Easy Slow Cooker Lasagna - Kristine's Kitchen (2024)

This crockpot lasagna is possibly the easiest lasagna you will ever make. You don’t need to boil the lasagna noodles before layering the lasagna in your crock pot. You are going to love this easy and delicious slow cooker lasagna!

What’s more comforting on a cold winter day than knowing your dinner is already cooking in your slow cooker, making your house smell amazing? Not much, except maybe the fact that when it’s time for dinner, the cooking (and most of the dishes) are already done! Like my easy slow cooker beef stew and pot roast, this easy crockpot lasagna is sure to become a family favorite.

Lasagna is the ultimate comfort food. It’s pretty hard to resist a plate of cheesy, saucy pasta.

I absolutely love making lasagna in my slow cooker. It is quick and easy to get dinner started, and then I don’t have to think about cooking for the rest of the day. In the summer, crockpot lasagna allows you to cook lasagna without turning on your oven.

This easy slow cooker lasagna is made with layers of lasagna noodles, ground beef, marinara sauce and cheese. You don’t need to cook the lasagna noodles ahead of time. They cook perfectly in the crock pot, absorbing lots of flavor along the way.

More slow cooker pasta recipes

If you want a lasagna with an extra sneaky serving of healthy vegetables, my family loves my Slow Cooker Turkey Lasagna recipe. Slow Cooker Baked Ziti is another favorite slow cooker pasta recipe. Or try my slow cooker spinach ricotta lasagna if you want a slow cooker vegetarian lasagna recipe.

If you have an Instant Pot, try my Instant Pot Lasagna, Instant Pot Pasta with Sausage and Instant Pot Spaghetti recipes. You might also like my easy oven baked Chicken Parmesan Recipe.

Keep reading to learn how to make this best slow cooker lasagna!

How to Make Slow Cooker Lasagna

To prep this easy slow cooker lasagna, you’ll start by softening some onion in a skillet on your stove. Then you’ll add your ground beef to the skillet and cook it until the meat is browned. Finally, you’ll add some minced garlic and sauté for 30 seconds to cook off the raw garlic flavor.

Once the meat is browned, it takes just a few minutes to layer the ingredients in your slow cooker. Here is how you layer the lasagna ingredients:

Spread a little bit of marinara sauce in the bottom of your slow cooker.

Make a layer of noodles, breaking them up as needed to make them fit.

Add 1/3 of the meat, 1 cup of marinara sauce and some shredded mozzarella.

Repeat the noodles, meat, tomato sauce and cheese layers two more times.

For the top layer, you’ll use noodles, sauce and cheese.

Cook the lasagna in your slow cooker for about 4 hours, until the noodles are soft. Let the lasagna rest for 20-30 minutes before serving it to make it easier to slice.

Cooking Tips for Crockpot Lasagna Be sure to use your favorite marinara sauce in this crockpot lasagna since the flavor of the sauce intensifies as the lasagna slowly cooks.

Use regular (NOT no boil) lasagna noodles, and layer the noodles uncooked in your slow cooker. I have made this slow cooker lasagna with both whole wheat and white lasagna noodles and both work well.

You can use ground turkey in place of the ground beef. If you like sausage in your lasagna, you can add 1/2 pound of sausage and cook it with the ground beef in the skillet.

You can add ricotta cheese to this lasagna recipe. When you layer the lasagna, spoon the ricotta on top of the noodles and spread it out a bit.

After the cook time ends, turn off the heat and let the lasagna rest for 20-30 minutes. The rest time will make it easier to slice and serve your lasagna.

5 from 4 ratings Easy Slow Cooker Lasagna Servings: 8 servings Prep Time: 20 minutes mins Cook Time: 4 hours hrs See Also Authentic Lebanese Hummus Recipe Resting Time: 30 minutes mins Total Time: 4 hours hrs 20 minutes mins This crockpot lasagna is possibly the easiest lasagna you will ever make. You don't need to boil the lasagna noodles before layering the lasagna in your crock pot. You are going to love this easy slow cooker lasagna! Print Recipe Leave a Review Pin Recipe Ingredients ▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1 medium onion , chopped

, ▢ 1 pound lean ground beef , or ground turkey

, ▢ salt and pepper

▢ 4 cloves garlic , minced

, ▢ 2 24 ounce jars marinara sauce , about 5 1/2 cups total*

, ▢ 10 lasagna noodles , uncooked, whole wheat or white (NOT no boil noodles)

, ▢ 10 ounces mozzarella cheese , shredded, 2 1/2 cups

, ▢ grated Parmesan cheese , for serving

, ▢ fresh chopped parsley or basil , for serving, if desired Instructions Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring, until it begins to soften.



Add the ground beef (or turkey) to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook until browned and cooked through, breaking up the meat into small pieces as it cooks.



Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, stirring. Remove pan from the heat.

Spread 1 cup of the marinara sauce in the bottom of the slow cooker insert. Make a single layer of noodles, breaking them up as needed. Top with 1/3 of the meat, 1 cup of marinara sauce, and 2/3 cup shredded mozzarella.



Make a second layer with noodles, half of the remaining meat, another 1 cup of sauce, and 2/3 cup mozzarella.



Make a third layer with noodles, the remaining meat, 1 cup sauce and 2/3 cup mozzarella.

Top with one more layer of noodles, 1 ½ cups of sauce, and the remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella



Cook in your slow cooker on low heat for about 4 hours, until noodles are soft. Turn off heat and let stand, covered, for 20-30 minutes before serving. Open lid carefully to keep any condensation on the lid from dripping on the lasagna. Serve with grated Parmesan and fresh parsley or basil, if desired. Notes Use a marinara sauce that you really enjoy as the flavor of the sauce intensifies as the lasagna cooks.

All slow cookers cook differently. This takes about 4 hours on low in my slow cooker, but yours may cook a little faster or slower. Serving: 1/8 lasagna, Calories: 354kcal, Carbohydrates: 34g, Protein: 26g, Fat: 13g, Saturated Fat: 6g, Cholesterol: 63mg, Sodium: 1153mg, Potassium: 890mg, Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 9g, Vitamin A: 975IU, Vitamin C: 13.4mg, Calcium: 219mg, Iron: 3.7mg Nutrition information is an estimate. Cuisine: Italian Course: Main Dish, Slow Cooker Tried this recipe?Mention @kristines_kitchen on Instagram or tag #kristineskitchenblog.

This site contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, I may receive a small commission, at no extra cost to you. Thank you for supporting Kristine's Kitchen!