Egg Roll Soup | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

This Egg Roll Soup recipe brings together all of those irresistible egg roll flavors we love…in a soup!! It’s quick and easy to make, and easy to customize with pork, chicken, or mushrooms (<– if you’d like to make it vegan).

2017 has officially been deemedthe Year Of The Cabbage Soup in our house.

Oh my goodness, you guys, I have beencraving (more Italian-flavored) Cabbage, Sausage and Potato Soupnonstop this winter. And thus, cooking up batch upon batch of it to stay warm. (And by the looks of the Gimme Some Oven photos I’ve beenfollowing on Instagram,you all have too.?)

But this week, when the cabbage soup craving hit for the billionth time, I started thinking that it might be fun to try an Asian flare to this soup, maybe seasoned with some yummy ginger and toasted sesame oil and green onions, in lieu of my traditional Italian seasonings. And then it hit me — cabbage, pork, carrots, onions — these are all of the ingredients in egg rolls! Why not just make an egg roll-inspired cabbage soup?! Maybe with some crispy egg roll wrappers (or store-bought crispy wonton strips) sprinkled on top?!?

Oh yes. Yes, yes, YES.

Egg Roll Soup Recipe | 1-Minute Video

I mean, honestly, I don’t know how a soup could really go wrong with all of these flavors. But especially with that magical toasted sesame oil (affiliate link) sprinkled in at the end, this soup was downrightirresistible. So savory, so fresh, and SO DELICIOUS.

I just simmered everything together in the stovetop, and it was ready to go in a little over 30 minutes. But this recipe could also easily be adapted to the Instant Pot (pressure cooker) or slow cooker, if you’d like. I just recommend browning the pork on its own beforehand, then you can basically cook everything together afterwards.

Also, if you don’t eat pork, feel free to sub in ground or shredded chicken instead. Or, a mix of baby bella and shiitake mushrooms (and/or crispy tofu) would be a fabulous other option if you wanted to make this meatless and vegan. Just like with traditional egg rolls, just about any protein will work here.

Also,if you happen to have access to those cute little store-bought crispy wonton strips (usually available in the salad dressing aisle), those would be a fabulous crispy finish on this soup, similar to egg rolls. Or you can do what I did and just fry some egg roll wrappers yourself. Or sub in toasted sliced almonds for something crispy. Orjust nix the crispy topping altogether. ? (The soup will still be delicious without it.)

Clearly, you have plenty of options here. So make this soup your own…and enjoy!!

Egg Roll Soup

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Yield: 6 - 8 servings 1 x Print Recipe Description This Egg Roll Soup recipe brings together all of those irresistible egg roll flavors we love…in a soup!! It’s quick and easy to make, and easy to customize with pork, chicken, or mushrooms ( Ingredients Scale 1 pound ground pork(or see other alternatives below!)

pound ground pork(or see other alternatives below!) 2 tablespoons olive oil

olive oil 1 medium white onion, peeled and diced

medium white onion, peeled and diced 2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

medium carrots, peeled and diced 3 cloves garlic, minced

cloves garlic, minced 1 small green cabbage, chopped into bite-sized pieces

small green cabbage, chopped into bite-sized pieces 6 – 8 cups chicken or vegetable stock

– cups chicken or vegetable stock 2 teaspoons ground ginger

ground ginger 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

toasted sesame oil optional toppings: toasted sesame seeds, thinly-sliced green onions, homemade fried egg roll wrappers** (or store-boughtwonton strips) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Addground pork to alarge stockpotand cook over medium-heat for 5-6 minutes, stirring and flipping occasionally, until thepork is lightly browned. Use a slotted spoon to transfer thepork to a separate plate, and set aside. Add the olive oil and onion, and stir to combine. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the carrots and garlic, and sauté for 2 more minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the cabbage, stock, ginger, and cooked pork, and stir to combine. Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until thecarrots and cabbage arenice and tender. Stir in the sesame oil until combined. Then taste and season the soup with a few generous pinches of salt and black pepper as needed. Serve warm, garnished with your desired toppings. Or refrigerate in sealed containers for up to 3 days, or freeze for up to 3 months. Notes *Feel free to use ground pork (or pork sausage, or shredded pork), ground chicken (or chicken sausage, or shredded chicken), smoked sausage, or mushrooms in place of ground pork if you’d like. *To make homemade fried egg roll wrappers, just cut the egg roll wrappers into your desired shape/size. Then brieflyfry (in your preferred high-smokepoint oil) until golden.