Elbridge Bryant: The Untold Temptations Tale (2024)

Elbridge Bryant: The Unheard Voice of The Temptations

Elbridge Bryant, often known as “Al” or “Bones,” might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Temptations, but his story is as integral as the smooth harmonies and sharp dance moves that catapulted the group into the annals of music history. As one of the founding members of this iconic ensemble, Bryant’s journey from Detroit’s gospel choirs to the turbulent waters of fame and personal challenges remains an essential part of the group’s lore—though it is a tale less told.

From Gospel Roots to R&B Crooning: Elbridge Bryant’s Musical Beginnings

Born on September 28, 1939, in Thomasville, Georgia, Elbridge Bryant’s early love for music was nurtured by a profound gospel influence—an influence that poured into the foundation of soul and R&B in the mid-20th century. With a voice as smooth as velvet and the fiery spirit of the church choirs, he soon became a beacon of talent within Detroit’s bustling 1950s and 1960s music scene.

Detroit, a cauldron brimming with musical innovation, was where talents like Elbridge Bryant found their voices amidst the fervent crooning of nascent R&B. It was this electrifying atmosphere that helped shape his singular singing style—a blend of pious gospel and soulful R&B that would later become a hallmark of The Temptations’ sound.

Category Details
Full Name Elbridge Bryant
Nicknames Al, Bones
Birth Date September 28, 1939
Birth Place Thomasville, Georgia, USA
Death Date October 26, 1975
Death Place Flagler County, Florida, USA
Age at Death 36
Cause of Death Cirrhosis of the liver
Occupation Singer, Musician
Musical Groups – The Temptations (founding member)
– The Premiers (joined after The Temptations)
Former Bandmates – Pee Wee Crawford (in The Distants and later The Premiers)
Replacement in The David Ruffin (took over in The Temptations three years after Bryant’s
Temptations departure)
Issues with Musical Direction Uncomfortable with the psychedelic style promoted by Norman Whitfield
Friend & Colleague Illness Paul Williams was often too ill to perform with The Temptations
Disagreements with Bandmates Conflicts with other members of The Temptations
Notable Contributions Contributed to the early success and development of The Temptations
Legacy Remembered as one of the original members of the iconic Motown group
Portrayed by Chaz Lamar Shepherd in media depicting The Temptations’ history

The Formative Years of The Temptations and Bryant’s Role

The origin of The Temptations is as storied as their discography, and Elbridge Bryant was at the heart of this narrative. The group’s journey began with the merging of two local acts: the Primes and the Distants—an alchemy that produced the original lineup of The Temptations. Bryant, with his distinctive tenor, lent an edge to the group’s burgeoning sound.

Surviving members recall Bryant’s involvement with fondness and a pinch of poignancy. His deep passion for music permeated the group’s soul, leaving an indelible mark on their early works. However, Elbridge Bryant’s influence extended beyond vocals; his stage presence was a force, commanding attention with every sharp turn and syncopated step.

Elbridge Bryant’s Tumultuous Journey with The Temptations

The rise of The Temptations was not without its shadows, and for Bryant, the band’s early days were fraught with conflict. His time with the group was marred by disagreements and power struggles that often pitted him against his bandmates. Music historians suggest that these internal frictions, alongside the pressures of burgeoning fame, catalyzed his untimely departure from the ensemble.

The Temptations’ Ascent and Bryant’s Life Post-Departure

As The Temptations’ star ascended, the contrast with Bryant’s solo struggles was stark. After being fired from the group, Bryant joined other Detroit singing groups, such as The Premiers, reuniting him with Pee Wee Crawford, a former bandmate from The Distants. Tragically, Elbridge Bryant’s life took a decisive turn, and he passed at the age of 36 from cirrhosis of the liver on October 26, 1975, leaving behind a burgeoning legacy and a tale tinged with ‘what-if’s.

Despite leaving The Temptations, Bryant continued to pour his soul into music, leaving behind lesser-known records and performances that showcased his unwavering dedication to his craft—a testament to his love for the art that had so profoundly shaped his youth.

Elbridge Bryant’s Contribution Within the Temptations’ Evolution

Though his time with The Temptations was brief, his contribution to the group’s evolution was significant. A deep dive into their early tracks reveals Bryant’s undeniable influence on their sound and stage presence. His tenor often glided through their melodies, weaving a tapestry of vocals that would become the group’s signature in years to come.

The Untold Stories: Personal Accounts of Elbridge Bryant

To understand the man behind the voice, one must delve into the anecdotes shared by friends, family, and colleagues. Tales of Elbridge Bryant’s personality, his dreams, and the adversities he faced help us draw a portrait of a man as complex as the harmonies he once sang.

Reflections on Elbridge Bryant’s Legacy in Music and Culture

Bryant’s mark on R&B is more than a footnote in the chronicles of The Temptations—it’s a vital chapter in understanding ‘The Sound of Young America.’ The group’s legacy, infused with Bryant’s early contributions, continues to echo through the generations, and no retelling of their history is complete without acknowledging his role.

The Temptations Without Elbridge: A Contrast in Trajectory

Following Bryant’s exit, The Temptations continued to evolve both musically and dynamically. The psychedelic soul era marked a departure from the romantic ballads that Bryant had been comfortable with, and the group’s dynamics shifted significantly. With the addition of lead vocalist David Ruffin, they cultivated a fresh, yet different sound that propelled them further into stardom.

Archival Treasure: Unearthing Elbridge Bryant’s Lost Recordings

The discovery of rare, previously unheard recordings of Elbridge Bryant offers a fresh perspective on his talent. These archival gems invite experts to reassess his pivotal moments and contributions, not just to The Temptations’ story but to the broader narrative of American R&B.

The Bittersweet Tale of Talent and Temptations: Elbridge Bryant’s Perspective

Elbridge Bryant’s tenure with The Temptations, though laced with potential, was ultimately a bittersweet tale of unrealized possibilities. His reluctance to embrace the psychedelic tunes, the troubles of his friend Paul Williams, and clashes with other members underscored the complexities of life within a high-profile ensemble.

Conclusion: Elbridge Bryant’s Enduring Influence and Forgotten History

In summing up Elbridge Bryant’s poignant life and the undervalued contributions he made to The Temptations and music at large, it’s undeniable that his narrative enhances our appreciation for the group’s journey and the era’s cultural landscape. While his story may resonate with the melancholic undertones of a song unsung, Elbridge Bryant’s spirit endures in the music he helped shape—a true, though often overlooked, architect of The Temptations’ enduring legacy.

What happened to Bryant from The Temptations?

What happened to Bryant from The Temptations?
Well, here’s the scoop on Al Bryant from The Temptations – after getting the boot from the band, he hopped between Detroit’s music groups, even teaming up again with his old pal Pee Wee Crawford in The Premiers. Sadly, life threw him a curveball: Bryant passed away from cirrhosis of the liver on October 26, 1975, in Flagler County, Florida. Gone too soon, at just 36 years old – a real tragedy for the music world.

Who was kicked out of The Temptations?

Who was kicked out of The Temptations?
Looks like David Ruffin got the short end of the stick with The Temptations – shown the door in ’68, and man, it wasn’t pretty. Reports say the band was fed up with his antics – that’s what happens when egos clash and you let the small stuff sidetrack the show. A classic case of too much drama leading to a bittersweet exit.

Who played Elbridge Bryant?

Who played Elbridge Bryant?
So, you’re curious about the actor who stepped into Al Bryant’s shoes? That’s Chaz Lamar Shepherd, who brought the story of the original Temptation to life on screen. Channelling Bryant’s soulful vibes, Shepherd sure had some big shoes to fill – and critics say he did it with style.

Why did Eddie Kendricks leave The Temptations?

Why did Eddie Kendricks leave The Temptations?
Eddie Kendricks didn’t just up and leave The Temptations without good reason. The dude was all about romance in their tunes, but the band’s new psychedelic groove wasn’t his jam. Plus, his buddy Paul Williams was often too sick to perform, and Kendricks found himself butting heads with the other guys. It was a bunch of things piling up that made him say ‘adios.’

Did David Ruffin have a relationship with Tammi Terrell?

Did David Ruffin have a relationship with Tammi Terrell?
Ah, the rumor mill churns out yet another Motown mystery! Whispers in the grapevine suggest that David Ruffin and Tammi Terrell were an item, but you’ve gotta take that with a grain of salt. Love and showbiz often tangle up, leaving us to wonder about the behind-the-scenes romance.

What happened to Jimmy Ruffin?

What happened to Jimmy Ruffin?
Oh, the older Ruffin – Jimmy’s story is a touch less rocky than his brother’s. He stayed in the spotlight, delivering soulful hits with that signature Motown twist. While not always front and center like his bro, Jimmy made his own waves in the music world without the drama.

Why was Ruffin fired?

Why was Ruffin fired?
David Ruffin’s exit from The Temptations was a real “it’s not me, it’s you” situation. He’d been rubbing folks the wrong way with his diva-like behavior – think showing up late or not at all, and battling with his bandmates over the spotlight. Eventually, the group just couldn’t dance to his tune anymore, and it was curtains for Ruffin.

Who was the richest of the Temptations?

Who was the richest of the Temptations?
Talking dollars and sense, Otis Williams might just be the top dog in wealth among The Temptations. Being the last man standing does have its perks, after all. He’s held the reins for decades, and that kind of longevity in showbiz usually fills up the piggy bank nicely.

What happened to David Ruffin after the Temptations?

What happened to David Ruffin after the Temptations?
Post-Temptations, David Ruffin kept on crooning, although he never quite recaptured that old magic. Solo albums, some collaborations, and a whole lot of trying to find that spotlight again. It was a roller coaster, for sure – he had his high notes and low notes until his untimely finale in ’91.

Did David Ruffin have a funeral?

Did David Ruffin have a funeral?
Absolutely, David Ruffin was sent off with a proper farewell. His funeral was a star-studded affair, with a sea of mourners and plenty of Motown alumni paying tribute. He might’ve had a tumultuous life, but in the end, folks came together to give the man his due respects.

How old was Otis Lamont Williams when he died?

How old was Otis Lamont Williams when he died?
You might want to check your sources – Otis Lamont Williams, son of Otis Williams from The Temptations, isn’t on the list of those who’ve left us. As far as the records go, any news on the passing of Otis Lamont would be brand new info.

Was David Ruffin an original member of the Temptations?

Was David Ruffin an original member of the Temptations?
Not quite – David Ruffin wasn’t there for day one, but he sure made an entrance when he joined The Temptations. He swooped in three years after they got started, slid into Bryant’s spot, and boy, did he leave his mark with that voice.

Why was Paul Williams kicked out of the Temptations?

Why was Paul Williams kicked out of the Temptations?
Now hold up, let’s set the record straight – Paul Williams wasn’t shown the door like some of his bandmates. The guy had a rough go with health issues that kept him offstage more than on. It’s a sad tune, sure, but his exit was about health, not riffs with the band.

What was Eddie Kendricks biggest hit?

What was Eddie Kendricks biggest hit?
Eddie Kendricks hit the jackpot, topping the charts with his silky smooth “Keep On Truckin'”. That track had everybody groovin’, and it’s still a gold record that shines bright in his solo career crown. A high point that’s tough to top!

Was Eddie Kendricks a good singer?

Was Eddie Kendricks a good singer?
Oh, you bet! Eddie Kendricks didn’t just sing; he soared. That falsetto of his could make birds jealous and had fans swooning. He was one of those singers who didn’t just hit the notes – they hit right back. A true Temptation and a vocal virtuoso.

What happened to Eldridge Al Bryant? ›

After being fired from the Temptations, Bryant turned up in a number of other Detroit singing groups, including The Premiers, which reunited him with former Distants bandmate Pee Wee Crawford. Al Bryant died of cirrhosis of the liver in Flagler County, Florida on October 26, 1975 at the far-too-young age of 36.

Who played Elbridge Bryant in The Temptations movie? ›

Chaz Lamar Shepherd as Elbridge "Al"/"Bones" Bryant, Otis' high school friend and a member of both Otis Williams & the Distants and The Temptations.

Why did Eddie Kendricks quit The Temptation? ›

He was uncomfortable with singing the psychedelic style that Whitfield was now crafting for the group as opposed to the romantic ballads they had sung under the direction of Smokey Robinson; his friend Paul Williams was often too ill to perform with the group; and Kendricks often found himself at odds with bandmates ...

Who is Bryant of the Temptation? ›

On September 28, 1939, Elbridge "Al" Bryant was born. He was an American tenor and one of the founding members of Motown singing group The Temptations. Bryant (nicknamed "Al" or "Bones") was born in Thomasville, GA, and later moved to Detroit, MI, where he met best friend Otis Williams.

Why was Al Bryant fired from The Temptation? ›

After a second altercation onstage at a Christmas performance, following an incident where he struck Paul with a beer bottle during a heated quarrel at an earlier gig in the middle of the year, Bryant was summarily fired from the group. As a result, David Ruffin was brought in as his replacement in January 1964.

What happened with the Bryant family? ›

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 in Calabasas, California, as the group was making its way to a basketball tournament.

Who replaced David Ruffin with the Temptations? ›

Dennis Edwards Jr.

Edwards joined the Temptations in 1968, replacing David Ruffin and sang with the group from 1968 to 1976, 1980 to 1984, and 1987 to 1989. In the mid-1980s, he launched a solo career, recording the 1984 hit single "Don't Look Any Further" (featuring Siedah Garrett).

How accurate is the Temptation movie? ›

The TV movie story of the street-doowop to soul-superstar Temptations from 1958 to 1995 when bass singer Melvin Franklyn died. Strict historical accuracy is not what this film is about, but what is accurate is the reconstruction of the act and the music, which is what matters in a movie.

Which member of the Temptations got shot? ›

In the fall of 1978, Franklin was shot in the hand and leg while trying to stop a carjacking outside of a hair salon in West Hollywood. He had earlier left his vehicle running when he stopped to talk with a female friend.

Why did Jimmy Ruffin leave the Temptations? ›

After leaving the Army in 1964, he returned to Motown, where he was offered the opportunity to join the Temptations to replace Elbridge Bryant. However, after hearing his brother David, they hired him for the job instead so Jimmy decided to resume his solo career.

What was David Ruffin's net worth when he died? ›

David Ruffin was an American soul singer and musician who had a net worth of $150 thousand at the time of his death.

Who did Eddie Kendricks marry? ›

Who played Elbridge Bryant? ›

Chaz Lamar Shepherd: Elbridge 'Al' Bryant.

Are any original Temptations still alive? ›

Williams is the founder and last surviving original member of the Motown vocal group The Temptations, a group in which he continues to perform; he also owns the rights to the Temptations name. Otis Miles Jr. Texarkana, Texas, U.S. Detroit, Michigan, U.S.

What happened to David Ruffin from The Temptation? ›

Death. After completing a successful month-long tour of England with Kendricks and Edwards, Ruffin died on June 1, 1991, from an accidental overdose of crack cocaine. He had reportedly collapsed at a West Philadelphia crack house, where he had gone with his friend Donald Brown, according to authorities.

What happened to Major Bryant Downton? ›

He soon left Downton for the war front once again. He was sent to the Italian Front, where he was killed, mere weeks away from the armistice, during the Battle of Vittorio Veneto between 24 October and 3 November, 1918.

What happened to Karen Bryant? ›

In 2021, Bryant began working in consulting when she helped create KB2 Sports.

What happened to Bryant of the Rockies? ›

Currently on the injured list because of a left rib contusion and an oblique strain, Rockies infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant sat down with MLB.com and answered a wide range of topics from his injury-plagued three years in Colorado to getting back on the field after the All-Star break.

946 Warehouse jobs in San Antonio, Texas Metropolitan Area
Outstanding Monster Truck Tour with ATV, Ziplines and Cenote swim 2024 on Cool Destinations
