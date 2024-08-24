Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Card (2024)

EBT online portal and mobile app

Use the free ebtEDGE mobile app (available In Apple App Store and Google Play Store) or www.ebtedge.com online portal to see benefit balances, stores and ATM locations that accept EBT, benefit issuance schedules, freeze your card and block online and out of state transactions. You will need to enter your EBT card number and PIN to access your account information.

If you have questions or need help with your EBT card, call ebtEDGE customer service at 888-997-2227.

Protect your EBT card

EBT card benefit theft is on the rise in Minnesota and across the United States. Protect your benefits by keeping your PIN private, changing your PIN often and never giving an EBT card number or PIN information over phone or text.