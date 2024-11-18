Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

73% Tomatometer 264 Reviews 93% Audience Score 2,500+ Verified Ratings

Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Critics Consensus

Elemental may not satisfy as fully as the greatest Pixar pictures, but it remains a solid story told with dazzling visual flair.

Audience Says

With a heartwarming message and stunning animation, Elemental proves Pixar hasn't lost its touch.

Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Clarisse Loughrey Independent (UK) Gentle and humane but never raw or vulnerable. Rated: 3/5 Jul 13, 2023 Full Review Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Wendy Ide Observer (UK) There are tonal parallels with Pixar’s Inside Out and Zootropolis, but while it has a peppy visual energy, Elemental lacks the wildly inventive storytelling of the former and the laughs of the latter. Rated: 3/5 Jul 9, 2023 Full Review Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Larushka Ivan-Zadeh metro.co.uk A bit like Inside Out meets Zootropolis – but not as fully worked out as either – it’s a movie of lovely, radiant moments. Rated: 3/5 Jul 7, 2023 Full Review Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Calum Cooper Cinerama Film There is no shortage of imagination in place, and the fluid animation, paired with the kinetic pacing and creative solutions to singular elemental problems, shows a dynamic engagement with the premise on the part of the director and animators. Rated: 3/5 Jul 19, 2024 Full Review Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Paul Klein FILMHOUNDS Magazine The animation is perfect, but the script is weak, and for a film like this the writing really needed to be much much sharper. It's all a bit damp. Rated: 3/5 Jul 5, 2024 Full Review Elemental (2023) | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Cory Woodroof For the Win (USA Today) It’s not often you get an original concept from Pixar that doesn’t work. Mar 1, 2024 Full Review Read all reviews

Angel It was such a cute movie! Must watch Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 05/29/24 Full Review your mom i love him i love her so kdrama coded but disney animation and the scene with the music is so cute theyre so cute i like how this covered immigration/first gen daughter struggles without forcing it so cuteee Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 09/19/23 Full Review BCC Great message and beautiful animation!! And the wrtiting was fantastic! Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 09/17/23 Full Review cannon Great movie little emotional Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 09/09/23 Full Review Matthew There is one word that perfectly describes Elemental, OVERHATED. This movie is legitimately one of the most entertaining of the year. The Character development throughout the movie is incredible. Watching Ember(the main female character) go from being hot headed and indecisive, to this strong and tranquil character who is willing to follow her destiny. It was very entertaining to watch, and I would recommend Elemental to any family who wants to have a funny, enjoyable experience at the movie theater! Rated 4.5/5 Stars • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars 09/08/23 Full Review Jahsoulay W. Omgosh!! AMAZING!! Pixar has done it again, I feel like since all the movies since 2020 have been mid, but THIS ONE! I cried about 5 times!!! So amazing, love the character development, the story, the meaning! Best movie since Inside Out and Zootopia hands down! Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 09/06/23 Full Review Read all reviews

Cast & Crew

Peter Sohn Director Leah Lewis Ember Lumen Mamoudou Athie Wade Ripple Ronnie del Carmen Bernie Lumen Shila Ommi Cinder Lumen Wendi McLendon-Covey Gale
Synopsis Disney and Pixar's "Elemental," an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Director
Peter Sohn

Producer
Denise Ream

Screenwriter
John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, Brenda Hsueh

Distributor
Disney/Pixar

Production Co
Pixar Animation Studios

Rating
PG (Some Peril|Brief Language|Thematic Elements)

Genre
Kids & Family, Comedy, Fantasy, Animation

Original Language
English

Release Date (Theaters)
Jun 16, 2023, Wide

Release Date (Streaming)
Aug 15, 2023

Box Office (Gross USA)
$154.4M

Runtime
1h 41m

Sound Mix
DTS, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital

Aspect Ratio
Flat (1.85:1)
