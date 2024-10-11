Elkhart County IN | Free Public Records Search (2024)

Lookup Public Records inElkhart County,Indiana. Including Vital Birth and Death Records, Deeds,Probate, Property Records, Mortgages, Liens, Judgments, Marriage Licenses, Voter Registrar, Payroll, Military Discharges.

Elkhart County, Indiana Overview

Elkhart County is located in the U.S. state of Indiana. The county was formed in 1830 and named after Elkhart Native American people. The county seat is Goshen. According to the U.S. Census Bureau of 2010, the county has a population of approximately 200,563 people. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the county has a total area of 467.97 square miles of which 463.17 square miles is land and 4.80 square miles is water. Elkhart County borders the following counties: St. Joseph County, Michigan to the northeast; LaGrange County to the east; Noble County to the southeast; Kosciusko County to the south; Marshall County to the southwest; St. Joseph County to the west and Cass County, Michigan to the northwest. Elkhart County has 16 zip codes. The zip codes are 46507, 46514, 46516, 46517, 46526, 46528, 46530, 46767, 46540, 46542, 46543, 46550, 46553, 46561, 46567 and 46573. The most populated zip code is 46514.

Elkhart County Clerk’s Office Information

The Elkhart County Clerk’s Office has two primary functions. The first is to maintain the records of the courts. The second is to administer the elections and voter registration in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Clerk is the official keeper of the court record and seal, and is also the Secretary to the Election Board.

In addition, the County Clerk’s office is charged with managing the clerical portion of court business. The department keeps records of judgments, orders of the court, wills, and matters of trust in probate proceedings; issues marriage licenses; receives money for child support, traffic tickets filed through the County Courts, and payments on judgments, fines, and restitution; accepts filing of commencement of actions in litigation; and performs other miscellaneous duties.

The Clerk’s Office deals with the following matters:

Traffic Tickets

Misdemeanors and Felonies

Civil Cases: Small Claims, Mortgage Foreclosures, Dissolutions

Probate, Estates, Guardianships, Trusts

Confidential: Juvenile, Adoptions, Mental Health and Protective Orders

Miscellaneous: Marriage Licenses, Facilitate Elections, Tax Warrants, Sheriff Sales

Archives and Microfilm

Voter Registration

Elections and maintaining the Election Board Office

Christopher Anderson is the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Elkhart County. Anderson can be contacted at (574)-535-6469 or via email at [emailprotected].

The physical address of Elkhart County Clerk’s Office is:

Goshen Courthouse

101 N. Main Street, Room 204

Goshen, IN 46526

Phone: (574)-535-6469

Office Hours: Monday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Tuesday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Elkhart County Recorder’s Office Information

The primary function of the Recorder’s office is to accurately record and maintain public records according to the statutes of the State of Indiana and make them accessible for viewing by the public.

The duties of the County Recorder’s Office are as follows:

Record any document submitted for recording, as long as it meets essential requirements.

Records and/or Files the following types of documents: Deeds, Mortgages, Assignments, Releases, Affidavits, various types of Liens, Uniform Commercial Code documents, various types of Corporation and Business documents, Subdivision Plats and Condominiums, Military Discharges, various Court documents, and all other Miscellaneous documents.

Provide copies of any document that is recorded, including certification, upon request.

Jennifer L. Doriot is the County Recorder of Elkhart County. Doriot can be contacted at (574)535-6756 or (574) 535-6755.

The physical address of the Elkhart County Recorder’s Office is:

117 North Second Street, Room 205

Goshen, IN 46526

Phone: (574)535-6756 or (574) 535-6755

Office Hours: Monday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Tuesday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Elkhart, IN Genealogy and Ancestry Records Source: U.S. Census Bureau, USA Counties Data File Downloads Total Ancestries Reported 2005-2009 218,402 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - United States or American - 2005-2009 14,667 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Arab - 2005-2009 434 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - British - 2005-2009 374 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Czech - 2005-2009 886 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Danish - 2005-2009 480 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Dutch - 2005-2009 6,249 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - English - 2005-2009 14,697 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - European - 2005-2009 1,490 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - French (except Basque) - 2005-2009 4,873 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - French Canadian - 2005-2009 691 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - German - 2005-2009 57,100 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Greek - 2005-2009 328 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Hungarian - 2005-2009 1,387 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Irish - 2005-2009 19,521 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Italian - 2005-2009 5,573 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Lithuanian - 2005-2009 96 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Norwegian - 2005-2009 1,110 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Polish - 2005-2009 5,758 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Portuguese - 2005-2009 237 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Russian - 2005-2009 697 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Scotch-Irish - 2005-2009 2,246 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Scottish - 2005-2009 2,924 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Slovak - 2005-2009 83 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Subsaharan African - 2005-2009 759 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Swedish - 2005-2009 2,592 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Swiss - 2005-2009 6,937 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Ukrainian - 2005-2009 839 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Welsh - 2005-2009 1,104 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - West Indian (excluding Hispanic groups) - 2005-2009 283 Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Other Groups - 2005-2009 59,200

Elkhart County Marriage License Office In order to obtain a marriage license in Elkhart County, the applicants must apply together, in person, at the County Clerk’s office. Both parties must present their state-issued picture ID, military ID, or passport, and know their social security number State Law: Marriage – Title 31, Article 11 and Uniform Premarital Agreement Act – Title 31, Article 11, Chapter 3 All State Statutes: Information is online at the State Website

Office: Elkhart County Marriage License Location: 101 North Main Street, Goshen, Indiana, 46526 Phone: 574-535-6438

