
Categorized as:
Main Courses, One Pot, Pork, Recipes

36 Comments
Delicious. Just made this recipe. So easy, yet so so tasty with the marmalade included.
Reply
I’ve made this several times already, and making it again tonight for grandkids and grownups! Easy and full of flavour!
Reply