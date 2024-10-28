Elevate Entertainment Group hiring Cinema Manager in Baytown, Texas, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Cinema Manager
Elevate Entertainment Group Baytown, TX
Elevate Entertainment Group Baytown, TX
1 month ago See who Elevate Entertainment Group has hired for this role
Elevate Entertainment Group Baytown, TX
1 month ago
About UsAustin-based Elevate Entertainment Group creates boundary-pushing entertainment destinations that connect people through the power of shared experiences. As an Inc. 5,000 Fastest Private Growing Company and the nation’s leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers, the Elevate Entertainment Group portfolio of brands includes EVO Cinemas, EVO Entertainment, Elevate Rewards, ShowBiz Cinemas, Times Square Grand Slam and Violet Crown Cinemas. The organization offers a broad slate of activities including movies, bowling, games, and attractions like climbing walls, virtual reality, ropes courses, and bumper cars. Guests can enjoy refined food and beverages from their scratch kitchens and bars while immersing themselves in a variety of entertainment options for everyday fun.
Job DescriptionCinema Manager at Elevate Entertainment Group (EEG) oversees all aspects of cinema operations and presentation. The Cinema Manager will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth and efficient running of our theaters, from scheduling showtimes to managing usher teams and maintaining technical equipment. This role requires strong leadership skills, attention to detail, and a passion for delivering outstanding cinematic experiences.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Write and publish showtime schedules, ensuring optimal utilization of theater space and alignment with programming requirements.
- Manage ushers and turn teams, providing direction and support to ensure a high standard of customer service and cleanliness.
- Oversee the setup and presentation of films, ensuring content and playlists are uploaded and running properly according to technical specifications.
- Conduct regular inspections of theater facilities and equipment, identifying and addressing any maintenance or technical issues promptly.
- Collaborate with the programming team to coordinate film screenings and special events, ensuring seamless execution and guest satisfaction.
- Monitor box office sales and attendance figures, analyzing data to identify trends and opportunities for improvement.
- Implement and enforce company policies and procedures, including safety and security protocols, to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for guests and staff.
- Maintain strong relationships with film distributors and industry partners to stay informed of upcoming releases and promotional opportunities.
- Stay current on industry trends and best practices, continually seeking ways to enhance the cinema experience for our guests.
- Performs other related duties as necessary or assigned.
Skills + Abilities included but are not limited to:
- Excellent leadership abilities, with a track record of effectively managing teams and driving results in a fast-paced environment.
- Strong organizational and problem-solving skills, with the ability to multitask and prioritize competing demands.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact confidently with guests, staff, and industry partners.
- Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed.
Education + Experience:
- Bachelor's degree in Film Studies, Business Administration, or related field preferred.
- Proven experience in cinema management or related role, with a strong understanding of theater operations and technical requirements.
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to withstand prolonged periods of standing, walking, climbing stairs
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds at times and conduct repetitive motions.
- Must be able to work in an environment with loud noise and flashing lights.
Cast Member Benefits:
- Competitive Pay and Growth
- 401(k) Retirement Plan
- Medical, Dental, and Vision
- Pet Insurance
- Cast Member Perks - discounts on Movies, Attractions, and F&B!
Elevate Entertainment Group is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, color, national origin, gender (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as a protected veteran, status as an individual with a disability, or other applicable legally protected characteristics.
Seniority levelMid-Senior level
Employment typeFull-time
Job functionSales and Business Development
IndustriesEntertainment Providers
