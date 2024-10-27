Ejaculation Problems (2024)

Are ejaculation problems an issue of mind over matter?

Well, if men and their partner don't mind how long it takes them to ejaculate, then it really doesn't matter. For example, Ian Kerner, PhD, a sex therapist and author of She Comes First, advises men to bring their partners to the brink of orgasm before having intercourse. Then, if he's prone to premature ejaculation, it doesn't matter since both of them come away satisfied.

Conversely, if a man takes longer than average to ejaculate, but both partners enjoy marathon sex sessions, then delayed ejaculation can be a real plus.

However, some men do mind how long it takes them to ejaculate -- and so do their partners. But while the mind often plays a big role in creating ejaculation problems, it's also key in overcoming them. Here are some tips on what to do.

Common Ejaculation Problems

There are three mainthings that can go wrong with ejaculation: