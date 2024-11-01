Easy Fried Rice Recipe (Classic Vegetable Fried Rice!) - Pumpkin 'N Spice (2024)

Fast, easy, and full of flavor this Easy Fried Rice tastes like your favorite Chinese take-out! It’s a classic veg fried rice recipe you’re sure to love!

One thing that I look forward to most on the weekends is spending time my kitchen. Nothing is better to me than enjoying a lazy Sunday by whipping up a delicious meal or baking a new treat.

But once Monday rolls around, I’m all about easy foods that are ready in no time. I don’t mind doing light cooking, but spending over an hour or so on dinner is just not appealing to me. I would rather save that for the weekends!

And this vegetable fried rice is a breeze to whip up! It only took about a half hour to prepare, perfect for those busy weeknight meals! And if you love veg fried rice, this is sure to be a favorite in your house. You can skip the takeout and make your own, as I guarantee it will taste just as good.

The best part about this quick and easy fried rice is that you can customize it depending on your tastes. I love when fried rice is prepared with scrambled eggs, so I knew I had to incorporate that into this dish.

Have you tried this Instant Pot Chicken Fried Rice yet? It’s so easy to make and is a pressure cooker version of this fried rice recipe.

Ingredients Needed for Easy Fried Rice

This simple fried rice requires only a handful of pantry staples. Here’s what goes in fried rice:

Unsalted butter

Eggs

Frozen peas and carrots

Minced onion

Minced garlic

Cooked white rice

Soy sauce

Sesame oil

Salt and pepper

How to make Chinese fried rice

The prep work for this easy recipe for fried rice is so simple! Here are the basic steps to making homemade fried rice:

Start by scrambling your eggs in a pan, then remove to a plate. Sauté your veggies, add in some cooked rice, and then stir in some seasonings and soy sauce. Once the rice mixture has simmered, top with the scrambled eggs and sesame seed oil.

In no time, you will have a tasty side dish, or a main dish if you add in some chicken or beef! What could be easier than that? So if you’re like me and don’t want all the fuss of the prep work during the week, check out this easy fried rice recipe.

How to reheat fried rice

This easy fried rice recipe makes roughly 4 servings, so you may wind up with leftovers. If that’s the case, I recommend reheating the veg fried rice in a skillet with a drizzle of sesame oil. Avoid reheating fried rice in the microwave since that makes the scrambled egg in it rubbery.

Can you freeze fried rice?

Yes!However, the scrambled egg in this homemade fried rice may change texture upon being frozen. If you know you’ll be freezing this easy fried rice recipe, I recommend freezing it without the scrambled egg. When reheating the rice, add the egg to the skillet then.

What Type of Rice Is Best for Fried Rice?

Day-old white rice is best, but brown rice works too! You can cook a fresh batch of rice to use in fried rice, but I recommend adding a little less water than you normally would so the rice turns out ever so slightly dry. When rice is super moist, it doesn’t fry up well.

Tips for the Best Fried Rice

I prefer using cooked white rice in this recipe since that’s what our local Chinese restaurant uses. I’m sure you could use cooked brown rice if that’s what you prefer.

I use a frozen peas and carrots blend in this recipe. You should be able to find a similar blend in the freezer section of your local grocery store.

To make this vegetable fried rice a meal, add shrimp or diced chicken to bulk it up.

Recipe Variations to Try

This is an incredibly simple fried rice recipe, which makes it easy to customize. Here are some fried rice variations you can try:

Add protein. Diced chicken, strips of beef, or shrimp would all be great additions.

Diced chicken, strips of beef, or shrimp would all be great additions. Use different veggies. Fresh, frozen, canned, it doesn’t matter! Just be sure to saute any heartier vegetables before adding the rice to the skillet.

Fresh, frozen, canned, it doesn’t matter! Just be sure to saute any heartier vegetables before adding the rice to the skillet. Use a different grain. I realize this is called easy fried RICE, but cauliflower rice, quinoa, or another grain variety should work just as well.

I realize this is called easy fried RICE, but cauliflower rice, quinoa, or another grain variety should work just as well. Add ginger. Fresh or ground ginger would be a great addition to this recipe.

Fresh or ground ginger would be a great addition to this recipe. Add toppings.Sriracha, sweet chili sauce, chopped green onions, and / or sesame seeds would also taste delicious atop a bed of homemade fried rice.

What to Serve with Fried Rice

For an Asian-inspired feast, try serving the quick fried rice with one of the following entrees:

Teriyaki Chicken

Maple Soy Glazed Salmon

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken and Broccoli

Chinese Garlic Chicken

Looking for more easy side dish recipes ? I’ve got you covered!

Garlic Parmesan Smashed Potatoes

Corn and Tomato Salad

Mushroom Wild Rice Pilaf

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

Lemon Parmesan Roasted Asparagus

Garlic Herb Rice