Easiest Ever Sticky Sausage Tray Bake (2024)

This Sticky Sausage Tray Bake combines sausages with veggies and shortcut sweet sauce, thrown together in minutes – you can’t go wrong. Such an easy midweek favourite!

This Easy Sticky Sausage Tray Bake is comfort food packaged in one healthy meal that is super easy and so delicious.

I know those midweek healthy dinners can be eyed up with suspicion sometimes, especially when the vegetables aren’t hidden.

But there’s one never-fail option that you should definitely take – SAUSAGES. This all-in-one sausage tray bake is almost like a roast dinner without the faff. Then there’s the sticky sauce that lifts the whole thing.

Any doubters on marmalade out there, please give this a go before you write it off. I don’t like marmalade on toast but I love this.

It’s a fab shortcut to sweet sticky sauce and kids will give it the thumbs up!

Why you’ll love this Sausage Tray Bake recipe

⭐️ Preparation is short and sweet

⭐️ Warmed up leftovers can be plated up the day after

⭐️ It’s a one-pot winner with the whole family!