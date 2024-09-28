Easy Fajita Chicken Bake Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy here.

This quick and easy dinner is perfect for busy week nights! It only takes a few ingredients and a couple of steps to make the easy fajita chicken bake recipe.

Healthy Chicken Fajita Recipe

I really love crock pot recipes {and I share a lot of easy crock pot recipes here!} but sometimes I want a recipe with a little more texture to it. BUT I still want it to be just as easy. You might say – HA! You can’t have your cake and eat it too, but in this case I can… well at least have my chicken and eat it too!

This recipe takes about as much effort to prep as a crock pot meal would but instead of slow cooking all day, you just pop this quick and easy dinner in the oven for about 45 minutes and you are greeted with tender juicy chicken. Perfectly roasted peppers that are tender but with a slight crunch. Oh and the crispy cheese topping. Of course you couldn’t forget that!

Making it is super easy like I said. There is a small amount of prep in trimming the chicken and chopping the peppers and onions but if you know you will be in a time crunch you have two good options: 1. Prep the chicken and veggies the night before or 2. Pick up some pre cut fajita veggies at the store. Most stores seem to carry some sort of fajita mix in the produce section, usually near the salad mix. As a last resort you could pick up a bag on the frozen aisle but they won’t have the amazing texture fresh will.

Just lay the chicken down in a baking dish. {My FAVORITE is this 2 qt Pyrex. It is a tad smaller than their standard dish so fits 3 chicken breasts perfectly!} Sprinkle with some taco seasoning– I use McCormick. Cover with your veggies. Drizzle the olive oil over top. And finish off by sprinkling with the cheese. Bake at 375˚ F about 35-45 minutes or until your chicken is cooked through. A very simple dinner!

Once it is done I like to serve it up over a bed of rice and let everyone dig in!

Watch Me Make this Chicken Fajita Recipe!

