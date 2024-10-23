Easy Corn Chowder with Potatoes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, read our disclosure policy.

Corn Chowder is the ultimate comfort food. Rich cream, hearty potatoes, sweet corn, and delicious bacon make this a FIVE STAR meal!

Corn chowder is one of those dishes I just never get tired of eating. It tastes great and is easy to make, two things I love in a dinner!Make sure to serve your corn chowder with some dinner rolls, or beer bread, and a veggie like roasted carrots or spinach salad.

Save this recipe! Save this recipe! Enter your email below and we’ll shoot it straight to ya! I consent to receive email from this site 💌

Corn Chowder

Corn Chowder Ingredients

How Do You Make Corn Chowder

Corn Chowder (Stove Top)

Corn Chowder (Instant Pot)

Corn Chowder (Slow Cooker)

Preparation

More Like Corn Chowder

What to Serve with Corn Chowder

Corn Chowder Making Tools

How to Make Corn Chowder

Corn Chowder

Corn Chowder

Easy Corn Chowder with Potatoes Click the button above to save this recipe!

Corn Chowder Ingredients

Corn – You can use canned corn, frozen corn, or even fresh corn for this recipe. Honestly I usually use frozen corn because it’s what we keep on hand.

– You can use canned corn, frozen corn, or even fresh corn for this recipe. Honestly I usually use frozen corn because it’s what we keep on hand. Potatoes – This recipe calls for Russet potatoes, but we’ve been known to substitute red potatoes as well and it’s delicious. One of the great things about this recipe is that you don’t have to peel the potatoes!

– This recipe calls for Russet potatoes, but we’ve been known to substitute red potatoes as well and it’s delicious. One of the great things about this recipe is that you don’t have to peel the potatoes! Bacon – I like to make my bacon in the oven and then stash it in the freezer until I need it for a recipe. Saves a lot of time and hassle!

– I like to make my and then stash it in the freezer until I need it for a recipe. Saves a lot of time and hassle! Onion – We use sweet onion for this recipe. You can totally cheat and grab a bag of frozen diced onions from the freezer section of your market.

– We use sweet onion for this recipe. You can totally cheat and grab a bag of frozen diced onions from the freezer section of your market. Celery – My husband claims to not like celery in *anything* – but I believe it’s a must for this recipe andshhhhhh,he hasn’t noticed that it’s in here yet.

– My husband claims to not like celery in *anything* – but I believe it’s a must for this recipe andshhhhhh,he hasn’t noticed that it’s in here yet. Garlic – Fresh garlic is best, but you can totally use jarred pre-minced garlic if you’re in a pinch. We always keep some in the fridge. You can usually find it in the produce section of your grocery store.

– Fresh garlic is best, but you can totally use jarred pre-minced garlic if you’re in a pinch. We always keep some in the fridge. You can usually find it in the produce section of your grocery store. Seasoned salt – Seasoned salt is one of my favorite eay ways to add a pop of flavor to recipes. We usually use Lawry’s, but there are several delicious options on the market!

– Seasoned salt is one of my favorite eay ways to add a pop of flavor to recipes. We usually use Lawry’s, but there are several delicious options on the market! Chicken stock – You can make your own chicken stock , purchase pre-made chicken stock (in the soup aisle), or make some stock with bouillon cubes or bouillon paste. Do whatever you have the time and energy for.

– You can make your own , purchase pre-made chicken stock (in the soup aisle), or make some stock with bouillon cubes or bouillon paste. Do whatever you have the time and energy for. Cream – I prefer heavy cream in this recipe, but half and half, or even whole milk will work too. Heavy cream will give the most rich flavor.

How Do You Make Corn Chowder

⭐ First, combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream in a large cooking vessel.

⭐ Next, cook until potatoes are fork tender.

⭐ Then, blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to pot).

⭐ Finally, add heavy cream and continue cooking until heated through.

Corn Chowder (Stove Top)

To cook corn chowder on the stove top, you’ll want to simmer covered about 15 minutes to get the potatoes to fork tender. When you add the heavy cream, make sure not to boil or the cream could scorch.

Corn Chowder (Instant Pot)

Corn chowder in the Instant Pot is cooked on manual for about 5 minutes. It will take about 15 minutes to come to pressure, then 5 minutes at pressure. After adding the heavy cream, simmer using the saute feature.

Corn Chowder (Slow Cooker)

For full crockpot corn chowder directions click here: crockpot corn chowder. It takes 4 – 6 hours on high or 8 – 10 hours on low to make corn chowder in the slow cooker.

Preparation

How Do You Thicken Corn Chowder

To thicken corn chowder, you can use a few different methods – flour, corn starch, or additional potato.

Flour method :

In a sauce pan combine 4 tablespoons fat (like oil or rendered bacon fat) and an equal amount of flour. Cook on medium heat for a few minutes until flour is cooked and color is darkening.

Stir into soup and simmer a few minutes until soup is thickened.

Corn starch method :

Whisk together 3 tablespoons of corn starch with 3 tablespoons of cold water. Pour slurry into soup and simmer until soup thickens (when corn starch reaches 95F it will start to thicken).

Use more slurry as necessary to reach desired consistency.

Potato method :

Blend potatoes until thickened to your liking. Alternatively, whisk dried potato flakes into soup until desired consistency is reached.

How Do You Make Corn Chowder with Fresh Corn

You make corn chowder with fresh corn the same way you make corn chowder with frozen corn or canned corn. The only difference being that you may want to cook the corn before adding it to the soup, or cook the soup a little longer to tenderize the corn.

To cook the corn, you can add it to boiling water for two to three minutes or microwave it for 3 – 5 minutes.

More Like Corn Chowder

Potato Soup

Cabbage Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Broccoli Cheese Soup

Pumpkin Soup

What to Serve with Corn Chowder

Roasted Broccoli

Mac and Cheese

Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Corn Chowder Making Tools

Santuko knife– My favorite knife for cutting vegetables! This knife is the perfect size and shape, handles great, and is super reasonably priced. Also, I just love that it’s fun and colorful!

6.5 Quart dutch oven– This enameled cast iron dutch oven can go from stove top to oven, and look beautiful doing it. Perfect for chilis, roasts, breads, and stews. Mine is yellow, what color will you choose?

Instant Pot electric pressure cooker– Hey there working parent! It’s me! Also a working parent! Can we talk about how hard it is to get a healthy dinner on the table during the week?So. Hard. Well, Imma tell you – this electric pressure cooker, and my gas grill are the saving graces in our home. A delicious roast with carrots and potatoes in 45 minutes? Yes, please! You’re seriously going to love this one!

Get our FREE Easy Casseroles Ebook! Delivered to your inbox💌 (we will never ever sell your email!) Follow us below! Use #mamalovesfood on Instagram!









How to Make Corn Chowder

5 from 3 votes Corn Chowder Created by: April Woods

Course Main Course, Soup See Also Veggie Loaded Rotisserie Chicken Casserole Cuisine American Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins 6 Corn Chowder is the ultimate comfort food. Rich cream, hearty potatoes, sweet corn, and delicious bacon make this a FIVE STAR food! Ingredients ▢ 8 ounces 1/2 pound bacon cooked until crispy and crumbled

▢ 2 1/2 pounds Russet potatoes approximately 5 medium sized potatoes NOT peeled, diced in 1/4 inch cubes

▢ 8 cups about 2 pounds kernel corn I used frozen

▢ 1 medium/large sweet yellow onion finely chopped

▢ 1 cup chopped celery

▢ 6 - 8 garlic cloves crushed

▢ 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

▢ 32 ounces 4 cups chicken stock

▢ 16 ounces 2 cups heavy cream

▢ salt and pepper Instructions Stove top Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream in a large pot.

Bring to a simmer and cook 15 - 20 minutes, until potatoes are fork tender.

Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to pot).

Add heavy cream and continue cooking, uncovered, for about another 5 - 10 minutes, until heated through. Salt and pepper to taste. Instant pot Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream in the inner liner of the Instant Pot.

Set to manual for 5 minutes, then hit cancel and allow natural pressure release.

Remove lid and blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to Instant Pot).

Add heavy cream and turn to saute mode for 5 - 10 minutes, until heated through. Salt and pepper to taste. Slow cooker Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream in the slow cooker.

Cook on low for 8 - 10 hours or high for 4 - 6 hours.

Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to slow cooker).

Add heavy cream and continue cooking, uncovered, for about another 15 minutes, until heated through. Salt and pepper to taste. Video Notes Calories are automatically generated. For best results calculate based on your exact ingredients. Nutrition Calories: 280kcal Did You Make This Recipe? Share it with me on Instaram and use the hashtag #mamalovesfood and follow on Pinterest for even more! Easy Corn Chowder with Potatoes Click the button above to save this recipe!