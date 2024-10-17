Eclipse Cross 2.4 PHEV 4WD INTRO EDITION + WR - 27,359 EUR · 47,950 km | plus-auto.ro (2024)

Disclaimer: As a user of this website, please be aware that despite our efforts to provide accurate and complete information about the presented vehicles, errors or omissions may occur in descriptions, images, or features. Plus Autotrade S.R.L. does not assume responsibility for any unintentional or accidental errors, inaccuracies, or omissions regarding the specification of the displayed vehicle, whether due to obtaining it from the manufacturer or third-party partners. Users acknowledge that the presented information is for informational purposes only and they have the opportunity to verify the accuracy of the specification details by contacting a sales representative.

Our ads are updated daily. If the presented car is no longer available, we always find alternative solutions. We take your request, identify the car that perfectly fits your desires and expectations, negotiate the price, and bring it to you in the best safety conditions, so you can enjoy a simple and comfortable purchase.

Additionally, you can choose from a complete range of services, such as:

Car available on order , with a delivery time of up to 10 working days.

FAQs

The Eclipse Cross Plug-in Hybrid EV has a fully electric range of 54kmO1, more than enough for the average daily commute – meaning that you can go about your day knowing that you're not producing any tailpipe emissions on your commute.

The vehicle is driven only by the motors using the electricity stored in the drive battery. — The regenerative brake system automatically starts to charge the drive battery when the accelerator pedal is released.

Your daily needs. For a fuel-free commute of up to 55kms, plug in overnight at home and make the most of off-peak rates. Our PHEV App allows you to easily set charging cycles from your smartphone.

Mitsubishi claims a fuel consumption figure of 1.9L/100km for the Eclipse Cross, which means it has a theoretical range of 2,368km from a single 45L tank.

Mitsubishi claims an electric range of 55km before the battery is depleted and a 2.4-litre petrol engine fires up to act as a generator and keep the motors spinning. It's a complex set-up, which is why it is relatively expensive compared to an Eclipse Cross using a conventional internal combustion engine.

If it takes a whole night to bring your battery to a 60% charge, and if you're daily driving requires at least this much power, then you can and should leave your auto plugged in while sleep. However, on nights when plugging in and going to sleep will bring your battery to a 100% charge, you probably shouldn't.

No Plugging In, No Problem? Unlike battery-electric cars, PHEVs don't have to be plugged in to run.

Plug-in hybrid cars, known as PHEVs, are powered by an electric motor and an internal combustion engine (ICE). Their battery can be recharged whilst using a plug-in charging point and whilst driving. When the battery runs empty, the combustion engine will kick in.

To fully charge a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV at home takes about 7 hours and costs around $1.40 - $2. Fast Charging stations are about 25c per minute plus 25c/KWh, and would be required for 25 minutes, meaning it would cost approximately $10.

A plug-in hybrid's all-electric driving range is anywhere from 28 to 60 miles depending on the make and model. For this reason, PHEVs enable some drivers to perform their daily commute and errands around town solely on electric power, functioning almost as if there wasn't a gasoline engine under the hood at all.

Mercedes-Benz E300e: 70 miles



The PHEV is the quickest, capable of 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds, while its 25.4kWh battery is good for a claimed 70 miles of electric-only range. It comes in estate guise too, though due to the extra weight it'll only manage up to 68 miles of range.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV Charging Guide



From factory the Eclipse comes with a Type 2 10A charger that will charge at 8 amps. This can take around 7 hours to provide a full charge. On a full charge you can expect around 55km all electric range. There are a couple of options for charging the Eclipse faster at home.

Plug-in hybrids, sometimes called Plug-in Hybrid-Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), are hybrids with high-capacity batteries that can be charged by plugging them into an electrical outlet or charging station. They can store enough electricity to significantly reduce their petroleum use under typical driving conditions.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Assembly Japan: Okazaki, Aichi (Okazaki Plant) China: Changsha, Hunan (GMMC until 2023) Brazil: Catalão (HPE Automotores) Designer Norihiko Yoshimine and Atsushi Goto Body and chassis Class Compact crossover SUV 20 more rows

PERFORMANCE & RANGE



Our advanced lithium-ion battery pack delivers an all-electric range of 38 miles 2 on a full charge, so you can enjoy everyday driving using 100% eco-friendly power. Drive in hybrid mode for far-ranging weekend adventures with up to 420 miles 2 of total range.

With an electric range of 28 miles, you can cover the everyday journeys like the school run or commute on electric power alone, while you also have a high efficiency petrol engine that provides the perfect balance of fuel economy and performance on longers trips, with a combined range of over 400 miles.

Fully charged, the battery gives you up to 41 miles of all-electric driving range, so you can breeze through your daily errands on battery power, then enjoy up to 74 MPGe when the gasoline engine kicks in.