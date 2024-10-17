Eclipse Cross 2.4 PHEV 4WD INTRO EDITION + WR - 27,359 EUR · 47,950 km | plus-auto.ro (2024)

  • Class: Cars
  • Category: SUV/Off-road Vehicle/Pickup Truck
  • Views: 22

27.359 €

(22.991 € NET)

Hybrid (petrol/electric)

47.950 km

98 cp

2360 cm3

Automatic

SUV/Off-road..

White

08.2021

Details Ad ID: 82970

Publication date: 12.08.2024

Availability: On Order

Condition: Used vehicle

Make: Mitsubishi

Model: Eclipse Cross

Emission class: Euro6d

Sales price: 27.359 € (22.991 € NET)

Location: Piața Montreal Nr.10, Intrarea E, World Trade Center, București Sectorul 1, București County

General features

  • ABS
  • Alarm system
  • Alloy wheels
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Arm rest
  • Auxiliary heating
  • Blind spot assist
  • Bluetooth
  • Central locking
  • Distance warning system
  • Distance warning system
  • Electric seat adjustment
  • Electric side mirror
  • Electric windows
  • Emergency brake assist
  • ESP
  • Four wheel drive
  • Full Service History
  • Hands-free kit
  • Head-up display
  • Heated rear seats
  • Heated seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Hill-start assist
  • Hill-start assist
  • Immobilizer
  • Isofix
  • Lane change assist
  • Leather steering wheel
  • Light sensor
  • Lumbar support
  • Metallic
  • Multifunction steering wheel
  • Navigation preparation
  • Navigation system
  • Non-smoker vehicle
  • On-board computer
  • Paddle shifters
  • Plug-in hybrid
  • Power Assisted Steering
  • Rain sensor
  • Sound system
  • Speed limit control system
  • Start-stop system
  • Summer tyres
  • Tinted windows
  • Touchscreen
  • Traction control
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • USB port
  • Warranty
  • Winter package
  • Winter tyres

Specific features

  • Airbag: Front and Side and More Airbags
  • Breakdown service: Emergency tyre repair kit
  • Climatisation: Automatic air conditioning
  • Condition: Used vehicle
  • Country version: Germany
  • Doors count: 2/3
  • Emission class: Euro6d
  • Emission sticker: 4 (Green)
  • Headlight type: LED headlights
  • Interior color: Black
  • Interior type: Part leather
  • Parking assistants: 360° camera
  • Parking assistants: Front
  • Parking assistants: Rear
  • Speed control: Adaptive Cruise Control

Car available on order, with a delivery time of up to 10 working days.

The displayed price is your purchase price and includes:

  • Verified car.
  • 12-month or 15,000 km warranty, as specified in the warranty certificate, with the option to extend up to 24 months or 200,000 km, at an additional cost.
  • Transportation and import formalities included, as per the contract.

Additionally, you can choose from a complete range of services, such as:

  • Your car taken in TRADE-IN or BUY BACK system
  • Financing the car purchase through credit or leasing, with preferential conditions for down payment and interest, through our traditional partners:

  • Concluding a CASCO, RCA insurance policy
  • Concluding an extended warranty

Our ads are updated daily. If the presented car is no longer available, we always find alternative solutions. We take your request, identify the car that perfectly fits your desires and expectations, negotiate the price, and bring it to you in the best safety conditions, so you can enjoy a simple and comfortable purchase.

Disclaimer: As a user of this website, please be aware that despite our efforts to provide accurate and complete information about the presented vehicles, errors or omissions may occur in descriptions, images, or features. Plus Autotrade S.R.L. does not assume responsibility for any unintentional or accidental errors, inaccuracies, or omissions regarding the specification of the displayed vehicle, whether due to obtaining it from the manufacturer or third-party partners. Users acknowledge that the presented information is for informational purposes only and they have the opportunity to verify the accuracy of the specification details by contacting a sales representative.

ANDREI DIACONU

PLUS AUTOTRADE S.R.L.
Piața Montreal Nr.10, Intrarea E, World Trade Center, București Sectorul 1, București County

Publication date: 12.08.2024 (yesterday)

Last update: 12.08.2024 17:45:07

4076 XXXXXX

WhatsApp
Send email

