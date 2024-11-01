Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference in the NBA (Explained) - Ball Unlocked (2024)

As the NBA continues to shine after celebrating its 75th anniversary, and basketball fans build up to cast their votes for their favorite Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars, casual basketball fans understand that the NBA’s conference system is a fundamental part of the league’s structure, and it plays a crucial role in determining which teams qualify for the NBA Finals.

Of course, The Eastern and Western Conferences features a unique set of teams. However, there was a time since the NBA’s birth in 1945, that there weren’t any conferences. But before we dive into the rabbit hole of the differences between the conferences, let’s first explore their immense importance for the modern-day NBA.

Purpose of Conferences

The NBA uses the conference system to organize its 30 teams into two distinct groups: the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. This separation helps manage the regular season and playoff schedules, as well as travel logistics.

Regular Season

During the regular season, teams primarily play games within their own conference. This setup minimizes travel for teams and ensures that they face opponents of similar geographic proximity more frequently out of necessity.

Between 1949 and 1969, the NBA initially consisted of 17 teams, mostly located east of Missouri, with the exception of the Denver Nuggets. However, in 1966, the league began expanding rapidly by adding teams like the Chicago Bulls, San Diego Rockets (now the Houston Rockets), Seattle Supersonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder), and Phoenix Suns in the far western part of the country. This expansion increased the need for realignment.

So in 1970, the NBA split into an Eastern Conference and a Western Conference to address the challenges of extensive travel. The league continued to grow, including the merger with the ABA in 1976, leading to the current configuration with 30 teams.

Playoff Qualification

The conference system determines which teams make the playoffs. The top eight teams from each conference, based on their regular-season records, qualify for the postseason. This means that the best-performing teams in each conference earn a spot in the playoffs. However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is experimenting with the traditional playoff format with the inaugural NBA-In Season Tournament.

Playoff Structure

The playoffs consist of a series of elimination rounds, with teams from the same conference initially competing against each other. The winners of the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs then face off in the NBA Finals to determine the league’s champion.

Differences Between Conferences

The Eastern and Western Conferences have distinct team compositions. While some teams have moved between conferences over the years, there is generally a geographic divide, with Eastern Conference teams located in the eastern part of the United States and Western Conference teams in the western part.

Competitive Balance

The competitive balance between the two conferences has shifted over time. Some eras have seen one conference dominating the other, while in other periods, the competition has been more evenly matched.

Conference Rivalries

The conferences have their own set of rivalries, which can make for exciting matchups. For example, the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have a historic rivalry that often spills over into the NBA Finals when they meet.

Contrasting Styles

While both NBA Conferences today are three-point happy with less emphasis on defense, in the 1980s through the early 2000s, there were stark differences between the conferences. Throughout the 80s and 90s the Eastern Conference played a more physical brand of basketball, with The Detroit “Bad Boys” Pistons and the New York Knicks standing out for their exceptionally physical style of basketball. In contrast, the “Showtime” Los Angles Lakers and The Portland Trailblazers played a more fast-break style of basketball in the 80s and 90s.

Which Teams of Today Standout?

With the 2023-2024 NBA season having tipped off, expectations are already running high for certain teams in each conference to make it to the NBA Finals. And while the NBA world is still digesting the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden from the 76ers to the Clippers, here are some of the teams expected to go far this season.

Eastern Conference:

1) Boston Celtics: The Celtics wasted no time in the off-season reloading their roster to make their second NBA Finals in three years. If their newly-traded-for and former All-Star, Kristaps Porzingas can stay healthy, he can provide that critical third-scoring option for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, to perhaps deliver Boston’s 18th NBA championship.

2) Miami Heat: Last year, the Miami Heat took NBA betting sites and the basketball world by surprise by becoming the second 8th seed in NBA history to make the NBA Finals. The heat didn’t make any major off-season moves, and they won’t be creeping up on anybody this year.

3) Atlanta Hawks: Some call Trae Young, Steph Curry Light, but basketball fans call Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks serious Finals contenders. Since their stints as the Tri-City and St. Louis, these Atlanta Hawks seem primed to make their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Western Conference:

1) Denver Nuggets: As one of the few ABA teams to survive the ABA-NBA merger of 1976, the Nuggets have overcome decades of frustration and ineptitude to winning their first-ever NBA championship last season. Outside the re-tooled Warriors, Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets are the overwhelming favorites to repeat as NBA Champions.

2) Golden State Warriors: Two years ago, the Warriors won their fourth an seventh championship overall, despite not being expected to even make the Finals. If Chris Paul can stay healthy, he can make all the difference to help the Warriors win their eighth title in the history of the Philadelphia, San Francisco and Golden State Warriors.

3) Los Angeles Lakers: Last year, Lebron James surpassed other Laker legend, Kareem Abdul Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer, but his Lakers went down to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Championship. If Lebron and Anthony Davis can stay healthy, they might break their tie with the Celtics to win their 18th championship.

FAQs

How does the Eastern and Western Conference work? ›

Eastern Conference and Western Conference

Each Conference has 15 teams, which is then split into three smaller groups of five, called 'Divisions'. The teams are mostly grouped based on their location to reduce travel time. During a regular season, each team plays 82 games.

Is the magic in the Eastern Conference? ›

Orlando Magic, American professional basketball team based in Orlando, Florida, that plays in the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The Magic have won two Eastern Conference titles (1995, 2009).

How are the NBA conferences divided? ›

The league is divided up into two conferences, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The Eastern conference has three divisions called Atlantic, Central, and Southeast. The Western conference also has three divisions, which are the Northwest, Pacific, and Southwest.

Do East and West ever meet in the NBA? ›

Yep - every team in each conference plays one home & away game against the fifteen teams in the opposite conference. That makes up 30 of the 82 games in the NBA regular season schedule (the remaining 52 games come against the other teams in their own conference).

What is the 2 3 2 format for the NBA Finals? ›

In 1985, to ease the amount of cross-country travel, it was changed to a 2–3–2 format, in which the first two and last two games of the series were played at the arena of the team who earned home-court advantage by having the better record during the regular season. In 2014, the 2–2–1–1–1 format was restored.

How does the play-in tournament work in the NBA? ›

How does the NBA play-in tournament work? There will be six total games involving eight teams as part of the play-in tournament, split up between the two conferences. The teams that finish Nos. 1-6 in each conference will be guaranteed playoff spots, while team Nos.

What NBA team has never won a championship? ›

Which teams have never won an NBA championship? There are 10 active NBA teams that have not yet won an NBA championship: Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Is Lamelo ball in the Eastern Conference? ›

For his performance in December and January, Ball was awarded with Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month after averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals over his first 21 games in the NBA.

Is the Magic east or west? ›

The Magic compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a member of the Southeast Division of the Eastern Conference.

What is the difference between Western and Eastern Conference NBA? ›

The main difference between the Eastern and Western Conferences is the geographic location of the teams in each conference. All Western Conference teams except for the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans are located West of the Mississippi River (those two teams are just barely east of the river).

How do the divisions work in the NBA? ›

Each conference is split into three divisions. In the East, the three divisions are the Atlantic, Central and Southeast. In the West, they are the Pacific, Northwest and Southwest. Each division has five teams, and each division winner claims a Top 3 seed (or ranking) in their conference.

How does the NBA league system work? ›

The NBA comprises 30 teams, divided into two conferences: the Eastern and Western. Each conference is further split into three divisions, hosting a mix of teams from various cities across North America. This structure creates a competitive and diverse league, showcasing basketball talent from coast to coast.

What state has never had an NBA team? ›

Categories. There are 22 states without NBA teams: Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

Which NBA conference is stronger? ›

West teams have won 17 of the 25 available championships during that timespan, and there have been more players from the West selected for All-NBA in every single season.

Can the East and West ever meet? ›

There's no place on Earth where East and West, cardinal directions, don't meet.

How does the NBA playoff format work? ›

Both conferences conduct the playoffs in the traditional bracket format. All rounds are best-of-seven series. Series are played in the 2–2–1–1–1 format, meaning the team with home-court advantage hosts games 1, 2, 5, and 7, while their opponent hosts games 3, 4, and 6, with games 5, 6 and 7 being played if needed.

How does the NBA play-in tournament work in 2024? ›

The seventh and eighth seeds in each conference will play in the first play-in games on April 16, and the ninth and tenth seeds in each conference will play on April 17. The winners of the 7-8 games will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

How does the NBA schedule work? ›

In an official NBA schedule, each team plays 82 games each season, including four games each against its four in-division opponents (16 games), four games each against six out-of-division opponents (24 games), three games each against the remaining four out-of-division opponents (12 games) and two games each against ...

Which is better East or West conference? ›

The West is already the more formidable conference, and should only get better. The NFC won 13 straight Super Bowls in the 1980s and 1990s, and eventually the pendulum swung back. While the NBA's Eastern Conference teams wait for that swing to happen here, they can enjoy softer schedules and equal financial success.

