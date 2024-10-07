Elden Ring: How To Get To Volcano Manor (2024)

Quick Links Walking To Volcano Manor Starting The Climb The Path To Volcano Manor Teleporting To Volcano Manor Teleporting To Volcano Manor

Elden Ring features a massive open world to explore, with tons of NPCs to speak to, bosses to conquer, and secret areas to uncover. There are many special places that are relevant to questlines or hidden within obscure locations that players will need to unlock in order to obtain some of the best items and weapons within the game. A great example is Volcano Manor, a firey location of immense heat that features some deadly enemies and unique NPCs.

Unfortunately, getting to Volcano Manor is a bit strange, with a variety of branching paths that all lead to the manor's doors. What path players take, and what they must do once they reach the location, is entirely up to them. To better help those who are ready to take on Elden Ring's Volcano Manor, and its quest lines, the following guide features information on all three paths leading to the area.

Updated September 8th, 2024 by Jacob Buchalter: Anyone who has watched speedrun content for Elden Ring is likely already very familiar with one of the tricks mentioned in this guide, as it's a method of getting to the Volcano that many of the 'expert' Elden Ring runners heavily rely on. Regardless, the Volcano Manor is home to one of Elden Ring's Shardbearers as well as a whole lot of NPC quests, a bunch of unique boss fights, and a ton of items. So, it absolutely pays to visit and fully explore this location, despite it being a bit difficult to reach. With that in mind, let's go over exactly how you can get here, all the different methods you can use to get here, and why this area is so well-known.

Walking To Volcano Manor

Not Recommended, But Doable

It's entirely possible to walk to Volcano Manor, but it's quite a long trek from Elden Ring's starting zone. To reach the area, you must first head to Mt. Gelmir, a zone that's far north, past Liurnia of the Lakes and Altus Plateau.

These areas are riddled with powerful enemies that can easily kill an under-leveled Tarnished if they're not prepared, so we'd recommend getting to around level 50 or so before fully exploring this region.

Starting The Climb

From the Erdtree Gazing Hill to the Base of Mt. Gelmir

Once you're ready to make the trek to Volcano Manor you can start at the base of Mt. Gelmir. Start by running from the Erdtree Gazing Hill Site of Grace in Atlas Plateau. Looking from the Site of Grace here, you'll spot a small statue way off in the distance, up a hillside.

If you ride Torrent up to that statue, hook a left, and ride through the Wyndham Ruins (watch out for the Tibia Mariner boss in these ruins), you'll eventually wrap around into a cave-like structure that has the Seethewater River Site of Grace inside. Proceeding north from this new Site of Grace will begin your trek up Mt. Gelmir.

The Path To Volcano Manor

Reaching the Fallingstar Beast & The Volcano Manor Beyond It

Your journey up Mt. Gelmir is pretty straightforward, as you'll keep continuing North and following whatever paths lead more up the mountain (this involves a lot of ladder climbing). Eventually, you should come across a massive series of rock walls jutting upward, with multiple long ladders to climb, most of which lead higher and higher up the mountain.

As you follow this path you should start catching glimpses of Volcano Manor off in the distance, and you'll know they're close once they see a long rope bridge across a gigantic gap. On the other side is the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace, yet another ladder, and a nearby Spiritspring for Torrent.

Be careful ascending this peak via the ladder or the Spiritspring as both lead to (and will immediately kick off) the boss fight with the Fully-Grown Fallingstar Beast that resides at the top. Technically, you can avoid startling the beast by using the Spiritspring and staying to the right, landing on the edge of the arena, and following it around to the right. Once you're at the top and have either successfully avoided or defeated the Fallingstar Beast, you'll spot a massive rock jutting out to the right side of the boss arena. By running to the edge of that rock and jumping down, you'll be on the final stretch to Volcano Manor.

Teleporting To Volcano Manor

Via The Abductor Virgin

Ascending Mt. Gelmir by foot or by spirit horseback isn't the only way for you to access Volcano Manor, thankfully. Another method can be used to instantly teleport here, and it's accessible much earlier in the game. In fact, as soon as you have access to Raya Lucaria Academy, you can use this method. Naturally progress through Raya Lucaria Academy until you reach the Church of the Cuckoo Site of Grace, and you're just about at the right spot. Heading outside from this SoG will lead you to a precarious graveyard of sorts, with a massive turning 'wheel' that they can use as an elevator and reach the upper area (which eventually leads to the Debate Parlor).

Once you've reached this 'elevator', you need to jump onto one of the rising pads and hop onto the pads heading down before it reaches the top and the pad flips you over. Once inverted, you can simply ride the platform all the way down until it begins to sweep back up in the opposite direction. Doing so will drop them into a large underground area with many crystals nearby.

There should be an Abductor Virgin nearby (a large Iron Maiden that rolls around on wheels and has spinning saws for 'hands') and getting near it will, of course, cause it to attack you.

The goal here is to get the Abductor Virgin to use its grab attack (AKA when the doors open and the inner arms lunge for you) and for that attack to be the final bit of damage that 'kills' you. Instead of dying and respawning at your previous Site of Grace, you'll instead 'wake up' smack dab in the middle of Volcano Manor's basement area. The only way to progress through the rest of the Manor and escape the area is to keep moving forward until you find the Twin Virgin Abductors boss in a small cave arena and defeat them. It's also possible to teleport out to any previous Site of Grace, but players will need to progress far enough into Volcano Manor to find a Site of Grace there, otherwise, you'll need to use this Abductor Virgin Raya Lucaria trick all over again.

Teleporting To Volcano Manor

By Completing Rya's Questline

Funnily enough, there are actually two ways for you to teleport into Volcano Manor. The final method for reaching the lava-laden location is the easiest overall, as it doesn't require you to really fight any bosses. To reach Volcano Manor using this method, you'll need to find and speak to Rya to begin her relatively short quest line. She can be found North of the Laskyar Ruins in Liurnia of the Lakes, and she sticks out a bit so it should be pretty easy to spot her. To be more precise, you'll find her near the Birdseye Telescope which is just North of the Laskyar Ruins inside a gazebo.

Once you speak to her, Rya will inform you that someone has taken her necklace and she desperately wants it back. You'll want to help her here, and to do so you'll find the man who took Rya's possession and get it back from him. The NPC in question, Blackguard Big Boggart, can be found crouched down outside of the Boilprawn Shack, directly Northwest of Rya's location. Speaking to the man will give you the chance to inquire about the necklace, and if they want it back they'll need to pay 1000 Runes (or kill Boggart, but we wouldn't recommend this method). Simply pay him and bring the necklace back to Rya.

Returning the Necklace & Teleporting to Volcano Manor

When you return and give her this necklace back, Rya will thank you and then tell you about herself, including the fact that she works for Lady Tanith of the Volcano Manor. After listening to her speak (and exhausting her dialogue completely), you'll then need to progress your adventure until you reach Atlus Plateau by way of the Grand Lift of Dectus. At the top of the lift, you'll be able to spot Rya, waiting near a banister on the left. Speaking to her here will have the NPC offer her hand to the player and instantly teleport them to Tanith's Chambers in Volcano Manor.