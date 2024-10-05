El Paso man accused of killing lawyer in anti-abortion fueled shooting appears in court (2024)

An El Paso man accused of killinga lawyer and wounding her husband in a bizarre shooting attheir home appeared Wednesday inan online teleconference bond hearing.

During the hearing, Joseph Angel Alvarez asked the judge if he could make a comment about "public safety" and "life and death," but his lawyer, Greg Anderson, advised him against speaking.

The couple,Georgette G. Kaufmannand Daniel L. Kaufmann, appear to have been randomly targeted because their home was next toMemorial Park in the 100-year-old Manhattan Heights historic neighborhood, Assistant District Attorney John Briggs said at the hearing.

"Itappears thatthe motive in all of this was the defendant had some thoughtthat there were some satanic things going on at the park related to abortions and had some kind of issue with the houses in thatarea, one being the housewhere the Kaufmanns lived," Briggs said.

Briggs added that there are"disturbing" underlying motives — thecomplaint document details antisemiticand anti-Democratic Party ramblingsallegedly attributedtoAlvarez.

The attack on the Kaufmanns took placethe night of Nov. 14 intheir Copper Avenue home.

Homicide detectivesbasically used a digital dragnet for all mobile devices at the location at the timeof the attack and then eliminatedpotential suspects.

Using a search warrant, detectives gathered cellphone geolocation data allegedly showing Alvarez's cellphonewasat the scene at the time of the shooting and then followed a digital trail leading to an emailed threat, a criminal complaint affidavit states.

Alvarez, a 38-year-old Papa John's Pizza delivery driver with no criminal record,was arrested by an El Paso police SWAT team on Sept. 8 outside his job on Viscount Boulevard near Cielo Vista Mall.

Since his arrest, Alvarez hasbeenjailed under a $2.5 million bond, whichhis lawyer, Anderson, on Wednesday argued was "excessive."

Magistrate Judge Penny Hamilton decided to lower the total bond to $1.5 million, reducing the bond on the murder chargeto $1 million and keepinga $500,000 bond on anaggravated assault charge inthe shooting of Daniel Kaufmann.

It is common for murder suspects in El Paso County to be held on a $1 million bond.

Bond hearings are taking place online via videoconference instead of in-person due to COVID-19 pandemic safety measures.

Abortion, magic and motive

According to acriminal complaint affidavit, Alvarez had delusions that Memorial Park wasa "ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by manner of magic."

The morningof the day of the shooting, Alvarez allegedly sent a22-page email to the U.S. Army's902d Military Intelligence Group based in Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, the affidavit states. The unit deals with military counterintelligence.

A search warrant for Google determinedthat the email was under an alias account allegedly used by Alvarez, detectives stated in the affidavit.

Detectives described the email as a "manifesto" outliningAlvarez's "extremist religious beliefs" and "deep-rooted hate and radical beliefs."

The manifesto described abortion as "Jewish child sacrifice" and pro-choice supportersas the "Jewish Satanist Party" andcalled for "No more Democrat Party Officials," according to the affidavit.

ScopedMemorial Park area

The email also contained 21 photographsallegedly taken by Alvarez of different areas of Memorial Park, as well as four photos of the Kaufmann's driveway and detached rear garage, where Georgette Kaufmann was ambushed while exitingher car after arriving home.

Detectives suspect thephotos weretakenwhen Alvarez was in theareaon Nov. 10, according to his cellphone geolocation history, the affidavit states.

The accused shooter had delusions thatthe four comer houses on Raynor Street and Copper Avenue wereinvolved in "satanic activity," the affidavit states.

Anti-Biden rhetoric

The email sent to the military included a shooting death threat andmentioneda home on the block that hada LGBTQ flag and a Democrat political sign on the night of shooting, the affidavit states.

An excerpt, including spelling errors,stated: "Do as I say! Stop all murder of babies. Later I will be going to memorial park those houses on the corner are generational cursed family that's why they get to live there.

"Tonight I going to takemy silnced pistol in a pizza box. Ring the door bell and (I know they voted for bidden they had (gay slur)flagand a doll of President Trump hanging) ask if they voted for 'sleep Joe' and you see I say WITH THE FISHES (expletive)!!"

A search of Alvarez's email account also found that hepurchased a firearm suppressor, which was shipped to his home in the 6200 block of Gila Road inJuly or August 2020, the affidavit states. The home is in a neighborhood south of Interstate 10 off Geronimo Drive.

The geolocation information fromAlvarez's cellphoneshows he was near the Kaufmann's home four days beforethe homicideand for about30 minutes the nightof the shooting, the affidavit stated.

Alvarez's cellphone leftthe crime scene a minute before the first 911 call was made, detectives noted.

Georgette Kaufmann, 50, also known as Georgette Garcia-Kaufmann and nicknamed "Gigi," was a respectedassistant attorney general with the Texas Attorney General'sOffice's Child Support Division.

Daniel Kaufmann is an attorney for the El Paso County Domestic Relations Office.

