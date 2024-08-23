East Juniata High School (2024)

New student orientation will be held on Wednesday, August 7 from 10:30 am- 12:00 pm. Students and parents should enter through the auditorium doors. If your student it unable to attend, please call the school to make other arrangements.

17 days ago, Meagan Apple

Hello, class of 2025! It's time to schedule your senior yearbook photo with Stacey Snyder at her studio. Use the following link to schedule: https://www.staceysnyderstudio.com/senior-yearbook-scheduler-2025

about 2 months ago, Meagan Apple

Graduation pictures are available to view by visiting Stacey Snyder's Studio, https://www.staceysnyderstudio.com/proofing . Password: ej24

2 months ago, Meagan Apple

Reminder: There will be no school on Monday, May 27, 2024 for Memorial Day. Have a great weekend!

3 months ago, JCSD

This year's commencement will be available for viewing online for family and friends. The following link will take you to the stream: https://vimeo.com/event/4326758/69de89a859

3 months ago, Johnathan Sliski

A great writeup on one of the many cool things going on at EJHS!https://www.lewistownsentinel.com/news/local-news/2024/05/through-the-tigers-eye/

3 months ago, Johnathan Sliski

McVeytown Fresh Express has a distribution day this Wednesday, April 24. All individuals with a need for food will quality for the distribution. You will need to complete a short registration from is this is your first pickup.

4 months ago, Meagan Apple

Reminder: Schools are closed on Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024.

5 months ago, JCSD

5 months ago, JCSD

As you are likely aware, there will be a solar eclipse during the afternoon hours of April 8th. However, its timing coincides with our usual dismissal times, posing a potential safety risk as students may inadvertently view the eclipse without proper precautions while leaving school or riding the bus and Guidance from PDE recommends early dismissal as an option for this event. To ensure the safety of our students, we have decided to initiate an early dismissal and suspend all afterschool activities until 5:30pm. This measure guarantees that all students will be safely home before the eclipse begins. All students will be dismissed at 12:30pm. For information on safely viewing the eclipse, please visit https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/safety/. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

5 months ago, JCSD

You still have time to sign up to donate at tomorrow's blood drive.https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ejhs

5 months ago, Brandon Sheeler

POSTPONED! EJ Baseball vs. Shamokin has been postponed tonight due to field conditions.

5 months ago, Meagan Apple

There is still time to purchase tickets online for this weekend's musical performances. Use www.showtix4u.com/event-details/81472 to purchase online and pick your seats. Tickets will also be available for sale at the door.

5 months ago, Brandon Sheeler

Musical tickets are now available for purchase for all shows. Use the following link, https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/81472, to purchase online and pick your seats. Tickets will also be available for sale at the door. See poster for dates and times.

6 months ago, Meagan Apple

Reminder: Friday, February 16, 2024 is an Act 80 day with no school for students. Schools are closed on Monday, February 19, 2024 for President's Day. Have a great weekend!

6 months ago, JCSD

In case you missed it, the Juniata County School District wants to know what parents think about school day options when there is a need to close school. A link to the survey is available in the Sapphire Community Portal.

7 months ago, Johnathan Sliski

Due to the ongoing winter weather, Juniata County School District will be using a Flexible Instruction Day on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 following the 3 hour delay. Please check the news on our website for more information regarding Flexible Instruction Days. All evening activities are cancelled.

7 months ago, JCSD

Juniata wrestling duals and the girls basketball game vs. Midd-West for tomorrow have been postponed to later dates due to forecasted inclement weather.

7 months ago, Meagan Apple

Juniata County Families: School will be closed December 22 through January 2, 2024 for winter break. Classes resume January 3, 2024. Happy Holidays!

8 months ago, JCSD

Next week we will be having spirit week to celebrate Christmas break coming. See the details on the flyer!

8 months ago, Meagan Apple

