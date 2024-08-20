Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook | Emerson US (2024)

(dollars in millions, except per share) 2023Q3 2024 Q3 Change Underlying Orders2 3% Net Sales Underlying Sales3 $3,946 $4,380 11% 3% Pretax Earnings Margin $822 20.8% $455 10.4% (1040) bps Adjusted SegmentEBITA4 Margin $1,060 26.9% $1,189 27.1% 20 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share Adjusted Earnings Per Share5 $1.12 $1.29 $0.60 $1.43 (46)% 11% Operating Cash Flow Free Cash Flow $842 $769 $1,067 $975 27% 27%

Management Commentary

“Emerson delivered another strong quarter, with solid underlying orders growth and with profitability and cash flow both exceeding expectations,” said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. “Demand in process and hybrid markets, led by a constructive capex cycle, continues to meet expectations. Our operating leverage performance demonstrates the benefits of our highly differentiated technology and world-class Emerson Management System, giving us the confidence to execute on our plan for 2024."

Karsanbhai continued, “In the quarter, we also took another important step to simplify our portfolio and enhance our focus as a global leader in automation with the definitive agreement to completely exit the Copeland business. Emerson is creating value for our shareholders as we execute with our higher growth and higher margin automation portfolio.”

2024 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework for continuing operations6. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $300 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.

2024 Net Sales Growth

Underlying Sales Growth ~15%

~6% Earnings Per Share Amortization of Intangibles

Restructuring and Related Costs

Loss on Copeland Note Receivable

Amortization of Acquisition-related Inventory Step-up

Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs

Divestiture Loss / (Gain), net

Discrete Tax Benefits Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.82- $2.87 ~$1.42

~$0.34

$0.38

$0.38

~$0.24

($0.03)

($0.10) $5.45 - $5.50 Operating Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow ~$3.2B

~$2.8B

Notes:

1Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

2Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.

3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, discrete tax benefits, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.

6With the June 6, 2024 definitive agreement to completely exit its remaining interests in the Copeland joint venture, Emerson will report financial results for the Copeland equity ownership as discontinued operations for all periods presented, beginning in Q3 2024. The earnings from discontinued operations for 2024 are expected to be $0.55 to $0.60 per share, including the after-tax gain on the equity stake in Copeland. The Copeland Note Receivable interest income through June 6, 2024 remains in continuing operations. The pretax loss on the sale of the note receivable, $279M ($217M after-tax), is also reported in continuing operations but excluded from adjusted earnings per share, ($0.38).

Copeland Transaction Update

As of August 2, 2024, Emerson has completed the previously announced sale of the Copeland Note Receivable to Copeland with pretax cash proceeds of $1.9 billion. The sale of the 40% equity stake to private equity funds managed by Blackstone, with pretax cash proceeds of $1.5 billion, is expected to close by the end of August. Emerson intends to use the approximately $2.9 billion after-tax cash proceeds from both transactions to pay down its existing debt obligations. Both transactions are expected to result in a net pretax gain of approximately $0.2 billion.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the third quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

