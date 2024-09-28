Easy Fajita Chicken Bake Recipe (2024)

Kimber

This quick and easy dinner is perfect for busy week nights! It only takes a few ingredients and a couple of steps to make the easy fajita chicken bake recipe.

Healthy Chicken Fajita Recipe

I really love crock pot recipes {and I share a lot of easy crock pot recipes here!} but sometimes I want a recipe with a little more texture to it. BUT I still want it to be just as easy. You might say – HA! You can’t have your cake and eat it too, but in this case I can… well at least have my chicken and eat it too!

This recipe takes about as much effort to prep as a crock pot meal would but instead of slow cooking all day, you just pop this quick and easy dinner in the oven for about 45 minutes and you are greeted with tender juicy chicken. Perfectly roasted peppers that are tender but with a slight crunch. Oh and the crispy cheese topping. Of course you couldn’t forget that!

Making it is super easy like I said. There is a small amount of prep in trimming the chicken and chopping the peppers and onions but if you know you will be in a time crunch you have two good options: 1. Prep the chicken and veggies the night before or 2. Pick up some pre cut fajita veggies at the store. Most stores seem to carry some sort of fajita mix in the produce section, usually near the salad mix. As a last resort you could pick up a bag on the frozen aisle but they won’t have the amazing texture fresh will.

Just lay the chicken down in a baking dish. {My FAVORITE is this 2 qt Pyrex. It is a tad smaller than their standard dish so fits 3 chicken breasts perfectly!} Sprinkle with some taco seasoning– I use McCormick. Cover with your veggies. Drizzle the olive oil over top. And finish off by sprinkling with the cheese. Bake at 375˚ F about 35-45 minutes or until your chicken is cooked through. A very simple dinner!

Once it is done I like to serve it up over a bed of rice and let everyone dig in!

Watch Me Make this Chicken Fajita Recipe!

5 from 13 votes

Easy Fajita Chicken Bake Recipe

Ingredients

  • 3-4 Boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1-2 tsp Taco seasoning
  • 2 Bell peppers in assorted colors deseeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 Red onion peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1-2 Tbsp Oilve oil
  • 1/2 Cup Shredded Cheddar or Mexican Blend Cheese

Instructions

  • Trim the chicken breasts then lay them in a single layer in a glass baking dish.

  • Sprinkle the taco seasoning over the top of the chicken breast to taste.

  • Lay your thinly sliced onions and peppers on top of the chicken breast, spread out evenly over the top.

  • Drizzle the olive oil over the peppers and onions.

  • Sprinkle cheese over the top of the dish.

  • Bake at 375? F for 35-45 minutes or until chicken is cooked though and the juices run clear.

(Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.)

Reader Interactions

  1. Ray Taylor says

    Oh MY!!! This was amazing!!! You are my new best friend!!! I would only suggest a little salt and pepper and to cut the breasts bite sized. The only reason for that was my wife had a tiny bit too much and I had a tiny bit too little (hopefully different chickens were involved) but 4.9 stars rocked the galaxy for a cheap and easy meal. Thank you!!!

    Reply

  2. Erin says

    Easy Fajita Chicken Bake Recipe (12)
    I know this post is from 2014, but I’ve made this so many times over the years; I have to tell you it’s one of my favorites. It’s so easy to make, and there are never any leftovers- no matter how hard I try!

    Reply

  3. Jen says

    Do you think it would be ok to put cauliflower rice under it to catch all the flavor? Or wait until after it’s cooked to serve with it?

    Reply

  4. carolyn says

    cooking this tonight

    Reply

  5. Talisha says

    This was really good. However, I see, healthy healthy healthy but no nutrition labels or facts per serving. Unless I’m missing it somewhere.

    Reply

  6. Juju’s mom says

    Fabulous recipe! We added chipotle peppers and fresh poblano peppers. Served it with Spanish rice.

    Reply

  7. Anna says

    Easy Fajita Chicken Bake Recipe (13)
    It was a easy and delicious dish !

    Reply

  8. Kathy W. -Cincinnati, OH says

    This has become one of our household favs! I make it for my in-laws too and add zucchini. Thanks for sharing!!

    Reply

