Elkhart County IN | Free Public Records Search (2024)

Elkhart County, Indiana Overview
Elkhart County is located in the U.S. state of Indiana. The county was formed in 1830 and named after Elkhart Native American people. The county seat is Goshen. According to the U.S. Census Bureau of 2010, the county has a population of approximately 200,563 people. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the county has a total area of 467.97 square miles of which 463.17 square miles is land and 4.80 square miles is water. Elkhart County borders the following counties: St. Joseph County, Michigan to the northeast; LaGrange County to the east; Noble County to the southeast; Kosciusko County to the south; Marshall County to the southwest; St. Joseph County to the west and Cass County, Michigan to the northwest. Elkhart County has 16 zip codes. The zip codes are 46507, 46514, 46516, 46517, 46526, 46528, 46530, 46767, 46540, 46542, 46543, 46550, 46553, 46561, 46567 and 46573. The most populated zip code is 46514.
Elkhart County Clerk’s Office Information
The Elkhart County Clerk’s Office has two primary functions. The first is to maintain the records of the courts. The second is to administer the elections and voter registration in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Clerk is the official keeper of the court record and seal, and is also the Secretary to the Election Board.
In addition, the County Clerk’s office is charged with managing the clerical portion of court business. The department keeps records of judgments, orders of the court, wills, and matters of trust in probate proceedings; issues marriage licenses; receives money for child support, traffic tickets filed through the County Courts, and payments on judgments, fines, and restitution; accepts filing of commencement of actions in litigation; and performs other miscellaneous duties.
The Clerk’s Office deals with the following matters:
Traffic Tickets
Misdemeanors and Felonies
Civil Cases: Small Claims, Mortgage Foreclosures, Dissolutions
Probate, Estates, Guardianships, Trusts
Confidential: Juvenile, Adoptions, Mental Health and Protective Orders
Miscellaneous: Marriage Licenses, Facilitate Elections, Tax Warrants, Sheriff Sales
Archives and Microfilm
Voter Registration
Elections and maintaining the Election Board Office
Christopher Anderson is the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Elkhart County. Anderson can be contacted at (574)-535-6469 or via email at [emailprotected].
The physical address of Elkhart County Clerk’s Office is:
Goshen Courthouse
101 N. Main Street, Room 204
Goshen, IN 46526
Phone: (574)-535-6469
Office Hours: Monday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Tuesday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Elkhart County Recorder’s Office Information
The primary function of the Recorder’s office is to accurately record and maintain public records according to the statutes of the State of Indiana and make them accessible for viewing by the public.
The duties of the County Recorder’s Office are as follows:
Record any document submitted for recording, as long as it meets essential requirements.
Records and/or Files the following types of documents: Deeds, Mortgages, Assignments, Releases, Affidavits, various types of Liens, Uniform Commercial Code documents, various types of Corporation and Business documents, Subdivision Plats and Condominiums, Military Discharges, various Court documents, and all other Miscellaneous documents.
Provide copies of any document that is recorded, including certification, upon request.
Jennifer L. Doriot is the County Recorder of Elkhart County. Doriot can be contacted at (574)535-6756 or (574) 535-6755.
The physical address of the Elkhart County Recorder’s Office is:
117 North Second Street, Room 205
Goshen, IN 46526
Phone: (574)535-6756 or (574) 535-6755
Office Hours: Monday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Tuesday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|Elkhart, IN Genealogy and Ancestry Records
|Source: U.S. Census Bureau, USA Counties Data File Downloads
|Total Ancestries Reported 2005-2009
|218,402
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - United States or American - 2005-2009
|14,667
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Arab - 2005-2009
|434
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - British - 2005-2009
|374
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Czech - 2005-2009
|886
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Danish - 2005-2009
|480
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Dutch - 2005-2009
|6,249
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - English - 2005-2009
|14,697
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - European - 2005-2009
|1,490
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - French (except Basque) - 2005-2009
|4,873
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - French Canadian - 2005-2009
|691
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - German - 2005-2009
|57,100
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Greek - 2005-2009
|328
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Hungarian - 2005-2009
|1,387
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Irish - 2005-2009
|19,521
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Italian - 2005-2009
|5,573
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Lithuanian - 2005-2009
|96
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Norwegian - 2005-2009
|1,110
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Polish - 2005-2009
|5,758
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Portuguese - 2005-2009
|237
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Russian - 2005-2009
|697
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Scotch-Irish - 2005-2009
|2,246
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Scottish - 2005-2009
|2,924
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Slovak - 2005-2009
|83
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Subsaharan African - 2005-2009
|759
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Swedish - 2005-2009
|2,592
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Swiss - 2005-2009
|6,937
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Ukrainian - 2005-2009
|839
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Welsh - 2005-2009
|1,104
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - West Indian (excluding Hispanic groups) - 2005-2009
|283
|Persons Reporting Total Ancestry As - Other Groups - 2005-2009
|59,200
|Elkhart County Marriage License Office
In order to obtain a marriage license in Elkhart County, the applicants must apply together, in person, at the County Clerk’s office. Both parties must present their state-issued picture ID, military ID, or passport, and know their social security number
|State Law:
|Marriage – Title 31, Article 11 and Uniform Premarital Agreement Act – Title 31, Article 11, Chapter 3
|All State Statutes:
| Information is online at the State Website
|Office:
|Elkhart County Marriage License
|Location:
|101 North Main Street, Goshen, Indiana, 46526
|Phone:
|574-535-6438
